Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Beauregard St. N., 400 block, 3:22 p.m. Jan. 18. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 5300 block, 9:48 p.m. Jan. 16. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Edsall Rd., 6000 block, 7:12 p.m. Jan. 16. An assault was reported.

Fort Worth Ave., 4000 block, 2:53 p.m. Jan. 20. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Four Mile Rd., 500 block, 8:49 p.m. Jan. 21. An assault was reported.

Four Mile Rd., 600 block, 2:31 p.m. Jan. 18. An assault was reported.

Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 9:14 a.m. Jan. 21. An assault was reported.

Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 7:55 p.m. Jan. 17. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Henry St. N., 1000 block, 4:47 a.m. Jan. 17. An assault was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 10:33 p.m. Jan. 15. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3100 block, 6:35 p.m. Jan. 18. An assault was reported.

Port St., 700 block, 10:23 a.m. Jan. 21. An assault was reported.

Quantrell Ave., 5900 block, 1:24 a.m. Jan. 21. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Quantrell Ave., 5900 block, 11:32 a.m. Jan. 20. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 6:59 p.m. Jan. 19. An assault was reported.

Stadium Dr., 1200 block, 7:27 a.m. Jan. 18. An assault was reported.

West St. S., 100 block, 5:23 p.m. Jan. 22. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

WEAPONS

Main Line Blvd., unit block, 12:10 a.m. Jan. 21. Weapon violation was reported.

Montgomery St., 1000 block, 4 a.m. Jan. 17. Weapon violation was reported. An arrest was made.

ROBBERIES

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 3:45 p.m. Jan. 21. A robbery was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 2:11 p.m. Jan. 15. A robbery was reported. An arrest was made.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Abingdon Dr. W., 1400 block, 8 a.m. Jan. 16. A theft was reported.

Bradford Ct., 5400 block, 12:28 p.m. Jan. 21. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 1:16 p.m. Jan. 21. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3200 block, 4:45 p.m. Jan. 22. A theft was reported.

Exeter Ct., 5700 block, 10:24 a.m. Jan. 22. A theft was reported.

Harvard St., 100 block, 11:42 a.m. Jan. 19. A theft was reported.

Holland Lane, 600 block, 9:28 p.m. Jan. 15. A theft was reported.

Howard St. N., 800 block, 5:50 p.m. Jan. 17. A theft was reported.

King St., 4600 block, 2:31 p.m. Jan. 19. A theft was reported.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 10:50 p.m. Jan. 18. A theft was reported.

Luray Ave. E., 400 block, 2:05 p.m. Jan. 22. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 7:44 a.m. Jan. 22. A theft was reported.

Morgan St. N., 5400 block, 3:43 a.m. Jan. 18. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3400 block, 6:07 p.m. Jan. 16. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Pelham St. N., 1000 block, 11:25 p.m. Jan. 18. A theft was reported.

Potomac Greens Dr., 1800 block, 1:20 p.m. Jan. 16. A theft was reported.

Powhatan St., 1100 block, 12:34 p.m. Jan. 16. A theft was reported.

Princess St., 300 block, 10:49 a.m. Jan. 18. A theft was reported.

Reading Ave., 5700 block, 8:28 p.m. Jan. 22. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 18. An employee theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 7:02 p.m. Jan. 18. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Rolfe Pl., 900 block, 8:48 a.m. Jan. 16. A theft was reported.

Rolfe Pl., 900 block, 9 a.m. Jan. 16. A theft was reported.

Rolfe Pl., 900 block, 12:22 p.m. Jan. 14. A theft was reported.

Sanger Ave., 5800 block, 11 p.m. Jan. 21. A theft was reported and property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Spring St. E., 200 block, 9:23 a.m. Jan. 16. A theft was reported.

Spring St. E., unit block, 7:48 a.m. Jan. 16. A theft was reported.

Swamp Fox Rd., 200 block, 11:06 p.m. Jan. 15. A theft was reported.

West St. N., 300 block, 9:26 a.m. Jan. 22. A theft was reported.

Wythe St., 1200 block, 11:46 p.m. Jan. 16. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Duke St., 4100 block, 11:43 a.m. Jan. 19. A vehicle was stolen.

Dulany St., 600 block, 3:09 p.m. Jan. 21. A vehicle was stolen.

Harding Ave., 5600 block, 9:55 p.m. Jan. 16. A vehicle was stolen.

Luray Ave. E., 400 block, 5:46 a.m. Jan. 22. A vehicle was stolen.

Maris Ave., 5100 block, 9:14 a.m. Jan. 21. A vehicle was stolen.

Spring St. E., unit block, 7:48 a.m. Jan. 16. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Andrews Lane, 400 block, 3:44 p.m. Jan. 17. Property was damaged.

Arell Ct., unit block, 12:57 p.m. Jan. 19. Property was damaged.

Bradford Ct., 5400 block, 12:28 p.m. Jan. 21. Property was damaged.

Commonwealth Ave., 3500 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 22. Property was damaged.

Munstead Dr., 5500 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 20. Property was damaged.

Washington St. N., 600 block, 5:28 p.m. Jan. 20. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Bell St. S., 1700 block. An assault was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 1500 block, 4:52 a.m. Jan. 18. Two people fought.

Columbia Pike and S. Greenbrier St. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike, 5000 block. An assault was reported.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1300 block. Threats were reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 900 block. Threats were reported.

Kenmore St. S., 2100 block, 4:36 a.m. Jan. 20. A 33-year-old Arlington female was arrested and charged after spraying bleach and striking a person with an object.

Kensington St. N., 3600 block. Harassment was reported.

Wakefield St. S., 900 block. An assault was reported.

Westmoreland St. N., 2100 block. Harassment was reported.

Wilson Blvd. and N. Herndon St., 2:20 a.m. Jan. 21. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3400 block. Threats were reported.

24th Rd. S., 2300 block. An assault was reported.

WEAPONS

King St. S. Area., Weapon violation was reported.

Lee Hwy., 4700 block. Weapon violation was reported.

PEEPING TOM

Nelson St. N., 700 block. Peeping Tom incident was reported.

ROBBERY

Eighth Rd. S., 5300 block, 9:30-9:35 p.m. Jan. 21. A man met a male deliver driver claiming he knew the recipient of the delivery. Three other men approached the male in a hallway and assaulted and robbed him of cash, personal property, and contents of the delivery.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 1500 block, midnight Jan. 21. Property was stolen from a building.

Columbia Pike, 2900 block. A theft was reported.

Courthouse Rd. S., 700 and 1200 blocks; Columbia Pike, 2200 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 16 to 4 a.m. Jan. 17. Tires and rims of five vehicles were stolen.

Crystal Dr., 1700 block. Trespassing was reported.

Florida St. N., 2600 block, 9:30 p.m. Jan. 15 to 2 a.m. Jan. 16. Cash was stolen from a residence.

George Mason Dr. N., 1700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Glebe Rd. N., 900 block, 1:30 p.m. Jan. 20. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., unit block, 4:32 p.m. Jan. 20. A theft was reported.

Greenbrier St. N., 1400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. An employee theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 1700 block. A theft was reported.

Joyce St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Moore St. N., 1700 block. Trespassing was reported.

Roberts Lane, 3800 block. A theft was reported.

Stafford St. N., 900 block, 10:30 p.m. Jan. 20. A theft was reported.

Stafford St. N., 1300 block. A theft was reported.

Underwood St. N., 2400 block, 6-6:45 p.m. Jan. 19. Property was stolen from a residence entered by force.

Washington Blvd., 3000 block. A theft was reported.

Washington Blvd., 3100 block, 12:44 p.m. Jan. 19. A theft was reported.

Washington Blvd., 3400 block, 3:30 p.m. Jan. 20. A theft was reported.

Wayne St. N., 800 block. Identity theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd. and N. Lexington St. Identity theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block, 1:01 p.m. Jan. 18. Shoplifting was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1900 block, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19. Shoplifting was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 1:30 a.m. Jan. 19. Property was stolen from a business.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 5:14 p.m. Jan. 20. A theft was reported.

Fourth St. N., 4400 block, 12:40 p.m. Jan. 17. Property was stolen from a residence.

Seventh St. S., 3200 block. A theft was reported.

14th St. N., 2000 block, 3:44 p.m. Jan. 20. A theft was reported.

20th Rd. N., 4600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

23rd St. S., 4800 block. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Columbia Pike, 5500 block, Jan. 21. A black 2017 Toyota Camry was stolen.

Fairfax Dr. and N. Stuart St., 2 p.m. Jan. 21. A black 2006 Acura RSX was stolen.

Jefferson St. S., 1000 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

VANDALISM

George Mason Dr. N., 700 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Military Rd., 2500 block. Property was damaged.

Vermont St. N., 3400 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 2700 block. Property was damaged.

Wilson Blvd., 2600 block, 8 a.m. Jan. 21. Graffiti was reported.