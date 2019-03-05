Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 2:39 p.m. Feb. 24. An assault was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 300 block, 4:46 p.m. Feb. 22. An assault was reported.

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 25. An assault was reported.

Four Mile Rd., 600 block, 2:25 a.m. Feb. 24. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Glebe Rd. W., 800 block, 12:28 a.m. Feb. 20. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

John Carlyle St., 800 block, 4:22 a.m. Feb. 24. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Kenmore Ave., 4800 block, 12:50 a.m. Feb. 21. An assault was reported.

King St., unit block, 12:15 p.m. Feb. 20. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 2:42 a.m. Feb. 23. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 4000 block, 12:33 a.m. Feb. 23. An assault was reported.

Nelson Ave. E., 500 block, 1:34 a.m. Feb. 21. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Princess St., 1500 block, 10 p.m. Feb. 22. An assault was reported.

Quantrell Ave., 5800 block, 8:02 p.m. Feb. 22. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 1:22 a.m. Feb. 24. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Stanton Pl., 400 block, 1:02 p.m. Feb. 23. An assault was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 2:54 a.m. Feb. 24. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

First St., 900 block, 7:56 p.m. Feb. 22. An assault was reported.

WEAPON

Reynolds St. S., 400 block, 8:35 a.m. Feb. 22. Weapon violation was reported.

ROBBERIES

Breckinridge Pl. N., 200 block, 1:10 a.m. Feb. 21. A robbery was reported.

Breckinridge Pl. N., 200 block, 4:35 a.m. Feb. 21. A robbery was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 2800 block, 9:26 p.m. Feb. 19. A robbery was reported.

Duke St., 2900 block, 12:05 p.m. Feb. 23. A robbery was reported.

Duke St., 4600 block, 12:14 p.m. Feb. 22. A robbery was reported.

Duke St., 4600 block, 6:01 p.m. Feb. 21. A robbery was reported.

Park Center Dr., 3000 block, 6:53 p.m. Feb. 19. A robbery was reported.

Quantrell Ave., 5900 block, 5:44 a.m. Feb. 22. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 10:08 p.m. Feb. 20. Trespassing was reported.

Ascot Ct., 5500 block, 8:22 a.m. Feb. 25. Trespassing was reported.

Ballenger Ave., 1900 block, 1:35 p.m. Feb. 19. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 3800 block, 4:38 p.m. Feb. 22. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 12:30 p.m. Feb. 21. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 4:26 p.m. Feb. 21. A theft was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 8:22 p.m. Feb. 22. A theft was reported.

Executive Ave., 3900 block, 10:11 a.m. Feb. 20. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Ford Ave., 4500 block, 11:48 p.m. Feb. 21. A theft was reported.

Fords Landing Way, 700 block, 4:23 a.m. Feb. 23. A theft was reported.

Franklin St., unit block, 4:34 a.m. Feb. 25. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4800 block, 10:24 a.m. Feb. 23. A theft was reported.

Lee St. S., 500 block, 8:24 a.m. Feb. 25. A theft was reported.

Library Lane, unit block, 1:47 p.m. Feb. 21. A theft was reported.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 12:55 a.m. Feb. 21. A theft was reported.

Quantrell Ave., 5800 block, 3:48 p.m. Feb. 21. A theft was reported.

Raleigh Ave., 4500 block, 12:04 p.m. Feb. 22. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 200 block, 5:48 p.m. Feb. 22. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 2:23 p.m. Feb. 21. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 2:54 p.m. Feb. 22. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 4:38 p.m. Feb. 21. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 4:39 p.m. Feb. 21. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 4:40 p.m. Feb. 21. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 4:50 p.m. Feb. 21. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3400 block, 8:18 p.m. Feb. 21. A theft was reported.

Royal St. S., 500 block, 1:46 p.m. Feb. 21. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 6:10 p.m. Feb. 21. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 9 a.m. Feb. 22. Trespassing was reported.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 7:13 a.m. Feb. 24. A theft was reported.

St. Asaph St. S., 100 block, 5:21 p.m. Feb. 24. An employee theft was reported.

St. Asaph St. S., 700 block, 9:28 a.m. Feb. 25. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Derby Ct., 5600 block, 5:45 p.m. Feb. 22. A vehicle was stolen.

Fayette St. N., 500 block, 2:56 p.m. Feb. 21. A vehicle was stolen.

Quaker Lane N., 1200 block, 4:17 p.m. Feb. 23. A vehicle was stolen.

Quantrell Ave., 5800 block, 3:48 p.m. Feb. 21. A vehicle was stolen.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 12:10 a.m. Feb. 24. A vehicle was stolen.

Rivergate Pl., 800 block, 1:25 p.m. Feb. 23. A vehicle was stolen.

Wythe St., 300 block, 1:30 p.m. Feb. 20. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Alfred St. N., 600 block, 9:55 a.m. Feb. 21. Property was damaged.

Ascot Ct., 5500 block, 8:48 p.m. Feb. 19. Property was damaged.

Jackson Pl., 400 block, 12:37 p.m. Feb. 22. Property was damaged.

Summers Grove Rd., 5800 block, 12:09 a.m. Feb. 20. Property was damaged

Washington St. N., 1100 block, 5:59 a.m. Feb. 23. Property was damaged.

ARLINGTON

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/police.

ASSAULTS

Buchanan St. S., 900 block. An assault was reported.

Courthouse Rd. S., 1200 block. Harassment was reported.

Dinwiddie St. N., 2000 block. An assault was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An assault was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Two people fought.

Key Blvd., 2300 block. An assault was reported.

Lang St. S., 2700 block. Threats were reported.

Orme St. S., 900 block. Threats were reported.

Pershing Dr. N., 4200 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2800 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3300 block. An assault was reported.

16th St. N., 1600 block, 8:20 a.m. Feb. 21. Two people fought.

29th St. N., 6600 block. Threats were reported.

ROBBERIES

Eads St. S., 2200 block, 11:32 a.m. Feb. 19. A man passed a note to a teller and attempted to rob a bank of cash. A 39-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block, 8:40 p.m. Feb. 18. An employee observed two females taking merchandise from the business. After confronting them, the employee was assaulted and both females fled with the items.

14th and S. Fern streets, 7:21 p.m. Feb. 16. A man robbed a male of a cellphone during a sales transaction. When the male attempted to follow, the man threatened to kill him. The man fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Clarendon Blvd., 2700 block. A theft was reported.

Dinwiddie St. S., 1300 block. A theft was reported.

George Mason Dr. S., 1500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Glebe Rd. S., 2400 block. Trespassing was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Items were stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Three shoplifting incidents were reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 1700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 4700 block. A theft was reported.

Manchester St. N., 600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Quincy St. N., 1000 block. Trespassing was reported.

Taylor St. S., 1700 block. A theft was reported.

Washington Blvd. area. A theft was reported.

Washington Blvd., 3400 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2800 block, 1 a.m. Feb. 23. Pocket picking was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3000 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block. A theft was reported.

Ninth Rd. S., 2500 block. A theft was reported.

Ninth St. S., 2700 block. Trespassing was reported.

11th St. N., 2300 block. A theft was reported.

15th St. S., 500 block. Property was stolen.

16th St. N., 1600 block. A theft was reported.

24th St. N., 2200 block, 7:23 p.m. Feb. 16. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Eads St. S., 1200 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Garfield St. N., 1200 block, 8:15 a.m. Feb. 21. A silver 2015 Nissan Frontier was stolen.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2600 block, Feb. 20. A brown 2018 Kia Sorento was stolen.

12th Rd. S., 500 block, Feb. 22. A beige 2016 Lincoln MKX was stolen.

VANDALISM

Glebe Rd. S., 2400 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Thomas St. N., 300 block. A vehicle was tampered with.