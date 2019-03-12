Alexandria

ASSAULTS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, midnight March 2. An assault was reported.

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 4:20 a.m. March 3. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 5:50 p.m. March 1. An assault was reported.

Ascot Ct., 5500 block, 3:30 a.m. March 2. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Beauregard St. N., 1900 block, 10:30 a.m. Feb. 26. An assault was reported.

Block Four Mile Park, 3700 block, 10:51 a.m. March 4. An assault was reported.

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 25. An assault was reported.

Edison St., 3800 block, 8:50 p.m. March 4. An assault was reported.

Ellsworth St., 200 block, 12:35 p.m. March 2. An assault was reported.

Essex Ct., 5300 block, 1:10 p.m. March 4. An assault was reported.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 6:43 p.m. March 3. An assault was reported.

Hooffs Run Dr., 300 block, 9:48 a.m. Feb. 26. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

John Carlyle St., 500 block, 4:16 a.m. March 4. An assault was reported and property was stolen. An arrest was made.

Landover St., 3200 block, 7:11 a.m. March 5. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Monticello Blvd., 500 block, 12:27 a.m. March 3. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1000 block, 9 a.m. Feb. 26. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1000 block, 3:06 p.m. Feb. 28. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3900 block, 10:32 p.m. Feb. 27. An assault was reported.

Pickett St. S., 600 block, 1:15 p.m. March 5. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., unit block, 2:12 a.m. March 3. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 10:30 a.m. Feb. 27. An assault was reported.

Taney Ave., 5300 block, 6:46 p.m. Feb. 27. An assault was reported.

Trent Ct., 5500 block, 4:38 a.m. March 3. An assault was reported.

Tulsa Pl., 4100 block, 4:37 a.m. March 3. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Wilkes St., 1200 block, 12:53 p.m. March 3. An assault was reported and property was stolen. An arrest was made.

Wyndham Cir., 3300 block, 12:20 a.m. Feb. 28. An assault was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 300 block, 6:10 p.m., Feb. 27. An assault was reported.

WEAPONS

Duke St., unit block, 6:59 a.m. March 2. Weapon violation was reported.

King St., 1900 block, 12:31 a.m. Feb. 27. Weapon violation was reported.

ROBBERIES

King St., 3600 block, 10:24 a.m. March 1. A robbery was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 2800 block, 12:52 p.m. March 4. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ascot Ct., 5500 block, 8:22 a.m. Feb. 25. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Braddock Rd. W., 3800 block, noon Feb. 28. A theft was reported.

Breckinridge Pl., 200 block, 1:32 p.m. Feb. 28. Property was stolen.

Cameron St., 900 block, 2:02 p.m. March 5. A theft was reported.

Cross Dr., 1000 block, 7:30 a.m. Feb. 27. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 1300 block, 8 p.m. Feb. 26. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4100 block, 2:24 p.m. Feb. 26. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5900 block, 11:44 a.m. Feb. 28. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Edsall Rd., 6000 block, 9:30 a.m. March 4. A theft was reported.

Fairfax St. N., 1000 block, 1:02 p.m. March 4. A theft was reported.

Franklin St., unit block, 4:34 a.m. Feb. 25. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. E., 600 block, 7:45 p.m. March 2. A theft was reported.

Imboden St. N., 500 block, 4:34 p.m. Feb. 26. A theft was reported.

John Carlyle St., 300 block, 6:51 a.m. Feb. 26. A theft was reported.

John Carlyle St., 500 block, 12:28 p.m. March 4. A theft was reported.

King St., 500 block, 11:17 a.m. Feb. 26. A theft was reported.

King St., 2900 block, 8: 16 a.m. Feb. 27. A theft was reported.

King St., 4300 block, 1:19 a.m. March 5. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Lee St. S., 500 block, 8:24 a.m. Feb. 25. A theft was reported.

Luna Park Dr., 100 block, 2:50 a.m. Feb. 27. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Madison St., 800 block, 5:38 p.m. Feb. 27. A theft was reported.

Maskell St., 600 block, 1:32 p.m. Feb. 27. A theft was reported.

Merton Ct., 5700 block, 11:06 a.m. Feb. 25. A theft was reported.

Montgomery St., 300 block, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 27. An employee theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1000 block, 1:44 p.m. Feb. 27. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3400 block, 5:55 p.m. March 5. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Old Dominion Blvd., 3800 block, 7:49 p.m. Feb. 28. Trespassing was reported.

Park Center Dr., 2700 block, 8:16 a.m. Feb. 26. A theft was reported.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 3:11 p.m. March 2. A theft was reported.

Patrick St. N., 700 block, 2:15 p.m. March 3. A theft was reported.

Portner Rd., 1200 block, 6:32 p.m. Feb. 28. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 200 block, 10:51 a.m. Feb. 28. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 7 p.m. Feb. 26. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 3:29 p.m. March 3. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 4:15 p.m. March 3. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 5:51 p.m. Feb. 26. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 7:33 p.m. Feb. 26. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 8:49 p.m. Feb. 26. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 8:50 p.m. Feb. 26. A theft was reported.

Royal St. N., 400 block, 8:39 p.m. March 1. Trespassing was reported.

Royal St. S., 500 block, 7:42 p.m. Feb. 27. A theft was reported.

Saint Asaph St. S., 700 block, 9:28 a.m. Feb. 25. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 2:33 p.m. Feb. 28. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 1:10 p.m. March 2. A theft was reported.

Walnut St. E., unit block, 8:30 a.m. Feb. 27. A theft was reported.

Walnut St. W., 100 block, 4:40 p.m. Feb. 27. A theft was reported.

Walnut St. W., unit block, 9:40 a.m. Feb. 27. A theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 400 block, 9:31 p.m. March 3. A theft was reported.

Wyndham Cir., 3300 block, 7:42 p.m. March 5. Property was stolen.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 3:14 p.m. Feb. 27. A theft was reported.

First St., 600 block, 9:17 a.m. March 2. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Cross Dr., 1000 block, 7:30 a.m. Feb. 27. A vehicle was stolen.

Mount Vernon Ave., 100 block, 7:20 a.m. March 1. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Boyce Dr., 5500 block, 4 p.m. Feb. 27. Property was damaged.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 2:54 p.m. Feb. 25. Property was damaged.

Four Mile Rd., 400 block, 6:32 p.m. Feb. 26. Property was damaged.

King St., 1700 block, 8:32 a.m. Feb. 26. Property was damaged.

King St., 2900 block, 11:08 a.m. Feb. 27. Property was damaged.

Leslie Ave., 1900 block, 3:45 p.m. March 4. Property was damaged.

Arlington

ASSAULTS

Clarendon Blvd., 2200 block. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike, 2000 block. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike, 3000 block. An assault was reported.

Dinwiddie St. S., 1300 block. An assault was reported.

Eads St. S., 2900 block. An assault was reported.

George Mason Dr. N., 1600 block. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 200 block. An assault was reported.

Thomas St. N., 500 block. Threats were reported.

Thomas St. S., 1100 block, 11:24 p.m. Feb. 26. Two people fought.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 1100 block. An assault was reported.

31st St. S., 4400 block. Threats were reported.

STRANGULATION

Glebe Rd. N., 200 block, 3 a.m. Feb. 26. Strangulation was reported.

ROBBERIES

Fairfax Dr., 4200 block, 11:11 a.m. March 5. A man entered a convenience store and concealed merchandise in his bag. He pushed an employee to the ground after being confronted and fled the scene.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block, 9:22 a.m. March 4. Four males entered a business and grabbed cellphones from a display. One of the males struck a store employee while another male was detained. An 18-year-old Hyattsville male was arrested and charged.

18th St. S., 200 block, 8:50 p.m. Feb. 27. A man grabbed a female’s purse and fled the scene. The purse was later recovered.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Clarendon Blvd., 2800 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Columbia Pike, 5500 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike and S. George Mason Dr. Identity theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 2000 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 2600 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 3400 block, 3:26 a.m. March 2. A man entered a residence and kissed a sleeping female on the cheek. When confronted, the man fled from the scene on foot. A 37-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged.

Crystal Dr., 1400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Trespassing was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 1300 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2600 block. A theft was reported.

Long Bridge Dr., 300 block. A theft was reported.

Nottingham St. N., 2300 block. A theft was reported.

Pershing Dr. N., 2300 block, 9:02 a.m. Feb. 28. Cash was stolen from a business entered by force.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3900 block, 1:30 p.m. Feb. 26. A theft was reported.

Third St. N., 3600 block, 3 p.m. March 3. Property was stolen from a residence entered by force.

15th and S. Fern streets. A theft was reported.

20th Rd. N., 4400 block. A theft was reported.

20th St. S., 1300 block, noon Jan. 31 to 6:43 p.m. Feb. 26. Property was stolen from a residence entered by force.

23rd St. S., 300 block. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Interstate 395 and Exit 10a area, 4:50 p.m. March 5. An officer activated the emergency equipment when a vehicle reported stolen from Fairfax County drove by but did not pursue the vehicle. The driver accelerated and struck multiple vehicles before crashing into a jersey wall. After a brief foot pursuit, a male juvenile was arrested and charged.

VANDALISM

Crystal Dr. and S. 15th St. Graffiti was reported.

Eads St. S., 2200 block. Property was damaged.

Garfield St. N., 1200 block. Property was damaged.

Joyce St. S., 1300 block. Property was damaged.

Rolfe St. N., 1300 block. Property was damaged.