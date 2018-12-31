Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 6:30 a.m. Dec. 23. An assault was reported.

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 2:43 p.m. Dec. 23. An assault was reported.

Bragg St. S., unit block, 4:21 a.m. Dec. 20. An assault was reported.

Century Dr., 100 block, 7:31 p.m. Dec. 21. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 2700 block, 3:12 a.m. Dec. 26. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 4200 block, 9:44 a.m. Dec. 25. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 6:39 a.m. Dec. 24. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Eisenhower Ave., 4800 block, 10:31 p.m. Dec. 22. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Fairfax St. N., 900 block, 11:08 p.m. Dec. 25. An assault was reported.

Four Mile Rd., unit block, 8:39 p.m. Dec. 23. An assault was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4800 block, 2:13 a.m. Dec. 25. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Kenmore Ave., 4800 block, 10:57 a.m. Dec. 23. An assault was reported.

King St., 3300 block, 11:01 a.m. Dec. 21. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1000 block, 10:59 a.m. Dec. 18. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3500 block, 11:15 p.m. Dec. 19. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Old Dominion Blvd., 3900 block, 6:40 p.m. Dec. 25. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

Payne St. S., 500 block, 12:31 p.m. Dec. 20. An assault was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 5:56 p.m. Dec. 22. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. S., 300 block, 5:08 a.m. Dec. 23. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Wheeler Ave., 3600 block, 6:57 p.m. Dec. 25. An assault was reported.

28th St. S., 3300 block, 1:22 a.m. Dec. 24. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

ROBBERY

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 3:03 a.m. Dec. 22. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 10:44 a.m. Dec. 18. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Braddock Rd. E., 400 block, 7:58 p.m. Dec. 24. A theft was reported.

Breckinridge Pl. N., 200 block, 1:21 p.m. Dec. 22. Property was entered.

Cameron St., unit block, 11:50 a.m. Dec. 21. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Crest St., 2400 block, 10:03 a.m. Dec. 26. A theft was reported.

Dartmouth Rd., 2700 block, 8:49 a.m. Dec. 20. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4100 block, 1:05 p.m. Dec. 21. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4500 block, 4:37 p.m. Dec. 20. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2400 block, 2:49 p.m. Dec. 22. A theft was reported.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 11:41 a.m. Dec. 22. A theft was reported.

Fairfax St. S., 400 block, 12:55 p.m. Dec. 21. A theft was reported.

Fayette St. N., 700 block, 1:04 p.m. Dec. 25. A theft was reported.

Grimm Dr., 5000 block, 9:53 a.m. Dec. 18. A theft was reported.

Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 3:08 p.m. Dec. 24. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Henry St. N., 1000 block, 2:20 p.m. Dec. 24. A theft was reported.

Henry St. S., 400 block, 10:45 a.m. Dec. 26. Property was stolen.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 2:42 p.m. Dec. 21. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3100 block, 10:32 p.m. Dec. 24. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3600 block, 11:50 a.m. Dec. 22. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3700 block, 4:30 a.m. Dec. 19. A theft was reported.

King St., 600 block, 2:10 p.m. Dec. 24. A theft was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 8 p.m. Dec. 18. A theft was reported.

King St., 4300 block, 8:01 p.m. Dec. 19. A theft was reported.

King St., 4600 block, 5 p.m. Dec. 22. A theft was reported.

Kingsgate Ct., 1700 block, 1:15 p.m. Dec. 26. A theft was reported.

La Salle Ave., 4500 block, 1:40 p.m. Dec. 20. A theft was reported.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 7:20 p.m. Dec. 26. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Luray Ave. E., 500 block, 10:26 a.m. Dec. 22. A theft was reported.

Madison St., 200 block, 4 p.m. Dec. 22. A theft was reported.

Madison St., 500 block, 8:11 a.m. Dec. 18. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Main Line Blvd., 2900 block, 2:59 p.m. Dec. 20. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 1:58 p.m. Dec. 23. A theft was reported.

Morgan St. N., 5500 block, 8:24 p.m. Dec. 22. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 10:38 a.m. Dec. 20. A theft was reported.

Patrick St. S., 700 block, 10 a.m. Dec. 22. A theft was reported.

Peyton St. S., 200 block, 3:25 p.m. Dec. 21. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 1:38 p.m. Dec. 19. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Port St., 700 block, 8:36 a.m. Dec. 18. A theft was reported.

Port St., 700 block, 10:13 a.m. Dec. 21. A theft was reported.

Port St., 700 block, 6:44 p.m. Dec. 26. A theft was reported.

Powhattan St., 900 block, 1:18 p.m. Dec. 24. A theft was reported.

Powhattan St., 1100 block, 10:11 a.m. Dec. 22. A theft was reported.

Quay St., 100 block, 9:48 a.m. Dec. 22. A theft was reported.

Rucker Pl., 200 block, 8:30 a.m. Dec. 20. A theft was reported.

Saint Asaph St. S., 700 block, 12:27 p.m. Dec. 23. A theft was reported.

Thompsons Alley, unit block, 10:03 a.m. Dec. 22. A theft was reported.

Valley Dr., 3600 block, 8:52 a.m. Dec. 19. A theft was reported.

Valley Dr., 3600 block, 4:14 p.m. Dec. 19. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500 block, 9:44 a.m. Dec. 19. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500 block, 9:56 a.m. Dec. 19. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500 block, 5:59 p.m. Dec. 18. Property was stolen.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 6:40 p.m. Dec. 26. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Essex Ct., 5300 block, 5:48 p.m. Dec. 26. A vehicle was stolen.

King St., 600 block, 8:13 p.m. Dec. 20. A vehicle was stolen.

Patrick St. S., 700 block, 10 a.m. Dec. 22. A vehicle was stolen.

Roundhouse Lane, unit block, 10:14 a.m. Dec. 25. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 6:34 a.m. Dec. 19. Property was damaged.

Braddock Rd. W., 4700 block, 5:05 p.m. Dec. 18. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 6200 block, 1:03 a.m. Dec. 25. Property was damaged.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 6:21 p.m. Dec. 18. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3900 block, 3:26 a.m. Dec. 25. Property was damaged.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 6:44 p.m. Dec. 20. Property was damaged.

Valley Dr. and Holmes Lane, unit block, Dec. 20. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Army Navy Dr., 1300 block. An assault was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2000 block, 7:30 a.m. Dec. 22. Two people fought.

Fern St. S., 1200 block, 1:21 p.m. Dec. 24. Two people fought.

Frederick St. S., 1000 block. An assault was reported.

George Mason Dr. N., 1600 block, 3:49 a.m. Dec. 20. Two people fought.

Glebe Rd. N., 700 block, 11:12 p.m. Dec. 22. Two people fought.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 10:13 a.m. Dec. 20. A female being taken into custody kicked and punched a police officer.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 7:50 p.m. Dec. 20. Two people fought.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 1500 block. An assault was reported.

Lee Hwy., 4800 block, noon Dec. 20. Two people fought.

Manchester St. N., 1000 block. Threats were reported.

Stafford St. N., 1300 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1300 block, 6:02 a.m. Dec. 21. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 2 a.m. Dec. 21. An assault was reported.

Second St. S., 2000 block, 10:45 a.m. Dec. 26. An assault on a police officer was reported.

Second St. S., 3300 block, 7:25 p.m. Dec. 23. Two people fought.

Fifth St. N., 3900 block, 11:20 a.m. Dec. 25. Two people fought.

13th Ct. N., 2400 block, 9:22 p.m. Dec. 20. Two people fought.

BRANDISHING

Courthouse Rd. S., 1200 block, 10:23 a.m. Dec. 22. A man brandished a firearm at a resident. A 26-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged.

CARJACKING

Crystal Dr., 2600 block, 2:19 a.m. Dec. 22. A man brandished a firearm and another man armed with a knife ordered a male driver out of a parked vehicle and fled in the male’s vehicle.

ROBBERIES

Columbia Pike, 3000 block, 1:31 a.m. Dec. 21. Two males entered a store and one of them took merchandise and left without paying. An employee was assaulted after confronting a second male. A 19-year-old Alexandria man and a male juvenile were arrested and charged.

Taylor St. S., 300 block, 9:49 p.m. Dec. 21. A male robbed a delivery driver of cash at gunpoint.

15th St. N., 2100 block, 5 p.m. Dec. 21. A man took merchandise and concealed it in a backpack. The man brandished a knife at an employee and fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 1600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Arlington Blvd., 1600 block. Trespassing was reported.

Columbia Pike, 3000 block, 9:30 p.m. Dec. 22. Property was stolen from a building.

Columbia Pike, 3400 block, 7:37 p.m. Dec. 20. A theft was reported.

Crystal Dr., 1700 block. A theft was reported.

Fern St. S., 1200 block, 3:30 p.m. Dec. 24. A theft was reported.

Fern St. S., 1200 block, noon Dec. 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Glebe Rd. N. area. Identity theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block, noon Dec. 22. Property was stolen from a building.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block, 12:15 p.m. Dec. 22. Property was stolen from a building.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block, 7:52 p.m. Dec. 23. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 7:21. p.m. Dec. 23. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 8:28 p.m. Dec. 21. Shoplifting was reported.

Joyce St. S., 1100 block, 4:20 p.m. Dec. 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Joyce St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Joyce St. S., 1300 block, 3:31 a.m. Dec. 26. An assault was reported and property was stolen.

Kenmore St. N., 900 block, 12:15 to 2:50 a.m. Dec. 21. Cash was stolen from a business entered by force.

Manchester St. N., 800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Marcey Rd. N., 2700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

McKinley Rd., 800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Monroe St. N., 1400 block, 9 p.m. Dec. 23. Property was stolen from two vehicles.

Quesada St. N., 900 block. A theft was reported.

Rolfe St. N., 1200 block, 4:15 p.m. Dec. 21. A theft was reported.

Stafford St. N., 1300 block. Property was stolen.

Tazewell Ct. N., 2100 block, 5 a.m. Dec. 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 3400 block, midnight Dec. 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wilson Blvd., 2800 block, 1:30 a.m. Dec. 21. Pocket picking was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block, 3:30 p.m. Dec. 20. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block, 6:15 p.m. Dec. 22. Shoplifting was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4400 block, 3:30 p.m. Dec. 22. Property was stolen from a building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Clarendon Blvd., 2200 block, Dec. 22. A brown 2013 Honda CRV was stolen.

Eads St. S., 1200 block, Dec. 20. A black 2016 Chevrolet Colorado was stolen.

Fern St. S. area. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Veitch St. S., 800 block, 11:45 a.m. Dec. 22. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Joyce St. S., 1300 block. Property was damaged.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block, 5:37 p.m. Dec. 23. A vehicle was damaged.

Quebec St. N., 300 block, 2:27 p.m. Dec. 26. Property was damaged.

Yorktown Blvd., 5200 block. Graffiti was reported.

Sixth St. S., 2000 block, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21. Property was damaged.