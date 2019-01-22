Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Braddock Pl. W., 1700 block, 3:33 a.m. Jan. 12. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Columbus St. S., 100 block, 10:30 a.m. Jan. 14. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 3600 block, 10:43 p.m. Jan. 12. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 4600 block, 8:09 p.m. Jan. 8. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Fairfax St. N., 900 block, 10 a.m. Jan. 9. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

Fillmore Ave., 5000 block, 9:24 a.m. Jan. 11. An assault was reported and property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 3:22 p.m. Jan. 11. An assault was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 3:35 a.m. Jan. 9. An assault was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 12:24 p.m. Jan. 14. An assault was reported.

King St., 200 block, 1:12 a.m. Jan. 11. An assault was reported.

King St., unit block, 2:29 a.m. Jan. 13. An assault was reported.

Knapp Pl., 5100 block, 11:57 p.m. Jan. 10. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Mill Rd., 2300 block, 9:26 a.m. Jan. 15. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1000 block, 8:49 a.m. Jan. 8. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3400 block, 10:19 p.m. Jan. 8. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Patrick St. N., 900 block, 7:07 a.m. Jan. 11. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Raleigh Ave., 4400 block, 6:58 p.m. Jan. 13. An assault was reported and property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 10:43 p.m. Jan. 13. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Reynolds St. S., 400 block, 12:01 a.m. Jan. 14. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 8:23 a.m. Jan. 8. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 9:40 p.m. Jan. 11. An assault was reported.

Stevenson Ave., 6300 block, 6:29 p.m. Jan. 12. An assault was reported.

Taney Ave., 5300 block, 5:03 p.m. Jan. 14. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. S., 100 block, 12:30 a.m. Jan. 9. An assault was reported.

Wythe St., 300 block, 2:30 a.m. Jan. 11. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 2:31 p.m. Jan. 14. A theft was reported.

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 9. A theft was reported.

Armistead St. N., 500 block, 4:50 p.m. Jan. 10. A theft was reported.

Armistead St. N., 500 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 9. A theft was reported.

Cameron St., 900 block, 6:37 p.m. Jan. 12. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 11:23 a.m. Jan. 10. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 12:29 p.m. Jan. 11. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 4:03 p.m. Jan. 13. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3200 block, 11:38 a.m. Jan. 10. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5100 block, 12:57 p.m. Jan. 12. Property was stolen.

Duke St., 5900 block, 8:27 p.m. Jan. 9. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Earl St., 400 block, 9 p.m. Jan. 9. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 4500 block, 6:16 p.m. Jan. 11. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 5000 block, 12:20 p.m. Jan. 12. A theft was reported.

Holland Lane, 600 block, 7:01 p.m. Jan. 15. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 8:03 p.m. Jan. 9. A theft was reported.

King St., 1300 block, 12:01 a.m. Jan. 11. A theft was reported.

King St., 1400 block, 9 a.m. Jan. 11. A theft was reported.

King St., 3800 block, 5:32 p.m. Jan. 8. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3700 block, 11:18 a.m. Jan. 10. An employee theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 4100 block, 11:36 a.m. Jan. 13. A theft was reported.

Oronoco St., 500 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 10. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Park Center Dr., 2700 block, 3:01 p.m. Jan. 9. A theft was reported.

Parker Gray School, 900 block, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 9. Trespassing was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 1:01 p.m. Jan. 14. Trespassing was reported.

Reynolds St. S., unit block, 12:26 p.m. Jan. 12. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3400 block, 5:58 p.m. Jan. 12. A theft was reported.

Rolfe Pl., 900 block, 12:22 p.m. Jan. 14. A theft was reported.

Royal St. S., 100 block, 1:36 a.m. Jan. 10. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Saint Asaph St. N., 400 block, 1:40 p.m. Jan. 10. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 2:56 p.m. Jan. 8. A theft was reported.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 9:34 a.m. Jan. 14. A theft was reported.

Stewart Ave., 100 block, 10:28 a.m. Jan. 11. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 1200 block, 2:26 p.m. Jan. 10. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 300 block, 4:21 p.m. Jan. 14. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 300 block, 5:04 p.m. Jan. 14. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Buchanan St., 200 block, 8:28 p.m. Jan. 11. A vehicle was stolen.

Lincolnia Rd., unit block, 11:54 a.m. Jan. 15. A vehicle was stolen.

Oronoco St., 500 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 10. A vehicle was stolen. An arrest was made.

VANDALISM

Duke St., 1100 block, 6:41 p.m. Jan. 15. Property was damaged.

Edsall Rd., unit block, 5:17 p.m. Jan. 11. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Eliot Ct., unit block, 9:17 a.m. Jan. 9. Property was damaged.

Fayette St. N., 100 block, 10:56 a.m. Jan. 11. Property was damaged.

Green St., unit block, 5:56 p.m. Jan. 9. Property was damaged.

King St., 1200 block, 10:59 a.m. Jan. 11. Property was damaged.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 5:10 p.m. Jan. 15. Property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. N., 400 block, 9:33 a.m. Jan. 12. Property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. N., 1200 block, 2:26 p.m. Jan. 10. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Clarendon Blvd., 2100 block, 6:16 p.m. Jan. 10. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike, 3700 block. An assault was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2300 block. An assault was reported.

Quinn St. N., 1800 block. An assault was reported.

Taylor St. S., 1200 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2800 block. An assault was reported.

Ninth Rd. S., 2500 block. An assault was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. 7:11 p.m. Jan. 11. A man was observed fondling himself in a fitting room area of a business.

KIDNAPPING/ABDUCTION

Wilson Blvd., 6100 block, 3 a.m. Jan. 12. A man pulled a female’s hair from behind and wrapped his arms around her, preventing her from leaving. The female resisted and the man fled.

PEEPING TOM

Nelson St. N., 600 block, 9:37 p.m. Jan. 10. A man was observed peering through a door of a residence. When a resident screamed, the man fled from the scene.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Adams St. N., 2000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Arlington Blvd., 1500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Army Navy Dr., 800 block. Property was stolen.

Clark St. S., 3500 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 3400 block. Identity theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 4900 block. A theft was reported.

Dinwiddie St. S., 1300 block. A theft was reported.

Dinwiddie St. S., 1300 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An employee theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen.

Highland St. N., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2600 block. Trespassing was reported.

Pershing Dr. N., 4300 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Tacoma St. N., 3200 block, 3:37 a.m. Jan. 11. A residence was entered and an alarm went off. Two men fled from the scene in a vehicle.

Tacoma St. N., 3200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Taft St. N., 1400 block. A theft was reported.

Thomas St. N., 500 block. Trespassing was reported.

Wayne St. N., 200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wilson Blvd., 3200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

16th St. N., 1700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

28th St. N., 5200 block. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Army Navy Dr., 800 block, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location. A 26-year-old Washington man was arrested and charged. A passenger was arrested and charged for separate charges.

Army Navy Dr., 800 block, 6:47 p.m. Jan. 9. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Long Bridge Dr., 900 block, Jan. 9. A bronze 2009 Mazda Tribute was stolen.

Park Dr. S., 100 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 2400 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Winchester St. N., 2500 block, Jan. 10. A gray 2012 Mazda CX-9 was stolen.

10th and S. Frederick streets. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

VANDALISM

Arlington Blvd., 1100 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1200 block. Property was damaged.

Jefferson Davis Hwy. and 23rd St. S. Graffiti was reported.

Wakefield St. S., 900 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Wayne St. N., 100 block. A vehicle was damaged.

23rd St. N., 2800 block. Graffiti was reported.

23rd St. S., 400 block. Property was damaged.

31st St. S., 4400 block. Property was damaged.