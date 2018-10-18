Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Brenman Park Dr., 4800 block, 7:38 p.m. Oct. 15. An assault was reported.

Columbus St. N., 600 block, 6:19 p.m. Oct. 14. An assault was reported.

Commonwealth Ave., 1700 block, 11:15 p.m. Oct. 11. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 2700 block, 10:42 p.m. Oct. 16. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 4200 block, 12:30 p.m. Oct. 16. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 5300 block, 2:05 p.m. Oct. 14. An assault was reported and property was stolen.

Eisenhower Ave., 2000 block, 3:25 a.m. Oct. 14. An assault was reported.

Ellsworth St., 100 block, 7:56 p.m. Oct. 17. An assault was reported.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 11:49 p.m. Oct. 13. An assault was reported.

Howell Ave. E., unit block, 4:05 p.m. Oct. 12. An assault was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 2:38 a.m. Oct. 17. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Kenmore Ave., 4800 block, 12:24 a.m. Oct. 14. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 1300 block, 2:48 a.m. Oct. 13. An assault was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 9:41 a.m. Oct. 15. An assault was reported.

King St., unit block, 7:33 p.m. Oct. 15. An assault was reported.

Pickett St. S., 600 block, 2:52 a.m. Oct. 14. An assault was reported.

Richenbacher Ave., 5400 block, 8:32 p.m. Oct. 10. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Sanger Ave., 5800 block, 11:55 p.m. Oct. 15. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 12:26 a.m. Oct. 12. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., unit block, 5:50 p.m. Oct. 9. An assault was reported.

West St. S., 100 block, 4:58 p.m. Oct. 17. An assault was reported.

West St. S., 100 block, 5:47 p.m. Oct. 14. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Wheeler Ave., 3600 block, 1:27 p.m. Oct. 14. An assault was reported.

KIDNAPPING/ABDUCTION

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 7:12 a.m. Oct. 13. Kidnapping was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500 block, 12:29 a.m. Oct. 15. Kidnapping was reported. An arrest was made.

ROBBERIES

Iverson St. N., 900 block, 12:19 a.m. Oct. 16. A robbery was reported.

King St., 500 block, 9:14 p.m. Oct. 10. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alexandria Ave. W., 100 block, 8:29 p.m. Oct. 10. A theft was reported.

Ascot Ct., 5500 block, 4:46 p.m. Oct. 10. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. E., 400 block, 2:51 a.m. Oct. 15. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. E., 400 block, 10:04 a.m. Oct. 16. Trespassing was reported.

Church St., 900 block, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 17. A theft was reported.

Courthouse Sq., 400 block, 12:42 p.m. Oct. 17. A theft was reported.

Dow Ave., 5700 block, 10 a.m. Oct. 11. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4500 block, 8:18 a.m. Oct. 10. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4600 block, 1 a.m. Oct. 14. Trespassing was reported.

Duke St., 4600 block, 10 p.m. Oct. 11. Trespassing was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2100 block, 3:34 p.m. Oct. 11. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 3200 block, 2:58 p.m. Oct. 12. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 5000 block, 7:27 a.m. Oct. 16. A theft was reported.

Evans Lane, 200 block, 9:04 a.m. Oct. 16. A theft was reported.

Fairfax St. N., 300 block, 9:19 a.m. Oct. 11. A theft was reported.

Franklin St., 900 block, 12:30 p.m. Oct. 13. A theft was reported.

Harvard St., 100 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 12. A theft was reported.

Henry St. S., 400 block, 10:22 a.m. Oct. 11. A theft was reported.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500 block, 10:34 p.m. Oct. 10. A theft was reported.

Hooffs Run Dr., 300 block, 12:06 p.m. Oct. 11. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 2:20 p.m. Oct. 12. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 4:10 p.m. Oct. 12. A theft was reported and property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 6:27 p.m. Oct. 10. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 7:01 p.m. Oct. 16. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3600 block, 7:13 p.m. Oct. 10. A theft was reported.

King St., 500 block, 12:44 p.m. Oct. 12. A theft was reported.

King St., 500 block, 10:46 p.m. Oct. 10. A theft was reported.

King St., 700 block, 8:20 p.m. Oct. 12. A theft was reported.

Madison St., 800 block, 9:31 a.m. Oct. 11. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Mill Rd., 2100 block, 10:19 a.m. Oct. 11. A theft was reported.

Mill Rd., 2100 block, 12:37 p.m. Oct. 16. A theft was reported.

Mill Rd., 2300 block, 2:34 a.m. Oct. 14. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 2200 block, 2:12 p.m. Oct. 14. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3400 block, 8:54 a.m. Oct. 12. A theft was reported.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 2:15 p.m. Oct. 14. A theft was reported.

Patrick St. N., 800 block, 9:23 p.m. Oct. 12. A theft was reported.

Payne St. S., 500 block, 8:06 a.m. Oct. 11. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 3:20 p.m. Oct. 12. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Prince St., 1100 block, 9:30 a.m. Oct. 12. A theft was reported.

Reed Ave. E., 100 block, 10:52 p.m. Oct. 9. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 6:16 p.m. Oct. 11. A theft was reported.

Ripley St. N., 700 block, 2:55 p.m. Oct. 12. A theft was reported.

Roundhouse Lane, 1100 block, 8:50 a.m. Oct. 11. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Roundhouse Lane, 1300 block, 11:53 a.m. Oct. 17. A theft was reported.

Roundhouse Lane, 1300 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 12. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Royal St. S., 500 block, 4:50 p.m. Oct. 13. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Stevenson Ave., 5900 block, 5:31 p.m. Oct. 15. A theft was reported.

Swann Ave., 600 block, 7:30 a.m. Oct. 11. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Valley Dr., 3300 block, 1:13 a.m. Oct. 11. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Washington St. N., 600 block, 9:53 a.m. Oct. 15. A theft was reported.

First St., 1200 block, 4:22 p.m. Oct. 10. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Columbus St. N., 100 block, 10:04 p.m. Oct. 15. A vehicle was stolen.

Duke St., 5400 block, 8:08 a.m. Oct. 10. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Columbus St. N., 100 block, 10:04 p.m. Oct. 15. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 5000 block, 1:25 p.m. Oct. 16. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 5100 block, 4:42 p.m. Oct. 16. Property was damaged.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 8:40 a.m. Oct. 14. Property was damaged.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 10:15 a.m. Oct. 14. Property was damaged.

Ford Ave., 4400 block, 11:33 a.m. Oct. 12. Property was damaged.

Jason Ave., 3700 block, 12:01 p.m. Oct. 16. Property was damaged.

Jordan St. N., 500 block, 11:52 a.m. Oct. 14. Property was damaged.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 10:48 a.m. Oct. 16. Property was damaged.

Pickett St. N., 2200 block, 1:55 p.m. Oct. 9. Property was damaged.

Sanger Ave., 5800 block, 9:45 p.m. Oct. 11. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Tancil Ct., 300 block, 1:01 a.m. Oct. 14. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500 block, 12:29 a.m. Oct. 15. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Burlington St. N., 900 block, 1:55 p.m. Oct. 12. An assault on police was reported. A 20-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged.

Clarendon Blvd. and N. Highland St., 1 p.m. Oct. 11. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike and S. Dinwiddie St. An assault was reported.

Dinwiddie St. S., 1300 block. An assault was reported.

Fillmore St. N., 1200 block, 2:48 a.m. Oct. 14. Two people fought.

Franklin Rd. and N. Bryan St., 1:33 a.m. Oct. 12. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., no block given. An assault was reported.

Shirlington Rd., 2600 block. An assault was reported.

Stafford St. N., 1300 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 12. Two people fought.

Stuart St. N., 900 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 15. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 2 a.m. Oct. 13. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 6100 block. Threats were reported.

Ninth Rd. and N. Burlington St., 1 p.m. Oct. 12. An assault was reported.

Ninth Rd. and S. Walter Reed Dr. An assault was reported.

24th Rd. S., 2400 block. An assault was reported.

ROBBERIES

Glebe Rd. N., 1700 block, midnight Oct. 12. A robbery was reported.

Thomas St. N., 100 block, 7:07 p.m. Oct. 11. Three male juveniles assaulted, threatened and robbed a man of a cellphone, a back pack and other items. Two males were identified. The man received minor injuries and did not require treatment.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bryan St. N., 400 block. A theft was reported.

Carlin Springs Rd. S., unit block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 1900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 3000 block. Property was stolen.

Columbia Pike, 3600 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 4700 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 5500 block, 10:37 a.m. Oct. 12. Cash and other items were stolen from a business entered by force.

Courthouse Rd. S., 100 block. A theft was reported.

Daniel St. N., 700 block, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 11. Cash and other items were stolen from a residence entered by force , Damage was reported.

Fillmore St. N., 1200 block, 2:51 a.m. Oct. 14. A man forced himself through a door of a residence. Two residents and a neighbor confronted him and were assaulted. A 25-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged.

Glebe Rd. N., 200 block, 3:21 p.m. Oct. 11. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Highland St. N., 1200 block, 10:10 a.m. Oct. 11. Property was stolen from a building.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 1900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 3200 block, 2:18 a.m. Oct. 13. Three males entered a business by force and took keys to vehicles. Two vehicles were stolen.

Orme St. S., 900 block, 9:24 a.m. Oct. 16. Property was stolen from a residence.

Pierce St. N., 1300 block. A theft was reported.

Randolph St. S., 900 block, 6 to 8:10 p.m. Oct. 10. Property was stolen from a residence entered by force and causing damage.

Washington Blvd., 5800 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2000 block, 11:56 p.m. Oct. 13. Property was stolen from a building.

Wilson Blvd., 5100 block, 2:23 p.m. Oct. 13. Shoplifting was reported.

11th St. N., 4900 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 12. A theft was reported.

12th St. S., 400 block. Identity theft was reported.

15th St. N., 2100 block, 9:50 p.m. Oct. 12. Shoplifting was reported.

15th St. N., 2100 block. A theft was reported.

19th Rd. N., 6700 block, 5:35 a.m. Oct. 10. A man entered and damaged properties. A 25-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Colonial Terr. N., 1500 block, Oct. 13. A silver 2004 Dodge Durango was stolen.

Glebe Rd. S., 2400 block, Oct. 16. A red 2018 Honda Civic was stolen.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 1900 block, 2:30 a.m. Oct. 12. Police located a vehicle reported stolen. A 20-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged.

22nd and S. Fern streets, Oct. 15. A black 2012 Chevrolet Impala was stolen.

40th St. N., 4000 block, Oct. 16. A black 2013 Honda Civic was stolen.

VANDALISM

Colonial Terr. N., 1600 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Columbia Pike, 5500 block. Property was damaged.

Fort Myer Dr., 1900 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Joyce St. S., 1400 block. Property was damaged.

Old Dominion Dr., 4300 block. A vehicle was damaged.