Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 3:14 a.m. April 11. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Boyle St., 1600 block, 1:14 a.m. April 16. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Breckinridge Pl. N., 200 block, 7:47 a.m. April 14. An assault was reported.

Callahan Dr., 100 block, 3:52 p.m. April 13. An assault was reported.

Colvin St., 3200 block, 6:51 a.m. April 15. An assault was reported.

Commonwealth Ave., 1700 block, 5:40 a.m. April 13. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 4500 block, 8:47 p.m. April 10. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 4600 block, 7:32 p.m. April 10. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 5200 block, 7:44 p.m. April 13. An assault was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2000 block, 12:37 p.m. April 15. An assault was reported.

Evans Lane, 200 block, 11:45 p.m. April 12. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Four Mile Rd., 700 block, 12:25 a.m. April 13. An assault was reported.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 9:41 p.m. April 14. An assault was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4800 block, 1:43 p.m. April 11. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Lincolnia Rd., 6000 block, 11:54 p.m. April 10. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Madison St., 500 block, 2:32 a.m. April 14. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Monroe Ave. E., unit block, 12:58 a.m. April 13. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3900 block, 3:10 a.m. April 13. An assault was reported.

Patrick St. N., 800 block, 11:03 a.m. April 11. An assault was reported.

Peyton St. S., 200 block, 10:24 a.m. April 12. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 200 block, 4:42 p.m. April 15. An assault was reported.

Russell Rd., 3800 block, 1:02 p.m. April 15. An assault was reported.

Trent Ct., 5500 block, 3:45 p.m. April 11. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. N., 900 block, 3:08 a.m. April 14. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500 block, 10:40 a.m. April 11. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. S., 500 block, 1:25 a.m. April 11. An assault was reported.

WEAPONS

King St., 3300 block, 1:56 p.m. April 10. Weapon violation was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3900 block, 3:21 a.m. April 10. Weapon violation was reported. An arrest was made.

ROBBERIES

Ripley St. N., 200 block, 10:23 a.m. April 10. A robbery was reported.

Taylor Run Pkwy. E., 200 block, 11:08 p.m. April 11. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 7:40 p.m. April 12. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Canterbury Sq., unit block, 9:14 p.m. April 10. Trespassing was reported.

Commonwealth Ave., 2900 block, 8:24 a.m. April 10. A theft was reported.

Courtland Cir., 3800 block, 10:06 a.m. April 9. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 200 block, 4:13 p.m. April 10. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4600 block, 2 p.m. April 12. Trespassing was reported.

Duke St., 4600 block, 8:30 p.m. April 10. Trespassing was reported.

Jordan St. S., unit block, 5:31 p.m. April 16. A theft was reported.

Jordan St. S., unit block, 7:19 p.m. April 14. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 1:22 p.m. April 10. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

King St., 100 block, 10:52 a.m. April 13. A theft was reported.

Madison St., 800 block, 11:52 a.m. April 16. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3400 block, 3:30 p.m. April 11. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, noon April 12. Trespassing was reported.

Naylor St. N., 500 block, 7:59 p.m. April 11. A theft was reported.

Old Dominion Blvd., 3900 block, 10:52 a.m. April 9. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 6:06 p.m. April 10. A theft was reported.

Queen St., 700 block, 1:34 p.m. April 10. A theft was reported.

Reed Ave. E., 100 block, 5:53 p.m. April 9. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., unit block, 7:40 a.m. April 15. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 11:08 a.m. April 16. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 4:17 p.m. April 11. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 4:52 p.m. April 14. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 5:06 p.m. April 11. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3400 block, 4:08 p.m. April 13. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Saint Asaph St. N., 600 block, midnight April 16. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 9:28 a.m. April 16. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. S., 500 block, 9:48 p.m. April 14. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 8:55 p.m. April 15. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Eliot Ct., 5700 block, 6:23 a.m. April 15. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 2:20 p.m. April 16. Property was damaged.

Courtland Cir., 3800 block, 10:06 a.m. April 9. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 4500 block, 7:17 a.m. April 15. Property was damaged.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 4:33 p.m. April 11. Property was damaged.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 2:36 p.m. April 16. Property was damaged.

Jenkins St. S., 200 block, 10:58 a.m. April 14. Property was damaged.

Manor Rd., 900 block, 12:09 p.m. April 16. Property was damaged.

Melrose St., 600 block, 11:47 p.m. April 13. Property was damaged.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1000 block, 1:45 p.m. April 11. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Old Dominion Blvd., 3900 block, 11:02 p.m. April 12. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Oronoco St., 500 block, 10:32 a.m. April 14. Property was damaged.

Parker Gray School Way, 900 block, 2:38 p.m. April 15. Property was damaged.

Patrick St. N., 700 block, 5:34 a.m. April 10. Property was damaged.

Russell Rd., 1800 block, 10:50 p.m. April 9. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Seay St., 2900 block, noon April 9. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 11:07 a.m. April 11. Property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. N., 900 block, 3:08 a.m. April 14. Property was damaged.

Wheeler Ave., 4300 block, 3:37 a.m. April 14. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/police.

ASSAULTS

Columbia Pike, 1500 block. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike, 4800 block. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike, 5500 block. An assault was reported.

Culpeper St. N., 2100 block. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block, 11:40 p.m. April 14. An assault was reported.

Long Bridge Dr., 400 block. An assault was reported.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 800 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. Threats were reported.

14th and N. Rolfe streets. An assault was reported.

27th Rd. N., 6900 block. Threats were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 3200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Arlington Blvd., 4500 block, 9:15 a.m. April 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Clarendon Blvd., 2700 block, 6:15 p.m. April 11. Shoplifting was reported.

Clark St. S., 3500 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 2800 block, 7:34 a.m. April 12. A man was found inside a business and fled when he was confronted by an employee. Nothing was reported missing.

Columbia Pike, 2800 block, 7:45 a.m. April 7. Cash and merchandise were stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 3000 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 3200 block. A theft was reported.

Dickerson St. N., 3000 block, 2:31 p.m. April 13. A man was found inside a vacant residence. A 52-year-old Leesburg man was arrested and charged.

Glebe Rd. N., 200 block, 6:54 a.m. April 13. Shoplifting was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 300 block, 11:56 a.m. April 11. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 300 block, 2 p.m. April 13. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block, 1 p.m. April 12. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Lee Hwy., 3100 block, 12:47 a.m. April 13. Shoplifting was reported.

Lincoln St. S., 800 block, 11:30 p.m. April 10 to 9:45 a.m. April 13. Property was stolen from a residence entered by force.

Lombardy St. N., 400 block, 2:30 p.m. April 11 to 3:50 a.m. April 16. Cash and other items were stolen from a residence entered by force.

Moore St. N., 1800 block. A theft was reported.

Nash St. N., 1800 block, 5:38 p.m. April 13. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Quincy St. S., 2700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Shirlington Rd., 2500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wilson Blvd., 4000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Bell St. S., 1800 block, April 9. A black 2017 Ford Explorer was stolen.

Crystal Dr., 1400 block, April 14. A red 2000 Toyota Camry was stolen.

VANDALISM

Arlington Blvd., 4500 block. Property was damaged.

Buchanan St. S., 600 block. Property was damaged.

Buchanan St. S., 900 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Campbell Ave. and S. Randolph St. Property was damaged.

Chesterfield Rd., 5000 block. Property was damaged.

Courthouse Rd. S., 100 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Joyce St. S., 1400 block. Property was damaged.

Vacation Lane, 4100 block. Graffiti was reported.

16th and N. Nicholas streets. Property was damaged.

34th and S. 36th streets. Property was damaged.