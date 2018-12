Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ARSON

Duke St., 5200 block. 6:51 a.m. Nov. 23. Arson was reported.

ASSAULTS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 1:41 p.m. Nov. 24. An assault was reported.

Bruce St., 3900 block, 2:29 a.m. Nov. 22. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Commonwealth Ave., 2800 block, 12:40 a.m. Nov. 21. An assault was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6000 block, 2:24 p.m. Nov. 26. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 10:44 a.m. Nov. 27. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 6:59 p.m. Nov. 25. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 9:03 p.m. Nov. 22. An assault was reported.

Fayette St. N., 700 block, 4:21 p.m. Nov. 25. An assault was reported.

Four Mile Rd., 600 block, 9:44 a.m. Nov. 23. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Hudson St. S., unit block, 12:30 a.m. Nov. 27. An assault was reported and property was entered. An arrest was made.

Jordan St. S., 100 block, 5:35 a.m. Nov. 24. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Old Dominion Blvd., 3800 block, 2:33 p.m. Nov. 24. An assault was reported.

Raleigh Ave., 4400 block, 10:47 p.m. Nov. 24. An assault was reported.

Russell Rd., 3800 block, 12:30 a.m. Nov. 21. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 9 a.m. Nov. 23. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 4:18 p.m. Nov. 21. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 400 block, 10:47 a.m. Nov. 21. An assault was reported.

ROBBERY

Queen St., 1100 block, 2:40 a.m. Nov. 22. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 7:15 p.m. Nov. 25. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Boyle St., 1600 block, 1:13 p.m. Nov. 26. Trespassing was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 4700 block, 1:23 p.m. Nov. 20. A theft was reported.

Commonwealth Ave., 1700 block, 12:20 p.m. Nov. 21. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 400 block, 1:30 p.m. Nov. 24. A theft was reported.

Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 4:31 p.m. Nov. 26. A theft was reported.

Evans Lane, 200 block, 9:27 p.m. Nov. 24. A theft was reported.

Fort Williams Pkwy., 100 block, 4:21 p.m. Nov. 25. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Glendale Ave. E., 400 block, 1:27 p.m. Nov. 24. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Hancock Ave., 1500 block, 3:15 p.m. Nov. 21. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 4:45 p.m. Nov. 23. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3500 block, 4:03 p.m. Nov. 21. A theft was reported.

King St., 3500 block, 3 p.m. Nov. 25. A theft was reported.

Maris Ave., 5100 block, 6:13 a.m. Nov. 22. Property was stolen.

Nicky Lane, 2500 block, 9:18 p.m. Nov. 26. Property was stolen.

Payne St. N., 400 block, 6:26 p.m. Nov. 26. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Pendleton St., 400 block, 9:42 a.m. Nov. 26. A theft was reported.

Polk Ave., 5000 block, 9:20 a.m. Nov. 27. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 3:56 p.m. Nov. 27. A theft was reported.

Timber Branch Pkwy. E., 900 block, 6:15 p.m. Nov. 23. A theft was reported.

Timber Branch Pkwy. W., 700 block, 2:24 p.m. Nov. 22. A theft was reported.

Usher Ct., 3800 block, 4:11 p.m. Nov. 23. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500 block, 4:31 p.m. Nov. 21. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 3:06 p.m. Nov. 27. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 1:19 p.m. Nov. 27. Trespassing was reported and property was damaged.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Mark Center Dr., unit block, 12:06 a.m. Nov. 24. Vehicle stolen.

Pickett St. S., 300 block, 5:14 p.m. Nov. 21. Vehicle stolen.

VANDALISM

Beauregard St. N., 2200 block, 8:01 p.m. Nov. 27. Property was damaged.

Boyle St., 1600 block, 1:13 p.m. Nov. 26. Property was damaged.

Donelson St. N., unit block, 3:40 p.m. Nov. 22. Property was damaged.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 9:07 a.m. Nov. 20. Property was damaged.

Gunston Rd., 3700 block, 4:13 p.m. Nov. 21. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Glebe Rd. S., 2900 block, 11:35 p.m. Oct. 27. Two males demanded cash from a man and stabbed him after he said he had none. The man was taken to a hospital and treated for a laceration.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An assault was reported.

Washington Blvd., 2700 block, 12:45 a.m. Nov. 21. An assault was reported.

Sixth St. S., 4300 block. An assault was reported.

10th St. N. and Kirkwood Rd., 10:45 p.m. Nov. 25. Two people fought.

20th St. S., 200 block. An assault was reported.

32nd St. S., 4200 block. Harassment was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Washington Blvd., 3000 block, 3:55 a.m. Nov. 26. A man exposed himself while walking in the area. A 54-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Carlin Springs Rd. N., 4300 block, 9:37 a.m. Nov. 25. Property was entered.

Clarendon Blvd., 2800 block, 7 p.m. Nov. 26. Shoplifting was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2800 block, 7:58 p.m. Nov. 23. Shoplifting was reported.

Fairfax Dr. and N. Monroe St., midnight Nov. 25. Pocket picking was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An employee theft was reported.

Highland St. N., 1100 block, 11:29 a.m. Nov. 26. Pocket picking was reported.

Monroe St. N., 2100 block. A theft was reported.

Quantico St. N., 2100 block, 9:30 a.m. Nov. 23 to 11:50 p.m. Nov. 24. Property was stolen from a residence entered by force.

Quincy St. N., 1000 block, 8:30 a.m. Nov. 18 to 8:20 p.m. Nov. 26. Property was stolen from a residence.

Wakefield St. N., 800 block. A theft was reported.

Washington Blvd., 4600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 5800 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2800 block, 10 p.m. Nov. 22. Pocket picking was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2800 block. A theft was reported.

14th St. N., 2000 block. Trespassing was reported.

18th and S. Eads streets. Property was stolen.

22nd St. S., 600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

24th St. S., 3200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Army Navy Dr. and S. Hayes St., 7:20 p.m. Nov. 24. During a traffic stop, a vehicle reported stolen was driven by man confirmed to be wanted by Prince William County. A 25-year-old Spotsylvania man was arrested and charged.

Columbia Pike, 5500 block, Nov. 27. A silver 2013 Ford Focus.

Fairfax Dr. and N. Monroe St., Nov. 25. A white 2014 Kia Soul.

Sycamore St. N. area, 4:33 a.m. Nov. 21. During a traffic stop, a vehicle was determined to be stolen. A 33-year-old Fredericksburg man was arrested and charged.

Interstate 95 southbound, Nov. 27. A 2014 Jeep Compass.

VANDALISM

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Joyce St. S., 2600 block. A vehicle was damaged.