Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Breckinridge Pl. N., 200 block, 4:31 a.m. Nov. 7. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Cahill Dr., 100 block, 9:24 p.m. Nov. 8. An assault was reported.

Cameron St., unit block, 3:15 p.m. Nov. 9. An assault was reported.

Dow Ave., 5700 block, 3:14 a.m. Nov. 10. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Edsall Rd., 6000 block, 2:04 p.m. Nov. 8. An assault was reported.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 6:58 a.m. Nov. 7. An assault was reported.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 5:30 a.m. Nov. 10. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 800 block, 8:43 a.m. Nov. 8. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 1900 block, 11:05 a.m. Nov. 7. An assault was reported.

Landover St., 3200 block, 5:27 a.m. Nov. 11. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Luna Park Dr., 100 block, 1:40 p.m. Nov. 11. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Mill Rd., 2300 block, 11:21 p.m. Nov. 12. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 800 block, 7:10 p.m. Nov. 11. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3900 block, 1:08 a.m. Nov. 10. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 7 p.m. Nov. 10. An assault was reported.

Saint Asaph St. N., 700 block, 4:08 a.m. Nov. 10. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 5:25 p.m. Nov. 8. An assault was reported.

28th St. S., 3200 block, 9:03 p.m. Nov. 8. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

KIDNAPPING/ABDUCTION

Dow Ave., 5700 block, 3:14 a.m. Nov. 10. Kidnapping was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Armistead St. N., 600 block, 8:15 a.m. Nov. 13. A theft was reported.

Braddock Pl., 1200 block, 1:08 p.m. Nov. 9. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 1100 block, 6:22 a.m. Nov. 10. A theft was reported.

Cameron Station Blvd., 100 block, 1:22 p.m. Nov. 8. A theft was reported.

Carpenter Rd.,1700 block, 11:45 a.m. Nov. 8. A theft was reported.

Commonwealth Ave., 800 block, 8:45 a.m. Nov. 9. A theft was reported.

Courthouse Sq., 400 block, 5:55 p.m. Nov. 7. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4500 block, 6:15 p.m. Nov. 10. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 5800 block, 8:37 a.m. Nov. 7. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5900 block, 11:44 a.m. Nov. 12. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 200 block, 9 p.m. Nov. 9. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Holland Lane, 500 block, 7:40 p.m. Nov. 9. A theft was reported.

Hooffs Run Dr., 300 block, 9:18 p.m. Nov. 7. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2300 block, 10:51 a.m. Nov. 10. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 3:33 p.m. Nov. 8. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 7:21 p.m. Nov. 9. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3300 block, 5:45 p.m. Nov. 10. An employee theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3500 block, 3:49 p.m. Nov. 12. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3600 block, 4:15 p.m. Nov. 11. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3600 block, 4:38 p.m. Nov. 13. A theft was reported.

John Carlyle St., 800 block, 12:24 p.m. Nov. 9. A theft was reported.

John Ticer Dr., 5000 block, 1:06 p.m. Nov. 11. A theft was reported.

Jones Point Dr., 100 block, 11:59 a.m. Nov. 7. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 3:28 p.m. Nov. 11. A theft was reported.

Masonic View Ave. W., 400 block, 9 p.m. Nov. 8. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 600 block, 1:27 p.m. Nov. 12. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1500 block, 2:25 p.m. Nov. 13. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1700 block, 3:53 p.m. Nov. 8. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 4100 block, 3:58 a.m. Nov. 8. A theft was reported.

Murtha St., 200 block, 9:50 p.m. Nov. 12. A theft was reported.

Nelson Ave. E., 200 block, 9:53 a.m. Nov. 9. A theft was reported.

Patrick St. S., 700 block, 10:03 a.m. Nov. 10. A theft was reported.

Potomac Ave., 2500 block, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 6. A theft was reported.

Quantrell Ave., 5800 block, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6. A theft was reported.

Reed Ave. E., unit block, 12:55 p.m. Nov. 10. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Royal St. N., 200 block, 9:09 p.m. Nov. 7. A theft was reported.

Royal St. S., 500 block, 2:58 p.m. Nov. 7. A theft was reported.

Saint Asaph St. N., 700 block, 6:01 p.m. Nov. 7. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 7:51 a.m. Nov. 13. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 1:12 p.m. Nov. 12. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 6:43 p.m. Nov. 7. A theft was reported.

Wyndham Cir., 3300 block, 2:45 p.m. Nov. 12. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Fairfax St. N., 200 block, 7:12 p.m. Nov. 12. A vehicle was stolen.

King St., 700 block, 10:01 p.m. Nov. 10. A vehicle was stolen.

King St., 3000 block, 8:07 a.m. Nov. 8. A vehicle was stolen.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 5:25 p.m. Nov. 9. A vehicle was stolen.

Notabene Dr., 600 block, 8:24 p.m. Nov. 9. A vehicle was stolen. An arrest was made.

Queen St., 1100 block, 12:53 a.m. Nov. 10. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 12:55 a.m. Nov. 6. Property was damaged.

Sanger Ave., 5700 block, 7:19 p.m. Nov. 10. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Dinwiddie St. S., 1300 block. An assault was reported.

Carlin Springs Rd. N., 4500 block, 8:15 p.m. Nov. 11. Two people fought.

Fairfax Dr., 2200 block, 5 p.m. Nov. 8. Two people fought.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2300 block. An assault was reported.

Nelson St. N., 700 block, 9:57 p.m. Nov. 7. Two people fought.

Nelson St. N., 700 block. An assault was reported.

Pershing Dr. N., 2700 block. Threats were reported.

Stafford St. N., 900 block, 5:10 a.m. Nov. 12. An assault was reported.

Stafford St. N., 1300 block, 3:30 p.m. Nov. 9. An assault was reported.

Thomas St. N., 500 block, 3:50 a.m. Nov. 9. An assault was reported.

Washington Blvd. and N. Sycamore St. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2100 block, noon Nov. 8. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2900 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 8 p.m. Nov. 11. An assault was reported.

Seventh Rd. S., 5100 block. An assault was reported.

11th St. N., 2300 block, 2:11 a.m. Nov. 10. An assault was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

12th Rd. N., 6200 block, 2:40 p.m. Nov. 10. A man was observed fondling himself near a trail.

KIDNAPPING/ABDUCTION

Army Navy Dr., 800 block, 7:07 p.m. Nov. 8. After a verbal dispute, a man attempted to force a female into his vehicle but fled when two witnesses came to her aid.

ROBBERIES

Crystal City, 1300 block, 2:58 a.m. Nov. 12. A person knocked at a residence and sprayed a substance on a male who answered the door, then assaulted him. Cash and property were stolen. The male lost consciousness and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Dinwiddie St. S., 800 block, 1:30 to 2 a.m. Nov. 2. Two males assaulted a man and robbed him of property.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block, 9:15 p.m. Nov. 13. Two males entered a business and selected quantities of merchandise. When they were confronted, one of the males took an employee’s cellphone and fled with items.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 1600 block. Trespassing was reported.

Army Navy Dr., 900 block. A theft was reported.

Army Navy Dr., 900 block. Property was stolen.

Columbia Pike, 3500 block, 4:30 p.m. Nov. 10 to 5:30 a.m. Nov. 12. Property was stolen from a construction site.

Edgewood St. N., 1700 block, 1 p.m. Nov. 8 to 8:45 p.m. Nov. 9. A vacant residence was entered.

Fern St. S., 1500 block. A theft was reported.

Fern St. S., 1500 block. Property was stolen.

Glebe Rd. S., 2400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2400 block. A theft was reported.

Kennebec St. N., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

Lee Hwy., 5400 block. A theft was reported.

Nelson St. N., 900 block, noon Nov. 7. Property was stolen from a restaurant.

Nelson St. N., 900 block, 12:30 p.m. Nov. 7. A theft was reported.

Randolph St. S., 3000 block, 11:50 p.m. Nov. 11. A male entered a vehicle and fled after he was told to get out. A 21-year-old Alexandria man was arrested and charged.

Taylor St. N., 1000 block, 1:27 p.m. Nov. 8. Property was stolen from a residence.

Thomas St. N., 400 block. A theft was reported.

Van Buren St. N., 1900 block, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 9. Property was stolen from a residence entered by force.

Wakefield St. S., 700 block. A theft was reported.

Wakefield St. S., 3500 block, 4:30 p.m. Nov. 5 to 8:30 a.m. Nov. 6. An attempt was made to enter a residence.

Wayne St. N., 100 block, midnight Nov. 11. A theft was reported.

Wayne St. N., 200 block, 12:50 p.m. Nov. 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 6. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Wilson Blvd. and N. George Mason Dr., 11:40 a.m. Nov. 8. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2100 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2500 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2900 block, 7:45 p.m. Nov. 8. Property was stolen from a restaurant.

Wilson Blvd., 3800 block, 10:25 a.m. Nov. 12. A theft was reported.

Fifth St. N., 5900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

11th St. N., 4500 block, 1 p.m. Nov. 10. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Fort Scoot Dr., 2800 block, Nov. 10. A white 2005 Honda Odyssey.

Interstate 66 and N. Sycamore St., 2:42 p.m. Nov. 8. A stolen vehicle was recovered. A 29-year-old Washington man was arrested and charged.

Second Rd. N., and Washington Blvd., Nov. 7. A blue 2017 Jeep Cherokee.

Ninth St. N., 3800 block, 7:21 p.m. Nov. 8. A black 2013 Chevrolet Suburban.

18th St. S., 200 block, Nov. 9. A red 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander.

21st St. N., 3100 block, Nov. 8. A gold 2001 Lexus RX300.

VANDALISM

Fenwick St. S., unit block. Property was damaged.

Glebe Rd. N., 300 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Greenbrier St. N., 2700 block. Graffiti was reported.

Harrison St. S., 300 block. Property was damaged.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was damaged.

Lee Hwy., 4100 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Randolph St. S., 2800 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Troy St. N., 1700 block, 4:50 p.m. Nov. 10. Property was damaged.

Vacation Lane, 3600 block. Property was damaged.

Washington Blvd., 5900 block. Property was damaged.

Wilson Blvd., 2900 block. Property was damaged.

18th St. S., 200 block. A vehicle was damaged.

23rd St. S., 300 block. Property was damaged.