Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Alexandria Ave. E., unit block, 5:18 p.m. April 7. An assault was reported.

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 6:24 p.m. April 3. An assault was reported.

Cameron St., 1500 block, 3:03 p.m. April 2. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Derby Ct., 5600 block, 1:44 a.m. April 5. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 3500 block, 4:28 a.m. April 9. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Jordan St. S., unit block, 8:40 a.m. April 6. An assault was reported.

Jordan St. S., unit block, 10:15 p.m. April 6. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 10 p.m. April 4. An assault was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 11:07 p.m. April 2. An assault was reported.

King St., 200 block, 5:54 p.m. April 7. An assault was reported.

King St., 1900 block, 7:51 p.m. April 7. An assault was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 600 block, 5:27 p.m. April 8. An assault was reported.

Morgan St. N., 5500 block, 4:47 p.m. April 7. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1000 block, 11:17 a.m. April 8. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1000 block, 1:42 p.m. April 8. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3400 block, 7:15 p.m. April 5. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3600 block, 3 a.m. April 7. An assault was reported.

Normandy Hill Dr., 100 block, 5:14 p.m. April 5. An assault was reported.

Pickett St. S., unit block, 5:42 p.m. April 7. An assault was reported.

Princess St., 1500 block, 9:46 p.m. April 6. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Ripley St. N., 600 block, 11:19 a.m. April 5. An assault was reported.

Seay St., 2900 block, noon April 9. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 9:25 a.m. April 3. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 12:29 p.m. April 3. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 1:28 p.m. April 5. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 4:40 p.m. April 7. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Slaters Lane, 900 block, 8:43 a.m. April 8. An assault was reported.

Strand St., 200 block, 4:32 p.m. April 3. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 100 block, 2:33 a.m. April 7. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

WEAPON

King St., 400 block, 10:26 p.m. April 7. Weapon violation was reported. An arrest was made.

ROBBERY

Russell Rd., 3800 block, 1 a.m. April 8. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Century Dr., 100 block, 10:40 a.m. April 6. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 3:19 p.m. April 3. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5100 block, 2 p.m. April 3. A theft was reported.

Dulany St., 500 block, 10:56 a.m. April 3. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2300 block, 10:08 a.m. April 8. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 4600 block, 12:28 p.m. April 5. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 200 block, 6:40 p.m. April 6. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

John Carlyle St., 800 block, 4:09 p.m. April 5. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 11:22 a.m. April 5. A theft was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 2:03 p.m. April 8. A theft was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 10:57 p.m. April 3. An employee theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 2100 block, 6:31 p.m. April 6. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 3:43 p.m. April 5. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 7:32 p.m. April 5. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3600 block, 4:59 p.m. April 4. A theft was reported.

Royal St. S., 500 block, 2:02 p.m. April 6. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 7:49 a.m. April 9. A theft was reported.

Union St. N., 100 block, 4:55 p.m. April 6. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 100 block, 9:10 a.m. April 3. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 9:42 a.m. April 4. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Preston Rd., 1700 block, 5:44 a.m. April 3. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Belle Pre Way, 1100 block, 9:23 p.m. April 3. Property was damaged.

Cameron St., unit block, 11:37 a.m. April 3. Property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 5000 block, 11:55 p.m. April 7. Property was stolen and damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., unit block, 7:30 p.m. April 8. Property was damaged.

Henry St. N., 1000 block, 10 p.m. April 3. Property was stolen and damaged.

Jordan St. S., 100 block, 6 p.m. April 3. Property was damaged.

Pendleton St., 300 block, 1:22 p.m. April 4. Property was damaged.

Princess St., 1500 block, 12:17 a.m. April 5. Property was damaged

Quantrell Ave., 5900 block, 12:02 a.m. April 2. Property was damaged.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 9:25 a.m. April 3. Property was damaged.

Taney Ave., 4400 block, 4:17 p.m. April 7. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/police.

ASSAULTS

Abingdon St. S., 3000 block. An assault was reported.

Carlin Springs Rd. and N. Edison St., 11:40 p.m. April 5. An assault was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 3100 block, 2:58 a.m. April 7. An assault was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 3100 block. Harassment was reported.

Columbia Pike and S. Edgewood St., An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike, 1800 block, 2:56 a.m. April 4. Two people fought.

Glebe Rd. S., 3600 block. Threats were reported.

Glebe Rd. S., unit block. An assault was reported.

Lang St. S., 2700 block. Harassment was reported.

Livingston St. N., 900 block. Threats were reported.

Fifth Rd. N., 4000 block. An assault was reported.

Sixth St. S., 3200 block, 6:26 p.m. April 7. An assault was reported.

12th St. S., 500 block, 3:29 a.m. April 8. Two people fought.

ROBBERIES

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4200 block, 6:40 a.m. March 28. A man observed a male juvenile attempt to steal a bicycle, and when he intervened, the juvenile brandished a knife and made threats. The juvenile fled on the bicycle.

Lee Hwy., 1300 block, 5 p.m. April 5. A man struck and robbed a male of a drink.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Clarendon Blvd., 2000 block, 9:45 a.m. April 4. A theft was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2900 block, 4:15 p.m. Shoplifting was reported.

Clark St. S., 3500 block. A theft was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 4200 block, 7:30 a.m. April 4. A theft was reported.

George Mason Dr. N., 1600 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 700 block, 7:40 p.m. April 6. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block, 5:39 p.m. April 7. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 2:33 p.m. April 7. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 6:14 p.m. April 4. Items were stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 9:15 a.m. April 6. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An employee theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 1700 block. Trespassing was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy. and N. Quincy St., 2:36 a.m. April 7. Property was stolen.

Lee Hwy., 1400 block, 8:40 p.m. April 6. Property was stolen from a building.

Madison St. N., 300 block. Trespassing was reported.

Quincy St. N., 1000 block, 5 p.m. April 4. Property was stolen from a building.

Wilson Blvd., 3200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Second St. S., 3500 block. A theft was reported.

Ninth St. and S. Arlington Mill Dr. Identity theft was reported.

10th St. S., 4800 block. A theft was reported.

16th St. S., 4200 block, 12:45 a.m. April 8. A resident observed a male inside the screened porch of a residence. The male attempted to open the door and knocked on the window pane with an ax. A 53-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged.

31st St. S., 4500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Vance St. N., 1900 block, April 4. A green 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen.

Key Blvd., 2000 block, April 5. A black 2006 BMW 32i was stolen.

12th St. and N. Barton streets, April 8. A white 2004 Cadillac Escalade was stolen.

VANDALISM

Vacation Lane, 4100 block. Graffiti was reported.

14th St. N. and Fairfax Dr., noon April 4. Property was damaged.

21st St. N., 1600 block. A vehicle was tampered with.