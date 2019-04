Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 4:15 p.m. March 30. An assault was reported.

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 9:50 p.m. March 28. An assault was reported.

Bruce St., 3900 block, 9:03 p.m. March 28. An assault was reported.

Cameron St., 1700 block, 10:50 p.m. March 28. An assault was reported.

Columbus St. N., unit block, 3:38 p.m. April 2. An assault was reported.

Fairfax St. N., unit block, 12:48 a.m. March 31. An assault was reported.

Ford Ave., 4500 block, 3:40 a.m. March 31. An assault was reported.

Jordan St. S., unit block, 12:09 a.m. March 29. An assault was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4800 block, 7:38 p.m. April 1. An assault was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 11:26 a.m. March 31. An assault was reported.

King St., 4600 block, 11:07 p.m. March 28. An assault was reported.

Milan Dr., 3800 block, 8:16 p.m. March 31. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3100 block, 10:14 p.m. March 30. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3400 block, 8:20 p.m. March 29. An assault was reported.

Patrick St. N., 800 block, 9:45 p.m. March 31. An assault was reported.

Raleigh Ave., 4400 block, 12:53 a.m. March 29. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 10:01 p.m. March 29. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Thornton Way, 700 block, 8:38 p.m. March 28. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., unit block, 12:45 p.m. March 31. An assault was reported.

Wesmond Dr., 100 block, 6:01 p.m. March 31. An assault was reported.

West St. N., 700 block, 11:41 a.m. March 30. An assault was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 2:51 p.m. March 31. An assault was reported.

KIDNAPPINGS

Raleigh Ave., 4400 block, 12:53 a.m. March 29. Kidnapping was reported.

Stevenson Ave., 6300 block, 3:02 a.m. March 29. Kidnapping was reported. An arrest was made.

ROBBERY

Van Dorn St. S., 100 block, 11:48 p.m. March 29. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 8:41 a.m. March 30. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. E., 400 block, 1:42 a.m. March 28. A theft was reported.

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 4:09 a.m. March 28. A theft was reported.

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 10:31 p.m. March 30. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Business Center Dr., unit block, 1:13 p.m. March 28. A theft was reported.

Calvert Ave., 300 block, 4:46 p.m. April 1. Property was stolen.

Columbus St. N., 100 block, 3:30 p.m. March 27. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 1700 block, 9:30 p.m. March 28. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 12:15 p.m. March 31. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4300 block, 7:08 p.m. March 30. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 7:50 p.m. March 28. A theft was reported.

Fayette St. N., unit block, 5:11 p.m. March 28. A theft was reported.

Hilton St., 100 block, 8:32 a.m. April 2. A theft was reported.

Hume Ave., 100 block, 3:41 p.m. April 2. A theft was reported.

King St., 1700 block, 8:56 p.m. March 31. A theft was reported.

King St., 2200 block, 7:13 p.m. March 31. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 4100 block, 6 p.m. March 29. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 12:44 p.m. April 1. A theft was reported.

Park Rd., 300 block, 1:19 p.m. March 31. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Park Rd., 300 block, 4:50 p.m. March 29. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 8:45 a.m. March 31. A theft was reported.

Raleigh Ave., 4400 block, 6:23 p.m. April 2. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 12:18 p.m. March 31. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 2:51 p.m. March 31. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3400 block, 4:52 p.m. March 31. A theft was reported.

Ripley St. N., 100 block, 10:56 p.m. March 29. A theft was reported.

Royal St. S., 500 block, 11:26 p.m. March 31. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 12:31 a.m. March 31. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 1:28 a.m. March 31. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 6 p.m. March 29. A theft was reported.

Taney Ave., 5300 block, 4 p.m. March 29. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 8:25 a.m. April 1. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Clifford Ave., 400 block, 6:26 p.m. April 2. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Duke St., 3600 block, 11:59 p.m. March 31. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 4200 block, 5:14 p.m. March 31. Property was damaged.

Madison St., 1300 block, 7:27 p.m. March 28. Property was damaged.

Notabene Dr., 600 block, 9:31 a.m. March 28. Property was damaged.

Quantrell Ave., 5900 block, 12:02 a.m. April 2. Property was damaged.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 5:21 p.m. March 29. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/police.

ARSON

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2700 block. An attempt was made to commit arson.

ASSAULTS

Cathedral Lane, 3900 block. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike, 3000 block. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike, 3700 block, 1:29 a.m. April 1. A female was struck in the head, causing a laceration. A 21-year-old Alexandria female was arrested and charged.

Fairfax Dr., 3900 block. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 2300 block. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 3300 block. Threats were reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An assault was reported.

Lang St. S., 2700 block. An assault was reported.

Wakefield St. N., 800 block. An assault was reported.

Westmoreland St. N., 2100 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2400 block, 4:45 a.m. March 29. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 1:51 a.m. March 31. An assault was reported.

Ninth Rd. S., 2500 block. Harassment was reported.

11th St. N., 2300 block, 6 p.m. March 28. Two people fought.

20th Rd. N., 5800 block. An assault was reported.

WEAPONS

Carlin Springs Rd. S., 200 block. Weapon violation was reported.

Fairfax Dr. and N. Queen St. Weapon violation was reported.

Interstate 395 and S. Glebe Rd. Weapon violation was reported.

Fifth St. S., 3600 block. Weapon violation was reported.

PEEPING TOM

Arlington Blvd., 4500 block, 2:19 p.m. March 27. A man was observed peering through a bedroom window. The man fled when he was confronted by a resident.

ROBBERY

Fort Myer Dr., 1200 block, 1:35 p.m. April 1. Two men entered a convenience store and took money from a cash register after a brief struggle with an employee.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dinwiddie St. S., 1300 block. A theft was reported.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4100 block, 12:06 a.m. March 28. An attempt was made to enter a residence by tampering with a door handle. A man fled from the scene when he was confronted by a resident.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4100 block, 1:30 a.m. March 30. A man heard a door to the residence open and when his dog barked, a person fled from the scene on foot.

Garfield St. N., 900 block, 12:44 a.m. April 1. A man was found inside a vacant apartment. A 59-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

Garfield St. N., 900 block, 10 p.m. March 31. A residence was entered.

George Mason Dr. N., 1600 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Henderson Rd., 4300 block. A theft was reported.

Henderson Rd., 4300 block. Property was stolen.

Moore St. N., 1700 block. Trespassing was reported.

Powhatan St. N., 2000 block, 2:41 p.m. March 30. A bicycle was stolen from a garage.

Vacation Lane, 4100 block. A theft was reported.

Veitch St. N., 1900 block. A theft was reported.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 800 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2900 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3900 block, 8:15 p.m. April 1. Property was stolen from a business.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. Property was stolen.

Seventh St. N., 3800 block, 6 p.m. March 30. A residence was entered.

22nd St. N., 1500 block, 10:42 a.m. March 31. Sports equipment was stolen from an open garage door to a residence.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Army Navy Dr., 400 block, March 28. A white 2010 GMC truck was stolen.

Army Navy Dr., 800 block, 7:10 p.m. March 30. Police located a reported stolen vehicle in a parking garage. A 19-year-old Gaithersburg female was arrested and charged.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, March 28. A red 2018 Kia Forte was stolen.

Randolph St. S., 3000 block, March 29. A silver 2012 Jeep Cherokee was stolen.

Seventh St. N., 3800 block, 1 a.m. March 30. A black 1998 Mercedes-Benz SL320 was stolen.

28th St. S., 4800 block, March 31. A silver 2016 Kia Optima was stolen.

29th St. S., 4800 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

VANDALISM

Courthouse Rd. N., 1300 block, 3 p.m. March 30. Property was damaged.

Crystal Dr., 2100 block. Graffiti was reported.

Crystal Dr., 2100 block. Property was damaged.

Frederick St. S., 1000 block. Property was damaged.

Kirkwood Rd. and Washington Blvd., 1:38 p.m. April 1. Property was damaged.

Kirkwood Rd. and Washington Blvd. Property was damaged.

Long Bridge Dr., 400 block. Property was damaged.

Stafford St. N., 1100 block. Property was damaged.

Wilson Blvd., 6000 block. Property was damaged.

28th St. S., 4800 block, 11:34 p.m. March 30. Two males and two females crashed a stolen vehicle into a parked vehicle, causing theirs to overturn. They tampered with four vehicles and one of the vehicles with keys left inside was stolen.