Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Alfred St. N., unit block, 9:50 p.m. Oct. 19. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Braddock Rd. W., 4700 block, 2:42 a.m. Oct. 20. An assault was reported.

Columbus St. N., 900 block, 4:10 a.m. Oct. 21. An assault was reported and property was stolen.

Dale St., 100 block, 2:21 p.m. Oct. 21. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Donovan Dr., 4900 block, 4:13 a.m. Oct. 23. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 9:02 p.m. Oct. 20. An assault was reported.

Executive Ave., 3900 block, 5:52 p.m. Oct. 23. An assault was reported.

Fairfax St. S., 300 block, 12:48 p.m. Oct. 20. An assault was reported.

Four Mile Rd., 600 block, 3:21 a.m. Oct. 21. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Gibbon St., 900 block, 9:57 p.m. Oct. 21. An assault was reported.

Henry St. N., 800 block, 12:30 a.m. Oct. 20. An assault was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 23. An assault was reported.

King St., 3300 block, 1:15 p.m. Oct. 23. An assault was reported.

King St., 3300 block, 8:36 p.m. Oct. 18. An assault was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 9:12 p.m. Oct. 18. An assault was reported.

Luna Park Dr., 100 block, 5:23 p.m. Oct. 18. An assault was reported.

Raleigh Ave., 4500 block, 5:53 a.m. Oct. 19. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 2:07 p.m. Oct. 22. An assault was reported.

Shillings St., 600 block, 1:22 p.m. Oct. 21. An assault was reported.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 3:57 p.m. Oct. 20. An assault was reported.

Wythe St., 900 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 19. An assault was reported.

KIDNAPPING/ABDUCTION

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 10:04 a.m. Oct. 19. Kidnapping was reported. An arrest was made.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 12:21 p.m. Oct. 19. Kidnapping was reported. An arrest was made.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 12:26 p.m. Oct. 20. Kidnapping was reported.

ROBBERIES

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 9:53 p.m. Oct. 22. A robbery was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 12:03 p.m. Oct. 18. A robbery was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 100 block, 10:22 a.m. Oct. 18. A robbery was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 10:54 a.m. Oct. 22. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 4:25 p.m. Oct. 21. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Del Ray Ave. E., 100 block, 2:01 p.m. Oct. 23. A theft was reported.

Dogwood Dr., 1400 block, 4:27 p.m. Oct. 22. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 2700 block, 12:58 p.m. Oct. 18. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 2:54 p.m. Oct. 20. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4600 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 18. A theft was reported.

Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 18. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 5000 block, 8:27 a.m. Oct. 21. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. E., 700 block, 12:45 p.m. Oct. 22. A theft was reported.

Harold Secord St., 5200 block, 4:48 p.m. Oct. 18. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 11:56 a.m. Oct. 18. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3400 block, 12:25 p.m. Oct. 20. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 2:02 p.m. Oct. 21. A theft was reported.

Landover St., 3200 block, 6:53 p.m. Oct. 23. A theft was reported.

Lee St. S., 800 block, 1:25 a.m. Oct. 18. A theft was reported.

Luna Park Dr., 100 block, 7:43 p.m. Oct. 22. A theft was reported.

Oakcrest Dr., 1700 block, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 22. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 3:10 p.m. Oct. 18. A theft was reported.

Rayburn Ave., 5700 block, 8:30 a.m. Oct. 19. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 8 p.m. Oct. 22. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 900 block, 1:30 p.m. Oct. 23. Trespassing was reported and property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 11:34 p.m. Oct. 18. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. S., 400 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 18. A theft was reported.

Wheeler Ave., 3600 block, 12:04 p.m. Oct. 23. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., unit block, 1:51 a.m. Oct. 21. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Cameron Mews, 100 block, 2:56 p.m. Oct. 21. A vehicle was stolen.

Glebe Rd. W., 900 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 20. A vehicle was stolen.

Main Line Blvd., unit block, 3:24 a.m. Oct. 21. A vehicle was stolen.

Washington St. N., 800 block, 12:35 p.m. Oct. 20. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Highview Lane N., 1500 block, 3:27 p.m. Oct. 22. Property was damaged.

Kenmore Ave., 4800 block, 10:02 a.m. Oct. 21. Property was damaged.

Powhatan St., 1100 block, 10:30 a.m. Oct. 21. Property was damaged.

Reed Ave. E., 100 block, 2:47 a.m. Oct. 22. Property was damaged.

Russell Rd., 400 block, 10:37 a.m. Oct. 21. Property was damaged.

Saint Asaph St. N., unit block, 8:21 a.m. Oct. 20. Property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 8:15 p.m. Oct. 23. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Clarendon Blvd., 2100 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 22. An assault was reported.

Culpepper St. N., 2100 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 19. An assault was reported.

Dinwiddie St. S., 1300 block. An assault was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 4100 block. An assault was reported.

George Mason Dr. N., 2000 block. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 200 block, 1:41 a.m. Oct. 19. Two people fought.

Glebe Rd. N., 200 block, 8:01 p.m. Oct. 18. Strangulation was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 3600 block. Harassment was reported.

Oak St. N., 1400 block. An assault was reported.

Stafford St. N., 1300 block, 9 p.m. Oct. 19. An assault was reported.

Thomas St. N., 500 block. An assault was reported.

Ninth St. N., 3800 block. Threats were reported.

12th St. S., 500 block. An assault was reported.

14th St. N., 2000 block, 8 a.m. Oct. 20. An assault was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Frederick St. S., 800 block, 6:24 p.m. Oct. 20. A man in a wooded area near a residence exposed himself to a male.

Lee Hwy., 3100 block, 11:27 a.m. Oct. 18. A female observed a male fondling himself inside a vehicle parked next to hers. A 42-year-old Temple Hills man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 2200 block. Trespassing was reported.

Army Navy Dr., 900 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Army Navy Dr., 1700 block, 1:30 p.m. Oct. 20. Property was stolen from a building.

Army Navy Dr., 1700 block, 2:04 p.m. Oct. 20. Property was stolen from a building.

Bell St. S., 1900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1400 block, 5:35 p.m. Oct. 19. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 1000 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 21. Auto parts were stolen from a vehicle.

Glebe Rd. N., 200 block, 8:20 p.m. Oct. 18. Property was stolen from a residence.

Glebe Rd. N., 200 block, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 18. Property was stolen from a building.

Glebe Rd. N., 1000 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 21. Auto parts were stolen from a vehicle.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block, 6:45 p.m. Oct. 18. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 2:08 p.m. Oct. 18. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 5:25 p.m. Oct. 21. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 5:42 p.m. Oct. 22. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 22. Pocket picking was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 7:20 p.m. Oct. 22. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block, 1:20 p.m. Oct. 21. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block, 6:37 p.m. Oct. 22. Shoplifting was reported.

Henderson Rd., 4100 block, 9:35 a.m. Oct. 19. Property was stolen from a building.

Highland St. S., 700 block, 5 a.m. Oct. 20. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2100 block. A theft was reported.

Joyce St. S., 1200 block, 8:40 p.m. Oct. 20. A theft was reported.

Lee Hwy., 4400 block, 8 a.m. Oct. 20. Property was stolen from a residence.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 2500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 3400 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block, 10 a.m. Oct. 19. Shoplifting was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1600 block, 3:05 a.m. Oct. 19. Shoplifting was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3900 block, 9:30 p.m. Oct. 22. Property was stolen from a building.

I-66 and Spout Run Pkwy. Property was stolen.

Route 110 and Memorial Dr. Property was stolen.

Route 110 and Washington Blvd. A theft was reported.

15th St. S., 500 block. Property was stolen.

17th St. N., 4600 block, 9:30 a.m. Oct. 22. A theft was reported.

18th St. S., 1000 block. Property was stolen.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Bell St. S., 1800 block, 6:15 a.m. Oct. 22. A blue 2005 Toyota Corolla was stolen.

Columbia Pike, 2200 block, 11:05 p.m. Oct. 21. A black 2007 Suzuki GSXR was stolen.

Nottingham St. N., 2300 block, Oct. 21. A white 2012 Mazda CX9 was stolen.

10th St. N., 3200 block, Oct. 17. A gray 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer was stolen.

VANDALISM

Hudson St. N., 1000 block, 10 p.m. Oct. 20. A vehicle was damaged.

Stafford St. S., 1500 block. Property was damaged.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 800 block, 8 a.m. Oct. 18. Property was damaged.

Wilson Blvd., 2700 block. A vehicle was damaged.

10th and N. Hudson streets, 3:44 a.m. Oct. 21. Property was damaged.

11th St. S., 3400 block, 10:20 a.m. Oct. 19. Property was damaged.