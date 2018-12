Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 5:29 a.m. Dec. 16. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Ascot Ct., 5500 block, 7:31 p.m. Dec. 15. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 3100 block, 3:58 p.m. Dec. 14. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 4600 block, 6:01 a.m.. Dec. 15. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 4600 block, 5:57 p.m. Dec. 12. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 5700 block, 11:02 p.m. Dec. 16. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 3:20 p.m. Dec. 14. An assault was reported and property was stolen. An arrest was made.

King St., 3300 block, 4:08 p.m. Dec. 13. An assault was reported.

Laird Pl., unit block, 5:15 p.m. Dec. 15. An assault was reported.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 12:17 p.m. Dec. 15. An assault was reported and property was stolen. An arrest was made.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 7:06 p.m. Dec. 13. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Luna Park Dr., 100 block, 3:25 a.m. Dec. 13. An assault was reported and property was stolen and damaged.

Madison St., 800 block, 8:36 p.m. Dec. 17. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 2000 block, 11:27 p.m. Dec. 14. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3100 block, 2:34 a.m. Dec. 16. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 100 block, 8:26 a.m. Dec. 12. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 12:41 p.m. Dec. 15. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 6:20 a.m. Dec. 17. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Washington St. S., 800 block, 1:47 a.m. Dec. 15. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

West St. N., 700 block, 7:47 p.m. Dec. 13. An assault was reported.

Wythe St., 1300 block, 4:03 a.m. Dec. 14. An assault was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy.,200 block, 9:02 p.m. Dec. 14. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

KIDNAPPING

Reynolds St. S., 100 block, 8:26 a.m. Dec. 12. Kidnapping was reported.

ROBBERIES

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 6:21 p.m. Dec. 18. A robbery was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500 block, 3:02 p.m. Dec. 18. A robbery was reported.

Union St. N., 100 block, 10:53 p.m. Dec. 15. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Braddock Pl., 1200 block, 8 a.m. Dec. 13. A theft was reported.

Diagonal Rd., 1900 block, 10 p.m. Dec. 12. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 3100 block, 6:56 p.m. Dec. 15. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4300 block, 1:12 p.m. Dec. 18. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5100 block, 1:05 a.m. Dec. 15. A theft was reported.

Fayette St. N., 900 block, 7 a.m. Dec. 13. A theft was reported.

Fillmore Ave., 4800 block, 11:42 a.m. Dec. 14. A theft was reported.

Four Mile Rd., 700 block, 6:13 p.m. Dec. 16. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 200 block, 11:30 a.m. Dec. 15. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2800 block, 4 p.m. Dec. 17. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 4:17 p.m. Dec. 14. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 13. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 6:54 p.m. Dec. 12. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 7:01 p.m. Dec. 12. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3900 block, 1:17 p.m. Dec. 12. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Jenkins St. S., 100 block, 6:53 p.m. Dec. 13. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 5:41 p.m. Dec. 15. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 2:01 p.m. Dec. 16. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4800 block, 8:45 p.m. Dec. 13. A theft was reported.

King St., 1200 block, 7:02 p.m. Dec. 17. A theft was reported.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 9:45 a.m. Dec. 12. A theft was reported.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 8:24 p.m. Dec. 12. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Little St., 900 block, 4:21 p.m. Dec. 16. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 2:31 p.m. Dec. 14. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave., 600 block, 5:51 p.m. Dec. 14. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 2500 block, 9:46 a.m. Dec. 17. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3700 block, 6:32 p.m. Dec. 13. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 5:33 p.m. Dec. 15. A theft was reported.

Port St., 700 block, 8:53 a.m. Dec. 17. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 100 block, 9:27 a.m. Dec. 17. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13. Trespassing was reported.

Richenbacher Ave., 5400 block, 12:08 p.m. Dec. 17. A theft was reported.

Saint Asaph St. N., 600 block, 5:40 p.m. Dec. 13. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 7:59 p.m. Dec. 15. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 9:36 p.m. Dec. 14. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 9:20 p.m. Dec. 11. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Spring St. W., unit block, 5:08 p.m. Dec. 11. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500 block, 5:59 p.m. Dec. 18. Property was stolen.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 10:14 p.m. Dec. 17. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 500 block, 12:51 a.m. Dec. 12. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., unit block, 9 a.m. Dec. 17. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Washington St. N., 200 block, 11:20 a.m. Dec. 15. Property was entered. An arrest was made.

West St. N., 100 block, 1:45 p.m. Dec. 18. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Lincolnia Rd., 6000 block, 6:39 p.m. Dec. 13. A vehicle was stolen.

Luna Park Dr., 200 block, 7:57 a.m. Dec. 13. A vehicle was stolen.

Walnut St. E., unit block, 9:37 a.m. Dec. 15. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Armistead St. N., 500 block, 5:17 p.m. Dec. 16. Property was damaged.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 10:18 a.m. Dec. 15. Property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 3800 block, 11:27 a.m. Dec. 16. Property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 5000 block, 5:01 p.m. Dec. 14. Property was damaged.

Fort Williams Pkwy., 500 block, 9:44 p.m. Dec. 17. Property was damaged.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., unit block, 9:30 p.m. Dec. 11. Property was damaged.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 6:21 p.m. Dec. 18. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Nob Hill Ct., 2900 block, 10:11 a.m. Dec. 11. Property was damaged.

Spring St. E., 200 block, 1:01 a.m. Dec. 16. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Clarendon Blvd., 1500 block. An assault was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2100 block,12:57 p.m. Dec. 17. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike and S. Cleveland St. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike, 1900 block. Threats were reported.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4100 block. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 300 block, 3:04 a.m. Dec. 16. An assault was reported.

Joyce St. S., 1100 block. Harassment was reported.

Quinn St. N., 1400 block. Threats were reported.

Scott St. N., 1800 block. An assault was reported.

Stafford St. N., 1300 block, 1 p.m. Dec. 14. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, midnight Dec. 14. An assault was reported.

BOMB THREATS

Wilson Blvd. and S. Eads St., 2 p.m. Dec. 13. Three locations in the area received bomb threats through electronic communication.

ROBBERY

Buchanan St. S., 900 block, 1:05 a.m. Dec. 17. A male acquaintance threatened two people and robbed one of them of a cellphone.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Boundary Channel Drive area. Property was stolen.

Carlin Springs Rd. N., 4500 block, 7:50 a.m. Dec. 13. Property was stolen from a residence.

Clarendon Blvd., 2700 block. An employee theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 1500 block. Trespassing was reported.

Columbus St. N., 100 block, 10:30 p.m. Dec. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Courthouse Rd. N., 2100 block. A theft was reported.

Dinwiddie St. S., 1300 block. A theft was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 4200 block. Trespassing was reported.

Fern St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Fern St. S., 1500 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 1000 block, 8 a.m. Dec. 14. Property was stolen from a building.

Glebe Rd. S., 2900 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. An employee theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Four thefts were reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Items were stolen.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2700 block. A theft was reported.

Joyce St. S., 1500 block. Identity theft was reported.

Randolph St. N., 2000 block, 1 to 2:29 p.m. Dec. 14. An attempt was made to enter a school. Damage was reported.

Stafford St. N., 1300 block. A theft was reported.

Taft St. N., 1200 block, 7:50 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Dec. 14. Property was stolen from a residence.

Thomas St. N., 200 block, 9:45 a.m. Dec. 12. Property was stolen from a building.

Thomas St. S., 1200 block. Property was stolen.

Uhle St. N., 1400 block, 3:15 p.m. Dec. 14. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1700 block, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 14. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2200 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3000 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3000 block, 7:46 p.m. Dec. 14. Shoplifting was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block. Property was entered.

Wilson Blvd., 3900 block, 7:15 p.m. Dec. 14. Property was stolen from a building.

Third Rd. N., 4100 block, 8:37 p.m. Dec. 11. A man attempted to enter a residence by force and fled when residents saw him.

Fourth St. N., 4400 block, 5:15 p.m. Dec. 14. Property was stolen from a building.

15th St. S., 3100 block. Identity theft was reported.

23rd St. S., 3500 block. A theft was reported.

26th Rd. N., 6200 block. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Army Navy Dr., 800 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Columbus St. N., 2400 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 3600 block, Dec. 14. A copper 2015 Honda CRV was stolen.

McKinley St. N., 2400 block, Dec. 17. A blue 2003 Toyota Camry was stolen.

20th St. S., 200 block, Dec. 18. A beige 2007 Infiniti M30 was stolen.

23rd St. S., 200 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

VANDALISM

Columbus St. S., 900 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Washington Blvd., 3500 block, 11 p.m. Dec. 12. Property was damaged.

15th St. N., 2100 block. A vehicle was damaged.

15th St. S., 500 block. Property was damaged.