Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 6:35 p.m. April 29. An assault was reported.

Commonwealth Ave., 3200 block, 12:29 a.m. April 24. An assault was reported.

Commonwealth Ave., 3200 block, 8:06 p.m. April 28. An assault was reported.

Derby Ct., 5600 block, 11:26 p.m. April 27. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

Duke St., 2900 block, 9:33 p.m. April 29. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 4200 block, 5:39 p.m. April 23. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 5200 block, 12:21 a.m. April 28. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 6200 block, 10:23 p.m. April 27. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 12:46 a.m. April 26. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Fayette St. N., 600 block, 6:59 p.m. April 24. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 3:11 p.m. April 29. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Four Mile Rd., 600 block, 5:46 p.m. April 28. An assault was reported.

Four Mile Rd., 600 block, 11:30 p.m. April 24. An assault was reported.

Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 10:30 p.m. April 29. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Holland Lane, 600 block, 10:22 p.m. April 28. An assault was reported.

Janneys Lane, 1100 block, 11 a.m. April 26. An assault was reported.

King St., 1300 block, 5:41 a.m. April 28. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Potomac Ave., unit block, 7:11 p.m. April 28. An assault was reported.

Princess St., 1500 block, 7:22 a.m. April 25. An assault was reported.

Quaker Lane N., 1200 block, 10:08 p.m. April 23. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 100 block, 9:22 p.m. April 24. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 200 block, 10:55 a.m. April 27. An assault was reported and property was stolen.

Taney Ave., 5300 block, 10:32 p.m. April 25. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 10:36 p.m. April 24. An assault was reported.

KIDNAPPING

Duke St., 5200 block, 12:21 a.m. April 28. Kidnapping was reported. An arrest was made.

WEAPONS

Mount Vernon Ave., 1000 block, 1:35 p.m. April 24. Weapon violation was reported. An arrest was made.

28th St. S., 3100 block, 1:17 a.m. April 27. Weapon violation was reported.

PEEPING TOM

Cook St., 400 block, 4:02 a.m. April 28. Peeping Tom was reported.

Taylor Run Pkwy. W., unit block, 10:28 p.m. April 26. Peeping Tom was reported.

ROBBERIES

Duke St., 4200 block, 5:39 p.m. April 23. A robbery was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 1:12 a.m. April 28. A robbery was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 2300 block, 10:48 p.m. April 27. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beauregard St. N., 300 block, 5:54 p.m. April 23. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 10:17 p.m. April 29. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 2200 block, 8 p.m. April 26. A theft was reported.

Bruce St., 3900 block, 10:55 a.m. April 26. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Dearborn Pl., 3600 block, 9:37 a.m. April 29. A theft was reported.

Derby Ct., 5600 block, 5:24 p.m. April 29. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5100 block, 3:09 a.m. April 26. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2400 block, 12:28 p.m. April 29. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Eisenhower Ave., 2700 block, 8:39 p.m. April 30. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 10:34 a.m. April 29. A theft was reported.

Jones Point Dr., 100 block, 5 p.m. April 27. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 12:39 p.m. April 25. A theft was reported.

King St., 500 block, 5:06 p.m. April 29. A theft was reported.

King St., 700 block, 4:19 p.m. April 24. A theft was reported.

King St., 1500 block, 10:51 p.m. April 29. A theft was reported.

King St., 3300 block, 4:15 p.m. April 26. A theft was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 8:09 p.m. April 27. An employee theft was reported.

King St., 4300 block, 9:50 p.m. April 25. A theft was reported.

King St., 4300 block, 10 p.m. April 25. A theft was reported.

Madison St., 500 block, 10:40 a.m. April 30. A theft was reported.

Martha Custis Dr., 3500 block, 8:21 a.m. April 28. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3900 block, 2 a.m. April 28. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Peyton St. S., 200 block, 4:28 p.m. April 26. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 1:07 p.m. April 25. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 3:24 p.m. April 27. A theft was reported.

Saint Asaph St. N., unit block, 9:09 a.m. April 24. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5300 block, 7:13 p.m. April 24. A theft was reported.

Taylor Run Pkwy. W., 200 block, 9:32 a.m. April 29. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. S., 300 block, 9:21 a.m. April 28. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 500 block, 12:16 p.m. April 30. A theft was reported.

Washington St. N., unit block, 9:30 a.m. April 23. A theft was reported.

Wythe St., 1200 block, 9:13 p.m. April 25. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Fairfax St. N., 700 block, 12:08 p.m. April 29. A vehicle was stolen.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 10:34 a.m. April 29. A vehicle was stolen.

Port St., 700 block, 6:24 p.m. April 29. A vehicle was stolen.

Van Dorn St. S., 300 block, 9:21 a.m. April 28. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 9:29 a.m. April 29. Property was damaged.

Jones Point Dr., 100 block, 5 p.m. April 27. Property was damaged.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 12:58 p.m. April 26. Property was damaged.

Kenmore Ave., 4800 block, 8:53 p.m. April 29. Property was damaged.

Normandy Hill Dr., 100 block, 10:42 p.m. April 24. Property was damaged.

Park Center Dr., 3000 block, 5:26 p.m. April 27. Property was damaged.

Preston Rd., 1700 block, 2:38 p.m. April 23. Property was damaged.

Princess St., 400 block, 8:41 a.m. April 29. Property was damaged.

Princess St., 400 block, 6:47 p.m. April 27. Property was damaged.

Quaker Hill Dr., 1200 block, 4:09 p.m. April 23. Property was damaged.

Quantrell Ave., 5900 block, 10:09 p.m. April 23. Property was damaged.

Richmond Hwy., 3800 block, 12:49 p.m. April 29. Property was damaged.

Royal St. S., 600 block, 11:38 a.m. April 23. Property was damaged.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 9:39 a.m. April 25. Property was damaged.

Union St. N., 100 block, 9:38 a.m. April 30. Property was damaged.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 12:45 p.m. April 25. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/police.

ASSAULTS

Arlington Blvd., 3300 block, 3 p.m. April 29. An assault was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2000 block, 10:59 a.m. April 27. An assault was reported.

Colonial Terr. N., 1500 block. Harassment was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 3900 block, 8:40 p.m. April 27. Two people fought.

George Mason Dr. N., 1600 block. An assault was reported.

Joyce St. S., 1100 block, 12:35 a.m. April 26. An assault was reported.

Kenmore St. S., 2100 block. An assault was reported.

Lee Hwy. and N. Thomas St. An assault was reported.

Nash St. N., 1800 block. An assault was reported.

Pierce St. N., 1300 block, 3:17 a.m. April 27. Two people fought.

Stafford St. N., 900 block, 11:16 p.m. April 26. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd. and N. Veitch St. An assault was reported.

Fifth St. S., 3300 block, 4:46 p.m. April 28. Two people fought.

13th St. S., 4200 block. An assault was reported.

14th St. N., 2000 block. An assault was reported.

WEAPON

Interstate 395 and S. Glebe Rd., 8:20 a.m. April 26. During a traffic stop on a vehicle for tint violation, police determined the driver to be a violent felon. A search of the vehicle yielded a firearm and ammunition. A 46-year-old Washington man was arrested and charged.

PEEPING TOM

10th St. N., 2300 block, 8:50 a.m. April 25. A man was observed leaning on a window of a residence and fled when a resident yelled.

ROBBERY

Glebe Rd. N., unit block, 8:42 p.m. April 28. Three males assaulted and robbed a man of cash and personal belongings in a restroom of a business.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Clarendon Blvd., 2700 block, 6:04 p.m. April 28. Three people entered a business and one of them concealed merchandise in a bag. Two New Jersey females ages 22 and 28, and a 38-year-old New Jersey male were arrested and charged. They were identified to have been involved in another larceny at a store in Maryland.

Courthouse Rd. S., 1200 block. Trespassing was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 4600 block, 1 p.m. April 27. Property was stolen from a building.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fillmore St. N., 1000 block, 3:36 p.m. April 25. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Myer Dr., 1900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Garfield St. N., 1200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Glebe Rd. N., 700 block, 6:24 p.m. April 27. Shoplifting was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 800 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2000 block. Trespassing was reported.

Monroe St. N., 600 block, 7:30 a.m. April 27. Property was stolen from a residence.

Orme St. S., 900 block, 7:28 a.m. April 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wayne St. N., 800 block, 1:30 a.m. April 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wayne St. N., 800 block, noon April 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wilson Blvd., 1100 block, 4:57 p.m. April 28. Shoplifting was reported.

Second St. S., 3500 block. A theft was reported.

Third Rd. N., 4100 block, 8:40 a.m. April 24. A female resident called police about a male acquaintance who entered the residence by force. He threatened and pushed her until a neighbor intervened. A 58-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged.

11th St. N., 2300 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

11th St. N., 2500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

14th Rd. S., 500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

15th St. N., 2100 block, 7 p.m. April 29. A theft was reported.

15th and S. Hayes streets. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Cleveland St. N., 1000 block, 3:56 p.m. April 25. A white 2014 Ford Focus was stolen.

Fern St. S., 1500 block, April 25. A black 2017 Honda Accord was stolen.

Garfield St. N., 1200 block, April 23. A 2015 Acura TL was stolen.

Garfield St. N., 1200 block, April 29. A black 2010 Jeep Wrangler was stolen.

Herndon St. N., 1800 block, April 23. A gray 2017 Honda CRV was stolen.

Randolph St. N., 1000 block, April 24. A gray 2006 Volkswagen Passat was stolen.

Washington Blvd., 2100 block, April 28. A silver 2017 Kia Forte was stolen.

VANDALISM

Army Navy Dr., 2400 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Dinwiddie St. S., 1300 block. Graffiti was reported.

Edison St. N., 100 block. Graffiti was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 2700 block. Graffiti was reported.

Greenbrier St. N., 900 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Hartford St. N., 1200 block, 7:15 a.m. April 27. Property was damaged.

Monroe St. S., 2100 block. Property was damaged.

14th St. S., 4900 block. Property was damaged.