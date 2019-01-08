Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Fairfax St. N., 900 block, 3:28 a.m. Jan. 1. An assault was reported.

Franklin St., 800 block, 1:16 p.m. Dec. 27. An assault was reported.

Henry St. S., 500 block, 2:09 p.m. Dec. 30. An assault was reported.

Hume Ave., 300 block, 11:12 a.m. Dec. 28. An assault was reported.

King and N. Washington streets, 8:18 p.m. Jan. 2. An assault was reported.

Mill Rd., 2300 block, 10:45 a.m. Dec. 29. An assault was reported.

Washington St. S., 1200 block, 3:45 p.m. Dec. 31. An assault was reported.

Wilson Ave., 3500 block, 1:48 a.m. Jan. 2. An assault was reported.

Wythe St., 300 block, 9:15 a.m. Dec. 26. An assault was reported.

ROBBERIES

Lee St. N., 300 block, 10:52 p.m. Dec. 27. A robbery was reported.

Mount Vernon and E. Windsor avenues, 5:52 a.m. Dec. 31. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Abingdon Dr. W., 1600 block, 4:47 p.m. Dec. 31. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Alfred St. N., 400 block, 5:55 p.m. Dec. 31. A theft was reported.

Andrews Lane, 400 block, 6:45 p.m. Dec. 26. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. E., 400 block, 9:08 a.m. Dec. 27. Shoplifting was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 1400 block, 11:20 p.m. Dec. 28. Property was stolen from two vehicles.

Braddock Rd. W., 3700 block, 10:19 a.m. Jan. 2. Property was stolen from a residence.

Duke St., 3100 block, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 30. Shoplifting was reported.

John Carlyle St., 300 block, 10:13 a.m. Dec. 27. A theft was reported.

Kenwood Ave., 1500 block, 1:23 p.m. Jan. 2. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

King St., 1600 block, 10:22 a.m. Dec. 28. A theft was reported.

King St., 1700 block, 9:24 a.m. Dec. 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

King St., 1700 block, 6:46 p.m. Dec. 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Oak St. E., unit block, 5:19 a.m. Dec. 31. Property was stolen from a residence.

Quay St., 100 block, 5:58 p.m. Dec. 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 4:04 p.m. Dec. 31. Shoplifting was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3600 block, 5:56 p.m. Jan. 2. Shoplifting was reported.

Wythe St., 300 block, 5:26 p.m. Jan. 2. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Henry St. S., 400 block, 10:45 a.m. Dec 26. A vehicle was stolen.

Seaton Ave., 700 block, 12:54 p.m. Jan. 2. A vehicle was stolen.

Tobacco Quay, 500 block, 8:19 a.m. Dec. 30. A vehicle was stolen.

Valley Dr., 3300 block, 8 a.m. Jan. 2. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

King St., 1700 block, 9:24 a.m. Dec. 27. Property was damaged.

King St., 1700 block, 6:46 p.m. Dec. 27. Property was damaged.

King St., 3200 block, 2:12 p.m. Dec. 26. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Army Navy Dr., 900 block, 10:13 a.m. Dec. 29. Two people fought.

Clarendon Blvd., 2000 block. An assault was reported.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. An assault was reported.

Fort Myer Dr., 1900 block. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 700 block. An assault was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 1500 block. An assault was reported.

Key Blvd., 1500 block, 12:52 p.m. Dec. 28. Two people fought.

Manchester St. N., 1000 block. Threats were reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1300 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 9:14 p.m. Dec. 28. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block. An assault was reported.

Second St. S., 2000 block, 10:45 a.m. Dec. 26. An assault on police was reported.

Fifth St. N., 3900 block. An assault was reported.

15th St. N., 2000 block. Threats were reported.

19th St. N., 1100 block, 12:10 p.m. Dec. 28. An assault was reported.

BRANDISHING

Courthouse Rd. S., 1200 block, 10:23 a.m. Dec. 22. A male resident brandished a firearm at a man who returned to apologize for an earlier incident. A 26-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged.

CARJACKING

Crystal Dr., 2600 block, 2:19 a.m. Dec. 22. A man was in his vehicle when a car pulled up behind him. Two males exited the vehicle and one of them was armed with a gun and the second male brandished a knife. They ordered the man to get out and drove away in his vehicle.

ROBBERIES

Columbia Pike, 3000 block, 1:31 a.m. Dec. 21. Two males entered a store and one of the males left without paying for merchandise. An employee confronted the second male and after a brief struggle, he was controlled with the assistance of a bystander until police arrived. A 19-year-old Alexandria male was arrested and charged. A male juvenile was petitioned for robbery.

Crystal Dr., 1600 block, 5:02 p.m. Dec. 23. A man robbed a business of cash from a register and pushed an employee before fleeing from the scene.

Taylor St. S., 300 block, 9:49 p.m. Dec. 21. A man robbed a delivery driver of cash at gunpoint.

15th St. N., 2100 block, 5:45 p.m. Dec. 21. A male concealed merchandise in a backpack and was confronted by an employee. After a brief struggle, the male brandished a knife and fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aberdeen St. S., unit block, 11:50 p.m. Dec. 28. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Abingdon St. S., 3000 block. A theft was reported.

Arlington Blvd., 1600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Arlington Blvd., 1600 block. Trespassing was reported.

Army Navy Dr., 900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Carlin Springs Rd. S., 600 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 3000 block. A theft was reported.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1200 block, 2 p.m. Dec. 29. A theft was reported.

Crystal Dr., 1700 block. A theft was reported.

Dittmar Rd., 4700 block, 9:59 p.m. Dec. 23. Property was stolen from a residence that was left with trash and a mess. Two vehicles were missing. One of the vehicles was recovered nearby and the other vehicle was reported stolen. A 19-year-old Arlington male was arrested and charged.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Frederick St. S., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

George Mason Dr. S., 1500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Glebe Rd. N. area., Identity theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 2400 block. Identity theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 1700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Joyce St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Joyce St. S., 1300 block, 3:31-4:45 a.m. Dec. 26. Cash and property were stolen from a residence entered by force.

Kenmore St. N., 900 block, 12:15 to 2:50 a.m. Dec. 21. Cash was stolen from a business entered by force.

Lee Hwy., 3700 block. Trespassing was reported.

Marcey Rd. N., 2700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Nelson St. S., 2700 block. A theft was reported.

Oakland St. N., unit block, 9:06 p.m. Dec. 26. A theft was reported.

Pierce St. N., 2100 block. A theft was reported.

Queen St. N., 1200 block, 9:30 p.m. Dec. 28. A theft was reported.

Quesada St. N., 900 block. A theft was reported.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 800 block. Trespassing was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block, 4:15 p.m. Dec. 29. Shoplifting was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

12th Rd. S., 4300 block. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Clarendon Blvd., 2200 block, Dec. 22. A brown 2013 Honda CRV was stolen.

Dittmar Rd., 4700 block, Dec. 23. A blue 2012 Mini Cooper Countryman was stolen.

Eads and S. Glebe roads. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Fern St. S. area. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Veitch St. S., 800 block, Dec. 24. A silver 2005 Hyundai Elantra was stolen.

VANDALISM

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Quebec St. N., 300 block. Property was damaged.

Wakefield St. N., 800 block. Property was damaged.

First Rd. S., 3700 block, 2:15 p.m. Dec. 29. Property was damaged.