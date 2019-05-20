Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Braddock Rd. W., 4800 block, 1:46 a.m. May 10. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Derby Ct., 5600 block, 11:56 p.m. May 9. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 1:52 a.m. May 14. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Essex Ct., 5300 block, 11:18 a.m. May 14. An assault was reported.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 6:43 p.m. May 10. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 4300 block, 7:47 p.m. May 11. An assault was reported.

King St., unit block, 7:55 p.m. May 14. An assault was reported.

Madison St., 900 block, 4:45 p.m. May 9. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Madison St., 1000 block, 8:51 p.m. May 11. An assault was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 600 block, 8:48 p.m. May 7. An assault was reported.

Patrick St. N., 900 block, 4:42 p.m. May 8. An assault was reported.

Quantrell Ave., 5900 block, 2:42 p.m. May 9. An assault was reported.

Rosemont Ave. W., 100 block, 6:53 p.m. May 12. An assault was reported.

Sanger Ave., 5800 block, 9:15 a.m. May 10. An assault was reported.

Taney Ave., 5300 block, 8:09 p.m. May 11. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Terrett Ave., 2600 block, 2:42 p.m. May 12. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 500 block, 3:22 a.m. May 9. An assault was reported.

West St. N., unit block, 9:54 p.m. May 13. An assault was reported.

Whiting St. S., 400 block, 8:36 p.m. May 10. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 4:30 a.m. May 12. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 1:10 p.m. May 11. An assault was reported.

WEAPON

Mount Vernon Ave., 1000 block, 11 a.m. May 10. Weapon violation was reported. An arrest was made.

ROBBERY

Roanoke Ave., 5400 block, 11:56 p.m. May 13. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashby St., 200 block, 10 a.m. May 9. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, midnight May 9. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 4:49 p.m. May 11. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 11:46 p.m. May 8. A theft was reported.

Boyce Dr., 5500 block, 10:05 a.m. May 9. A theft was reported.

Cameron St., unit block, 1 p.m. May 11. A theft was reported.

Carriage House Cir., unit block, 2:40 p.m. May 14. A theft was reported.

Cook St., 400 block, 1:04 p.m. May 9. A theft was reported.

Donelson St. N., unit block, 6:35 p.m. May 14. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 6000 block, 4:42 p.m. May 13. A theft was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 8:23 a.m. May 10. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Fayette St. N., 1200 block, 2:20 p.m. May 13. A theft was reported.

Henry St. N., 800 block, 5:25 p.m. May 10. A theft was reported.

Henry St. N., 1000 block, 9:18 a.m. May 13. A theft was reported.

Holly St., 3500 block, 10:44 a.m. May 12. A theft was reported.

King St., 100 block, 7:58 p.m. May 8. A theft was reported.

King St., 3500 block, 5 p.m. May 9. A theft was reported.

Madison St., 400 block, 1:37 p.m. May 14. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3100 block, 10:44 a.m. May 10. A theft was reported.

Pearson Lane, 5800 block, 5:03 p.m. May 13. A theft was reported.

Pegram St. N., 1100 block, 4 p.m. May 12. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 600 block, 8 a.m. May 11. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 700 block, 3 a.m. May 9. A theft was reported.

Pitt St. N., 800 block, 8:47 p.m. May 10. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3600 block, 8 p.m. May 13. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3700 block, 8:23 a.m. May 14. A theft was reported.

Saint Asaph St. N., 600 block, 6:46 p.m. May 11. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 8:11 p.m. May 11. A theft was reported.

Strutfield Lane, 4500 block, 9:09 p.m. May 9. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 4:49 p.m. May 8. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 5:15 p.m. May 11. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 500 block, 6:42 p.m. May 10. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 1200 block, 7:45 a.m. May 9. A theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 400 block, 5:21 p.m. May 12. A theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 900 block, 4:21 p.m. May 9. A theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 900 block, 4:35 p.m. May 8. A theft was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 6:10 p.m. May 10. A theft was reported.

First St., 1200 block, 12:20 p.m. May 7. A theft was reported.

28th St. S., 3300 block, 5:28 p.m. May 12. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Duke St., 6000 block, 4:42 p.m. May 13. A vehicle was stolen.

Grist Mill Rd., unit block, 12:46 p.m. May 11. A vehicle was stolen.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 3 p.m. May 7. A vehicle was stolen.

Reynolds St. S., 200 block, 12:55 p.m. May 11. A vehicle was stolen.

Stevenson Ave., 6300 block, 9:26 a.m. May 8. A vehicle was stolen.

Taney Ave., 4000 block, 4:56 a.m. May 14. A vehicle was stolen.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 9:45 p.m. May 7. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Braddock Rd. W., 4800 block, 1:47 a.m. May 10. Property was damaged.

Cameron St., unit block, 1 p.m. May 11. Property was damaged.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 9 a.m. May 8. Property was damaged.

Pickett St. S., 600 block, 8 a.m. May 11. Property was damaged.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 10:12 a.m. May 10. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/police.

ASSAULTS

Ball St. S., 3500 block. Threats were reported.

Barton St. N., 1100 block. An assault was reported.

Carlin Springs Rd. S., 200 block. An assault was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 3100 block, 1:31 a.m. May 11. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike and S. Courthouse Rd. An assault was reported.

Fern St. S., 1400 block. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 300 block, 2 p.m. May 7. Two males were involved in a physical altercation. One of the males was struck with a closed fist multiple times and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Glebe Rd. N., 300 block, 4:55 p.m. May 12. Two people fought.

Moore St. N., 1800 block, 2 p.m. May 12. An assault was reported.

Moore St. N., 1800 block. An assault was reported.

Washington Blvd., 3000 block. Threats were reported.

Washington Blvd., 3800 block, 3:30 p.m. May 11. A man became irate over a missing item and after a physical altercation, he began swinging a hammer at people inside a residence. A 27-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged.

Washington Blvd., 5800 block. Threats were reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2800 block. An assault was reported.

Second St. S., 3500 block, 9:35 a.m. May 11. An assault in a park was reported.

Second St. S., 3500 block. Two people fought.

Second St. S., 3500 block. An assault was reported.

7th St. N., 3800 block, 2:04 a.m. May 13. Two people fought.

23rd St. S., 300 block. Harassment was reported.

ROBBERIES

Hayes St. S., 1000 block, 11:06 a.m. May 11. A man robbed a store of merchandise and during a physical altercation, struck an employee multiple times before being detained. A 25-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged.

Thomas St. N., 500 block, 2:30 a.m. May 7. After a dispute, a man forcefully robbed a man’s possessions from his pocket and fled.

Second St. S., 2300 block, 2:23 p.m. May 10. A female robbed a store of merchandise after striking a store employee during a confrontation and fled the scene. A 42-year-old Arlington female was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Columbia Pike, 3000 block. An employee theft was reported.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1400 block. Identity theft was reported.

Dinwiddie St. S., 1300 block. A theft was reported.

Dinwiddie St. S., 1300 block. Property was stolen.

Fillmore St. N., 1500 block, 5:45 p.m. May 11. Auto parts were stolen from a vehicle.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4100 block. A theft was reported.

George Mason Dr. N., 1600 block. Trespassing was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 200 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block, 5:30 p.m. May 9. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 800 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 3600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block, 4:29 p.m. May 10. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block, 4:53 p.m. May 9. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. An item was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An item was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Identity theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Items were stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Merchandise was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen. .

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1400 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Highland St. S., 100 block, 6:25 a.m. May 12. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Highland St. S., 100 block, 11:05 p.m. May 11. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Jackson St. N., 1600 block, 10:10 p.m. May 13. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 6400 block, 7 a.m. May 11 to 1 a.m. May 14. Property was stolen from a residence.

Lynn St. N., 1700 block, 12:45 p.m. May 9. A theft at a restaurant was reported.

Pierce St. S., 2100 block. A theft was reported.

Thomas St. N., 100 block, 4:30 p.m. May 12 to 2:10 a.m. May 13. Property was stolen from a residence entered by force.

Williamsburg Blvd., 6400 block, 7 a.m. May 11 to 1 a.m. May 14. Property was stolen from a residence.

Wilson Blvd., 3900 block, 10:19 p.m. May 13. A theft was reported.

Woodrow St. S., 3000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Second St. S., 2300 block. Identity theft was reported.

14th St. N., 3600 block, 2:15 p.m. May 11. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

15th and S. Fern streets. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

23rd Rd. N., 4600 block, 12:30 a.m. May 9. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

24th and S. Eads streets. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

24th St. S., 5000 block, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. May 10. Property was stolen from a residence entered by force, causing damage. An attempt was made to enter another residence by damaging a lock.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Arlington Blvd., 5800 block, May 14. A gray 2009 Toyota RAV4 was stolen.

Columbia Pike, 1900 block, May 10. A brown 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK350 was stolen.

Crystal Dr., 1800 block, May 9. A white 2018 Ford Transit was stolen.

Highland St. S., 300 block, 11:30 p.m. May 12. A blue 2017 Jeep Wrangler was stolen.

Fifth St. N., 4000 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

VANDALISM

Lee Hwy., 2500 block, 11:08 a.m. May 9. A store was damaged.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2300 block. A vehicle was damaged.

24th and N. Rockingham streets. A vehicle was damaged.

Shirlington Rd., 2500 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500 and 4600 blocks; and Thomas St. S., 1100 block, 8:30 p.m. May 10 to 6:30 a.m. May 11. Tires on 22 vehicles were slashed.