Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 12:04 p.m. May 15. An assault was reported.

Ascot Ct., 5600 block, 12:53 p.m. May 18. An assault was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 12:12 p.m. May 20. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 3:24 p.m. May 19. An assault was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 2200 block, 11:32 a.m. May 17. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Commonwealth Ave., 3700 block, 8 a.m. May 16. An assault was reported.

Dow Ave., 5700 block, 10:58 p.m. May 14. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 5100 block, 4:58 p.m. May 19. An assault was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 3:36 a.m. May 18. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Four Mile Rd., 600 block, 6:33 p.m. May 20. An assault was reported.

Four Mile Rd., 600 block, 7:11 p.m. May 20. An assault was reported.

Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 6:28 p.m. May 19. An assault was reported.

Jordan St. N., 500 block, 1:05 a.m. May 15. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

King and N. Royal streets, 7:55 p.m. May 14. An assault was reported.

King St., 3300 block, 10:01 a.m. May 16. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 3300 block, 12:05 p.m. May 15. An assault was reported.

Little and E. Linden streets, 8:23 p.m. May 19. An assault was reported.

Manor Rd., 900 block, 8:18 p.m. May 16. An assault was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 600 block, 1:55 a.m. May 18. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Notabene Dr., 600 block, 7:42 p.m. May 17. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Old Dominion Blvd., 3900 block, 12:22 a.m. May 20. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Patrick St. S., 500 block, 2:31 p.m. May 17. An assault was reported.

Pickett St. S., 600 block, 2:01 a.m. May 18. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 200 block, 4:56 a.m. May 19. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 11:07 a.m. May 15. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 6:07 p.m. May 15. An assault was reported.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 6:30 p.m. May 14. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Tennessee Ave., 700 block, 10:16 p.m. May 17. An assault was reported.

Washington St. S., 1200 block, 12:20 a.m. May 18. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Wythe and N. Fayette streets, 6:03 p.m. May 15. An assault was reported.

KIDNAPPINGS

Jordan St. N., 500 block, 1:05 a.m. May 15. Kidnapping was reported. An arrest was made.

Washington St. S., 1200 block, 12:20 a.m. May 18. Kidnapping was reported. An arrest was made.

WEAPON

Iverson St. N., 800 block, 6 p.m. May 17. Weapon violation was reported.

ROBBERIES

Braddock Rd. W., 3800 block, 8:40 a.m. May 15. A robbery was reported. An arrest was made.

Braddock Rd. W., 4600 block, 8:39 p.m. May 14. A robbery was reported.

Four Mile Rd., 700 block, 9:48 p.m. May 17. A robbery was reported.

King St., 3300 block, 5:20 p.m. May 20. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ballenger Ave., 1900 block, 1:27 p.m. May 18. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 9:11 p.m. May 19. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. E., 400 block, 4:54 p.m. May 19. A theft was reported.

California Lane, 5100 block, 7:46 a.m. May 14. A theft was reported.

Cameron Station Blvd., 100 block, 8:41 a.m. May 14. A theft was reported.

Donovan Dr., 5000 block, 12:43 p.m. May 14. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4600 block, 3:51 p.m. May 17. Trespassing was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6200 block, 1:03 a.m. May 15. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2300 block, 9:40 p.m. May 20. A theft was reported.

Four Mile Rd., 500 block, 10:30 a.m. May 18. A theft was reported.

Four Mile Rd., 500 block, 11:07 a.m. May 21. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. E., 600 block, 12:01 p.m. May 15. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 6:28 p.m. May 19. A theft was reported.

Keller Ave., 3700 block, 11:56 a.m. May 16. A theft was reported.

Keller Ave., 3700 block, 1:15 p.m. May 16. A theft was reported.

Keller Ave., 3700 block, 1:30 p.m. May 16. A theft was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 10:06 a.m. May 20. A theft was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 11:50 a.m. May 15. A theft was reported.

La Verne Ave., 200 block, 9:03 a.m. May 19. A theft was reported.

Lane Dr., 6000 block, 6:51 p.m. May 20. A theft was reported.

Madison St., 1000 block, 5:57 p.m. May 17. A theft was reported.

Martin Lane, 100 block, 11:29 a.m. May 14. A theft was reported.

Michigan Ct., 1200 block, 5:45 p.m. May 21. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Port St., 700 block, 4:28 a.m. May 15. A theft was reported.

Quaker Lane N., 1600 block, 6:55 p.m. May 14. A theft was reported.

Quantrell Ave., 5800 block, 5:45 a.m. May 18. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Raleigh Ave., 3700 block, 12:31 p.m. May 16. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 11:16 a.m. May 17. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 5:18 p.m. May 21. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3400 block, 5:55 p.m. May 17. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Royal St. N., 400 block, 2:26 p.m. May 15. A theft was reported.

Royal St. S., 500 block, 9:46 p.m. May 21. A theft was reported.

Saint Asaph St. N., 700 block, 9:44 p.m. May 21. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 10 a.m. May 16. A theft was reported.

Skyhill Rd., 300 block, 4:40 p.m. May 19. A theft was reported.

Taney Ave., 3900 block, 8:30 p.m. May 14. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 7:41 p.m. May 14. A vehicle was stolen.

Eisenhower Ave., 2300 block, 11:56 p.m. May 14. A vehicle was stolen.

Evans Lane, 100 block, 11 a.m. May 17. A vehicle was stolen.

Hunting Creek Dr., 1600 block, 7:48 a.m. May 16. A vehicle was stolen.

Taney Ave., 4000 block, 2:37 p.m. May 17. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Bellefonte Ave. E., unit block, 2:12 p.m. May 14. Property was damaged.

Bruce St., 3900 block, 7:48 p.m. May 21. Property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 4600 block, 6:06 a.m. May 14. Property was damaged.

Fayette St. S., 200 block, 8:01 p.m. May 14. Property was damaged.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 9:31 p.m. May 16. Property was damaged.

King St., 100 block, 11:30 p.m. May 18. Property was damaged.

King St., 1900 block, 11:42 p.m. May 19. Property was damaged.

King St., 3300 block, 1:58 p.m. May 21. Property was damaged.

Leverett Ct., 5700 block, 1:47 a.m. May 19. Property was damaged.

Quaker Lane S., unit block, 8 p.m. May 16. Property was damaged.

Royal St. N., 400 block, 2:26 p.m. May 15. Property was damaged.

Somervelle St., 200 block, 6:59 a.m. May 18. Property was damaged.

Taney Ave., 4000 block, 4:56 a.m. May 14. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/police.

ASSAULTS

Carlin Springs Rd. S., 200 block. An assault was reported.

Lynn St. N., 1800 block. Threats were reported.

Pollard St. N., 900 block, 1:30 a.m. May 19. During a fight, a man struck a male multiple times and threatened him with a knife. A 20-year-old Fort Myer man was arrested and charged.

Shirlington Rd., 2600 block. An assault was reported.

Seventh Rd. S., 5000 block. An assault was reported.

ROBBERIES

Fairfax Dr., 3500 block, 4:25 p.m. May 19. A man robbed a business of merchandise and struck an employee when he was confronted. The man fled on foot.

Joyce St. S., 1600 block, 10:38 p.m. May 16. A man attempted to grab a male pedestrian’s backpack at knifepoint. A 30-year-old Alexandria man was arrested and charged.

Wilson Blvd., 3500 block, 12:56 a.m. May 15. A man robbed a business of cash at gunpoint.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Abingdon St. N., 600 block, 6 p.m. May 18. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Adams St. N., 2000 block. A theft was reported.

Barton St. N., 200 block, 1 to 5 p.m. May 18. Cash and other items were stolen from a residence.

Bell St. S., 1800 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike and S. Wakefield St. Identity theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 5300 block, 2:29 p.m. May 19. Items were stolen from a storage unit entered by force.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1400 block. A theft was reported.

Dinwiddie St. S., 900 block. A theft was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 2200 block, 9 a.m. May 16. Property was stolen from a building.

George Mason Dr. S., 600 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 800 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was entered.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Trespassing was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1400 block. An employee theft was reported.

Henderson Rd., 4100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Highland St. N., 1900 block. A theft was reported.

Lang St. S., 2700 block. A theft was reported.

Lincoln St. N., 600 block, 8 a.m. to 5:35 p.m. Property was stolen from a residence.

Vacation Lane, 4100 block. A theft was reported.

Wakefield St. N., 800 block. Trespassing was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 4:15 a.m. May 17. Shoplifting from a convenience store was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block, 4:25 p.m. May 18. Property was stolen.

Yorktown Blvd., 5200 block. A theft was reported.

15th St. N., 2100 block, 11:05 a.m. May 16. Shoplifting from a convenience store was reported.

15th St. S., 500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

31st St. S., 4500 block, 4:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. May 17. Property was stolen from a residence.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Crystal Dr., 1700 block, May 19. A black 2011 BMW 328i was stolen.

Glebe Rd. N., 200 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Quantico St. N., 1800 block, May 21. A white 2014 Mazda CX-9 was stolen.

VANDALISM

Eads St. S., 1900 block. Graffiti was reported.

Livingston St. N., 900 block. Property was damaged.

14th St. N., 5000 block. A vehicle was tampered with.