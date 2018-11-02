Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 3:05 p.m. Oct. 26. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 7:39 a.m. Oct. 24. An assault was reported.

Cameron St., unit block, 12:45 a.m. Oct. 29. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Canterbury Sq., unit block, 8 p.m. Oct. 26. An assault was reported.

Courthouse Sq., 400 block, 3:15 a.m. Oct. 28. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 5000 block, 12:56 p.m. Oct. 24. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Dunster Ct., 5700 block, 10:25 p.m. Oct. 26. An assault was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., unit block, 3:05 p.m. Oct. 26. An assault was reported.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 12:51 a.m. Oct. 23. An assault was reported. Property was stolen and damaged. An arrest was made.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 9:03 p.m. Oct. 25. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Hume Ave., 300 block, 11:25 p.m. Oct. 29. An assault was reported.

King St., 1300 block, 1:24 a.m. Oct. 29. An assault was reported.

Madison St., 1300 block, 4:32 a.m. Oct. 29. An assault was reported.

Mill Rd., 2300 block, 7:53 p.m. Oct. 25. An assault was reported.

Patrick St. N., 900 block, 3:30 a.m. Oct. 28. An assault was reported.

Richenbacher Ave., 5400 block, 2:33 a.m. Oct. 28. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Russell Rd., 3800 block, 5:38 p.m. Oct. 29. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 5:20 p.m. Oct. 28. An assault was reported.

Stevenson Ave., 5900 block, 7:20 p.m. Oct. 24. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Tennessee Ave., 700 block, 5:41 p.m. Oct. 27. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. S., unit block, 9:52 p.m. Oct. 24. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Washington St. S., 1100 block, 6:45 a.m. Oct. 29. An assault was reported.

West St. N., 700 block, 11:35 p.m. Oct. 25. An assault was reported.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 2:29 p.m. Oct. 30. An assault was reported.

KIDNAPPING/ABDUCTION

Richenbacher Ave., 5400 block, 2:33 a.m. Oct. 28. Kidnapping was reported. An arrest was made.

ROBBERY

Washington St. S., 200 block, 1:56 p.m. Oct. 29. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 6:22 p.m. Oct. 28. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 3800 block, 11:31 a.m. Oct. 24. A theft was reported.

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 7:39 a.m. Oct. 24. A theft was reported.

Bruce St., 3900 block, 3:56 p.m. Oct. 25. A theft was reported.

Century Pl., 200 block, 11:27 p.m. Oct. 28. Property was stolen.

Commonwealth Ave., 100 block, 10:48 a.m. Oct. 26. A theft was reported.

Drake Ct., 5700 block, 10:33 p.m. Oct. 24. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 100 block, 2:22 p.m. Oct. 24. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 3:56 p.m. Oct. 25. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 3100 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 29. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5200 block, 7:25 a.m. Oct. 28. A theft was reported.

Dulany St., 400 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 23. A theft was reported.

Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 4:05 p.m. Oct. 29. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2900 block, 10 a.m. Oct. 27. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 2900 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 26. A theft was reported.

Fords Landing Way, 700 block, 12:44 p.m. Oct. 24. A theft was reported.

Franklin St., 800 block, 9:06 a.m. Oct. 29. A theft was reported.

Franklin St., 800 block, 2:22 p.m. Oct. 28. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 100 block, 4:30 p.m. Oct. 24. An employee theft was reported.

Gunston Rd., 3200 block, 9:48 a.m. Oct. 24. A theft was reported.

Gunston Rd., 3700 block, 9:31 a.m. Oct. 24. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2100 block, 6:22 p.m. Oct. 28. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 26. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 7:07 p.m. Oct. 26. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3600 block, 9:13 p.m. Oct. 27. A theft was reported.

King St., 200 block, 3 a.m. Oct. 29. A theft was reported.

King St., 400 block, 6:23 p.m. Oct. 24. A theft was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 5:10 a.m. Oct. 24. A theft was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 6:26 a.m. Oct. 24. A theft was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 6:27 a.m. Oct. 24. A theft was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 10:18 a.m. Oct. 24. A theft was reported.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 7:26 a.m. Oct. 26. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 10:10 a.m. Oct. 23. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3400 block, 2:57 a.m. Oct. 28. A theft was reported.

Nelson Ave. E., 200 block, 11:49 a.m. Oct. 24. A theft was reported.

Nicky Lane, 2500 block, 9:37 a.m. Oct. 30. A theft was reported.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 9:22 p.m. Oct. 29. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 2:56 p.m. Oct. 29. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 700 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 24. A theft was reported.

Potomac Ave., 600 block, 12:31 p.m. Oct. 24. A theft was reported.

Potomac Ave., 600 block, 3:47 p.m. Oct. 25. A theft was reported.

Powhatan St., 1100 block, 9:40 a.m. Oct. 25. Property was stolen.

Quantrell Ave., 5900 block, 8:13 a.m. Oct. 29. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 2:01 a.m. Oct. 24. Property was stolen.

Ripley St. N., 300 block, 5:02 p.m. Oct. 30. Property was stolen.

Royal St. S., 500 block, 7:07 p.m. Oct. 25. A theft was reported.

Seaton Ave.,700 block, 1:57 p.m. Oct. 30. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 8:57 a.m. Oct. 29. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 900 block, 1:30 p.m. Oct. 23. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Yoakum Pkwy., 300 block, 6:56 p.m. Oct. 30. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 10:34 a.m. Oct. 29. A vehicle was stolen.

Armistead St. N., 500 block, 10:30 p.m. Oct. 28. A vehicle was stolen.

Atkinson Pl., 6000 block, 10:14 a.m. Oct. 26. A vehicle was stolen.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 8:57 a.m. Oct. 29. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 10:34 a.m. Oct. 29. Property was damaged.

Canterbury Sq., unit block, 1:15 p.m. Oct. 28. Property was damaged.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 1:39 p.m. Oct. 24. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 8:01 a.m. Oct. 24. Property was damaged.

Hilton St., 100 block, 3:28 p.m. Oct. 26. Property was damaged.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 9 a.m. Oct. 24. Property was damaged.

King St., 1700 block, 4:41 p.m. Oct. 26. Property was damaged.

King St., 3100 block, 1:57 p.m. Oct. 25. Property was damaged.

Ripley St. N., 100 block, 1:34 a.m. Oct. 30. Property damaged. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500 block, 1:46 p.m. Oct. 28. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Buchanan St. S., 900 block. Threats were reported.

Old Glebe Rd. S., 100 block. Threats were reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2900 block, 12:50 a.m. Oct. 29. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block, 7:20 p.m. Oct. 29. An assault was reported.

23rd St. S., 500 block. An assault was reported.

PEEPING TOM

Edgewood St. N., 400 block, 12:31 a.m. Oct. 30. A man was observed peering into windows of a residence. A 48-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged.

ROBBERIES

Glebe Rd. S., 200 block, 11:40 p.m. Oct. 26. A man returned to a store after purchasing merchandise and began damaging displays. He then attempted to take cash from a drawer. A 23-year-old Washington man was arrested and charged. Police determined that the vehicle he was using was reported stolen from Arlington.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Barton St. S., 700 block. A theft was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 1700 block, 6:07 a.m. Oct. 26. Property was entered.

Columbia Pike, 2800 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 4900 block. A theft was reported.

Courthouse Rd. S., 1200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Four Mile Run and S. Thomas streets. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

George Mason Dr. N., 1900 block, 10:41 a.m. Oct. 30. A resident answered a knock and a man attempted to force the door open. A 25-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged.

Glebe Rd. S., 200 block, 11:43 p.m. Oct. 26. Property was stolen from a building.

Harrison St. N., 2400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hayes St. S.,1100 block, 1:20 p.m. Oct. 26. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 4:13 p.m. Oct. 27. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 27. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 5:05 p.m. Oct. 29. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 6:20 p.m. Oct. 29. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Identity theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1400 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2700 block, 5:47 p.m. Oct. 30. A man tampered with several vehicles in a parking garage and stole a vehicle. He crashed the vehicle through a brick wall and struck an occupied vehicle, then fled the scene.

Lee Hwy., 2100 block, 11:11 p.m. Oct. 27. Property was stolen from a building.

Long Bridge Dr., 400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Dominion Dr., 4300 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 24 to 6:40 a.m. Oct. 25. Tires and rims were stolen from two vehicles.

Old Dominion Dr., 4300 block, Oct. 21 to Oct. 24. Vehicle tires and rims were stolen.

Stafford St. N., 1300 block. A theft was reported.

Taft St. N., 1400 block, 1 a.m. Oct. 29. Property was stolen from a building.

Vacation Lane, 4400 block. A theft was reported.

Wayne St. N., 900 block, 1:54 a.m. Oct. 28. Property was stolen from a residence entered by force. A 35-year-old Pennsylvania man was arrested and charged.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. An employee theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 6000 block, 12:30 a.m. Oct. 24. Items were stolen from a business entered by force.

Second Rd. N., 4200 block, 5 a.m. Oct. 28. Property was stolen from a residence.

11th St. N., 4900 block, 12:45 p.m. Oct. 28. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

17th St. S., 900 block, midnight Oct. 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

23rd St. S., 500 block, 5:57 a.m. Oct. 24. Cash was stolen from two businesses entered by force.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Edison St. N., 1900 block, Oct. 25. A gray 2013 Toyota Corolla.

17th St. S., 900 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

VANDALISM

Greenbrier St. S., 800 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Key Blvd., 2300 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 26. Property was damaged.

Fifth Rd. N., 4000 block, 1 a.m. Oct. 26. Property was damaged.

Ninth St. N., 3800 block, 12:20 a.m. Oct. 26. A residence was damaged.

13th St. N., 3200 block, 1:58 a.m. Oct. 28. Property was damaged.