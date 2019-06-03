Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Alfred St. N., 900 block, 8:31 p.m. May 27. An assault was reported and property was stolen. An arrest was made.

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 6:11 p.m. May 26. An assault was reported.

Armistead St. N., 500 block, 3:41 p.m. May 23. An assault was reported.

Armistead St. N., 500 block, 7:30 p.m. May 26. An assault was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 2200 block, 8:07 p.m. May 22. An assault was reported.

Bragg St. S., unit block, 3:11 a.m. May 26. An assault was reported.

Cameron St., 1600 block, 6:37 p.m. May 27. An assault was reported.

Central Ave., 2400 block, 6:55 a.m. May 24. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Cook St., 400 block, 6:25 a.m. May 27. An assault was reported and property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Drake Ct., 5700 block, 4 a.m. May 28. An assault was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 9:08 p.m. May 27. An assault was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 9:59 p.m. May 25. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Ellsworth St., 100 block, 3:58 a.m. May 27. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Exeter Ct., 5700 block, 10:07 p.m. May 23. An assault was reported.

Ford Ave., 4500 block, 2:26 a.m. May 24. An assault was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 10:16 p.m. May 21. An assault was reported.

King St., 1300 block, 2:14 a.m. May 27. An assault was reported.

King St., 4300 block, 11:13 a.m. May 28. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Luna Park Dr., 100 block, 11:58 p.m. May 25. An assault was reported.

Merton Ct., 5800 block, 1:20 a.m. May 26. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Reed Ave. E., 100 block, 6:08 p.m. May 25. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 4:52 p.m. May 23. An assault was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3800 block, 10:30 p.m. May 26. An assault was reported.

Sanger Ave., 5600 block, 7 p.m. May 27. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 8:33 a.m. May 21. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 6:40 a.m. May 23. An assault was reported.

Wheeler Ave., 3600 block, 1:46 p.m. May 24. An assault was reported.

WEAPON

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 9:59 a.m. May 23. Weapon violation was reported.

ROBBERIES

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 8:09 p.m. May 23. A robbery was reported.

King St., 4600 block, 4:18 p.m. May 23. A robbery was reported. Three individuals were arrested and charged.

Taney Ave., 4600 block, 12:01 a.m. May 28. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Braddock Pl., unit block, 10:21 a.m. May 28. A theft was reported.

Bragg St. S., unit block, 1:14 a.m. May 25. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Breckinridge Pl., 200 block, 8:44 p.m. May 25. A theft was reported.

Cameron St., 300 block, 6:40 p.m. May 24. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Chetworth Pl., 800 block, 6:27 p.m. May 28. A theft was reported.

Commonwealth Ave., 2000 block, 1:25 p.m. May 21. A theft was reported.

Commonwealth Ave., 2500 block, 2:24 p.m. May 22. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 1100 block, 7:48 p.m. May 26. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4600 block, 9:55 a.m. May 22. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 1:18 a.m. May 28. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2400 block, 10:12 a.m. May 24. A theft was reported.

Fontaine St., 300 block, 2:45 p.m. May 27. A theft was reported.

Foster Ave., 2600 block, 1:58 p.m. May 26. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. E., 600 block, 2:48 p.m. May 25. A theft was reported.

Gunston Rd., 3600 block, noon May 25. A theft was reported.

Ingram St. S., unit block, 11:46 a.m. May 27. A theft was reported.

King St., 500 block, 1:03 p.m. May 28. A theft was reported.

King St., 1500 block, 12:59 p.m. May 28. A theft was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 10:18 p.m. May 21. An employee theft was reported.

King St., unit block, 7:09 a.m. May 23. A theft was reported.

Lee St. S., 700 block, 9:37 p.m. May 22. A theft was reported.

Madison St., 1300 block, 1:50 p.m. May 25. Trespassing was reported.

Medlock Lane, 200 block, 7:59 a.m. May 27. A theft was reported.

Morgan St. N., 5400 block, 1:01 p.m. May 21. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1500 block, 1:45 p.m. May 22. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3900 block, 9:31 p.m. May 27. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 4100 block, 2:13 p.m. May 22. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Old Town Ct., 400 block, 12:08 p.m. May 23. A theft was reported.

Patrick St. S., 500 block, 8:49 a.m. May 23. A theft was reported.

Patrick St. S., 900 block, 5:56 p.m. May 24. Property was stolen.

Payne St. S., 400 block, 3 p.m. May 26. A theft was reported.

Pearson Lane, 5800 block, 9:16 a.m. May 28. A theft was reported.

Pegram St. N., 1000 block, 10:16 a.m. May 24. A theft was reported.

Prince St., 1300 block, 5:36 p.m. May 27. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 100 block, 7:28 p.m. May 25. A theft was reported.

Royal St. S., 500 block, 9:10 p.m. May 28. A theft was reported.

Saint Asaph St. N., 300 block, 12:57 p.m. May 22. A theft was reported.

Saint Asaph St. N., 700 block, 9:44 p.m. May 21. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 9:08 p.m. May 23. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 12:55 p.m. May 24. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Trinity Dr., 1400 block, 12:54 p.m. May 28. A theft was reported.

Wythe St., 300 block, 1:30 p.m. May 25. Trespassing was reported. Five individuals were arrested and charged.

28th St. S., 3300 block, 5:33 p.m. May 24. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Beauregard St. N., unit block, 5:45 p.m. May 27. A vehicle was stolen.

Duke St., 5400 block, 2:32 p.m. May 27. A vehicle was stolen.

Fairfax St. N., 900 block, 5:48 a.m. May 21. A vehicle was stolen.

Jordan St. N., 100 block, noon May 27. A vehicle was stolen.

Main Line Blvd., 2200 block, 7:20 a.m. May 28. A vehicle was stolen.

Manor Rd., 900 block, 10:49 a.m. May 27. A vehicle was stolen.

Martin Lane, 100 block, 7:50 a.m. May 27. A vehicle was stolen.

Prince St., unit block, 12:44 p.m. May 26. A vehicle was stolen.

Taney Ave., 5300 block, 6:42 p.m. May 27. A vehicle was stolen.

Thornton Way, 700 block, 5:40 p.m. May 27. A vehicle was stolen.

Tupelo Pl., 3600 block, 10:32 a.m. May 28. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 9:51 p.m. May 26. Property was damaged.

Bruce St., 3900 block, 7:48 p.m. May 21. Property was damaged.

Four Mile Rd., 500 block, 1:58 p.m. May 24. Property was damaged.

King St., 3300 block, 1:58 p.m. May 21. Property was damaged.

Richmond Hwy., 3800 block, 12:30 p.m. May 25. Property was damaged.

Ripley St. N., 700 block, 7:55 p.m. May 24. Property was damaged.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 12:12 p.m. May 25. Property was damaged.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 7:49 p.m. May 27. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/police.

ASSAULTS

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500 block. An assault was reported.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500 block. Two people fought.

Lee Hwy., 1400 block. An assault was reported.

Lee Hwy., 4300 block. An assault was reported.

Piedmont St. N., 200 block. Harassment was reported.

Westmoreland St. N., 2200 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1300 block. An assault was reported.

Fourth St. N., 4300 block. An assault was reported.

Eighth St. S., 4200 block. An assault was reported.

PEEPING TOM

18th St. N., 2100 block, 10 a.m. May 25. A man was observed peering through a window of a residence.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dinwiddie St. S., 1300 block. A theft was reported.

Eads St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 6900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Two shoplifting incidents were reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Trespassing was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 1700 block. Trespassing was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2400 block. A theft was reported.

Joyce St. S., 1300 block. A theft was reported.

Joyce St. S., 1400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Key Blvd. and N. Oak St., Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 4000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Pershing Dr. N., 4200 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 1:15 a.m. May 26. Pocket-picking was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 6:02 a.m. May 23. Shoplifting was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3900 block, 7:56 a.m. May 24. Property was stolen from a business entered by force.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block, 5:03 p.m. May 26. A man entered a business, consumed food and beverages, tampered with items, and created a mess before fleeing.

Woodrow St. N., 2000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Ninth and N. Oakland streets. Trespassing was reported.

Ninth Rd. S., 2400 block. A theft was reported.

12th St. S., 2100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

12th St. S., 2600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

13th Rd. S., 3200 block. A vehicle was entered.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Pershing Dr. N., 4300 block, May 27. A 2009 Toyota Corolla was stolen.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 9 p.m. May 23. A vehicle was stolen.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, May 25. A green 2001 Honda Civic was stolen.

12th St. S., 5000 block, May 27. A white 2015 Toyota Sienna was stolen.

28th St. S., 1400 block, May 26. A black 2017 Suzuki GSXR was stolen.

VANDALISM

Eads St. S., 1900 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Lincoln St. N., 600 block, 3:30 p.m. May 25. Property was damaged.

25th St. N., 6000 block. Property was damaged.

31st St. S., 500 block. A vehicle was damaged.