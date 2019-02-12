Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Brawner Pl., 5100 block, 2:32 a.m. Feb. 3. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 5100 block, 12:59 a.m. Feb. 2. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3400 block, 7:10 a.m. Feb. 2. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Payne St. N., 600 block, 8:42 a.m. Jan. 30. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Payne St. N., unit block, 4:14 p.m. Jan. 30. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Raleigh Ave., 4500 block, 10:53 a.m. Jan. 29. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Russell Rd., 3800 block, 4:30 a.m. Jan. 30. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 4700 block, 9:19 p.m. Jan. 30. An assault was reported.

Shillings St., 600 block, 9:44 p.m. Jan. 28. An assault was reported.

Shillings St., 600 block, 10:02 p.m. Jan. 29. An assault was reported.

Stevenson Ave., 6300 block, 3:01 p.m. Feb. 5. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 500 block, 4:30 a.m. Jan. 31. An assault was reported.

Washington St. S., 1200 block, 8:07 p.m. Jan. 29. An assault was reported.

ROBBERY

Bradford Ct., 5400 block, 5:01 a.m. Jan. 29. A robbery was reported.

Duke St., 3000 block, 7:13 a.m. Jan. 30. A robbery was reported.

Merton Ct., 5700 block, 8:17 p.m. Feb. 3. A robbery was reported.

Pickett St. N., 300 block, 4:43 p.m. Jan. 29. A robbery was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 3:35 p.m. Feb. 1. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 7:02 a.m. Feb. 5. A theft was reported.

Armistead St. N., 500 block, 9:04 p.m. Jan. 30. A theft was reported.

Armistead St. N., 600 block, 2:08 a.m. Jan. 31. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. E., 400 block, 2:22 p.m. Jan. 29. A theft was reported.

Columbus St. N., 500 block, 12:14 p.m. Feb. 5. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5200 block, 6:34 a.m. Jan. 31. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5200 block, 7:18 a.m. Jan. 31. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5200 block, 7:34 a.m. Jan. 31. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5200 block, 8:38 a.m. Jan. 31. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5700 block, 2:17 p.m. Jan. 30. A theft was reported.

Dulany St., 300 block, 9:35 a.m. Feb. 4. A theft was reported.

Early St. S., unit block, 5:48 p.m. Jan. 30. A theft was reported.

Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 4:47 a.m. Jan. 30. A theft was reported.

Fayette St. S., 700 block, 9:06 p.m. Feb. 4. A theft was reported.

Fillmore Ave., 5400 block, 12:37 p.m. Feb. 3. A theft was reported.

Gibbon St., 1100 block, 5:28 p.m. Feb. 2. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 200 block, 8:57 p.m. Feb. 3. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Jamieson Ave., 2100 block, 5:05 p.m. Jan. 29. A theft was reported.

Jordan St. S., unit block, 10:39 p.m. Jan. 29. A theft was reported.

King St., 900 block, 2:21 p.m. Jan. 29. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 3600 block, 3:35 p.m. Jan. 30. A theft was reported.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 8:06 p.m. Jan. 29. A theft was reported.

Merton Ct., 5800 block, 7:19 a.m. Jan. 29. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1000 block, 11:02 a.m. Jan. 28. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1500 block, 8:11 p.m. Jan. 31. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3400 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 31. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 10:07 a.m. Feb. 1. An employee theft was reported.

Peele Pl., 900 block, 6:56 a.m. Feb. 5. A theft was reported and property was damaged. A vehicle was also stolen.

Pelham St. N., 1000 block, 3:51 p.m. Feb. 3. A theft was reported.

Raleigh Ave., 4500 block, 4:20 p.m. Jan. 29. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 100 block, 7:45 a.m. Feb. 5. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 200 block, 11:26 p.m. Feb. 3. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 4:43 p.m. Jan. 29. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 1:12 p.m. Jan. 29. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 9 a.m. Jan. 30. A theft was reported.

Taney Ave., 5300 block, 1:16 p.m. Jan. 29. A theft was reported.

Union St. N., 200 block, 11:55 a.m. Feb. 1. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 1400 block, 7:21 a.m. Jan. 29. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 1400 block, 6:58 p.m. Jan. 29. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 1500 block, 7:03 p.m. Jan. 29. A theft was reported.

Wilkes St., 900 block, 4:01 p.m. Feb. 1. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Colvin St., 3100 block, 11:19 a.m. Feb. 3. A vehicle was stolen.

Early St. S., unit block, 5:48 p.m. Jan. 30. A vehicle was stolen.

Powhatan St., 1100 block, 8:45 p.m. Jan. 31. A vehicle was stolen.

Powhatan St., 1100 block, 8:56 p.m. Feb. 1. A vehicle was stolen.

Royal St. N., 100 block, 7:49 p.m. Feb. 2. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, midnight Jan. 30. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Colvin St., 3100 block, 11:19 a.m. Feb. 3. Property was damaged.

Dow Ave., 5700 block, 10:51 a.m. Jan. 29. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 5200 block, 6:34 a.m. Jan. 31. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 5200 block, 7:18 a.m. Jan. 31. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 5200 block, 7:34 a.m. Jan. 31. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 5200 block, 8:38 a.m. Jan. 31. Property was damaged.

Gordon St. N., unit block, 6:42 a.m. Feb. 4. Property was damaged.

King St., 1000 block, 10:01 p.m. Feb. 4. Property was damaged.

Payne St. N., 600 block, 8:42 a.m. Jan. 30. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Queen St., 1100 block, 9:03 a.m. Jan. 29. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Clarendon Blvd., 3100 block, 12:41 a.m. Feb. 4. An assault was reported.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1200 block, 2:03 a.m. Feb. 3. Two people fought.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1400 block, 3:20 a.m. Feb. 4. A 27-year-old Washington female was arrested and charged for assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest.

Courthouse Rd. S., 1200 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 1:43 a.m. Feb. 4. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3900 block, 8:45 p.m. Jan. 30. An assault was reported.

WEAPONS

Pershing Dr. N., 2300 block. Weapon violation was reported.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 1000 block, 7:09 a.m. Jan. 30. Weapon violation was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Campbell Ave., 4200 block, 2:10 p.m. Feb. 2. A man was observed fondling himself. A 55-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged.

ROBBERIES

Frederick St. S., 800 block, 8 p.m. Feb. 4. Two men struck a male pedestrian from behind and robbed him of personal belongings.

Henderson Rd., 4300 block, 4:50 a.m. Feb. 2. Three males assaulted and robbed two men of cash and personal belongings in a laundry room of a residential building.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 1000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Arlington Blvd., 1500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Army Navy Dr., 1600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Clarendon Blvd., 2100 block, 9:30 a.m. Feb. 5. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Clarendon Blvd., 2800 block, 5:05 p.m. Feb. 2. Shoplifting was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 3000 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 3. Pocket picking was reported.

Columbia Pike, 4900 block, 10:18 a.m. Jan. 30. A 26-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged with stealing merchandise from a business.

Columbia Pike, 5000 block, 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Feb. 2. An attempt was made to enter a residence.

Columbia Pike, 5000 block. A theft was reported.

Crystal Dr., 1500 block. A theft was reported.

Crystal Dr., 1700 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Dinwiddie St. S., 1300 block. A theft was reported.

Eads St. S., 1600 block, noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 29. Property was stolen from a residence.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Items were stolen from a business.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen from a business.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Trespassing was reported.

Lee Hwy., 3100 block. A theft was reported.

Lee Hwy., 6700 block. A theft was reported.

Lee Hwy., 6700 block. Items were stolen.

Lee Hwy., 6700 block. Property was stolen.

Norwood St. N., 500 block, midnight Feb. 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Quebec St. S., 2000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Queen St. S., 2300 block, 6 p.m. Feb. 1 to 7:30 a.m. Feb. 2. Property was stolen from three vehicles.

Quincy St. N., 800 block. A theft was reported.

Quinn St. S., 1000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Rolfe St. S., 2300 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3000 block, 10 a.m. Jan. 31. Pocket picking was reported.

34th St. S., 4600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2600 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Pierce St. N., 1300 block, Feb. 5. A white 2018 Dodge Journey was stolen.

Queen St. S., 2300 block, Feb. 2. A burgundy 2015 Mazda Miata MX5 was stolen.

Wayne St. N., 100 block, 11:20 p.m. Feb. 1. A silver 2010 Acura TSX was stolen.

Fourth St. N., 4100 block, 5:44 a.m. Jan. 31. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Adams St. S., 2700 block. Property was damaged.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1500 block, 8:30 a.m. Feb. 4. Property was damaged.

Nelson St. N., 200 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Underwood St. N., 2500 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Wilson Blvd., 2800 block, 12:02 p.m. Jan. 30. Property was damaged.