Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 12:21 p.m. Dec. 1. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Cameron Parke Pl., 100 block, 10:46 p.m. Dec. 1. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 5900 block, 1:53 p.m. Nov. 28. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Edison St., 3600 block, 6:19 p.m. Dec. 2. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 10:44 a.m. Nov. 27. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Fayette St. S., 600 block, 4:28 p.m. Dec. 3. An assault was reported.

Four Mile Rd., 700 block, 11:40 a.m. Dec. 2. An assault was reported.

Garden Dr., unit block, 7:54 p.m. Dec. 2. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 800 block, 3:30 p.m. Nov. 28. An assault was reported.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 11:30 a.m. Nov. 29. An assault was reported and property was stolen.

Hudson St. S., unit block, 12:30 a.m. Nov. 27. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

John Carlyle St., 600 block, 11:40 p.m. Dec. 1. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 12:36 a.m. Dec. 2. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 5:25 a.m. Dec. 1. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 3:30 a.m. Dec. 2. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Stevenson Ave., 5900 block, 1 p.m. Nov. 28. An assault was reported.

Washington St. S., unit block, 9:25 p.m. Nov. 30. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Braddock Pl., 1200 block, 11:33 a.m. Nov. 27. A theft was reported.

Bragg St. S., unit block, 9:34 a.m. Dec. 1. A theft was reported.

Colonial Ave., 1200 block, 3:36 p.m. Dec. 4. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 1:06 p.m. Nov. 30. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5400 block, 8:55 p.m. Nov. 27. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5900 block, 1:53 p.m. Nov. 28. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 4:41 a.m. Nov. 29. A theft was reported.

Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 8:52 p.m. Dec. 1. A theft was reported.

Fern St., 1600 block, 12:22 p.m. Dec. 1. An employee theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 100 block, 5:59 p.m. Nov. 30. A theft was reported.

Holland Lane, 400 block, noon Dec. 3. A theft was reported.

Hudson St. S., unit block, 12:30 a.m. Nov. 27. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3400 block, 8:55 p.m. Dec. 1. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3600 block, 2:24 p.m. Dec. 4. A theft was reported.

Jenkins St. S., 100 block, 9:45 a.m. Dec. 4. Trespassing was reported.

Jones Point Dr., 100 block, 10:32 a.m. Dec. 1. A theft was reported.

Jordan St. S., unit block, 9:57 p.m. Dec. 3. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Jordan St. S., unit block, 10:15 p.m. Dec. 3. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 1:15 p.m. Dec. 3. A theft was reported.

King St., 1700 block, 2:14 p.m. Dec. 1. A theft was reported.

King St., 2900 block, 9:30 a.m. Dec. 4. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Luna Park Dr., 100 block, 6:22 p.m. Dec. 1. A theft was reported.

Luna Park Dr., 200 block, 11:13 p.m. Nov. 28. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 9:15 a.m. Dec. 2. A theft was reported.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 6:08 p.m. Nov. 30. A theft was reported.

Park Center Dr., 3000 block, 7 p.m. Nov. 30. A theft was reported.

Patrick St. S., 600 block, 8:45 a.m. Dec. 1. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Pickett St. S., 200 block, 3:02 p.m. Nov. 28. Property was stolen.

Pitt St. N., 500 block, 8:11 p.m. Dec. 3. A theft was reported.

Prince St., unit block, 5:37 p.m. Dec. 1. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 3:45 p.m. Nov. 28. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., unit block, 10:43 a.m. Dec. 4. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 4:39 a.m. Nov. 30. A theft was reported.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 8:50 a.m. Nov. 29. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., unit block, 10:11 p.m. Nov. 28. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Washington St. N., 200 block, 5:16 p.m. Nov. 28. Trespassing was reported and property was damaged.

Wolfe St., 400 block, 11:57 p.m. Dec. 1. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Braddock Rd. E., 400 block, 2:48 a.m. Dec. 2. A vehicle was stolen. An arrest was made.

Eisenhower Ave., 2300 block, 8:28 a.m. Dec. 1. A vehicle was stolen.

Jamieson Ave., 2000 block, 6:41 p.m. Dec. 2. A vehicle was stolen.

King St., 1700 block, 8:45 p.m. Dec. 1. A vehicle was stolen.

Potomac Ave., 3500 block, 11:48 a.m. Dec. 2. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Columbus St. S., 500 block, 7:48 a.m. Nov. 29. Property was damaged.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 7:25 p.m. Dec. 3. Property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 5600 block, 11:46 a.m. Nov. 30. Property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 5000 block, 5:46 p.m. Nov. 29. Property was damaged.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 4500 block, 10:11 a.m. Nov. 28. Property was damaged.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3800 block, 3:15 p.m. Nov. 28. Property was damaged.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 4:50 a.m. Dec. 1. Property was damaged.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3. Property was damaged.

Potomac Greens Dr., 1700 block, 4:13 p.m. Nov. 30. Property was damaged.

Quaker Lane S., unit block, 12:45 p.m. Dec. 3. Property was damaged.

Stevenson Ave., 6300 block, 5:41 a.m. Dec. 1. Property was damaged.

Stevenson Ave., 6300 block, 11:04 a.m. Dec. 1. Property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. N., 2600 block, 4:13 a.m. Dec. 3. Property was damaged.

Washington St. N., 200 block, 5:16 p.m. Nov. 28. Property was damaged.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 2 p.m. Nov. 28. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Buchanan St. S., 900 block, 9:40 p.m. Nov. 30. Two people fought.

Columbia Pike, 2900 block, 1 a.m. Nov. 30. An assault was reported.

Dinwiddie St. S., 1300 block. Harassment was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 3500 block. Threats were reported.

Glebe Rd. and N. Randolph St., 4 a.m. Nov. 29. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 2400 block. Harassment was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 2700 block. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 3100 block, 6:44 p.m. Dec. 2. A man stabbed a male pedestrian after a verbal altercation and fled. The male was taken to a hospital where he was treated.

Lynn and N. Meade streets. An assault was reported.

Pierce St. N., 1300 block, 9:30 p.m. Nov. 30. Two people fought.

Washington Blvd., 5800 block, 1:45 p.m. Nov. 29. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 12:33 a.m. Dec. 1. An assault was reported.

ROBBERIES

Carlin Springs Rd. S., 200 block, 4:04 p.m. Nov. 28. Two males robbed a man of an item for sale during a pre-arranged meeting and fled. After a brief chase one of the males threatened the man.

Columbia Pike and S. Walter Reed Dr., 11 p.m. Dec. 2. A man attempted to grab a female’s purse and then used a knife to cut it away from her and fled.

Taylor St. N., 1100 block, 11:10 p.m. Dec. 2. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Carlin Springs Rd. N., 4500 block, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29. Property was stolen from a residence entered by force.

Carlin Springs Rd. N., 4500 block, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 30. Property was stolen from a residence entered by force.

Clarendon Blvd., 2700 block, 2:47 p.m. Dec. 3. Shoplifting was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2700 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 3000 block. Trespassing was reported.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1200 block. Trespassing was reported.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1400 block. A theft was reported.

Courthouse Rd. S., 1200 block, noon Nov. 29. Property was stolen from a residence.

Dickerson St. S., 700 block, 5:40 p.m. Nov. 29. Property was stolen from a residence.

Franklin Rd., 2600 block, 10:27 p.m. Dec. 4. Vehicle tires and rims were stolen. A 22-year-old Triangle man and a 27-year-old Woodbridge man were arrested and charged.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 29. Items were stolen from a mall.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 4:55 p.m. Nov. 30. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block, 4:58 p.m. Nov. 30. Items were stolen from a store.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Moore St. N., 1700 block. Trespassing was reported.

Oak St. N., 1600 block. Property was stolen.

Quincy St. N., 1000 block, 4:15 p.m. Nov. 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Scott St. S., 1300 block, 6 p.m. Nov. 28 to 8 a.m. Nov. 29. Property was stolen from a business entered by force.

Wilson Blvd., 2300 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block, 8:50 a.m. Dec. 3. Shoplifting was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. A theft was reported.

First Place S., 2600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Ninth St. S., 5000 block. Property was stolen.

13th and N. Irving streets, 9 p.m. Nov. 30. Property was stolen from a bar.

16th St. S., 2900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

29th St. S., 4300 block, Dec. 4. A white 2012 Ford Econoline E450 was stolen.

Route 110 and I-395, 3:23 p.m. Nov. 30. A vehicle determined stolen during a police traffic stop was recovered. A 25-year-old Washington man was arrested and charged.

VANDALISM

Dinwiddie St. S., 900 block. Property was damaged.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Property was damaged.

Manchester St. N., 300 block. Graffiti was reported.

Upton Ct. N., 300 block, 1:15 a.m. Nov. 30. Property was damaged.

Van Buren St. N., 1700 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Ninth St. N., 3800 block, midnight Dec. 1. Graffiti was reported.