Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 20. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Boyle St., 1600 block, 10:46 a.m. Sept. 24. An assault was reported.

Bradford Ct., 5400 block, 1:15 a.m. Sept. 22. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 1:21 a.m. Sept. 21. An assault was reported.

Cameron St., unit block, 10:03 p.m Sept. 16. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Derby Ct., 5600 block, 11:42 p.m Sept. 20. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 4200 block, 3:46 p.m Sept. 18. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Dunster Ct., 5700 block, 8:21 p.m Sept. 23. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 7 p.m Sept. 24. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Eisenhower Ave., 4500 block, 9:30 a.m. Sept. 18. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 800 block, 1:22 a.m. Sept. 23. An assault was reported.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 12:36 p.m Sept. 17. An assault was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3400 block, 8:59 p.m Sept. 18. An assault was reported.

Jenkins St. S., 200 block, 12:30 a.m. Sept. 23. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 1:54 a.m. Sept. 23. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Kenmore Ave., 4800 block, 6:31 a.m. Sept. 19. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 700 block, 2:09 a.m. Sept. 18. An assault was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 12:40 p.m Sept. 25. An assault was reported.

King St., unit block, 10:15 p.m Sept. 22. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3400 block, 4:42 a.m. Sept. 25. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3900 block, 1:45 a.m. Sept. 17. An assault was reported.

Notabene Dr., 600 block, 6:36 a.m. Sept. 16. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 7:21 a.m. Sept. 19. An assault was reported.

Richenbacher Ave., 5400 block, 3:21 a.m. Sept. 22. An assault was reported and property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Royal St. N., 400 block, 8:49 p.m Sept. 18. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 3:53 p.m Sept. 19. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 11:07 a.m. Sept. 22. An assault was reported.

Stevenson Ave., 5900 block, 7:26 p.m Sept. 23. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 7:41 p.m Sept. 18. An assault was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 4:58 p.m Sept. 18. An assault was reported.

ROBBERIES

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 5 p.m Sept. 20. A robbery was reported. An arrest was made.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Adams Ave., 300 block, 10:38 a.m. Sept. 19. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 300 block, 5:50 p.m Sept. 19. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. E., 500 block, 8 p.m Sept. 21. A theft was reported.

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 9:35 p.m Sept. 24. A theft was reported.

Callahan Dr., 100 block, 6:44 a.m. Sept. 17. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Colonial Ave., 1100 block, 11:10 a.m. Sept. 24. A theft was reported.

Derby Ct., 5600 block, 4:14 p.m Sept. 19. A theft was reported.

Diagonal Rd., 1900 block, 10:16 a.m. Sept. 23. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 1300 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 19. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4200 block, 11:47 a.m. Sept. 18. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 4500 block, 9:44 p.m Sept. 24. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 4600 block, 11:21 a.m. Sept. 18. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5200 block, 7:36 p.m Sept. 23. A theft was reported.

Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 7 p.m Sept. 24. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Executive Ave., 3900 block, 6 p.m Sept. 19. A theft was reported.

Franklin St., 100 block, 5:17 p.m. Sept. 23. Property was stolen.

Franklin St., 800 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 25. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 800 block, 10:18 a.m. Sept. 21. A theft was reported.

Hickory St., 2800 block, 5:49 p.m Sept. 17. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Holland Lane, 600 block, 8:12 a.m. Sept. 21. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Howell Ave. E., 500 block, 8:39 a.m. Sept. 25. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 6:11 p.m Sept. 19. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 6:23 p.m Sept. 18. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3400 block, 6:26 p.m Sept. 22. A theft was reported.

Jordan St. S., unit block, 2 p.m Sept. 25. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 12:02 p.m Sept. 19. A theft was reported.

Linden St. E., 100 block, 7:03 p.m Sept. 19. A theft was reported.

Luna Park Dr., 100 block, 7:05 a.m. Sept. 17. A theft was reported.

Madison St., 1000 block, 4:31 p.m Sept. 22. Trespassing was reported.

Mason Ave. E., 300 block, 6:39 a.m. Sept. 18. A theft was reported.

Mason Ave. E., 300 block, 7:12 p.m Sept. 25. A theft was reported.

Mill Rd., 2100 block, 8:47 a.m. Sept. 22. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 8:56 p.m Sept. 18. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3400 block, 1:54 a.m. Sept. 25. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Oakcrest Dr., 1600 block, 8:36 p.m Sept. 20. A theft was reported.

Oronoco St., 1100 block, 8:49 a.m. Sept. 25. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Page Terr., 2400 block, 9:13 a.m. Sept. 20. A theft was reported.

Park Center Dr., 2600 block, 6:20 p.m Sept. 19. A theft was reported.

Payne St. S., 300 block, 9:35 p.m Sept. 24. A theft was reported.

Payne St. S., 500 block, 1:48 p.m Sept. 19. A theft was reported.

Pendleton St., 1000 block, 10:26 a.m. Sept. 19. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. N., 200 block, 10:01 a.m. Sept. 17. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 600 block, 5:54 p.m Sept. 20. A theft was reported.

Prince St., 1000 block, 5:35 p.m Sept. 19. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Prince St., 1600 block, 11:10 p.m Sept. 18. A theft was reported.

Reed Ave. W., 100 block, 9:36 p.m Sept. 17. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 100 block, 7:15 p.m Sept. 17. A theft was reported.

Saint Stephens Rd., 1000 block, 8 a.m. Sept. 18. A theft was reported.

Seaton Ave., 700 block, 9:46 a.m. Sept. 18. A theft was reported.

Seaton Ave., 700 block, 1 p.m Sept. 22. A theft was reported.

Slaters Lane, 500 block, 10:32 a.m. Sept. 17. A theft was reported.

Stevenson Sq. N., 200 block, 4:32 p.m Sept. 21. A theft was reported.

Tancil Ct., 300 block, 300 block, 7:25 a.m. Sept. 23. A theft was reported.

Taney Ave., 4600 block, 1:23 p.m Sept. 20. A theft was reported.

Union St. N., 100 block, 3:30 p.m Sept. 21. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 900 block, 9:38 a.m. Sept. 25. Trespassing was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 300 block, 11:15 a.m. Sept. 18. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 2 p.m Sept. 21. A theft was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 3:56 p.m Sept. 19. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Braddock Pl., 1200 block, 7:46 a.m. Sept. 19. A vehicle was stolen.

Braddock Pl., 1200 block, 10:34 p.m Sept. 16. A vehicle was stolen.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 11:07 a.m. Sept. 22. A vehicle was stolen.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 11:15 p.m Sept. 24. A vehicle was stolen.

Wyndham Cir., 3300 block, 9:27 p.m Sept. 22. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Eliot Ct., 5700 block, 1:15 p.m Sept. 22. Property was damaged.

Mill Rd., 2100 block, 12:28 p.m Sept. 23. Property was damaged.

Somervelle St., 100 block, 4:56 p.m Sept. 23. Property was damaged.

Union St. N., 100 block, 5:35 p.m Sept. 21. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Carlin Springs Rd. N., 4300 block, 1:46 p.m Sept. 22. An assault was reported.

Frederick St. S., 1000 block. An assault was reported.

Kenmore St. S., 2000 block, 2:03 p.m Sept. 20. After a verbal dispute between two people, one of them brandished a firearm and shot at a vehicle occupied by three persons. One of the occupants suffered minor injuries and was treated by medics at the scene.

Lee Hwy. and N. Adams St., 7:02 p.m Sept. 21. An assault was reported.

Moore St. N., 1800 block. An assault was reported.

Pershing Dr. N., 3900 block, 1 a.m. Sept. 23. Two people fought.

Monroe St. S., 2100 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2800 block, 1:13 a.m. Sept. 21. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block. Threats were reported.

Fifth Rd. and N. Quincy St., 10:53 p.m Sept. 22. An assault was reported.

STRANGULATION

Fourth St. N., 3900 block, 6:35 p.m Sept. 19. Strangulation was reported.

ROBBERY

4700 block, 3:17 a.m. Sept. 22. A man brandished a firearm at a resident and forced his way inside the home with two other men and took items before fleeing in a vehicle. No injuries were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Army Navy Dr., 800 block, 3:15 p.m Sept. 19. Auto parts were stolen from a vehicle.

Cleveland St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 1800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Courthouse Rd. S., 1200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfax Dr., 4200 block, 7:50 a.m. Sept. 20. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 200 block, 4 p.m Sept. 25. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 200 block, 5:55 p.m Sept. 21. Shoplifting was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block, 6:20 p.m Sept. 21. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Three thefts were reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 5:18 p.m Sept. 20. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 5:30 p.m Sept. 19. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Four shoplifting incidents were reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Trespassing was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Two thefts were reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Lee Hwy., 1400 block. A theft was reported.

Lee Hwy., 4400 block. A theft was reported.

Lynn St. S., 2500 block, 4:45 p.m Sept. 24 to 5 p.m Sept. 25. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Oak St. N., 1600 block, 3 p.m Sept. 10 to 4:44 p.m Sept. 24. Property was stolen from a residence.

Scott St. S., 1300 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Stafford St. N., 1300 block. A theft was reported.

Tuckahoe St. N., 1800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Vacation Lane, 4100 block, 9:15 a.m. Sept. 19. A theft was reported.

Washington Blvd., 3400 block, 1:42 p.m Sept. 25. Shoplifting was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1100 block, 5:44 p.m Sept. 19. Shoplifting was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block, 12:15 p.m Sept. 21. Property was stolen from a building.

Ninth St. N., 3900 block, 8:40 p.m Sept. 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

11th St. N., 2300 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 23. Property was stolen from a building.

15th St. and N. Courthouse Rd. Trespassing was reported.

15th St. N., 2000 block, 7:45 a.m. Sept. 22. Property was stolen from a building.

16th and S. Ives streets, 7:45 p.m Sept. 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Army Navy Dr., 800 block, Sept. 19. A silver 2016 Nissan Altima was stolen.

Jefferson Davis Hwy. and S. 23rd St. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

VANDALISM

Arlington Blvd., 4700 block, 9:35 a.m. Sept. 20. Property was damaged.

Highland St. N., 700 block, 9:09 p.m Sept. 23. Property was damaged.

Lee Hwy., 1300 block. Property was damaged.

Quincy St. S., 2700 block. Graffiti was reported.

22nd St. S., 3400 block. A vehicle was damaged.