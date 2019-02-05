Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 1:05 a.m. Jan. 23. An assault was reported.

Breckinridge Pl. N., 200 block, 4:15 a.m. Jan. 27. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

Bruce St., 3900 block, 10:38 p.m. Jan. 24. An assault was reported.

Canterbury Sq., unit block, 3:06 p.m. Jan. 27. An assault was reported.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 12:13 a.m. Jan. 28. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 6:26 p.m. Jan. 27. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Greenmount Dr. S., 1400 block, 2:27 a.m. Jan. 27. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Highview Lane N., 1500 block, 12:37 a.m. Jan. 23. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 100 block, 3:32 p.m. Jan. 26. An assault was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 4:06 p.m. Jan. 28. An assault was reported.

Mill Rd., 2300 block, 8:17 p.m. Jan. 25. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3100 block, 11:18 a.m. Jan. 23. An assault was reported.

Payne St. N., 100 block, 5:16 p.m. Jan. 23. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 9:06 p.m. Jan. 27. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 4:33 a.m. Jan. 27. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 900 block, 8:01 p.m. Jan. 24. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 100 block, 9:17 p.m. Jan. 22. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 400 block, 8:39 p.m. Jan. 27. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., unit block, 11:21 a.m. Jan. 25. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

West St. S., 100 block, 7:14 p.m. Jan. 26. An assault was reported.

WEAPONS

Braddock Rd. W., 4700 block, 2:16 p.m. Jan. 26. Weapon violation was reported.

ROBBERY

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 1:49 a.m. Jan. 23. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 2:34 p.m. Jan. 25. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 8:56 p.m. Jan. 24. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Braddock Rd. W., 4800 block, 12:37 p.m. Jan. 26. A theft was reported.

Bradford Ct., 5400 block, 1:16 p.m. Jan. 23. A theft was reported.

Commonwealth Ave., 1500 block, 9:29 a.m. Jan. 25. Trespassing was reported.

Courthouse Sq., 400 block, 12:58 p.m. Jan. 25. A theft was reported.

Dartmouth Rd., 2800 block, 5:22 a.m. Jan. 24. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Duke St., 5900 block, 1:38 p.m. Jan. 26. A theft was reported.

Four Mile Rd., 700 block, 8:22 p.m. Jan. 23. A theft was reported.

Howard St. N., 1200 block, 2:09 p.m. Jan. 25. A theft was reported.

Iverson St. N., 900 block, 10 a.m. Jan. 23. A theft was reported.

King St., 500 block, 1:17 a.m. Jan. 27. A theft was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 6:46 p.m. Jan. 24. A theft was reported.

Leslie Ave., 2400 block, 11:57 a.m. Jan. 28. A theft was reported.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 23. A theft was reported.

Madison St., 1100 block, 2:57 p.m. Jan. 24. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Madison St., 1200 block, 6:14 p.m. Jan. 24. A theft was reported.

Normandy Hill Dr., 200 block, 5:07 p.m. Jan. 25. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 8:18 p.m. Jan. 24. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Pickett St. S., 600 block, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 24. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Pickett St. S., 600 block, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 24. Property was stolen.

Prince St., 800 block, 11:05 a.m. Jan. 25. A theft was reported.

Rayburn Ave., 5700 block, 10:09 a.m. Jan. 22. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 2:15 p.m. Jan. 23. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 2:23 p.m. Jan. 26. An employee theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 2:36 p.m. Jan. 27. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 3:10 p.m. Jan. 23. An employee theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 10:48 a.m. Jan. 25. A theft was reported.

Slaters Lane, 500 block, 7:10 p.m. Jan. 25. A theft was reported.

Trent Ct., 5500 block, 6:02 p.m. Jan. 24. A theft was reported.

Usher Ave., 3900 block, 2:53 p.m. Jan. 25. A theft was reported.

Wheeler Ave., 3500 block, 7:01 a.m. Jan. 22. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Reynolds St. S., unit block, 6:31 a.m. Jan. 23. A vehicle was stolen.

Van Dorn St. N., 1400 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 24. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Beauregard St. N., 300 block, 3:30 p.m. Jan. 23. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 2700 block, 9:58 p.m. Jan. 24. Property was damaged.

Echols Ave., unit block, 6:35 p.m. Jan. 25. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 8:06 p.m. Jan. 26. Property was damaged.

King St., 1000 block, 10:03 p.m. Jan. 24. Property was damaged.

Ravensworth Pl., 3200 block, 6:32 p.m. Jan. 25. Property was damaged.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 2:36 p.m. Jan. 27. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Abingdon St. S., 3000 block. An assault was reported.

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1500 block. An assault was reported.

Army Navy Dr., 100 block. An assault was reported.

Crystal Dr., 1800 block, 1:45 p.m. Jan. 24. A female employee drank from her water bottle and felt a burning sensation in her chest. The water bottle was believed to have been filled with bleach.

Pershing Dr. N., 2200 block. An assault was reported.

Wakefield St. N., 800 block. Harassment was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 11:20 p.m. Jan. 25. An assault was reported.

15th St. N., 2000 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 24. An assault was reported.

28th St. S., 1400 block. An assault was reported.

PEEPING TOM

Columbia Pike, 4700 block, 7:19 p.m. Jan. 28. A man was observed using a cellphone and taking pictures of females in a dressing room. The man fled when he was confronted by the females.

ROBBERIES

Culpepper St. N., 1900 block, 10:58 p.m. Jan. 24. Two males demanded cash from a man and when he declined, one of them brandished a firearm and struck him on the head with the firearm. The firearm discharged and both males fled from the scene.

Thomas St. N., 200 block, 12:19 a.m. Jan. 25. Two males asked for change from a man who was assaulted when said he had none. One of the males demanded his cellphone at knifepoint and destroyed it before fleeing on foot.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1900 block, 8 p.m. Jan. 28. A residence was entered.

Campbell Ave., 4000 block. A theft was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2800 block, 10:28 a.m. Jan. 26. Shoplifting was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2800 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 4900 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 4900 block. Property was stolen.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1500 block, 9:30 a.m. Jan. 28. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1500 block, 1:30 p.m. Jan. 28. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fort Myer Dr., 1900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block, 8:30 a.m. Jan. 27. Property was stolen from a residence.

Glebe Rd. N., 700 block. An employee theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 2800 block. A theft was reported.

Hartford St. N., 1200 block, 8 a.m. Jan. 25. Property was stolen from a building.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2600 block. Trespassing was reported.

Lee Hwy., 1400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Moore St. N., 1700 block. Trespassing was reported.

Quincy St. N., 600 block, 5 a.m. Jan. 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Quincy St. N., 800 block, 5:44 p.m. Jan. 24. Shoplifting was reported.

Randolph St. N., 600 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 25. Property was stolen from a residence.

Randolph St. N., 800 block, 10 p.m. Jan. 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Randolph St. N., 800 block. A theft was reported.

Scott St. S., 1200 block; S. Courthouse Rd., 1200 block, 10:30 p.m. Jan. 24 to 4:11 a.m. Jan. 25. Tires and rims were stolen from two vehicles.

Wayne St. N., 900 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 25. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block, 11:18 a.m. Jan. 26. Shoplifting was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1800 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 26. Property was stolen from a residence.

Wilson Blvd., 2800 block, 1:45 a.m. Jan. 24. Pocket picking was reported from a bar.

Wilson Blvd., 2800 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3200 block, 2:10 p.m. Jan. 24. Property was stolen from a restaurant.

Wilson Blvd., 3200 block, 2:15 p.m. Jan. 24. Property was stolen from a restaurant.

15th St. N., 200 block. A theft was reported.

15th St. N., 2000 block, 8:30 a.m. Jan. 28. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

15th St. N., 2100 block, 5:17 p.m. Jan. 27. Shoplifting was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 2600 block, Jan. 24. A green 2012 Bobcat 3200 was stolen.

George Mason Dr. N., 1600 block, Jan. 27. A black 2011 Honda Pilot was stolen.

31st St. S., 4400 block, Jan. 28. A black 2017 Dodge Caravan was stolen.

VANDALISM

Clarendon Blvd., 3000 block. Graffiti was reported.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1500 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Dinwiddie St. S., 1300 block. Graffiti was reported.

19th St. S., 2600 block. A vehicle was damaged.

20th Rd. N., 5800 block. Graffiti was reported.