Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 9:43 a.m. Nov. 15. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Armistead St. N., 500 block, 1:11 a.m. Nov. 17. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 4200 block, 7:13 a.m. Nov. 14. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500 block, 9:33 p.m. Nov. 19. An assault was reported.

Lincolnia Rd., unit block, 4:57 a.m. Nov. 20. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3100 block, 4:40 p.m Nov. 19. An assault was reported.

Pickett St. S., unit block, 2:08 p.m Nov. 19. An assault was reported.

Raleigh Ave., 4300 block, 11:44 p.m Nov. 13. An assault was reported.

Reed Ave. W., unit block, 2:56 p.m Nov. 20. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., unit block, 10:51 p.m Nov. 16. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4400 block, 7:37 p.m Nov. 19. An assault was reported.

Tancil Ct., 300 block, 10:38 p.m Nov. 18. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 1600 block, 2 a.m. Nov. 18. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Whiting St. S., unit block, 12:52 p.m Nov. 19. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alfred St. S., 300 block, 6:49 p.m Nov. 18. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1800 block, 11 a.m. Nov. 13. A theft was reported.

Cameron St., 800 block, 12:10 p.m. Nov. 14. A theft was reported.

Century Dr., 100 block, 5:01 p.m Nov. 14. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 2900 block, 11:40 a.m. Nov. 19. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 5:39 p.m Nov. 19. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3200 block, 11:59 a.m. Nov. 13. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5800 block, 7:30 a.m. Nov. 20. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 5800 block, 12:44 p.m Nov. 17. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5800 block, 10:08 p.m Nov. 19. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5900 block, 12:35 p.m Nov. 20. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5900 block, 4:13 p.m Nov. 14. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 5900 block, 5:26 p.m Nov. 15. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 8:11 a.m. Nov. 16. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 9:33 p.m Nov. 16. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2200 block, 11:51 a.m. Nov. 14. A theft was reported.

Farm Rd., 2600 block, 7:33 p.m Nov. 19. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 200 block, 8:39 p.m Nov. 18. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Holland Lane, 600 block, 9:54 a.m. Nov. 18. A theft was reported.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 12:22 p.m Nov. 14. A theft was reported.

Imboden St. N., 500 block, 9:56 a.m. Nov. 13. A theft was reported.

Jamestown Lane, 2600 block, 5:26 p.m Nov. 19. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 5:50 p.m Nov. 13. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 7:15 p.m Nov. 16. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 7:17 p.m Nov. 15. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 8:09 p.m Nov. 15. A theft was reported.

King St., 700 block, 11:57 p.m Nov. 17. A theft was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 5 p.m Nov. 19. A theft was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 9:15 p.m Nov. 19. A theft was reported.

King St., 4300 block, 12:10 p.m Nov. 14. A theft was reported.

King St., 4300 block, 6:22 p.m Nov. 13. A theft was reported.

Lynhaven Dr., 100 block, 1:20 p.m Nov. 16. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 11:34 a.m. Nov. 20. A theft was reported.

Nicky Lane, 2500 block, 2:16 p.m Nov. 17. A theft was reported.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 7:59 a.m. Nov. 13. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 11:27 a.m. Nov. 17. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 600 block, 12:41 a.m. Nov. 15. Property was stolen.

Princess St., 1500 block, 2:01 p.m Nov. 16. Trespassing was reported.

Quantrell Ave., 5900 block, 7:21 p.m Nov. 14. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 6:56 p.m Nov. 15. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., unit block, 10:51 p.m Nov. 16. A theft was reported.

Royal St. N., 500 block, 9:03 a.m. Nov. 14. A theft was reported.

Russell Rd., 3800 block, 5:55 p.m Nov. 19. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 3700 block, 5:57 p.m Nov. 14. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 8:57 p.m Nov. 18. A theft was reported.

Stevenson Ave., 5900 block, 6:40 p.m Nov. 15. An employee theft was reported.

Stevenson Ave., 6000 block, 12:08 p.m Nov. 18. A theft was reported.

Union St. S., 100 block, 8:49 p.m Nov. 14. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 2600 block, 7:18 a.m. Nov. 15. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 100 block, 6:07 p.m Nov. 20. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 11:48 p.m Nov. 12. A theft was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 1:30 p.m Nov. 14. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Eisenhower Ave., 2400 block, 5 p.m Nov. 18. A vehicle was stolen.

Reynolds St. S., unit block, 3 p.m Nov. 14. A vehicle was stolen.

Stevenson Ave., 6000 block, 12:08 p.m Nov. 18. A vehicle was stolen.

Valley Cir., 2200 block, 8:24 a.m. Nov. 17. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Duke St., 3000 block, 5:57 a.m. Nov. 16. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 3200 block, 11:59 a.m. Nov. 13. Property was damaged.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 9:05 a.m. Nov. 20. Property was damaged.

Janneys Lane, 900 block, 1:28 p.m Nov. 19. Property was damaged.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3400 block, 11:08 a.m. Nov. 17. Property was damaged.

Stevenson Ave., 6000 block, 12:08 p.m Nov. 18. Property was damaged.

Taney Ave., 5300 block, 11:45 a.m. Nov. 18. Property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500 block, 6:56 p.m Nov. 16. Property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. S., 100 block, 2:40 p.m Nov. 14. Property was damaged.

Washington St. N., 1100 block, 4:39 p.m Nov. 18. Property was damaged.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 1 p.m Nov. 14. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Fairfax Dr., 3600 block, 10 p.m Nov. 19. An assault was reported.

Florida St. S., 700 block. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 200 block. Harassment was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 900 block, 1:31 a.m. Nov. 14. An assault was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. An assault was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 1900 block, 3:30 p.m Nov. 17. During a dispute, a man stabbed a male causing a laceration. The male was treated by medics.

Quincy St. N., 500 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1300 block, 1:45 a.m. Nov. 18. A man touched a female inappropriately. A 29-year-old Gaithersburg man was arrested and charged.

Eighth Rd. N., 5900 block. An assault was reported.

12th St. and S. Glebe Rd., 1:45 p.m Nov. 16. Two people fought.

13th St. and S. Walter Reed S., 9:38 a.m. Nov. 17. Two people fought.

ROBBERIES

Ode St. S., 700 block, 9:10 p.m Nov. 20. A man paid cash for goods and before he could take the items, the male driver began to drive off. The man attempted to stop the vehicle and was dragged a short distance. He suffered minor injuries. When he returned to his car, three other males, allegedly known to the driver, attempted to climb on his car and then fled on foot.

15th St. N., 2100 block, 6:25 p.m Nov. 18. An employee confronted a man concealing merchandise in a bag. The man brandished a knife at the employee and fled from the store.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Army Navy Dr., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Army Navy Dr., 2400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 2600 block, 2:16 p.m Nov. 14. Shoplifting was reported.

Columbia Pike, 2600 block. A theft was reported.

Fern St. S., 1500 block. An employee theft was reported.

Four Mile Run Dr. and S. Nelson St., A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 800 block, 1 to 7 a.m. Nov. 18. Cash and other items were stolen from a business.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Pershing Dr. N., 2300 block, 1:25 a.m. Nov. 17. A theft was reported.

Pershing Dr. N., 2300 block, 1:40 a.m. Nov. 17. Two males were observed attempting to enter a business and fled before police arrived. Two Alexandria males, 18 and 25, were arrested and charged.

Stuart St. N., 1000 block, 5:41 a.m. Nov. 17. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block, 4:30 p.m Nov. 18. Vehicle parts were stolen.

Yorktown Blvd., 5200 block. A theft was reported.

Eighth Rd. S., 5100 block. A theft was reported.

Ninth Rd. S., 3900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

12th St. S., 500 block. A theft was reported.

14th St. N., 2000 block, 12:30 a.m. Nov. 18. Property was stolen from a building.

14th St. N., 2000 block, 4:45 p.m Nov. 17. Property was stolen.

23rd St. S., 300 block. Shoplifting was reported.

24th Rd. N., 4700 block, 3 p.m Nov. 14. A man attempted to enter a residence. He fled before police arrived.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Lee Hwy., 4600 block, Nov. 18. A black 2015 Honda Civic.

Wilson Blvd., 3500 block, 8:28 p.m Nov. 17. A vehicle was stolen.

23rd St. N., 4700 block, Nov. 19. A gray 2012 Ford Escape.

VANDALISM

Burlington St. N., 2200 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Clarendon Blvd., 2200 block, 9:38 p.m Nov. 19. Property was damaged.

Washington Blvd., 2700 block, 4:17 p.m Nov. 17. A vehicle was damaged.

23rd St. N., 4800 block. A vehicle was tampered with.