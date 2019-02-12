Brawner Pl., 5100 block, 2:32 a.m. Feb. 3. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.
Duke St., 5100 block, 12:59 a.m. Feb. 2. An assault was reported.
Mount Vernon Ave., 3400 block, 7:10 a.m. Feb. 2. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.
Payne St. N., 600 block, 8:42 a.m. Jan. 30. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.
Payne St. N., unit block, 4:14 p.m. Jan. 30. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.
Raleigh Ave., 4500 block, 10:53 a.m. Jan. 29. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.
Russell Rd., 3800 block, 4:30 a.m. Jan. 30. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.
Seminary Rd., 4700 block, 9:19 p.m. Jan. 30. An assault was reported.
Shillings St., 600 block, 9:44 p.m. Jan. 28. An assault was reported.
Shillings St., 600 block, 10:02 p.m. Jan. 29. An assault was reported.
Stevenson Ave., 6300 block, 3:01 p.m. Feb. 5. An assault was reported.
Van Dorn St. S., 500 block, 4:30 a.m. Jan. 31. An assault was reported.
Washington St. S., 1200 block, 8:07 p.m. Jan. 29. An assault was reported.
Bradford Ct., 5400 block, 5:01 a.m. Jan. 29. A robbery was reported.
Duke St., 3000 block, 7:13 a.m. Jan. 30. A robbery was reported.
Merton Ct., 5700 block, 8:17 p.m. Feb. 3. A robbery was reported.
Pickett St. N., 300 block, 4:43 p.m. Jan. 29. A robbery was reported.
Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 3:35 p.m. Feb. 1. A robbery was reported.
Armistead St. N., 400 block, 7:02 a.m. Feb. 5. A theft was reported.
Armistead St. N., 500 block, 9:04 p.m. Jan. 30. A theft was reported.
Armistead St. N., 600 block, 2:08 a.m. Jan. 31. A theft was reported.
Braddock Rd. E., 400 block, 2:22 p.m. Jan. 29. A theft was reported.
Columbus St. N., 500 block, 12:14 p.m. Feb. 5. A theft was reported.
Duke St., 5200 block, 6:34 a.m. Jan. 31. A theft was reported.
Duke St., 5200 block, 7:18 a.m. Jan. 31. A theft was reported.
Duke St., 5200 block, 7:34 a.m. Jan. 31. A theft was reported.
Duke St., 5200 block, 8:38 a.m. Jan. 31. A theft was reported.
Duke St., 5700 block, 2:17 p.m. Jan. 30. A theft was reported.
Dulany St., 300 block, 9:35 a.m. Feb. 4. A theft was reported.
Early St. S., unit block, 5:48 p.m. Jan. 30. A theft was reported.
Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 4:47 a.m. Jan. 30. A theft was reported.
Fayette St. S., 700 block, 9:06 p.m. Feb. 4. A theft was reported.
Fillmore Ave., 5400 block, 12:37 p.m. Feb. 3. A theft was reported.
Gibbon St., 1100 block, 5:28 p.m. Feb. 2. A theft was reported.
Glebe Rd. W., 200 block, 8:57 p.m. Feb. 3. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.
Jamieson Ave., 2100 block, 5:05 p.m. Jan. 29. A theft was reported.
Jordan St. S., unit block, 10:39 p.m. Jan. 29. A theft was reported.
King St., 900 block, 2:21 p.m. Jan. 29. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.
King St., 3600 block, 3:35 p.m. Jan. 30. A theft was reported.
Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 8:06 p.m. Jan. 29. A theft was reported.
Merton Ct., 5800 block, 7:19 a.m. Jan. 29. A theft was reported.
Mount Vernon Ave., 1000 block, 11:02 a.m. Jan. 28. A theft was reported.
Mount Vernon Ave., 1500 block, 8:11 p.m. Jan. 31. A theft was reported.
Mount Vernon Ave., 3400 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 31. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.
Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 10:07 a.m. Feb. 1. An employee theft was reported.
Peele Pl., 900 block, 6:56 a.m. Feb. 5. A theft was reported and property was damaged. A vehicle was also stolen.
Pelham St. N., 1000 block, 3:51 p.m. Feb. 3. A theft was reported.
Raleigh Ave., 4500 block, 4:20 p.m. Jan. 29. A theft was reported.
Reynolds St. S., 100 block, 7:45 a.m. Feb. 5. A theft was reported.
Reynolds St. S., 200 block, 11:26 p.m. Feb. 3. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.
Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 4:43 p.m. Jan. 29. A theft was reported.
Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 1:12 p.m. Jan. 29. A theft was reported.
Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 9 a.m. Jan. 30. A theft was reported.
Taney Ave., 5300 block, 1:16 p.m. Jan. 29. A theft was reported.
Union St. N., 200 block, 11:55 a.m. Feb. 1. A theft was reported.
Van Dorn St. N., 1400 block, 7:21 a.m. Jan. 29. A theft was reported.
Van Dorn St. N., 1400 block, 6:58 p.m. Jan. 29. A theft was reported.
Van Dorn St. N., 1500 block, 7:03 p.m. Jan. 29. A theft was reported.
Wilkes St., 900 block, 4:01 p.m. Feb. 1. A theft was reported.
Colvin St., 3100 block, 11:19 a.m. Feb. 3. A vehicle was stolen.
Early St. S., unit block, 5:48 p.m. Jan. 30. A vehicle was stolen.
Powhatan St., 1100 block, 8:45 p.m. Jan. 31. A vehicle was stolen.
Powhatan St., 1100 block, 8:56 p.m. Feb. 1. A vehicle was stolen.
Royal St. N., 100 block, 7:49 p.m. Feb. 2. A vehicle was stolen.
Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, midnight Jan. 30. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.
Colvin St., 3100 block, 11:19 a.m. Feb. 3. Property was damaged.
Dow Ave., 5700 block, 10:51 a.m. Jan. 29. Property was damaged.
Duke St., 5200 block, 6:34 a.m. Jan. 31. Property was damaged.
Duke St., 5200 block, 7:18 a.m. Jan. 31. Property was damaged.
Duke St., 5200 block, 7:34 a.m. Jan. 31. Property was damaged.
Duke St., 5200 block, 8:38 a.m. Jan. 31. Property was damaged.
Gordon St. N., unit block, 6:42 a.m. Feb. 4. Property was damaged.
King St., 1000 block, 10:01 p.m. Feb. 4. Property was damaged.
Payne St. N., 600 block, 8:42 a.m. Jan. 30. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.
Queen St., 1100 block, 9:03 a.m. Jan. 29. Property was damaged.
Clarendon Blvd., 3100 block, 12:41 a.m. Feb. 4. An assault was reported.
Courthouse Rd. N., 1200 block, 2:03 a.m. Feb. 3. Two people fought.
Courthouse Rd. N., 1400 block, 3:20 a.m. Feb. 4. A 27-year-old Washington female was arrested and charged for assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest.
Courthouse Rd. S., 1200 block. An assault was reported.
Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 1:43 a.m. Feb. 4. An assault was reported.
Wilson Blvd., 3900 block, 8:45 p.m. Jan. 30. An assault was reported.
Pershing Dr. N., 2300 block. Weapon violation was reported.
Walter Reed Dr. S., 1000 block, 7:09 a.m. Jan. 30. Weapon violation was reported.
Campbell Ave., 4200 block, 2:10 p.m. Feb. 2. A man was observed fondling himself. A 55-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged.
Frederick St. S., 800 block, 8 p.m. Feb. 4. Two men struck a male pedestrian from behind and robbed him of personal belongings.
Henderson Rd., 4300 block, 4:50 a.m. Feb. 2. Three males assaulted and robbed two men of cash and personal belongings in a laundry room of a residential building.
Arlington Blvd., 1000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Arlington Blvd., 1500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Army Navy Dr., 1600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Clarendon Blvd., 2100 block, 9:30 a.m. Feb. 5. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Clarendon Blvd., 2800 block, 5:05 p.m. Feb. 2. Shoplifting was reported.
Clarendon Blvd., 3000 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 3. Pocket picking was reported.
Columbia Pike, 4900 block, 10:18 a.m. Jan. 30. A 26-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged with stealing merchandise from a business.
Columbia Pike, 5000 block, 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Feb. 2. An attempt was made to enter a residence.
Columbia Pike, 5000 block. A theft was reported.
Crystal Dr., 1500 block. A theft was reported.
Crystal Dr., 1700 block. Shoplifting was reported.
Dinwiddie St. S., 1300 block. A theft was reported.
Eads St. S., 1600 block, noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 29. Property was stolen from a residence.
Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Items were stolen from a business.
Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen from a business.
Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.
Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Trespassing was reported.
Lee Hwy., 3100 block. A theft was reported.
Lee Hwy., 6700 block. A theft was reported.
Lee Hwy., 6700 block. Items were stolen.
Lee Hwy., 6700 block. Property was stolen.
Norwood St. N., 500 block, midnight Feb. 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Quebec St. S., 2000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Queen St. S., 2300 block, 6 p.m. Feb. 1 to 7:30 a.m. Feb. 2. Property was stolen from three vehicles.
Quincy St. N., 800 block. A theft was reported.
Quinn St. S., 1000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Rolfe St. S., 2300 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. Shoplifting was reported.
Wilson Blvd., 3000 block, 10 a.m. Jan. 31. Pocket picking was reported.
34th St. S., 4600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2600 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.
Pierce St. N., 1300 block, Feb. 5. A white 2018 Dodge Journey was stolen.
Queen St. S., 2300 block, Feb. 2. A burgundy 2015 Mazda Miata MX5 was stolen.
Wayne St. N., 100 block, 11:20 p.m. Feb. 1. A silver 2010 Acura TSX was stolen.
Fourth St. N., 4100 block, 5:44 a.m. Jan. 31. A vehicle was stolen.
Adams St. S., 2700 block. Property was damaged.
Courthouse Rd. N., 1500 block, 8:30 a.m. Feb. 4. Property was damaged.
Nelson St. N., 200 block. A vehicle was tampered with.
Underwood St. N., 2500 block. A vehicle was damaged.
Wilson Blvd., 2800 block, 12:02 p.m. Jan. 30. Property was damaged.