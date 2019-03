Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 5:20 a.m. March 11. An assault was reported.

Canterbury Sq., unit block, 2:54 p.m. March 6. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Century Pl., 200 block, 11:23 a.m. March 7. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 3900 block, 11:30 p.m. March 9. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 4300 block, 3:09 a.m. March 10. An assault was reported.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 10:08 a.m. March 9. An assault was reported.

Fairfax St. N., 500 block, 11:53 p.m. March 5. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 2:44 a.m. March 6. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Highview Lane S., 1400 block, 11:47 p.m. March 10. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Kenmore Ave., 4800 block, 2:28 p.m. March 10. An assault was reported.

Manor Rd., 900 block, 2:02 a.m. March 9. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Mark Dr., 3700 block, 1:09 p.m. March 6. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Monroe Ave. E., unit block, 5:55 p.m. March 6. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1000 block, 12:27 p.m. March 11. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Raleigh Ave., 4300 block, 2:49 p.m. March 12. An assault was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3800 block, 10:13 a.m. March 11. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 12:44 a.m. March 10. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 9:36 p.m. March 10. An assault was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 11:26 p.m. March 10. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

First St., 600 block, 2:21 p.m. March 6. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

First St., 1200 block, 1:53 a.m. March 11. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

WEAPON

Wythe St., 1300 block, 3:50 p.m. March 10. Weapon violation was reported.

ROBBERY

Bruce St., 3900 block, 8:17 p.m. March 10. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Braddock Pl., 1300 block, 3:15 p.m. March 11. A theft was reported.

Braddock Pl., 1300 block, 6:23 p.m. March 11. A theft was reported.

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 12:26 a.m. March 6. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Brenman Park Dr., 4800 block, 5:04 p.m. March 12. A theft was reported.

Cameron Mills Rd., 3800 block, 8:57 a.m. March 6. A theft was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 3:16 p.m. March 9. A theft was reported.

Fern St., 1600 block, 4:33 p.m. March 8. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Key Dr., 1400 block, 12:41 a.m. March 6. A theft was reported.

King St., 700 block, 3:11 p.m. March 11. A theft was reported.

King St., 3300 block, 9:41 p.m. March 9. A theft was reported.

Main Line Blvd., 2900 block, 2:13 p.m. March 11. A theft was reported.

Michigan Ct., 1200 block, 2:12 p.m. March 10. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 11:32 p.m. March 10. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3700 block, 5:24 p.m. March 6. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 11:43 a.m. March 9. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 4:03 p.m. March 10. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 4:33 p.m. March 8. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 4:51 p.m. March 7. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 5:45 p.m. March 10. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3800 block, 10:01 a.m. March 7. A theft was reported.

Saint Asaph St. N., 100 block, 4:35 p.m. March 10. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 11:20 a.m. March 8. A theft was reported.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 3:40 p.m. March 6. A theft was reported.

Wyndham Cir., 3300 block, 7:42 p.m. March 5. Property was stolen.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 6:41 p.m. March 6. Trespassing was reported and property was damaged.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Early St. S., unit block, 1:22 p.m. March 6. A vehicle was stolen.

Stevenson Ave., 6000 block, 1:09 p.m. March 7. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Alfred St. S., 500 block, 6:24 p.m. March 10. Property was damaged.

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 7:30 p.m. March 7. Property was damaged.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1000 block, 8 a.m. March 11. Property was damaged.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 9:36 p.m. March 10. Property was damaged.

Taney Ave., 5300 block, 8:43 p.m. March 6. Property was damaged.

Tennessee Ave., 500 block, 11:37 p.m. March 10. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/police.

ASSAULTS

Clarendon Blvd., 3100 block, 8:52 p.m. March 5. A man left a restaurant without paying. When the man was confronted, he struck an employee in the face before fleeing the scene. A 28-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged.

Columbia Pike and S. Jefferson St. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike, 2000 block. An assault was reported.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1400 block. Threats were reported.

Fern Rd. N., 1200 block. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 800 block. An assault was reported.

Greenbrier St. S., 800 block. An assault was reported.

Jackson St. N., 900 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. Threats were reported.

Fifth Rd. N., 4000 block. An assault was reported.

Eighth and S. Buchanan streets. An assault was reported.

24th Rd. S., 2400 block, 5:18 p.m. March 18. A man and woman fought and when three other females intervened, two females were injured. A 47-year-old Washington female and a second female of unknown address were arrested and charged.

ROBBERY

Eighth Rd. S., 5100 block, 2:45 p.m. March 8. Four males approached two pedestrians. One of the pedestrians was shoved and the second pedestrian was told to empty his pockets and was robbed of his belongings.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Barton St. N., 800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Clarendon Blvd. and N. Oak St. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 3400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Eads St. S., 1600 block. Property was stolen.

Fair St. S., 1300 block. An attempt was made to steal property.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4200 block, 7:04 a.m. March 12. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Glebe Rd. N., 700 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Items were stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Trespassing was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Two shoplifting incidents were reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1400 block. An employee theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Orme St. S., 900 block. A theft was reported.

Powhatan St. N., 2600 block; and 27th St. N., 6200 block, 4 p.m. March 8 to 8:30 a.m. March 9. Cash and property were stolen from two residences entered by force. A third residence was entered and nothing was reported missing.

Veitch St. S., 200 block. A theft was reported.

Washington Blvd., 5900 block. A theft was reported.

Wayne St. S., 1000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Yorktown Blvd., 5100 block, 2 p.m. March 8 to 11 a.m. March 11. Items were stolen from a residence entered by force. Damage was reported.

14th St. N., 2000 block, 7:20 a.m. March 8. A man stole property from an office entered by force. A 23-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

19th St. N., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

23rd St. S., 500 block. A theft was reported.

23rd St. S., 700 block. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 3800 block, March 12. A gold 2010 Toyota Camry was stolen.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2600 block, March 6. A black 2019 Hyundai Sonata was stolen.

Randolph St. N., 600 block, March 12. A black 2019 Mercedes-Benz 250 was stolen.

Uhle St. N., 1400 block, March 5. A blue 2014 Toyota Corolla was stolen.

Wilson Blvd., 3500 block, March 8. A black 2017 Toyota Camry was stolen.

VANDALISM

Clarendon Blvd. and N. Pierce St. Property was damaged.

Danville St. N., 1700 block. Property was damaged.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was damaged.

Wilson Blvd., 2000 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Eighth Rd. S., 5100 block. A vehicle was damaged.

20th St. S., 200 block. Property was damaged.

24th and S. Glebe roads. Graffiti was reported.