Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Armistead St. N., 500 block, 5:35 p.m. May 30. An assault was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 4500 block, 11:29 a.m. June 1. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Cameron Station Blvd., 200 block, 12:36 a.m. June 2. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Clermont Ave., 100 block, 2:41 p.m. May 28. An assault was reported.

Cook St., 400 block, 8:38 p.m. June 3. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 6200 block, 6:01 p.m. May 29. An assault was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., unit block, 7:01 p.m. May 30. An assault was reported.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 10:36 a.m. May 30. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Glendale Ave. E., unit block, 5:02 p.m. May 29. An assault was reported.

Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 11:58 p.m. May 31. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Jenkins St. S., 100 block, 4:51 p.m. June 1. An assault was reported.

King St., 1100 block, 7:01 p.m. June 1. An assault was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 1:50 p.m. June 3. An assault was reported.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 10:32 p.m. May 31. An assault was reported.

Madison St., 1300 block, 5 p.m. May 29. An assault was reported.

Milan Dr., 3800 block, 11:42 p.m. May 31. An assault was reported.

Morgan St. N., 5400 block, 11:01 p.m. June 2. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 8:37 p.m. May 30. An assault was reported.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 1:48 p.m. May 30. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

Pickett St. S., unit block, 2:03 p.m. May 28. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Pitt St. N., 100 block, 4:33 p.m. May 31. An assault was reported.

Pitt St. N., 100 block, 5 p.m. May 28. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Quantrell Ave., 5900 block, 12:38 a.m. June 1. An assault was reported.

Quantrell Ave., 5900 block, 11:45 p.m. May 31. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 5:12 p.m. May 29. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., unit block, 3:58 a.m. May 29. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Richenbacher Ave., 5400 block, 2:50 p.m. May 29. An assault was reported. Property was stolen and damaged. An arrest was made.

Swann Ave., 600 block, 5:50 p.m. June 1. An assault was reported.

Taney Ave., 4400 block, 1:20 p.m. June 2. An assault was reported.

Timber Branch Dr., 700 block, 5:45 p.m. May 29. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. S., 400 block, 10:41 a.m. June 3. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Whiting St. S., 100 block, 10:11 p.m. May 30. An assault was reported.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 4:39 p.m. May 31. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

KIDNAPPING

Mill Rd., 2600 block, 6:06 p.m. May 30. Kidnapping was reported.

WEAPON

Fayette St. N., 700 block, 12:33 a.m. May 29. Weapon violation was reported.

ROBBERY

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 7:10 a.m. June 1. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 1:18 p.m. June 4. A theft was reported.

Braddock Pl., 1200 block, 12:09 p.m. June 1. A theft was reported.

Chetworth Pl., 800 block, 2:40 p.m. May 28. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 1:55 p.m. June 1. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4500 block, 8:49 p.m. June 1. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5300 block, 7:10 a.m. May 29. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5300 block, 3:12 p.m. May 29. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5300 block, 7:39 p.m. May 28. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 6200 block, 1:53 p.m. May 30. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Dunster Ct., 5700 block, 3:05 p.m. May 31. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 4000 block, 5:49 p.m. June 2. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Fort Williams Pkwy., unit block, 8:07 a.m. May 28. A theft was reported.

Fort Williams Pkwy., unit block, 8:08 a.m. May 28. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 1000 block, 11:21 p.m. June 3. A theft was reported.

Gretna Green Ct., 200 block, 6:45 a.m. May 29. A theft was reported.

Gretna Green Ct., 200 block, 9:55 a.m. May 29. A theft was reported.

Gretna Green Ct., 200 block, 7:42 p.m. May 30. A theft was reported.

Ingram St. S., unit block, 5:41 p.m. May 30. A theft was reported.

Janney’s Lane, 1100 block, 3:35 p.m. June 3. A theft was reported.

King St., 1700 block, 2:30 a.m. June 2. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 3300 block, 9:34 a.m. June 4. A theft was reported.

King St., 3300 block, 10:13 a.m. June 4. A theft was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 8:13 p.m. June 1. A theft was reported.

King St., 500 block, 4:03 a.m. May 31. A theft was reported.

Knole Ct., 5300 block, 9:25 a.m. May 29. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Main Line Blvd., 1900 block, 8:47 p.m. May 29. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3400 block, 4 a.m. May 30. An employee theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3400 block, 1:44 p.m. May 31. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3900 block, 6:22 p.m. May 31. A theft was reported.

Oakville St., 2400 block, 3:10 p.m. May 29. A theft was reported.

Oronoco St., 1100 block, 7:11 a.m. May 31. A theft was reported.

Patrick St. S., 600 block, 10:40 a.m. June 2. A theft was reported.

Patrick St. S., 600 block, 10:45 a.m. June 2. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Pickett St. S., 200 block, 8:19 a.m. June 3. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 200 block, 3:38 p.m. May 29. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Pickett St. S., 200 block, 7:14 p.m. May 29. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 9:56 a.m. June 2. A theft was reported.

Portner Pl., 900 block, 3:42 p.m. May 28. A theft was reported.

Potomac Ave., 3500 block, 1:01 p.m. June 4. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 6:58 p.m. June 2. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 2000 block, 7:23 a.m. May 31. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 6 p.m. June 4. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3800 block, 11:49 a.m. June 4. A theft was reported.

Saint Asaph St. N., 700 block, 12:50 p.m. May 31. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Stevenson Ave., 6300 block, 7:42 a.m. June 3. A theft was reported.

Stevenson Ave., 6300 block, 2:45 p.m. June 1. A theft was reported.

Swann Ave., 600 block, 8:17 a.m. May 28. A theft was reported.

Valley Forge Dr., 5200 block, 6:13 p.m. May 29. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 300 block, 10:30 p.m. May 28. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 6:37 p.m. May 30. Trespassing was reported.

Windsor Ave. E., 300 block, 1:21 p.m. May 28. A theft was reported.

Windsor Ave. E., 400 block, 11:30 a.m. May 28. A theft was reported.

Wythe St., 1100 block, 11:50 a.m. May 29. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Paxton St. N., unit block, 7:50 a.m. June 1. A vehicle was stolen.

Richmond Hwy., 3600 block, 1:35 p.m. June 2. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Fayette St. N., 700 block, 12:33 a.m. May 29. Property was damaged.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500 block, 10:14 p.m. May 28. Property was damaged.

Howell Ave. W., unit block, 5:37 p.m. June 3. Property was damaged.

Jordan St. N., 500 block, 6:24 a.m. May 31. Property was damaged.

Jordan St. S., unit block, 6:46 p.m. June 1. Property was damaged.

Madison St., 1300 block, 1:19 p.m. June 2. Property was damaged.

Raleigh Ave., 4400 block, 5:15 p.m. June 3. Property was damaged.

Reed Ave. W., unit block, 4:30 p.m. May 30. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Somervelle St., 200 block, 4:19 a.m. May 28. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/police.

ASSAULTS

Army Navy Dr., 2400 block. An assault was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 3100 block, 1:11 a.m. June 1. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike, 2600 block. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 3600 block. An assault was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An assault was reported.

Joyce St. S., 1400 block. An assault was reported.

Lincoln St. N., 900 block, 10:50 p.m. June 1. Two people fought.

Quinn St. N., 1900 block. An assault was reported.

Shirlington Rd. and S. Four Mile Dr. An assault was reported.

Veitch St. N., 1200 block, 8:46 p.m. June 2. Two people fought.

Vermont St. N., 2200 block. An assault was reported.

23rd St. S., 500 block. An assault was reported.

Fifth St. N., 3900 block, 10:26 p.m. June 2. Two people fought.

Eighth Rd. S., 5100 block. An assault was reported.

WEAPON

Seventh Rd. S., 5100 block, 12:45 a.m. June 1. A dispute between individuals escalated. One of them fired a shot in the sky and fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

16th and N. Pierce streets, 12:51 p.m. June 1. A man was observed exposing and fondling himself inside a vehicle. A 22-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Columbia Pike, 4700 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Columbia Pike, 4800 block. A theft was reported.

Crystal Dr., 2200 block. A theft was reported.

Dinwiddie St. S., 1300 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hartford St. N., 1200 block, 9 a.m. May 31. Property was stolen from a building.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. An item was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An item was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Items were stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Trespassing was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Joyce St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Joyce St. S., 1300 block. A theft was reported.

Joyce St. S., 1400 block, 5 a.m. May 30 to 7 p.m. June 2. Property was stolen from a residence and items were tampered with.

Key Blvd., 2800 block. A theft was reported.

Moore St. N., 1800 block. A theft was reported.

Oakland St. S., 2700 block. Property was stolen.

Stafford St. N., 1300 block, 11:45 a.m. June 3. Property was stolen from a school.

Taylor St. S., 1300 block, 1:32 a.m. June 3. A man attempted to enter a residence by using an object to shatter windows. The man fled after a physical confrontation with a resident.

Thomas St. N., 100 block, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 4. Cash and property were stolen from a residence entered by force.

Thomas St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Thomas St. S., 1200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Vacation Lane, 4100 block. A theft was reported.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 800 block. A theft was reported.

Washington Blvd., 4600 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block, 10:49 a.m. May 30. Police responding to a report of a man observed to be concealing items from a business determined that he had provided false identity and was in possession of a key to a vehicle reported stolen from Alexandria. A 22-year-old Oxon Hill man was arrested and charged.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block, 5:15 p.m. June 1. Property was stolen from a restaurant.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Sixth St. S., 4300 block. A theft was reported.

13th St. and S. Glebe Rd. Identity theft was reported.

15th Rd. N., 5800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

16th Rd. N., 4700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

18th St. N., 4400 block, 11:55 p.m. June 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

23rd St. S., 300 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Glebe Rd. S., 3600 block, June 1. A silver 2017 Toyota Camry was stolen.

Grant St. S., 2600 block, June 1. A bronze 2006 Audi A3 was stolen.

First Pl. N., 5300 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

17th St. N., 4600 block, June 3. A gray 2004 Toyota Sequoia was stolen.

27th Rd. N., 6000 block, May 29. A 2007 Honda Accord was stolen.

VANDALISM

Fort Myer Dr., 1900 block. Property was damaged.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 1500 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Troy St. S., 2600 block. Graffiti was reported.

Eighth St. S., 5600 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

12th and S. Fern streets. A vehicle was damaged.

13th and S. Elm streets. A vehicle was damaged.