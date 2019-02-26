Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 8:08 p.m. Feb. 15. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Braddock Rd. E., unit block, 4:28 p.m. Feb. 14. An assault was reported.

Diagonal Rd., 1800 block, 10:31 a.m. Feb. 13. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 4200 block, 12:03 a.m. Feb. 16. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 4200 block, 11:24 a.m. Feb. 15. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 5200 block, 2:09 p.m. Feb. 16. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Dunster Ct., 5700 block, 3:17 a.m. Feb. 19. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 9:54 a.m. Feb. 16. An assault was reported.

Henry St. N., 200 block, 3:18 p.m. Feb. 15. An assault was reported.

Henry St. N., 900 block, 12:08 a.m. Feb. 19. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 10:54 a.m. Feb. 19. An assault was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 12:18 a.m. Feb. 19. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 8:37 p.m. Feb. 14. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 500 block, 12:23 p.m. Feb. 19. An assault was reported.

Pickett St. S., 600 block, 2:05 a.m. Feb. 16. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Quaker Lane N., 1200 block, 11:29 p.m. Feb. 12. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 2:57 p.m. Feb. 18. An assault was reported.

Richenbacher Ave., 5000 block, 8:28 p.m. Feb. 17. An assault was reported.

Richenbacher Ave., 5400 block, 5:11 p.m. Feb. 13. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Richenbacher Ave., 5400 block, 11:42 p.m. Feb. 14. An assault was reported.

Ripley St. N., 100 block, 12:45 a.m. Feb. 19. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Taney Ave., 5300 block, 1:09 a.m. Feb. 18. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. S., unit block, 12:29 a.m. Feb. 13. An assault was reported.

WEAPON

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 7:07 a.m. Feb. 15. Weapon violation was reported. An arrest was made.

PEEPING TOM

Howard St. N., 200 block, 4:04 p.m. Feb. 13. Peeping Tom was reported.

ROBBERIES

Cook St., 400 block, 3:36 p.m. Feb. 16. A robbery was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 4000 block, 1:58 a.m. Feb. 17. A robbery was reported.

West St. N., 700 block, 3:56 p.m. Feb. 14. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Armistead St. N., 500 block, 11:57 a.m. Feb. 14. A theft was reported.

Avalon Ct., 2600 block, 4:40 p.m. Feb. 12. A theft was reported.

Centennial Ct., 2600 block, 12:29 p.m. Feb. 12. A theft was reported.

Colvin St., 3200 block, 5:15 a.m. Feb. 12. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5300 block, 10:39 a.m. Feb. 14. Trespassing was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., unit block, 8:28 p.m. Feb. 12. A theft was reported.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, noon Feb. 15. A theft was reported.

Jamieson Ave., 2100 block, 3:58 a.m. Feb. 16. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 700 block, 6:55 p.m. Feb. 18. A theft was reported.

King St., 3500 block, 5:51 p.m. Feb. 19. A theft was reported.

King St., unit block, 2:07 p.m. Feb. 12. A theft was reported.

Madison St., 500 block, 4:54 p.m. Feb. 15. A theft was reported.

Main Line Blvd., 2900 block, 12:47 p.m. Feb. 14. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3900 block, 2:59 p.m. Feb. 15. A theft was reported.

Nelson Ave. E., 200 block, 12:29 a.m. Feb. 19. A theft was reported.

Quaker Lane N., 1500 block, 8:03 p.m. Feb. 15. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 1:30 p.m. Feb. 16. Trespassing was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 2:57 p.m. Feb. 18. A theft was reported.

Richenbacher Ave., 5400 block, 4:20 p.m. Feb. 17. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 12:16 p.m. Feb. 16. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 5:58 p.m. Feb. 16. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 6:14 p.m. Feb. 13. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 7 p.m. Feb. 16. An employee theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4100 block, 11:35 a.m. Feb. 13. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 7:41 a.m. Feb. 19. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 8:23 p.m. Feb. 14. A theft was reported.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 2:54 p.m. Feb. 15. A theft was reported.

Shillings St., 600 block, 7:03 a.m. Feb. 13. A theft was reported.

Stevenson Ave., 6300 block, 9:07 p.m. Feb. 13. Property was stolen.

Wilkes St., 600 block, 12:21 p.m. Feb. 15. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Bellefonte Ave. E., unit block, 12:47 a.m. Feb. 19. A vehicle was stolen.

Stevenson Ave., 6300 block, 6:31 a.m. Feb. 15. A vehicle was stolen.

Van Dorn St. N., unit block, 10:22 p.m. Feb. 12. A vehicle was stolen. An arrest was made.

VANDALISM

Eisenhower Ave., unit block, 7:18 p.m. Feb. 13. Property was damaged.

Fillmore Ave., 5200 block, 8:34 p.m. Feb. 13. Property was damaged.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 1:30 p.m. Feb. 18. Property was damaged.

King St., 700 block, 5:19 p.m. Feb. 13. Property was damaged.

King St., 1300 block, 5:42 a.m. Feb. 15. Property was damaged.

King St., unit block, 2:07 p.m. Feb. 12. Property was damaged.

Pickett St. S., 600 block, 2:01 p.m. Feb. 19. Property was damaged.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 5:51 p.m. Feb. 18. Property was damaged.

Terrett Ave., 2400 block, 1:20 a.m. Feb. 15. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Washington St. S., 300 block, 10:14 a.m. Feb. 14. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Campbell Ave., 4100 block, noon Feb. 13. A female struck a police officer with a closed fist after she was detained for refusing to leave a business. A 38-year-old Arlington female was arrested and charged.

Glebe Rd. N., 2800 block. Threats were reported.

Jefferson St. N., 700 block. An assault was reported.

Key Blvd., 2100 block. An assault was reported.

Lee Hwy., 3700 block. An assault was reported.

Patrick Henry Dr., 1500 block, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 14. Two people fought.

Seventh Rd. S., 5100 block. An assault was reported.

31st St. S., 4500 block. Harassment was reported.

ROBBERIES

Lexington St. N., 800 block, 1:15 p.m. Feb. 16. A man asked a female sitting on a bench for directions and when she turned, he exposed himself and grabbed her personal belongings before fleeing on foot.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Clarendon Blvd., 1500 block. A theft was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2800 block. A theft was reported.

Dittmar Rd., 3800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Dittmar Rd., 4400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fort Myer Dr., 1900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Garfield St. N., 1200 block, 10:29 p.m. Feb. 14. A residence was entered and property was damaged.

Glebe Rd. N., 2800 block. Trespassing was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., unit block, noon Feb. 14. Items were stolen from a convenience store.

Glebe Rd. S., 2900 block. Property was stolen.

Glebe Rd. S., 2900 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Nottingham St. N., 2200 block, 11 a.m. Feb. 11 to 12:45 p.m. Feb. 13. A residence and a vehicle were entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Shirlington Rd., 2200 block. Trespassing was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block, 2:16 p.m. Feb. 14. Shoplifting was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block. A theft was reported.

Fifth St. S., 3700 block, 11:22 a.m. Feb. 15. Property was stolen from a residence.

21st Rd. N., 4700 block, 3:45 a.m. Feb. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Cleveland St. N., 1200 block, Feb. 12. A white 2013 Kia Optima was stolen.

Greenbrier St. N., unit block, 1:30 a.m. Feb. 14. A black 2018 Honda Civic was stolen.

Kensington St. N., 500 block, Feb. 16. A Gray 2018 Acura MDX was stolen.