Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Alfred St. N., 300 block, 12:12 p.m. May 7. An assault was reported.

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 3:01 a.m. May 5. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 5:21 p.m. May 3. An assault was reported and property was stolen. An arrest was made.

Braddock Rd. W., 4700 block, 10:35 a.m. May 3. An assault was reported.

Burke Ave., 2300 block, 12:06 p.m. May 6. An assault was reported.

Columbus St. N., 600 block, 5 p.m. May 2. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 5300 block, 3:56 p.m. May 5. An assault was reported.

Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 12:43 a.m. May 1. An assault was reported.

Fairfax St. N., unit block, 4:01 p.m. April 30. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 9:13 a.m. May 6. An assault was reported.

Four Mile Rd., 500 block, 8:04 p.m. May 1. An assault was reported and property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Four Mile Rd., 500 block, 8:07 p.m. May 3. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Glebe Rd. W., 800 block, 9:56 p.m. May 3. An assault was reported.

Jordan St. S., 100 block, 10:47 p.m. May 1. An assault was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4800 block, 10:51 p.m. May 6. An assault was reported.

King St., 3200 block, 4:17 p.m. May 2. An assault was reported.

King St., unit block, 9:21 p.m. May 5. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Pender Ct., 5300 block, 7:38 p.m. May 3. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Raleigh Ave., 4500 block, 3:09 p.m. May 7. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 12:55 a.m. May 4. An assault was reported.

Russell Rd., 3800 block, 11:58 a.m. May 5. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Saint Asaph St. N., unit block, 11:33 p.m. May 6. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 1:44 p.m. May 3. An assault was reported.

Washington St. S., 1200 block, 1:46 p.m. May 2. An assault was reported.

KIDNAPPING

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 5:18 p.m. May 1. Kidnapping was reported.

WEAPON

Henry St. N., unit block, 8:26 a.m. May 3. Weapon violation was reported. An arrest was made.

ROBBERY

King St., 3600 block, midnight May 2. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 7:30 a.m. May 7. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 9:43 p.m. May 4. A theft was reported.

Braddock Pl., 1200 block, 1:22 p.m. May 4. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 4700 block, 9:56 p.m. May 7. A theft was reported.

Diagonal Rd., 1800 block, 4:51 p.m. May 1. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 1400 block, 12:13 p.m. May 1. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 2700 block, 7:34 p.m. April 30. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3000 block, 9:20 p.m. May 3. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2700 block, 4:18 p.m. May 1. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2700 block, 8:39 p.m. April 30. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2900 block, 2:35 p.m. May 1. A theft was reported.

Elbert Ave., 3800 block, 4:02 p.m. May 1. A theft was reported.

Four Mile Rd., 600 block, 9:30 p.m. May 4. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Glebe Rd. E., 600 block, 4:37 p.m. May 3. A theft was reported.

Henry St. N., 900 block, 4 p.m. May 7. A theft was reported.

Highview Lane N., 1500 block, 6:20 p.m. May 1. A theft was reported.

Howard St. N., 1100 block, 2:17 p.m. May 4. A theft was reported.

Jenkins St. S., 200 block, 12:12 a.m. May 5. A theft was reported.

Jordan St. S., unit block, 11:33 a.m. May 3. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Jordan St. S., unit block, 9:33 p.m. May 6. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 2:17 p.m. May 2. A theft was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 8:45 p.m. May 2. A theft was reported.

King St., 3900 block, 3:45 p.m. May 3. A theft was reported.

King St., unit block, 10:09 p.m. May 2. A theft was reported.

Madison St., 500 block, 10:40 a.m. April 30. A theft was reported.

Madison St., 500 block, 9:41 p.m. May 3. A theft was reported.

Mill Rd., 2000 block, 12:36 a.m. May 3. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 600 block, 5:25 p.m. May 7. A theft was reported.

Morgan St. N., 6200 block, 5:08 a.m. May 4. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1000 block, 1:48 p.m. May 1. A theft was reported.

Oak St. E., 200 block, 3:11 p.m. May 3. A theft was reported.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 5:45 p.m. May 1. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 12:47 p.m. May 7. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Quaker Lane. N., 1500 block, 7:47 p.m. May 3. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 100 block, 5:55 p.m. May 4. Trespassing was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 1:39 p.m. May 7. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 7:10 p.m. May 4. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Ripley St. N., 200 block, 8:02 a.m. May 1. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 12:43 p.m. May 2. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 6 p.m. May 1. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 7 a.m. May 3. A vehicle was stolen.

Morgan St. N., 5500 block, 8:23 p.m. May 2. A vehicle was stolen.

Morgan St. N., 6200 block, 5:08 a.m. May 4. A vehicle was stolen.

Park Center Dr., 2600 block, 4:54 a.m. May 2. A vehicle was stolen.

Pickett St. S., 800 block, 3:14 p.m. May 5. A vehicle was stolen.

Port St., 700 block, 3:44 p.m. April 30. A vehicle was stolen.

Reynolds St. S., 200 block, 11:58 a.m. May 3. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Abingdon Dr. W., 1700 block, 6:45 a.m. May 7. Property was damaged.

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 8:14 p.m. May 2. Property was damaged.

Braddock Pl., 1200 block, 1:22 p.m. May 4. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 2700 block, 7:34 p.m. April 30. Property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 2700 block, 8:39 p.m. April 30. Property was damaged.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 4:20 p.m. May 6. Property was damaged.

Ford Ave., 4500 block, 3:19 p.m. April 30. Property was damaged.

Jenkins St. S., 200 block, 2:30 p.m. May 5. Property was damaged.

Madison St., 500 block, 9:41 p.m. May 3. Property was damaged.

Monroe Ave. E., 600 block, 5:25 p.m. May 7. Property was damaged.

Quaker Hill Dr., 1100 block, 7:45 p.m. May 1. Property was damaged.

Russell Rd., 1600 block, 11:57 a.m. May 7. Property was damaged.

Union St. N., 100 block, 9:38 a.m. April 30. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/police.

ASSAULTS

Dinwiddie St. S., 1300 block. Threats were reported.

Fairfax Dr., 4100 block. An assault was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 4200 block. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 200 block. Threats were reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 300 block. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 100 block. An assault was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An assault was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2600 block, 10:15 a.m. May 1. During a verbal dispute, a man struck a male with a knife. A 61-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

Lee Hwy., 3800 block. Threats were reported.

Oakland St. S., 1600 block. An assault was reported.

Quincy St. N., 500 block. An assault was reported.

Stafford St. N., 1300 block, 10:30 a.m. May 3. An assault was reported.

Thomas St. N., 1000 block. An assault was reported.

Vernon St. N., 1100 block, 10:26 p.m. May 5. Police responding to a report of a dispute inside a vehicle found a driver who resisted arrest and became combatant. A 20-year-old Alexandria male was arrested and charged.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 800 block, 11:13 p.m. May 7. During a dispute, a man struck a male with a knife and fled. A 32-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged.

Wilson Blvd., 2700 block, 12:03 a.m. May 2. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3000 block, 12:29 a.m. May 4. An assault was reported.

Eighth St. S., 5500 block, 4:03 a.m. May 5. Police responding to a report of a man twice attempting to enter a residence found him hiding behind a trash can. While attempting to flee, the man struck an officer in the chest. A 35-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged.

11th St. N., 2300 block. An assault was reported.

23rd St. N., 4700 block. Threats were reported.

ROBBERIES

George Mason Dr. N., 300 block, 11:45 p.m. May 6. A male brandished a knife and assaulted a male pedestrian and then robbed him of cash, a cellphone and other belongings. A second male threatened the man while additional males surrounded him. A witness intervened and the group fled from the scene. An 18-year-old Arlington male was arrested and charged.

Fourth St. N., 4300 block, 10:18 p.m. May 5. A male struck a man with his fist from behind, causing him to fall to the ground. Along with two other males, they robbed him of his belongings.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Abingdon St. S., 3000 block. Trespassing was reported.

Adams St. S., 700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Clarendon Blvd., 3100 block, 9:15 a.m. May 6. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 5000 block. A theft was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 3800 block, 11:30 a.m. May 6. Property was stolen from a building.

Fairfax Dr., 4200 block. Trespassing was reported.

Fort Myer Dr., 1900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Garfield St. N., 1200 block, 8 p.m. May 2. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Glebe Rd. N., 1700 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 2000 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Herndon St. N., 1200 block, 11 p.m. May 5 to 4:20 a.m. May 6. Property was stolen from a residence.

Long Bridge Dr., 300 block, 5 p.m. May 5 to 9:20 a.m. May 6. Cash was stolen from a business entered by force.

Ode St. S., 900 block, 8:40 a.m. May 5. A theft was reported.

Pollard St. N., 800 block, 7 a.m. May 3. Property was stolen from a building.

Wakefield St. S., 900 block. A theft was reported.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 800 block. Trespassing was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block, 9:30 a.m. May 3. Property was stolen from a building.

Fifth Rd. N., 4000 block, 9 a.m. May 4. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

15th and S. Hayes streets. A theft was reported.

21st Ct. N., 1500 block, 4:30 p.m. May 2 to 6 p.m. May 7. An attempt was made to enter a residence by force.

22nd St. N., 1500 block, 5:45 p.m. May 2. A wallet was stolen from a residence entered by force.

29th St. N., 6800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Army Navy Dr., 800 block, May 1. A white 2015 Lexus ES 350 was stolen.

12th St. N., 1500 block, May 1. A gray 2006 Porsche Cayman was stolen.

VANDALISM

Fort Myer Dr., 1300 block, 5:04 p.m. May 5. Property was damaged.

Columbia Pike, 5500 block. A vehicle was damaged.

34th and S. Utah streets. A vehicle was damaged.