ASSAULTS

Ascot Ct., 5500 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 3. An assault was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 3800 block, 3:40 p.m. Oct. 1. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Century Pl., 200 block, 7:23 p.m. Oct. 1. An assault was reported.

Columbus St. S., 400 block, 1:41 a.m. Oct. 3. An assault was reported.

Derby Ct., 5600 block, 9:33 a.m. Oct. 4. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 1400 block, 11:03 p.m. Oct. 6. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 5200 block, 4:49 a.m. Oct. 8. An assault was reported and property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Four Mile Rd., 700 block, 12:32 p.m. Oct. 5. An assault was reported.

Hampton Dr. N., 3100 block, 3:50 a.m. Oct. 6. An assault was reported.

Henry St. N., 1000 block, 9:49 p.m. Oct. 5. An assault was reported.

Hopkins Ct., 300 block, 12:08 a.m. Oct. 3. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

King St., 700 block, 11:51 p.m. Oct. 5. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Madison St., 1000 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 6. An assault was reported and property was stolen.

Mason Ave. E., 200 block, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Merton Ct., 5700 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 4. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

Monacan St., 2700 block, 2:09 a.m. Oct. 2. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Notabene Dr., unit block, 11:44 a.m. Oct. 7. An assault was reported.

Patrick St. N., 800 block, 10:15 a.m. Oct. 8. An assault was reported.

Pelham St. N., 500 block, 5:05 a.m. Oct. 2. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Pickett St. S., unit block, 2:24 p.m. Oct. 2. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Quantrell Ave., 5800 block, 10:51 p.m. Oct. 5. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Russell Rd., 3800 block, 2:48 p.m. Oct. 4. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 1:43 p.m. Oct. 4. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5100 block, 12:35 a.m. Oct. 7. An assault was reported.

Terrace Ct., 3400 block, 12:39 a.m. Oct. 5. An assault was reported and property was stolen. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 9:49 p.m. Oct. 7. An assault was reported and property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Wythe St., 1200 block, 6:13 p.m. Oct. 6. An assault was reported.

Yale Dr., 100 block, 8:06 a.m. Oct. 5. An assault was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 3:07 p.m. Oct. 2. An assault was reported.

First St., 1200 block, 4 a.m. Oct. 3. An assault was reported.

KIDNAPPING/ABDUCTION

Taney Ave., 4300 block, 1:06 p.m. Oct. 9. Kidnapping was reported. An arrest was made.

ROBBERIES

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 9:37 p.m. Oct. 6. A robbery was reported. An arrest was made.

Payne St. S., 400 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 6. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Abingdon Dr. E., 1400 block, 11:56 a.m. Oct. 1. A theft was reported.

Ashford Lane, 400 block, 11:42 a.m. Oct. 2. A theft was reported.

Brawner Pl., 5200 block, 9:26 a.m. Oct. 5. A theft was reported.

Breckinridge Pl. N., 200 block, 12:29 a.m. Oct. 8. A theft was reported.

Breckinridge Pl. N., 200 block, 3:37 a.m. Oct. 9. A theft was reported.

Canterbury Lane, 500 block, 9:49 a.m. Oct. 1. A theft was reported.

Caton Ave. W., unit block, 10:38 a.m. Oct. 8. A theft was reported.

Colfox Ave., 5400 block, 9:58 a.m. Oct. 9. Property was entered.

Duke St., 3100 block, 10:36 p.m. Oct. 1. Trespassing was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 11:20 p.m. Oct. 6. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4600 block, 1:52 p.m. Oct. 6. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5100 block, 1:16 p.m. Oct. 7. A theft was reported.

Fairfax St. N., 900 block, 1:55 p.m. Oct. 1. A theft was reported.

Fontaine St., 500 block, 8:27 p.m. Oct. 3. A theft was reported.

Gardner Dr., 5000 block, 9:07 a.m. Oct. 1. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. E., 100 block, 6 a.m. Oct. 6. Property was stolen.

Hampton Dr. N., 3100 block, 10:18 a.m. Oct. 5. A theft was reported.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 9:30 a.m. Oct. 2. A theft was reported.

Hopkins St., 300 block, 12:08 a.m. Oct. 3. Trespassing was reported and property was damaged.

Howard St. N., 800 block, 6:15 p.m. Oct. 8. A theft was reported.

Howell St. E., 300 block, 10:21 a.m. Oct. 2. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3800 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 5. Property was stolen.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3800 block, 2:36 p.m. Oct. 5. Property was stolen.

Kilburn St., 5000 block, 10:30 a.m. Oct. 3. A theft was reported.

Lee St. S., 800 block, 7:07 p.m. Oct. 3. A theft was reported.

Lynhaven Dr., 100 block, 7:19 a.m. Oct. 3. A theft was reported.

Madison St., 1000 block, 1:35 a.m. Oct. 3. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Madison St., unit block, 6:03 p.m. Oct. 1. A theft was reported.

Mill Rd., 2100 block, 5:57 a.m. Oct. 2. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Mill Rd., 2100 block, 7:03 p.m. Oct. 2. A theft was reported.

Moncure Dr., 100 block, 7:40 a.m. Oct. 2. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 300 block, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 8. Trespassing was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 300 block, 6:28 p.m. Oct. 8. Property was entered.

Morgan St. N., 5500 block, 10:31 a.m. Oct. 2. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1000 block, 10:05 a.m. Oct. 3. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 2600 block, 4:47 p.m. Oct. 2. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. N., 200 block, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 3:15 p.m. Oct. 3. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 5:27 p.m. Oct. 3. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 5:28 p.m. Oct. 3. A theft was reported.

Pitt St. N., 900 block, 11:25 a.m. Oct. 1. A theft was reported.

Queen St., 200 block, 12:36 p.m. Oct. 3. An employee theft was reported.

Royal St. N., 400 block, midnight Oct. 1. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 11:21 a.m. Oct. 3. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 3:34 p.m. Oct. 3. A theft was reported.

Taney Ave., 5300 block, 11:42 a.m. Oct. 7. A theft was reported.

Triadelphia Way, 500 block, 4:31 a.m. Oct. 2. A theft was reported.

Union St. N., 100 block, 8:09 p.m. Oct. 4. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 2200 block, 7:23 a.m. Oct. 3. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 2200 block, 7:52 a.m. Oct. 8. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 100 block, 12:54 p.m. Oct. 2. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 100 block, 4:26 p.m. Oct. 1. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 1:17 a.m. Oct. 7. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 9:57 a.m. Oct. 5. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 100 block, 7:45 a.m. Oct. 8. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 1:08 p.m. Oct. 1. A theft was reported.

Wythe St., 700 block, 1:36 p.m., Oct. 7. A theft was reported.

Wythe St., 1200 block, 6:58 p.m. Oct. 5. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

First St., 1200 block, 8:02 p.m. Oct. 3. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Breckinridge Pl. N., 200 block, 12:29 a.m. Oct. 8. A vehicle was stolen.

Columbus St. S., 800 block, 9:55 a.m. Oct. 6. A vehicle was stolen.

Payne St. N., 400 block, 9 a.m. Oct. 3. A vehicle was stolen.

Reed Ave. E., unit block, 11:17 a.m. Oct. 3. A vehicle was stolen.

Venable Ave., 4400 block, 2:01 p.m. Oct. 2. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Alfred St. N., 100 block, 12:32 p.m. Oct. 9. Property was damaged.

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 9:42 a.m. Oct. 6. Property was damaged.

Armistead St. N., 500 block, 12:23 p.m. Oct. 2. Property was damaged.

Bellefonte Ave. E., 200 block, 10:29 a.m. Oct. 1. Property was damaged.

Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 6:16 a.m. Oct. 2. Property was damaged.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 9:15 a.m. Oct. 1. Property was damaged.

Executive Ave., 3900 block, 5:28 p.m. Oct. 7. Property was damaged.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 10 a.m. Oct. 9. Property was damaged.

Quantrell Ave., 5800 block, 7:08 p.m. Oct. 7. Property was damaged.

Stevens St. N., 2400 block, 11:46 a.m. Oct. 2. Property was damaged.

Strutfield Lane, 4500 block, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8. Property was damaged.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 1:12 p.m. Oct. 6. Property was damaged.

ASSAULTS

Buchanan St. S., 900 block. An assault was reported.

Crystal Square Arc, 1600 block. An assault was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 4200 block. An assault was reported.

George Mason Dr. S., 1900 block. Harassment was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 800 block, midnight Oct. 7. Two people fought.

Stafford St. N., 900 block, 6:30 a.m. Oct. 8. Two people fought.

Stafford St. N., 1300 block, 9 p.m. Oct. 6. An assault was reported.

Second Rd. N., 4200 block, 2 a.m. Oct. 7. An assault was reported.

20th St. S. and Crystal Dr., 2:14 a.m. Oct. 8. A man assaulted a police officer during an arrest. A 32-year-old Clinton man was arrested and charged.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Oak St. N., 1800 block, 7:40 p.m. Oct. 3. A man entered a business, sat on a chair and exposed himself to a female. He fled when she called police.

PEEPING TOM

Ninth St. S., 2800 block, 10:07 p.m. Oct. 6. A man was seen peering into windows of a residence. A 44-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged.

ROBBERIES

Army Navy Dr., 900 block, 7:21 p.m. Oct. 8. Three males robbed a man of a cellphone at gunpoint. Police located one male. An 18-year-old Sterling male was arrested and charged.

Clarendon Blvd., 2000 block, 1:05 a.m. Oct. 4. A man displayed a firearm and robbed a convenience store of cash and merchandise.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Barton St. N., 1800 block, 9:10 a.m. Oct. 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Barton St. S., 600 block, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Clarendon Blvd., 3100 block, 8:30 a.m. Oct. 3. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 2600 block, 2:36 p.m. Oct. 3. Shoplifting was reported.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1300 block, 3:10 p.m. Oct. 7. Property was stolen.

Courthouse Rd. S., 500 block. A theft was reported.

Crystal Dr., 1700 block. A theft was reported.

Dinwiddie St. S., 900 block. Trespassing was reported.

Eads St. S., 2300 block. A theft was reported.

Edison St. N., 800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike and S. Four Mile Run Dr. Trespassing was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 1000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Trespassing was reported.

Kenmore St. S., 2100 block, 3 to 7:08 p.m. Oct. 4. Property was stolen from a residence.

Lynn St. N., 1800 block. Trespassing was reported.

Round Hill Rd., 4100 block, 12:10 p.m. Oct. 5. An attempt was made to enter a residence and caused damage.

Stafford St. N., 900 block, 10:36 a.m. Oct. 5. Property was stolen.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 800 block, 2:15 p.m. Oct. 4. Property was stolen from a building.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 2400 block, 4:34 p.m. Sept. 3. Property was stolen from a residence between July 17 and Aug. 30.

Washington and Clarendon boulevards, 11:02 p.m. Oct. 6. Property was stolen.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block, 10:23 a.m. Oct. 5. Shoplifting was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block, 8:30 a.m. Oct. 3. A theft was reported.

17th Rd. N., 4900 block, 3:15 p.m. Oct. 4. A theft was reported.

23rd and S. Eads streets. Trespassing was reported.

23rd St. S., 300 block. A theft was reported.

24th St. S., 3200 block, 3:45 a.m. Oct. 6. Three people were observed inside a vacant residence and fled when police arrived. Two males were located. Two Arlington males, 18 and 22, were arrested and charged.

25th St. S., 3600 block. A theft was reported.

28th St. S., 1400 block, 9:25 p.m. Oct. 6. Property was stolen from a residence.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Glebe and N. Carlin Springs roads, 3:27 p.m. Oct. 2. During a traffic stop, police determined a vehicle was stolen from Fairfax County. A 24-year-old female, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged.

Monroe St. N., 2100 block, Oct. 9. A gray 2001 Mercury Sable was stolen.

Nelson St. N., 700 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 6. A vehicle was stolen.

Nelson St. N., 700 block, Oct. 7. A white 2014 Kia Soul was stolen.

13th Rd. S., 3200 block, Oct. 5. A maroon 2016 Toyota Avalon was stolen.

14th St. N., 2000 block, Oct. 8. A silver 2014 Mercedes Benz was stolen.

VANDALISM

Army Navy Dr., 700 block. Property was damaged.

Longfellow St. N., 900 block. Property was damaged.

Washington Blvd., 5900 block. Property was damaged.

22nd Ct. N., 1700 block. A vehicle was tampered with.