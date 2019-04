Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Cameron St., 1500 block, 12:15 a.m. March 22. An assault was reported.

Cameron Station Blvd., 500 block, 11:17 a.m. March 27. An assault was reported.

Edsall Rd., 5800 block, 1:05 a.m. March 22. An assault was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 2:25 p.m. March 23. An assault was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2300 block, 3 p.m. March 23. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Eisenhower Ave., 4800 block, 12:23 a.m. March 24. An assault was reported.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 11:37 p.m. March 23. An assault was reported.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 9:49 p.m. March 24. An assault was reported.

Four Mile Rd., 500 block, 12:59 p.m. March 23. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 800 block, 12:46 a.m. March 25. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 3300 block, 1:55 p.m. March 26. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 3500 block, 1:20 p.m. March 26. An assault was reported.

Madison St., 1000 block, 2:19 a.m. March 27. An assault was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., unit block, 9:01 a.m. March 20. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1000 block, 10:01 a.m. March 21. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1000 block, 3:45 p.m. March 26. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 2100 block, 4:41 p.m. March 23. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Old Dominion Blvd., 3800 block, 11:05 a.m. March 24. An assault was reported.

Prince St., 400 block, 4:10 p.m. March 25. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Princess St., 1500 block, 8:24 p.m. March 21. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. N., unit block, 3:49 a.m. March 24. An assault was reported.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 11:35 a.m. March 22. An assault was reported.

KIDNAPPING

King St., 3300 block, 11:41 a.m. March 26. Kidnapping was reported. An arrest was made.

Quantrell Ave., 5900 block, 10:51 p.m. March 23. Kidnapping was reported.

WEAPONS

Montgomery St., 1000 block, 1:30 a.m. March 23. Weapon violation was reported. An arrest was made.

Princess St., 1500 block, 1:29 p.m. March 27. Weapon violation was reported.

ROBBERY

Quantrell Ave., 5900 block, 10:51 p.m. March 23. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 2:45 p.m. March 27. A theft was reported.

Ascot Ct., 5500 block, 5:34 p.m. March 22. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Braddock Rd. E., 400 block, 11:33 p.m. March 21. A theft was reported.

Calvert Ave., 400 block, 8:36 a.m. March 26. A theft was reported.

Calvert Ave., 400 block, 11:30 a.m. March 26. A theft was reported.

Century Pl., 200 block, 1:22 a.m. March 27. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 3100 block, 5:02 p.m. March 20. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5900 block, 1:40 p.m. March 23. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Dulany St., 600 block, 2:12 a.m. March 22. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2000 block, 1:12 p.m. March 26. An employee theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Glebe Rd. W., 700 block, 5:21 p.m. March 26. A theft was reported.

Henry St. S., 600 block, 10:05 a.m. March 24. Property was stolen. An arrest was made.

Jamieson Ave., 2100 block, 4:43 p.m. March 25. A theft was reported.

King St., 500 block, 8:31 a.m. March 23. A theft was reported.

King St., 600 block, 7:17 p.m. March 19. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 3200 block, 7:50 p.m. March 25. A theft was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 5:56 p.m. March 19. A theft was reported.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 7:33 p.m. March 27. A theft was reported.

Mill Rd., 2300 block, 11:39 p.m. March 22. A theft was reported.

Montgomery St., 500 block, 11:22 a.m. March 19. A theft was reported.

Montrose Ave., 3300 block, 5:51 p.m. March 20. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3400 block, 1:11 a.m. March 20. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Nelson Ave. E., 200 block, 7:17 a.m. March 26. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Park Rd., 300 block, 2:17 p.m. March 25. A theft was reported.

Patrick St. S., 600 block, 2:18 p.m. March 22. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 4:05 p.m. March 22. Trespassing was reported.

Quantrell Ave., 5900 block, 10:51 p.m. March 23. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3400 block, 12:09 p.m. March 24. A theft was reported.

Stewart Ave., 100 block, 12:50 p.m. March 25. A theft was reported.

Valley Forge Dr., 5200 block, 3:11 p.m. March 23. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. S., 500 block, 6 p.m. March 26. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 500 block, 8:44 p.m. March 24. A theft was reported.

View Terr. W., 600 block, 8:21 a.m. March 25. A theft was reported.

Washington St. N., 100 block, noon March 25. Trespassing was reported.

Wheeler Ave., 4300 block, 10:22 a.m. March 26. A theft was reported.

Wolfe St., 900 block, 1:07 p.m. March 24. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Duke St., 5800 block, 10:56 a.m. March 27. A vehicle was stolen.

Richmond Hwy., 2300 block, 6:10 p.m. March 24. A vehicle was stolen.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 10:16 a.m. March 20. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Duke St., 1900 block, 11:24 a.m. March 27. Property was damaged.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 7:14 p.m. March 27. Property was damaged.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 6:26 a.m. March 24. Property was damaged.

Ferdinand Day Dr., 400 block, 7:19 p.m. March 24. Property was damaged.

Juliana Pl., 1400 block, 9:49 p.m. March 23. Property was damaged.

Kenmore Ave., 4800 block, 5:38 p.m. March 20. Property was damaged.

King St., unit block, 12:37 p.m. March 22. Property was damaged.

Milan Dr., 3800 block, 4:33 p.m. March 24. Property was damaged.

Princess St., 1500 block, 1:29 p.m. March 27. Property was damaged.

Quantrell Ave., 5800 block, 8:34 a.m. March 25. Property was damaged.

Rosemont Ave. E., unit block, 2:55 p.m. March 20. Property was damaged.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 12:56 p.m. March 20. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/police.

ASSAULTS

Clarendon Blvd., 1500 block. Threats were reported.

Columbia Pike, 3000 block. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike, 3400 block. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 2500 block. Threats were reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 300 block, 11 p.m. March 23. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 700 block. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 3600 block. An assault was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2100 block. An assault was reported.

Old Glebe Rd. S., 100 block. Threats were reported.

Wilson Blvd. and N. Oakland St., 5:30 p.m. March 23. Two people fought.

Wilson Blvd., 1600 block. An assault was reported.

First Rd. N., 2600 block, noon March 21. An assault was reported.

Sixth St. S., 2000 block, 8:06 p.m. March 21. Two people fought.

WEAPON

Ninth St. and S. Glebe Rd. Weapon violation was reported.

ROBBERY

Hayes St. S., 1200 block, 4:14 p.m. March 26. A man entered a store and concealed merchandise. An employee confronted the man and recovered some items before he displayed a knife and fled the scene.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1600 block, 2:40 p.m. March 23. Three males entered a residence and fled when a resident yelled. A 26-year-old Locust Grove man, a 21-year-old man of no fixed address and a male juvenile were arrested and charged.

Columbia Pike, 2900 block. A theft was reported.

Crystal Dr., 1400 block, 8:43 p.m. March 29. A lobby of a building was entered by force and property was damaged.

Fort Myer Dr., 1200 block, 3:20 p.m. March 22. Shoplifting was reported.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Garfield St. N., 900 block, 5:40 p.m. March 24. Property was stolen from a building.

George Mason Dr. S., 900 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 700 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 300 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Lee Hwy., 5100 block, 10:19 a.m. March 22. Two businesses were entered by force. Damage was reported. Nothing was reported missing.

Quincy St. N., 1000 block, 10:45 p.m. March 25. Property was stolen from a building.

Vacation Lane, 4100 block. A theft was reported.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 800 block. A theft was reported.

Washington Blvd., 2900 block, 9:30 a.m. March 23. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wilson Blvd., 2100 block. Trespassing was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 1 a.m. March 24. A theft at a bar was reported.

Fifth Rd. N., 4000 block, 10:15 p.m. March 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

10th St. N., 3100 block, 7:27 a.m. March 25. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Adams St. S., 2700 block, March 23. A white 2012 Honda motorcycle was stolen.

Army Navy Dr., 500 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Army Navy Dr., 800 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Cameron St. N., 2000 block, March 26. A white 2006 Toyota Scion was stolen.

Veitch St., 2600 block, March 20. A red 2009 Honda motorcycle was stolen.

12th St. S., 400 block, March 26. A black 2002 Mazda Tribute was stolen.

36th St. S., 4200 block, March 24. A gray 2017 Toyota Rav4 was stolen.

VANDALISM

Fairfax and Fort Myer drives. Property was damaged.

Washington Blvd., 4600 block. Graffiti was reported.

Washington Blvd., 5600 block. Property was damaged.

24th St. S., 3100 block. Property was damaged.

34th and S. Utah streets. Property was damaged.

36th and S. Wakefield streets. Property was damaged.