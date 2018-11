Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Alfred St. S., 300 block, 8:51 p.m. Nov. 3. An assault was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 4800 block, 9:43 p.m. Oct. 30. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Burgess Ave., 200 block, 11:55 p.m. Oct. 30. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 5200 block, 9:17 a.m. Nov. 3. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 5700 block, 6:43 p.m. Nov. 3. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Evans Lane, 200 block, 7:39 p.m. Nov. 5. An assault was reported.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 12:55 a.m. Nov. 6. An assault was reported.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 5:17 a.m. Nov. 3. An assault was reported and property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Four Mile Rd., 500 block, 11:25 a.m. Nov. 2. An assault was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 12:03 p.m. Nov. 5. An assault was reported.

Jenkins St. S., 200 block, 7:09 p.m. Oct. 31. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 3200 block, 11:52 p.m. Nov. 3. An assault was reported.

King St., unit block, 12:29 a.m. Nov. 4. An assault was reported.

Montgomery St., 1000 block, 2:05 p.m. Nov. 5. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1000 block, 12:47 p.m. Nov. 1. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., unit block, 11:16 a.m. Oct. 31. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Nealon Pl., 6000 block, 4 p.m. Nov. 4. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Pitt St. N., 500 block, 3:04 p.m. Nov. 4. An assault was reported.

Quantrell Ave., 5800 block, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6. An assault was reported and property was stolen.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 2:47 p.m. Nov. 4. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

Royal St. N., 400 block, 5 p.m. Nov. 3. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 12:19 a.m. Nov. 4. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 4:03 a.m. Nov. 4. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Washington St. S., 800 block, 12:33 a.m. Oct. 31. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Wythe St., 1200 block, 4:19 a.m. Oct. 31. An assault was reported.

ROBBERIES

King St., 500 block, 1:45 a.m. Nov. 4. A robbery was reported.

King St., 3300 block, 10:36 a.m. Nov. 2. A robbery was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3100 block, midnight Nov. 1. A robbery was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 12:16 a.m. Nov. 4. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 10:51 a.m. Nov. 1. A theft was reported.

Armistead St. N., 500 block, 11:01 a.m. Nov. 4. A theft was reported.

Diagonal Rd., 1900 block, 7:02 p.m. Nov. 2. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 2700 block, 4:25 p.m. Nov. 2. Property was entered and an assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 4200 block, 11:41 a.m. Nov. 5. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4200 block, 6:21 p.m. Nov. 6. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4300 block, 5:20 p.m. Nov. 5. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 5800 block, 12:42 p.m. Nov. 6. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5800 block, 3:18 p.m. Nov. 4. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5900 block, 3:12 p.m. Nov. 3. A theft was reported.

Edison St., 3600 block, 2:15 a.m. Nov. 2. Property was stolen.

Enderby Dr., 800 block, 7:45 a.m. Nov. 5. A theft was reported.

Fairfax St. N., 1100 block, 10:49 p.m. Nov. 1. Property was stolen.

Fillmore Ave., 5000 block, 5:12 p.m. Nov. 2. Property was entered and damage was reported.

Fillmore Ave., 5100 block, 6:38 p.m. Oct. 31. A theft was reported.

Franklin St., 300 block, 7:41 p.m. Nov. 1. A theft was reported.

Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 5:33 p.m. Oct. 30. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 8:20 p.m. Nov. 5. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Jordan St. S., unit block, 2:24 p.m. Nov. 4. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 1:59 a.m. Oct. 31. A theft was reported.

King St., 4300 block, 3:36 a.m. Oct. 31. A theft was reported.

Madison St., 800 block, 1:40 p.m. Nov. 4. A theft was reported.

Mill Rd., 2300 block, 10:16 a.m. Nov. 3. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Mill Rd., 2300 block, 6:10 p.m. Nov. 5. Trespassing and an assault were reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1500 block, 10:46 a.m. Nov. 4. A theft was reported.

Oakville St., 2400 block, 10:22 a.m. Nov. 4. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Overlook Dr. N., 500 block, 7:48 a.m. Nov. 5. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 2:52 p.m. Nov. 2. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 3:30 p.m. Nov. 5. A theft was reported.

Portner Pl., 900 block, 9:35 a.m. Nov. 4. A theft was reported.

Princess St., 1500 block, 10 p.m. Nov. 1. Property was entered and damage was reported.

Queen St., 200 block, 1:12 p.m. Nov. 1. Property was entered. An arrest was made.

Ripley St. N., 300 block, 5:02 p.m. Oct. 30. A theft was reported.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 8:55 p.m. Nov. 6. A theft was reported.

Union St. N., 100 block, 8:13 p.m. Nov. 3. A theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 400 block, 4:56 p.m. Nov. 2. A theft was reported.

Wheeler Ave., 3600 block, 4:42 p.m. Nov. 1. Property was entered. An arrest was made.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 1:54 p.m. Nov. 2. A theft was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 300 block, 11:04 p.m. Nov. 6. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Glendale Ave., 100 block, 7:32 a.m. Nov. 5. A vehicle was stolen.

Saint Asaph St. N., 600 block, 7:05 p.m. Oct. 31. A vehicle was stolen.

Van Dorn St. S., 100 block, 11:18 a.m. Nov. 3. A vehicle was stolen.

Van Dorn St. S., 500 block, 11:20 a.m. Oct. 31. A vehicle was stolen.

Van Dorn St. S., unit block, 11:02 a.m. Nov. 3. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Colvin St., 3100 block, 3:49 p.m. Nov. 2. Property was damaged.

Morgan St. N., 5400 block, 9:56 a.m. Oct. 30. Property was damaged.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 11:45 p.m. Oct. 30. Property was damaged.

Ripley St. N., 700 block, 2:14 p.m. Nov. 3. Property was damaged.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 2:22 p.m. Oct. 31. Property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. S., 100 block, 11:18 a.m. Nov. 3. Property was damaged.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 8 a.m. Nov. 1. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Clarendon Blvd., 3100 block, 1 a.m. Nov. 3. An assault was reported.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1400 block. An assault was reported.

Granada St. S., 700 block. Harassment was reported.

Stafford St. N., 1300 block. Threats were reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1900 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3400 block, 1 a.m. Nov. 1. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3500 block. An assault was reported.

First St. N., 4800 block. An assault was reported.

Seventh Rd. S., 5100 block. An assault was reported.

Ninth St. N., 3800 block, 1:20 p.m. Nov. 3. Two people fought.

FIREARM INCIDENT

Courthouse Rd. S., 1200 block, 7:13 p.m. Nov. 5. Two drivers pulled over and after a verbal dispute, a driver allegedly brandished a firearm and threatened the other driver.

ROBBERY

Dinwiddie St. S., 900 block, 9:37 p.m. Nov. 5. Four people threatened and pushed a male pedestrian and robbed him of property. A 24-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Army Navy Dr., 900 block. A theft was reported.

Army Navy Dr., 1100 block, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Cash and property were stolen from a residence.

Clarendon Blvd., 3000 block, 10:20 p.m. Nov. 3. Shoplifting was reported.

Dinwiddie St. S., 1300 block. A theft was reported.

Four Mile Run Dr., 4400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Highland St. N., 1100 block, 5:36 p.m. Nov. 2. Property was stolen from a building.

Oxford St. N., 600 block, 11:30 p.m. Nov. 4. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Thomas St. N., 400 block. A theft was reported.

Wakefield St. S., 3500 block, 4:30 p.m. Nov. 5 to 8:30 a.m. Nov. 6. An attempt was made to enter a residence.

Washington Blvd., 5800 block, 9:30 p.m. Nov. 3 to 6:30 a.m. Nov. 4. An attempt was made to enter a business causing damage.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. An employee theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2400 block. Trespassing was reported.

Second St. S., 5600 block, 1 a.m. to noon Nov. 2. Property was stolen from a residence.

Fourth St. N., 3000 block, 6:10 p.m. Nov. 4. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Sixth St. S., 4500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Ninth and S. Wayne streets. A theft was reported.

20th Rd. N., 4700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

27th St. S., 3600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

36th St. N., 5200 block. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Bell St. S., 1800 block, Nov. 3. A blue 2018 Mercedes Benz C300.

Wilson Blvd., 3500 block, 6:25 p.m. Nov. 4. A blue 2010 BMW X6.

VANDALISM

Glebe Rd. N., 300 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Greenbrier St. N., 2700 block. Graffiti was reported.

Irving St. N., 1100 block, 10:38 p.m. Nov. 3. A vehicle was damaged.

Lee Hwy., 2400 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Queen St. N., 1500 block, 9:58 p.m. Nov. 1. Property was damaged.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 900 block. Graffiti was reported.