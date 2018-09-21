Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Beauregard St. N., 300 block, 3:24 p.m. Sept. 16. An assault was reported.

Dow Ave., 5700 block, 12:17 p.m. Sept. 16. An assault was reported.

Four Mile Rd., 500 block, 1:33 p.m. Sept. 15. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., unit block, 2:16 a.m. Sept. 13. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Henry St. N., 700 block, 11:26 p.m. Sept. 13. An assault was reported.

Jenkins St. S., 100 block, 9:24 a.m. Sept. 15. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Jenkins St. S., 200 block, 3:20 a.m. Sept. 15. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Kenwood Ave., 1600 block, 9:21 p.m. Sept. 13. An assault was reported.

King St., 1700 block, 5:12 p.m. Sept. 12. An assault was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 10:42 p.m. Sept. 14. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 2:31 a.m. Sept. 13. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Stevenson Ave., 6300 block, 11:41 p.m. Sept. 11. An assault was reported.

Thornton Way, 700 block, 10:02 p.m. Sept. 13. An assault was reported.

Valley Forge Dr., 5200 block, 10:22 a.m. Sept. 15. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

ROBBERIES

Polk Ave., 5000 block, 10:04 p.m. Sept. 12. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alfred St. N., unit block, 4:29 p.m. Sept. 12. A theft was reported.

Chetworth Pl., 700 block, 3:34 p.m. Sept. 11. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 1300 block, 2:04 p.m. Sept. 16. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4300 block, 6:53 a.m. Sept. 16. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Duke St., 4500 block, 4:28 p.m. Sept. 13. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 4500 block, 7:48 p.m. Sept. 15. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 6200 block, 11:04 a.m. Sept. 12. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 11:46 p.m. Sept. 15. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2300 block, 1:03 p.m. Sept. 14. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2400 block, 2:52 p.m. Sept. 13. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 5000 block, 10:13 a.m. Sept. 12. A theft was reported.

Hooffs Run Dr., 300 block, 3:30 p.m. Sept. 15. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Jordan St. S., unit block, 11:52 p.m. Sept. 13. A theft was reported.

King St., 500 block, 2:08 a.m. Sept. 12. A theft was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 5:41 p.m. Sept. 14. A theft was reported.

Luna Park Dr., 100 block, 1:50 p.m. Sept. 15. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Masonic View Ave. W., unit block, 11:29 p.m. Sept. 11. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 600 block, 6:43 p.m. Sept. 13. A theft was reported.

Potomac Ave., 600 block, 7:27 p.m. Sept. 11. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 5:50 p.m. Sept. 13. Trespassing was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 13. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 12:49 p.m. Sept. 13. A theft was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 10:44 a.m. Sept. 11. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Mill Rd., 2300 block, 9:26 p.m. Sept. 11. A vehicle was stolen.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 2:17 a.m. Sept. 13. A vehicle was stolen.

Strutfield Lane, 4500 block, 2:38 p.m. Sept. 11. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Alfred St. S., 300 block, 11:47 p.m. Sept. 14. Property was damaged.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 12:11 p.m. Sept. 12. Property was damaged.

Dogwood Dr., 1700 block, 12:14 p.m. Sept. 12. Property was damaged.

Jordan St. S., unit block, 8:39 p.m. Sept. 14. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

King St., 3500 block, 12:01 p.m. Sept. 12. Property was damaged.

Limerick St., 1800 block, 8:55 a.m. Sept. 12. Property was damaged.

Notabene Dr., 600 block, 2:39 a.m. Sept. 16. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Overlook Dr. N., 700 block, 1:20 a.m. Sept. 11. Property was damaged.

Princess St., 1500 block, 1:06 a.m. Sept. 16. Property was damaged.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 7:21 p.m. Sept. 12. Property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. S., unit block, 2:30 p.m. Sept. 11. Property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. S., unit block, 9 a.m. Sept. 14. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Columbia Pike, 2800 block, 12:37 a.m. Sept. 16. Two people fought.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block, 6:52 p.m. Sept. 16. A group fight was reported.

Quincy St. S., 1100 block, 11:43 p.m. Sept. 15. Two people fought.

Uhle St. N., 1400 block. Threats were reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4000 block, 10:52 a.m. Sept. 17. Two people fought.

Woodrow St. S., 3000 block. Harassment was reported.

Second and S. Irving streets. An assault was reported.

10th St. N. and Washington Blvd., 3:30 a.m. Sept. 16. An assault was reported.

14th and N. Troy streets, 11:12 p.m. Sept. 14. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Calvert St. N., 2000 block. A theft was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2000 block, 10:30 a.m. Sept. 17. Property was stolen from a building.

Columbia Pike and S. Courthouse Rd. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 1800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 3000 block. A theft was reported.

Courthouse Rd. S., 700 block; Eighth St. S., 2800 block, 10 p.m. Sept. 12 to 6 a.m. Sept. 13. Airbags were stolen from 10 vehicles entered by damaging windows.

Fairfax Dr., 2600 block, 4 p.m. Sept. 14. Property was stolen from a building.

Fern St. S., 1500 block, 9:05 p.m. Sept. 16. A theft was reported.

George Mason and S. Four Mile Run drives. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 200 block, 4:52 a.m. Sept. 13. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block. A theft was reported.

Harrison St. S., 300 block, 1:45 p.m. Sept. 16. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 15. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 11:50 a.m. Sept. 17. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 12:11 p.m. Sept. 15. Shoplifting was reported. A 27-year-old Clinton man and a 30-year-old District man were arrested and charged.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 5:29 p.m. Sept. 13. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 7:42 p.m. Sept. 13. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 7 p.m. Sept. 15. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1400 block. An employee theft was reported.

Quincy St. N., 1000 block, 5:50 p.m. Sept. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Quinn St. N., 1800 block, 5:05 p.m. Sept. 13. Property was entered.

Stafford St. N., 1300 block, 6:50 p.m. Sept. 13. Property was stolen from a building.

Taylor St. S., 1700 block. A theft was reported.

Vermont St. N., 2000 block, 6 p.m. Sept. 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wakefield St. N., 200 block, 5:15 p.m. Sept. 14. Property was entered.

Washington Blvd., 3400 block, 8:15 a.m. Sept. 17. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1600 block, 3:45 p.m. Sept. 14. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2200 block, 2:30 p.m. Sept. 15. Property was stolen.

Wilson Blvd., 2000 block, 4:10 p.m. Sept. 16. Property was stolen from a building.

Eighth St. S., 2800 block, 4:50 a.m. Sept. 13. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

11th and N. Quincy streets, 2 a.m. Sept. 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

12th St. S., 500 block, 9:02 p.m. Sept. 13. Property was stolen from a building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Harrison St. N., 1900 block, 2:05 a.m. Sept. 13. A vehicle was stolen.

Lynn St. N., 1800 block, 10:30 p.m. Sept. 14. A white 2016 Toyota Camry was stolen.

Shirlington Rd., 2500 block, Sept. 17. A black 2001 Hanson machinery trailer was stolen.

19th and N. Quintana streets. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

VANDALISM

Courthouse Rd. N., 1300 block. Property was damaged.

Edison St. N., 500 block, 1:07 a.m. Sept. 16. A vehicle was damaged.

Nelson St. N., 1000 block. Property was damaged.

Pollard St. N., 3100 block. Property was damaged.

Potomac Ave. and S. 33rd St. A vehicle was damaged.

Wilson Blvd., 4300 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 13. Property was damaged.