Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 1:44 a.m. Sept. 26. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Custis Ave. W., unit block, 11:19 a.m Sept. 30. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 4600 block, 6:06 p.m. Sept. 27. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 3 p.m. Sept. 27. An assault was reported.

Ellsworth St., 200 block, 4:41 p.m. Sept. 30. An assault was reported.

Ford Ave., 4400 block, 3:25 p.m. Sept. 26. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 1000 block, 6:37 p.m. Sept. 30. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 1000 block, 10:36 p.m. Sept. 28. An assault was reported.

Henry St. N., 1000 block, 5:17 p.m. Oct. 1. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

Janneys Lane, unit block, 5:35 a.m Sept. 27. An assault was reported.

Montgomery St., unit block, 1:52 p.m. Sept. 29. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

Mount Vernon Ave., 4000 block, 11:42 p.m. Sept. 29. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 9 p.m. Sept. 26. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 4:09 a.m Sept. 29. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500 block, 6:15 p.m. Sept. 25. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., unit block, 10:53 p.m. Sept. 26. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Washington St. S., 800 block, 9:55 p.m. Sept. 30. An assault was reported.

Wesmond Dr., 100 block, 2:41 a.m Sept. 28. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

PEEPING TOM

Jordan St. N., 100 block, 10:45 p.m. Sept. 30. A peeping tom was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bellefonte Ave. E., 200 block, 2:17 p.m. Sept. 25. A theft was reported.

Cahill Dr., 100 block, 9:38 a.m Oct. 1. A theft was reported.

Cameron Station Blvd., 400 block, 7:35 p.m. Sept. 30. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4600 block, 6:06 p.m. Sept. 27. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 12:45 a.m Sept. 28. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 4700 block, 3:39 p.m. Sept. 27. A theft was reported.

Fairfax St. S., 600 block, 12:05 p.m. Sept. 27. A theft was reported.

Green St., 900 block, 4 p.m. Sept. 26. A theft was reported.

Hancock Ave., 1600 block, 12:12 p.m. Sept. 30. A theft was reported.

Helmuth Lane, 300 block, 5:18 p.m. Sept. 30. A theft was reported.

Highview Lane S., 1400 block, 1:56 p.m. Sept. 29. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., unit block, 7:14 a.m Sept. 26. Property was stolen.

Jefferson St., 200 block, 7:37 a.m Oct. 1. A theft was reported.

John Carlyle St., 800 block, 10:42 a.m Sept. 29. A theft was reported.

Jordan St. S., unit block, 2 p.m. Sept. 25. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Kenmore Ave., 4800 block, 5:49 p.m. Sept. 28. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

King St., 1600 block, 8:30 a.m Sept. 29. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 3200 block, 11:46 a.m Sept. 27. A theft was reported.

King St., 3500 block, 11:15 p.m. Sept. 26. A theft was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 5:48 p.m. Sept. 28. A theft was reported.

Mason Ave. E., 300 block, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1900 block, 9:48 p.m. Sept. 29. An employee theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Nottoway Walk, 400 block, 12:59 p.m. Sept. 27. A theft was reported.

Port St., 700 block, 12:08 p.m. Sept. 29. A theft was reported.

Princess St., 1400 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 1. Trespassing was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 8:30 a.m Sept. 29. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Spring St. W., unit block, 11:50 a.m Sept. 27. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 900 block, 9:38 a.m Sept. 25. Trespassing was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 100 block, 4:26 p.m. Oct. 1. A theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 400 block, 9:42 a.m Sept. 26. A theft was reported.

West St. N., 700 block, 9:50 p.m. Sept. 26. A theft was reported.

West St. N., unit block, 2:38 p.m. Sept. 26. A theft was reported.

First St., 600 block, 7:03 p.m. Sept. 28. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Floyd St. S., unit block, 11:22 a.m Oct. 1. A vehicle was stolen.

Saint Asaph St. N., 300 block, 8:24 a.m Sept. 30. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Custis Ave. W., unit block, 11:19 a.m Sept. 30. Property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 4800 block, 4 p.m. Sept. 27. Property was damaged.

Garden Dr., unit block, 8:16 a.m Sept. 26. Property was damaged.

Glebe Rd. W., 800 block, 1:20 p.m. Sept. 26. Property was damaged.

Glebe Rd. W., 1000 block, 8:44 a.m Sept. 28. Property was damaged.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 2:47 p.m. Sept. 29. Property was damaged.

Oronoco St., 1100 block, 8:49 a.m Sept. 25. Property was damaged.

Union St. N., unit block, 2:06 p.m. Sept. 25. Property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. N., 900 block, 4:02 p.m. Sept. 30. Property was damaged.

Yoakum Pkwy., 300 block, 4:15 p.m. Sept. 28. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1200 block, 2:58 a.m Sept. 28. After a verbal dispute, a driver struck a passenger in the head. A 34-year-old Bryans Road man was arrested and charged.

Columbia Pike and S. Frederick St. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike, 500 block. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike, 3100 block. An assault was reported.

Greenbrier St. S., 800 block. An assault was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1700 block. An assault was reported.

Joyce St. S., 1600 block. An assault was reported.

Ohio St. N., 3500 block. Threats were reported.

Veitch St. S., 200 block. An assault was reported.

Seventh Rd. S., 5100 block. An assault was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Clarendon Blvd., 3000 block, 5:25 p.m. Sept. 28. A man exposed himself to people passing by. A 62-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged.

ROBBERIES

Columbia Pike, 4800 block, 2:24 a.m Sept. 30. A man pushed a security guard to the ground and robbed him of a firearm. The guard ran after the man and encountered two people who were robbed of cash and property. One of them was able to recover the stolen firearm. The man fled from the scene on foot.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2700 block. A theft was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2200 block, 10:20 a.m Sept. 30. Property was stolen from a building.

Clarendon Blvd., 2700 block, 5:23 p.m. Sept. 30. Shoplifting was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 3100 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 4800 block. Property was entered.

Columbia Pike, 4800 block. Trespassing was reported.

Daniel St. N., 1000 block, 5:30 a.m Sept. 28. A theft was reported.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4100 block, 11:34 a.m Sept. 28. A theft was reported. A 61-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged.

Glebe Rd. N., 1000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Glebe Rd. N., unit block, 11:50 p.m. Sept. 28. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2700 block. A theft was reported.

Joyce St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Pershing Dr. N., 2200 block. A theft was reported.

Rolfe St. S., 1300 block, 5:43 a.m Oct. 1. Property was stolen from five vehicles.

Troy St. N., 2100 block, 4:49 p.m. Sept. 30. Residents encountered a man who brandished a firearm. The man fled with cash and property and was located by police. A 30-year-old District man was arrested and charged.

Washington Blvd., 2700 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 3 p.m. Sept. 27. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29. A theft was reported.

11th St. S., 1500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

22nd St. S., 800 block, 4:23 a.m Sept. 27. A person entered a residence by force causing damage and was confronted by a resident. The person fled on foot.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Bell St. S., 1800 block, Oct. 1. A silver 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe was stolen.

Columbia Pike, 1900 block, Sept. 29. A white 2016 Honda motorcycle was stolen.

Glebe and N. Carlin Springs roads, 3:27 p.m. Oct. 2. On patrol, police determined a vehicle was stolen from Fairfax County. A 24-year-old female, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged.

Poe St. S., 1300 block, Oct. 1. A silver 2012 Subaru Outback was stolen.

Randolph St. N., 600 block, Sept. 28. A Silver 2018 Nissan Versa was stolen.

VANDALISM

Arlington Blvd., 1600 block, 11 a.m Sept. 29. Property was damaged.

Army Navy Dr., 700 block. Property was damaged.

Stafford St. N., 900 block, 6 a.m Oct. 1. Property was damaged.