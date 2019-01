Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 2:07 p.m. Jan. 4. An assault was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 4:32 p.m. Dec. 27. An assault was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1700 block, 10:35 p.m. Dec. 31. An assault was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 4800 block, 10 p.m. Dec. 31. An assault was reported.

Cameron St., 1500 block, 12:03 p.m. Jan. 4. An assault was reported.

Century Dr., 100 block, 2:51 a.m. Jan. 5. An assault was reported.

Century Dr., 100 block, 2:53 a.m. Dec. 31. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 2700 block, 3:12 a.m. Dec. 26. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Edsall Rd., 6200 block, 7:49 p.m. Dec. 27. An assault was reported.

Ellsworth St., 100 block, 8:45 p.m. Jan. 4. An assault was reported.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 7:01 a.m. Jan. 1. An assault was reported.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 2:55 p.m. Jan. 5. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 800 block, 8:18 p.m. Jan. 7. An assault was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 9 p.m. Jan. 4. An assault was reported.

Leslie Ave., 2400 block, 11:55 a.m. Jan. 3. An assault was reported.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 2:42 a.m. Jan. 1. An assault was reported.

Martha Custis Dr., 1200 block, 1:20 p.m. Dec. 29. An assault was reported.

Montgomery St., 900 block, 9:30 p.m. Jan. 5. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Park Center Dr., 3000 block, 12:57 p.m. Dec. 30. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Reynolds St. S., unit block, 2 a.m. Jan. 1. An assault was reported.

Richenbacher Ave., 5400 block, 10:14 p.m. Dec. 30. An assault was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3700 block, 5:06 p.m. Jan. 4. An assault was reported.

Ripley St. N., 100 block, 11:21 p.m. Jan. 6. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 8:30 a.m. Jan. 5. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 3:30 p.m. Jan. 1. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Taney Ave., 5300 block, 1:45 p.m. Dec. 29. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Trent Ct., 5500 block, 11:06 p.m. Dec. 31. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. N., 1300 block, 3:01 a.m. Dec. 29. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. S., unit block, 7:15 p.m. Jan. 4. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., unit block, 10:01 p.m. Dec. 30. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Washington St. N., 900 block, 10 a.m. Dec. 28. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

ROBBERY

Eliot Ct., 5700 block, 5:56 a.m. Dec. 29. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Braddock Rd. E., 400 block, 10:59 a.m. Jan. 4. A theft was reported.

Bruce St., 3900 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 7. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Crest St., 2400 block, 10:03 a.m. Dec. 26. A theft was reported.

Dow Ave., 5700 block, 11:14 a.m. Dec. 26. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Duke St., 3100 block, 12:56 p.m. Jan. 6. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4300 block, 11:22 a.m. Jan. 4. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4500 block, 2:30 p.m. Jan. 7. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4600 block, 2:08 p.m. Dec. 27. A theft was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 10:38 a.m. Jan. 3. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 2400 block, 1:43 p.m. Jan. 7. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Fillmore Ave., 5100 block, 5:50 p.m. Jan. 4. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 200 block, 12:12 p.m. Jan. 3. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 200 block, 8:28 p.m. Jan. 2. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 11:15 a.m. Jan. 7. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 5:56 p.m. Dec. 30. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Kenmore Ave., 4800 block, 12:35 p.m. Jan. 3. A theft was reported.

King St., 3800 block, 3:13 p.m. Jan. 8. A theft was reported.

Kingsgate Ct., 1700 block, 1:15 p.m. Dec. 26. A theft was reported.

Kirkland Pl., 4600 block, 9:23 p.m. Dec. 28. A theft was reported.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 7:20 p.m. Dec. 26. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 8:43 p.m. Dec. 27. A theft was reported.

Masonic View Ave. W., unit block, 5:36 p.m. Jan. 7. A theft was reported.

Merton Ct., 5700 block, 6:17 p.m. Jan. 2. An employee theft was reported.

Portner Pl., 900 block, 3:25 p.m. Jan. 3. A theft was reported.

Potomac Greens Dr., 1800 block, 10:31 a.m. Jan. 7. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 1. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Reynolds St. S., 400 block, 1:58 p.m. Dec. 29. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3700 block, 9:35 p.m. Jan. 3. A theft was reported.

Saint Asaph St. N., 700 block, 9:10 a.m. Jan. 7. An employee theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 3:25 p.m. Jan. 6. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 4:02 p.m. Jan. 3. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 2:56 p.m. Jan. 8. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 8:30 a.m. Jan. 5. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 7:16 p.m. Jan. 2. A theft was reported.

Swamp Fox Rd, 200 block, 11:34 p.m. Jan. 7. A theft was reported.

Taney Ave., 4500 block, 6:28 p.m. Dec. 29. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 1:24 p.m. Jan. 5. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 6:40 p.m. Dec. 26. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Wythe St., 300 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 2. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Wythe St., 300 block, 7:45 p.m. Dec. 30. Trespassing was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 3:33 p.m. Jan. 3. A theft was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 300 block, 12:54 p.m. Dec. 29. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Essex Ct., 5300 block, 5:48 p.m. Dec. 26. A vehicle was stolen.

Maris Ave., 5200 block, 9:25 a.m. Jan. 2. A vehicle was stolen.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 3:41 a.m. Jan. 5. A vehicle was stolen.

Truman Ave., 5300 block, 6:39 a.m. Jan. 7. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Canterbury Sq., unit block, 2:36 p.m. Dec. 29. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 5800 block, 12:45 p.m. Dec. 28. Property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 5200 block, 9:06 p.m. Jan. 3. Property was damaged.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 3:40 a.m. Jan. 4. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 11:06 a.m. Jan. 5. Property was damaged.

Glebe Rd. W., 200 block, 12:12 p.m. Jan. 3. Property was damaged.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 8:01 p.m. Dec. 28. Property was damaged.

King St., 3600 block, 8:39 p.m. Jan. 5. Property was damaged.

King St., 3800 block, 3:13 p.m. Jan. 8. Property was damaged.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 7:04 p.m. Jan. 2. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Arlington Blvd., 1500 block, 8:54 a.m. Jan. 7. Two people fought.

Columbia Pike, 3000 block, 5:25 a.m. Jan. 3. An assault was reported.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. An assault was reported.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500 block. An assault was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. An assault was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An assault was reported.

Jackson St. N., 900 block. An assault was reported.

Sycamore St. N., 1900 block. An assault was reported.

Second and S. Garfield streets, 2:30 p.m. Jan. 4. An assault was reported.

Ninth St. N., 4000 block. An assault was reported.

10th St. N., 3100 block. An assault was reported.

28th St. S., 1400 block. Threats were reported.

BOMB THREAT

Wilson Boulevard, 1100 block. A bomb threat was reported.

MISSILE INTO OCCUPIED DWELLING

Lowell St. S., 2400 block, 12:15 a.m. Jan. 1. A damaged window and a bullet was found in a wall of a residence.

ROBBERIES

Taylor St. S., 300 block, 12:58 a.m. Jan. 6. A male assaulted and robbed a delivery driver of cash at gunpoint.

Wakefield St. S., 900 block, 2:56 a.m. Dec. 31. Two males assaulted a male and robbed him of cash and items.

Fourth Rd. N., 4400 block, 3:56 p.m. Jan. 1. Two males pushed a female to the ground and robbed her of personal belongings. One of the males fled on foot and the other drove away in a vehicle.

13th and S. Fern streets, 4:06 p.m. Jan. 1. A male demanded cash from three individuals and robbed one of them of cash after brandishing a firearm. A male juvenile was taken into custody.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Ridge Rd. N., 1700 block, midnight Jan. 7. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Clark St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 2900 block. A theft was reported.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Crystal Dr., 2200 block. A theft was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 3400 block, 10:40 a.m. Jan. 6. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfax Dr., 3500 block. An employee theft was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 5700 block, 2-6 p.m. Jan. 1. Property was stolen from a residence.

Fort Myer Dr., 1900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4100 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block, 6:10 p.m. Jan. 6. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 6:50 p.m. Jan. 3. Property was stolen from a mall.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Highland St. N., 1000 block, 4:30 p.m. Jan. 4. A theft was reported.

Ivy St. N., 1200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lincoln St. N., 400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lynn St. N., 1800 block, 9:28 a.m. Jan. 3. Property was stolen from a building.

Monroe St. S., 1399 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Moore St. N., 1800 block, 8:27 a.m. Jan. 3. Property was stolen from a bus.

Piedmont St. N., 500 block, 10:20 a.m. Jan. 3. Property was stolen.

Pollard St. N., 900 block, 7 a.m. Jan. 2. A residence was entered.

Quincy St. N., 1000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Shirlington Rd., 2600 block. A theft was reported.

Taylor St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Vacation Lane, 3600 block, 10:40 a.m. Jan. 7. An attempt was made to enter a residence by damaging a window.

Wakefield St. S., 900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 900 block, 2:39 a.m. Jan. 3. Property was stolen from a building.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 900 block, 3:32 a.m. Jan. 3. Cash and other items were stolen from a business entered by force.

Williamsburg Blvd., 5100 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 11:02 a.m. Jan. 2. Property was stolen from a convenience store.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4000 block, 11:30 a.m. Jan. 3. A theft was reported.

Seventh Rd. S., 5000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

11th St. N., 5000 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 2. Property was stolen from a building.

22nd St. S., 3500 block. Property was stolen.

27th Ct. N., 2400 block. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Eads St. S., 2000 block, Jan. 3. A blue 2010 Ford Focus was stolen.

Sycamore St. N., 2000 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Veitch St. N., 1300 block, 8:04 p.m. Jan. 6. A white 2012 Honda Accord was stolen.

Ninth and N. Randolph streets, Jan. 4. A silver 2009 Toyota Camry was stolen.

VANDALISM

Army Navy Dr., 300 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Greenbrier St. S., 800 block. Property was damaged.

Nelson St. N., 2200 block, 11:15 a.m. Jan. 5. A residence was damaged.

19th St. N., 1100 block, 2:30 a.m. Jan. 2. A hotel was damaged.