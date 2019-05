Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ARSON

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 11:29 p.m. April 21. Arson was reported. An arrest was made.

ASSAULTS

Ascot Ct., 5500 block, 5:42 a.m. April 21. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Braddock Rd. W., 4500 block, 8:15 p.m. April 17. An assault was reported.

Brighton Ct., 3800 block, 8:11 p.m. April 19. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 5800 block, 11:34 p.m. April 18. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Edison St., 3600 block, 9:13 a.m. April 21. An assault was reported.

Edison St., 3600 block, 4:23 p.m. April 16. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Euille St., 400 block, 5:55 p.m. April 17. An assault was reported.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 11:38 p.m. April 17. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Four Mile Rd., 600 block, 3:20 p.m. April 17. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 600 block, 5:06 p.m. April 20. An assault was reported.

Howard St. N., 200 block, 11:41 p.m. April 19. An assault was reported.

King St., 200 block, 2:16 a.m. April 21. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 200 block, 1:36 p.m. April 18. An assault was reported.

Leverett Ct., 5700 block, 9:05 p.m. April 19. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Madison St., 1300 block, 12:10 p.m. April 20. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 8:16 p.m. April 20. An assault was reported.

Old Dominion Blvd., 3900 block, 10:20 p.m. April 21. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Patrick St. N., 700 block, 4:04 p.m. April 19. An assault was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 1:54 p.m. April 20. An assault was reported.

Pitt St. S., 400 block, 10:31 a.m. April 21. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Price St., 1700 block, 9:01 p.m. April 22. An assault was reported.

Quaker Hill Dr., 1100 block, 1:18 p.m. April 17. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Reynolds St. S., 400 block, 8:52 p.m. April 21. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 8:53 p.m. April 20. An assault was reported.

Stevenson Ave., 6300 block, 11:42 a.m. April 21. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

Stultz Rd., 300 block, 3:15 p.m. April 21. An assault was reported.

Swann Ave., 600 block, 4:37 a.m. April 21. An assault was reported and items were stolen. Property was also damaged.

Thornton Way, 700 block, 7:07 p.m. April 18. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 900 block, 2:41 p.m. April 20. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 400 block, 4 a.m. April 18. An assault was reported.

Wheeler Ave., 3600 block, 1:05 p.m. April 22. An assault was reported.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 10:19 a.m. April 19. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

KIDNAPPING

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 8:53 p.m. April 20. Kidnapping was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 3:05 p.m. April 19. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 4:35 p.m. April 18. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 6:45 p.m. April 20. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 11:54 p.m. April 17. A theft was reported.

Breckinridge Pl. N., 200 block, 9:41 p.m. April 21. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Dow Ave., 5700 block, 8:33 a.m. April 18. A theft was reported.

Dow Ave., 5700 block, 10:53 a.m. April 16. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 1300 block, 10:06 a.m. April 20. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4500 block, 3 p.m. April 20. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5800 block, 1:35 a.m. April 23. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 5800 block, 5:51 p.m. April 21. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Duke St., 5800 block, 11:34 p.m. April 18. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Eisenhower Ave., 2700 block, 8:51 a.m. April 18. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 3000 block, 8:53 a.m. April 23. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 4500 block, 5:17 p.m. April 22. A theft was reported.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 11:38 p.m. April 17. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Fort Worth Ave., 3900 block, 10:21 a.m. April 21. A theft was reported.

High St., 400 block, 9:55 a.m. April 22. A theft was reported.

King St., 500 block, 11:45 a.m. April 22. A theft was reported.

King St., 1300 block, 2:30 a.m. April 20. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 6:57 p.m. April 18. A theft was reported.

Morgan St. N., 6000 block, 3:05 p.m. April 23. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 12:11 p.m. April 17. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 12:24 p.m. April 20. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 1:54 p.m. April 20. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 2:26 p.m. April 22. A theft was reported.

Pitt St. N., 800 block, 10:07 a.m. April 18. A theft was reported.

Queen and N. Washington streets, 9:30 a.m. April 23. A theft was reported.

Ravensworth Pl., 3200 block, 12:33 p.m. April 22. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 400 block, 6:21 p.m. April 21. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., unit block, 6:45 a.m. April 19. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Reynolds St. S., unit block, 5:40 p.m. April 18. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 12:30 p.m. April 17. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 12:44 p.m. April 23. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 1:56 p.m. April 20. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 5:10 p.m. April 17. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3400 block, 2:50 p.m. April 17. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3800 block, 9:07 p.m. April 19. A theft was reported.

Royal St. S., 600 block, 11:38 a.m. April 23. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 2:01 p.m. April 23. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 4:11 p.m. April 19. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 8:53 p.m. April 20. A theft was reported.

Trent Ct., 5500 block, 3:36 a.m. April 17. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. N., 900 block, 2:41 p.m. April 20. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 500 block, 3 a.m. April 21. A theft was reported.

Washington St. N., 400 block, 7 a.m. April 22. Trespassing was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Duke St., 6200 block, 3:44 p.m. April 21. A vehicle was stolen.

King St., 1600 block, 3:16 p.m. April 22. A vehicle was stolen.

Washington St. N., 100 block, 1:04 p.m. April 16. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 10:23 a.m. April 20. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 5200 block, 6:24 a.m. April 19. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Eisenhower Ave. and S. Van Dorn St., 8:22 a.m. April 22. Property was damaged.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 9:02 p.m. April 20. Property was damaged.

Four Mile Rd., 700 block, 5:11 p.m. April 16. Property was damaged.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 1:33 p.m. April 20. Property was damaged.

Pickett St. S., 600 block, 9:36 p.m. April 21. Property was damaged.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 2:01 p.m. April 18. Property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500 block, 9:50 p.m. April 17. Property was damaged.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 11:51 p.m. April 17. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/police.

ASSAULTS

Campbell Ave., 4200 block. An assault was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An assault was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Harassment was reported.

Monroe St. N., 600 block. An assault was reported.

Pershing Dr. N., 3000 block. An assault was reported.

Stuart St. N., 900 block, 3:46 a.m. April 20. An assault was reported.

Washington Blvd., 5700 block. An assault was reported.

Seventh St. N., 3800 block, 8:38 p.m. April 18. Two people fought.

12th St. S., 500 block, 11:17 p.m. April 18. A group of six to eight males confronted a male and knocked him to the ground. He was assaulted and the group fled from the scene.

ROBBERIES

Columbia Pike, 2600 block, 5:13 p.m. April 21. A man brandished a firearm and robbed a business of cash and personal property from customers. He fled in a vehicle. After a brief pursuit by police, a 33-year-old Temple Hills man was arrested and charged.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block, 8:49 p.m. April 17. Two males grabbed a man from behind and robbed him of a bag. Police located the two males entering the Metro. It was determined that earlier, both males and a third male distracted a female in a store while one of them robbed her of a bag and fled. An 18-year-old Clinton male was arrested and charged. Petitions for robbery were sought for two male juveniles.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Abingdon St. N., 800 block, 6:05 a.m. April 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Arlington Blvd., 3400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Eads St. S., 1900 block, 2:57 a.m. April 23. An apartment building was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Garfield St. N., 900 block. A theft was reported.

Garfield St. N., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Items were stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 12:20 p.m. April 18. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 3:06 p.m. April 18. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Irving St. N., 600 block, 3:49 a.m. April 20. A man took items from a church. A 56-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

Irving St. N., 600 block. Trespassing was reported.

Lee Hwy., 5600 block. A theft was reported.

Long Bridge Dr., 300 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Pierce St. N., 1500 block. A theft was reported.

Wakefield St. N., 700 block, 10:10 p.m. April 18. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 2500 block, 9:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. April 21. An attempt was made to enter a residence.

Wilson Blvd., 2900 block, 6:25 p.m. April 21. Property was stolen from a restaurant.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 4:46 p.m. April 20. A purse was stolen at a convenience store.

Fifth St. S., 3300 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Buchanan St. N., 800 block, 6 p.m. April 18. A black 2008 Ford F350 was stolen.

Joyce St. S., 1200 block, April 22. A gray 2015 BMW 320i was stolen.

Wilson Blvd., 1100 block. A vehicle was stolen.

Wilson Blvd., 1100 block, 3:09 a.m. April 18. A vehicle was stolen.

Fifth St. S., 3300 block, 3:50 p.m. April 19. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Bedford St. N., unit block, 4:54 a.m. April 19. Property was damaged.

Fillmore St. N., 1000 block, 1:10 p.m. April 19. Property was damaged.

Pierce St. N., 1300 block, 12:37 a.m. April 22. Property was damaged.

Marcey Rd., 2700 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Arlington Blvd., 4500 block. A vehicle was damaged.