Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Armistead St., 400 block, 11:23 a.m. Feb. 10. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Braddock Rd. W., 4800 block, 12:08 p.m. Feb. 10. An assault was reported.

Central Ave., 2400 block, 3:45 p.m. Feb. 12. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 3000 block, 4:26 p.m. Feb. 12. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 12:33 a.m. Feb. 12. An assault was reported.

Duke St., unit block, 6:03 p.m. Feb. 9. An assault was reported.

Howard St. N., 500 block, 2:19 a.m. Feb. 10. An assault was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 8:52 p.m. Feb. 9. An assault was reported.

King St., 4600 block, 6:14 p.m. Feb. 10. An assault was reported.

Knole Ct., 5300 block, 5:43 p.m. Feb. 12. An assault was reported.

Luna Park Dr., 200 block, 1:55 p.m. Feb. 8. An assault was reported.

Mansfield St. N., 500 block, 1:50 a.m. Feb. 8. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Reading Ave., 5700 block, 8:45 a.m. Feb. 6. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 11:20 a.m. Feb. 10. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 10:20 p.m. Feb. 8. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Tennessee Ave., 800 block, 4:56 a.m. Feb. 9. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500 block, 11:45 p.m. Feb. 5. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. S., 100 block, 8:24 p.m. Feb. 9. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 300 block, 5:56 p.m. Feb. 12. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 2:48 a.m. Feb. 6. A theft was reported.

Bragg St. S., unit block, 1:33 a.m. Feb. 5. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Cameron St., 300 block, 3:57 p.m. Feb. 8. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3300 block, 10 a.m. Feb. 6. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5700 block, 5:32 p.m. Feb. 6. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2000 block, 2:47 p.m. Feb. 8. A theft was reported.

Elbert Ave., 3800 block, 2:48 p.m. Feb. 9. A theft was reported.

Fayette St. N., 500 block, 6:05 p.m. Feb. 11. A theft was reported.

Fayette St. N., 600 block, 11:30 a.m. Feb. 12. A theft was reported.

Fayette St. S., 100 block, 4:28 p.m. Feb. 9. A theft was reported.

Four Mile Rd., 600 block, 10:22 a.m. Feb. 10. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. E., 600 block, 12:21 p.m. Feb. 8. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Glebe Rd. W., 200 block, 6:22 p.m. Feb. 9. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Hooffs Run Dr., 300 block, 7:32 p.m. Feb. 7. A theft was reported.

Imboden St. N., 500 block, 7:29 a.m. Feb. 7. A theft was reported.

Jordan St. N., 200 block, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7. A theft was reported.

King St., 1300 block, 1:56 a.m. Feb. 8. A theft was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 4:14 p.m. Feb. 8. A theft was reported.

King St., 4300 block, 12:58 a.m. Feb. 12. A theft was reported.

King St., 4300 block, 2 a.m. Feb. 12. A theft was reported.

Knox Pl., 1400 block, 7:49 p.m. Feb. 5. A theft was reported.

Mill St., 2300 block, 9:30 a.m. Feb. 6. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3100 block, 2:38 p.m. Feb. 5. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3100 block, 2:56 p.m. Feb. 8. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 8:07 p.m. Feb. 9. A theft was reported.

Overlook Dr. N., 500 block, 12:02 p.m. Feb. 12. Property was stolen.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 9:41 a.m. Feb. 8. A theft was reported.

Peyton St. S., 200 block, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 5. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 1:50 p.m. Feb. 11 A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 4:40 p.m. Feb. 9. A theft was reported.

Princess St., 900 block, 4:28 p.m. Feb. 11. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 2500 block, 4:44 p.m. Feb. 6. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 8:07 p.m. Feb. 6. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Ripley St. N., 300 block, 9:38 p.m. Feb. 6. A theft was reported.

Rosecrest Ave., unit block, 3:46 p.m. Feb. 5. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 6:37 a.m. Feb. 7. A theft was reported.

Slaters Lane, 900 block, 11:24 a.m. Feb. 12. A theft was reported.

Taney Ave., 5300 block, 7:50 p.m. Feb. 9. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Valley Dr., 2800 block, 11:12 a.m. Feb. 5. A theft was reported.

Valley Dr., 3400 block, 12:40 p.m. Feb. 6. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 2200 block, 2:06 p.m. Feb. 7. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 100 block, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 8. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. S., 100 block, 7:37 p.m. Feb. 7. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 12:48 p.m. Feb. 7. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 7 p.m. Feb. 6. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Wilmer Lane, 1200 block, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 9. A theft was reported.

Wythe St., 300 block, 12:41 a.m. Feb. 9. Trespassing was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 8:41 p.m. Feb. 7. A theft was reported.

First St., 1200 block, 3:10 p.m. Feb. 10. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Earl St., 400 block, 9:53 a.m. Feb. 12. A vehicle was stolen.

Peele Pl., 900 block, 6:56 a.m. Feb. 5. A vehicle was stolen and property was damage.

Sanger Ave., 5600 block, 4:09 a.m. Feb. 12. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Duke St., 5400 block, 6:46 p.m. Feb. 7. Property was damaged.

Fayette St. N., 500 block, 6:05 p.m. Feb. 11. Property was damaged.

Knox Pl., 1400 block, 7:46 p.m. Feb. 5. Property was damaged.

Norfolk Lane, 700 block, 10:16 a.m. Feb. 7. Property was damaged.

Old Dominion Blvd., 3900 block, 11:55 a.m. Feb. 10. Property was damaged.

Quantrell Ave., 5900 block, 1:52 a.m. Feb. 12. Property was damaged.

Stevenson Ave., 5900 block, 1 a.m. Feb. 11. Property was damaged.

Winston Ct., 5700 block, 3 p.m. Feb. 12. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Columbia Pike, 5500 block. An assault was reported.

Fern St. S., 1500 block. An assault was reported.

George Mason Dr. N., 1600 block. An assault was reported.

Greenbrier St. S., 800 block. Harassment was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. An assault was reported.

Jackson St. N., 1800 block. An assault was reported.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 800 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block, 10:10 p.m. Feb. 10. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block, 12:50 a.m. Feb. 10. An assault was reported.

Third Rd. N., 4100 block. An assault was reported.

MISSILE INTO AN OCCUPIED DWELLING

Wilson Blvd., 2500 block, 8:04 p.m. Feb. 10. A man threw a rock at a window of a business after an altercation with a bouncer.

ROBBERIES

23rd St. S., 400 block, 8:51 p.m. Feb. 10. A man demanded cash from an employee at knifepoint, but when a customer entered the business the man fled from the scene empty-handed.

Columbia Pike, 3500 block, 2:15 p.m. Feb. 11. A man attempted to rob a bank of cash at gunpoint. He fled from the scene empty-handed.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Clarendon Blvd., 2800 block. A theft was reported.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1400 block, 4:35 p.m. Feb. 10. Property was stolen from a residence.

Dinwiddie St. S., 1300 block. A theft was reported.

Eads St. S., 1900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block. 5:59 p.m. Feb. 11. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 2900 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Highland St. N., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 1900 block. Trespassing was reported.

Nelson St. S., 2700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Quincy St. N., 800 block, 2:44 p.m. Feb. 11. Shoplifting was reported.

Quincy St. N., 800 block, 6:52 p.m. Feb. 7. Shoplifting was reported.

Stafford St. N., 1300 block. A theft was reported.

Sycamore St. N., 2000 block. Identity theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block, 11 a.m. Feb. 10. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block, 3:40 p.m. Feb. 8. Shoplifting was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block, 3:42 p.m. Feb. 7. Shoplifting was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3900 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 10. Property was stolen from a building.

Second St. and S. Old Glebe Rd. A theft was reported.

Seventh St. N., 3800 block. A theft was reported.

15th St. N., 2100 block. Trespassing was reported.

16th St. S., 2900 block. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Wakefield St. and S. Four Mile Run Dr., Feb. 6. A 2003 Ford F250 was stolen.

Wakefield St. S., 900 block, Feb. 8. A silver 2010 Toyota Corolla was stolen.

Washington Blvd., 3800 block, 1:40 a.m. Feb. 11. A vehicle was stolen.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block, 11 a.m. Feb. 10. A vehicle was stolen.

11th St. N., 2300 block, 6 p.m. Feb. 8. A vehicle was stolen from a garage.

11th St. N., 2300 block, Feb. 9. A blue 2017 Toyota Corolla was stolen.

VANDALISM

Columbia Pike, 3200 block. Property was damaged.

Columbus St. S., 900 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Frederick St. S., 1000 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Wilson Blvd., 5100 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Fourth St. N., 4400 block, 9:15 a.m. Feb. 10. Property was damaged.

25th and S. Monroe streets. A vehicle was damaged.