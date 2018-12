Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

HOMICIDE

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500 block, 9:46 a.m. Dec. 7. Homicide was reported.

ASSAULTS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 1:18 a.m. Dec. 9. An assault was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, midnight Dec. 11. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Derby Ct., 5600 block, 4:08 p.m. Dec. 11. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Dow Ave., 5700 block, 10:22 p.m. Dec. 6. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 5300 block, 2:50 p.m. Dec. 8. An assault was reported.

Franklin St., 300 block, 2:33 a.m. Dec. 9. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Harrison Cir. 900 block, 8:54 p.m. Dec. 5. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 10:49 p.m. Dec. 10. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 11:26 p.m. Dec. 5. An assault was reported.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500 block, 9:46 a.m. Dec. 7. An assault was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 4:10 p.m. Dec. 5. An assault was reported.

King St., 4500 block, 8:02 a.m. Dec. 9. An assault was reported.

Madison St., 800 block, 12:31 p.m. Dec. 11. An assault was reported.

Madison St., 1300 block, 9:15 p.m. Dec. 11. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Mayflower Ct., 5900 block, 10:12 p.m. Dec. 4. An assault was reported.

Park Center Dr., 2700 block, 3 p.m. Dec. 10. An assault was reported.

Patrick St. S., 700 block, 8:53 p.m. Dec. 6. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Reynolds St. S., 100 block, 12:28 p.m. Dec. 9. An assault was reported.

KIDNAPPING/ABDUCTION

Braddock Rd. W., 3600 block, 1:49 p.m. Dec. 5. Kidnapping was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., unit block, 6:09 p.m. Dec. 5. Kidnapping was reported. An arrest was made.

Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 11:26 p.m. Dec. 5. Kidnapping was reported.

ROBBERY

Braddock Rd. W., 4600 block, 3:38 p.m. Dec. 11. A robbery was reported. An arrest was made.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Braddock Rd. W., 3800 block, 7:22 a.m. Dec. 4. A theft was reported.

Cameron St., 1500 block, 10:35 a.m. Dec. 11. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4300 block, 6:46 a.m. Dec. 8. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 5900 block, 11:40 a.m. Dec. 10. A theft was reported.

Fairfax St. N., 900 block, 4:01 p.m. Dec. 5. A theft was reported.

Fayette St. N., 600 block, 11:20 a.m. Dec. 10. A theft was reported.

Fillmore Ave., 5000 block, 9:52 a.m. Dec. 9. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Howard St. N., 500 block, 1:38 a.m. Dec. 5. A theft was reported.

Jefferson St., 400 block, 4:46 p.m. Dec. 4. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Jenkins St. S., 100 block, 9:45 a.m. Dec. 4. Trespassing was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 9:50 a.m. Dec. 11. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 10:06 p.m. Dec. 9. A theft was reported.

King St., 1100 block, 8:50 a.m. Dec. 8. A theft was reported.

King St., 1300 block, 8:14 p.m. Dec. 8. A theft was reported.

Leslie Ave., 1800 block, 8:27 a.m. Dec. 5. A theft was reported.

Merton Ct., 5700 block, 4:31 p.m. Dec. 11. A theft was reported.

Montgomery St., 300 block, 2:38 p.m. Dec. 9. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 2800 block, 9 p.m. Dec. 8. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 2:58 p.m. Dec. 6. A theft was reported.

Oronoco St., 300 block, 4:14 p.m. Dec. 5. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 2:58 p.m. Dec. 9. A theft was reported.

Polk Ave., 5300 block, 4:52 p.m. Dec. 7. A theft was reported.

Royal St. N., 500 block, 10:37 a.m. Dec. 6. A theft was reported.

Terrett Ave., 2500 block, 11:09 a.m. Dec. 6. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 500 block, 1:43 p.m. Dec. 6. A theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 200 block, 10:13 a.m. Dec. 5. A theft was reported.

Wythe St., 1300 block, 7:37 p.m. Dec. 8. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Duke and S. Washington streets, unit block, 7:25 p.m. Dec. 7. A vehicle was stolen.

Fillmore Ave., 5000 block, 9:52 a.m. Dec. 9. A vehicle was stolen.

Patrick St. N., 700 block, 4:08 p.m. Dec. 6. A vehicle was stolen.

West St. S., 100 block, 8:39 p.m. Dec. 6. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 6:45 p.m. Dec. 11. Property was damaged.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 10:18 p.m. Dec. 8. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 4300 block, 6:46 a.m. Dec. 8. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Eisenhower Ave., 5000 block, 6:49 p.m. Dec. 10. Property was damaged.

King St., 2900 block, 9:30 a.m. Dec. 4. Property was damaged.

Payne St. N., 600 block, 5:22 p.m. Dec. 5. Property was damaged.

Reynolds St. S., 100 block, 12:28 p.m. Dec. 9. Property was damaged.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 10:12 a.m. Dec. 4. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

George Mason Dr. N., 1600 block, 10:21 a.m. Dec. 9. An assault was reported.

George Mason Dr. N., 1600 block, 12:09 a.m. Dec. 6. An assault was reported.

George Mason Dr. N., 1600 block. An assault was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy. and S. Glebe Rd., An assault was reported.

Oak St. N., 1600 block, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 8. An assault was reported.

Potomac Ave., 2800 block, 12:51 a.m. Dec. 9. An assault was reported.

Queen St. N., 1500 block. An assault was reported.

Quinn St. N., 1800 block, 10 p.m. Dec. 7. An assault was reported.

Quinn St. N., 1800 block. An assault was reported.

Randolph St. N., 800 block, 12:20 p.m. Dec. 8. Two people fought and one was injured by a thrown object. A 46-year-old Fairfax woman was arrested and charged.

Wilson Blvd., 1600 block. An assault was reported.

12th St. S., 3600 block, 8:53 p.m. Dec. 9. A man assaulted police while being taken into custody. A 45-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged.

24th St. N., 5400 block, 2:58 p.m. Dec. 8. Two people fought.

ROBBERIES

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 10:45 a.m. Dec. 10. A man grabbed an employee’s cellphone when she attempted to call police and fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Barton St. N., 1800 block. A theft was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2300 block, 5:30 a.m. Dec. 6. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 3000 block. Trespassing was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 3600 block, 10 p.m. Dec. 7. A theft was reported.

Fern St. S., 1200 block, 11:36 a.m. Dec. 9. Shoplifting was reported.

Fern St. S., 1200 block, 5:45 p.m. Dec. 9. A theft was reported.

Fillmore St. N., 2300 block, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

George Mason Dr. N., 1700 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 3000 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 11:20 a.m. Dec. 7. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 1:28 p.m. Dec. 9. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 1:38 p.m. Dec. 7. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 2:46 p.m. Dec. 8. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 6 p.m. Dec. 6. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 9:06 p.m. Dec. 7. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Trespassing was reported on three properties.

Hayes St. S., 3100 block, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 6. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hayes St. S., 3100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2300 block. Trespassing was reported.

King St. and Interstate 395, An employee theft was reported.

Lee Hwy., 5000 block, 7 p.m. Dec. 5 to 7:47 a.m. Dec. 6. Cash was stolen from a business entered by force.

Lee Hwy., 5100 block, 7:47 a.m. Dec. 6. A business was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Lynn St. N., 1800 block. Trespassing was reported.

Lynnbrook Dr., 1300 block, 11:30 p.m. Dec. 9. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block, 2:07 p.m. Dec. 9. Shoplifting was reported.

12th St. N., 1400 block, midnight Dec. 8 to 2:56 p.m. Dec. 10. A building was entered by force and damaged.

21st Ave. N., 3400 block, 8 p.m. Dec. 6. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Edgewood St. N., 2300 block, 2:26 p.m. Dec. 9. A white 2006 Volvo S80.

Fairfax Dr., 3400 block, 8:55 p.m. Dec. 8. A gray 2005 Toyota Corolla.

Fillmore Ave., 5000 block, 9:52 a.m. Dec. 9. A vehicle was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 9:06 p.m. Dec. 7. Police located a stolen vehicle. A 29-year-old McKinleyville, Calif., man and a 31-year-old District man were arrested and charged.

Lee Hwy., 4500 block. A stolen vehicle was recovered at this location.

VANDALISM

Arlington Blvd., 1100 block, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 8. Property was damaged.

Washington Blvd., 3000 block. Graffiti was reported.

Second St. S., 2300 block, 6:54 p.m. Dec. 6. Property was damaged.