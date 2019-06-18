Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Armistead St. N., 500 block, 1:10 a.m. June 8. An assault was reported.

Bashford Lane, 800 block, 6 p.m. June 8. An assault was reported.

Bashford Lane, 800 block, 7:36 p.m. June 10. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Braddock Rd. W., 4700 block, 8:14 p.m. June 8. An assault was reported.

Bragg St. S., unit block, 10:52 p.m. June 7. An assault was reported.

Duke St., unit block, 12:17 a.m. June 6. An assault was reported.

Ellsworth St., 100 block, 11:51 p.m. June 8. An assault was reported.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 1:09 a.m. June 9. An assault was reported.

Henry St. N., 800 block, 6:28 p.m. June 11. An assault was reported.

Howard St. N., 400 block, 10:40 a.m. June 8. An assault was reported.

Howard St. N., 400 block, 11:27 a.m. June 11. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Jordan St. N., unit block, 9:09 p.m. June 5. An assault was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 11:36 p.m. June 9. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 500 block, 9:27 p.m. June 8. An assault was reported and property was stolen.

King St., unit block, 6:09 p.m. June 10. An assault was reported.

King St., unit block, 11:03 p.m. June 10. An assault was reported.

Mill Rd., unit block, 10:44 p.m. June 5. An assault was reported.

Patrick St. N., 900 block, 6:55 p.m. June 5. An assault was reported and property was stolen.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 1:37 p.m. June 5. An assault was reported.

Ripley St. N., 200 block, 5:07 p.m. June 8. An assault was reported.

Sanger Ave., 5600 block, 7:49 p.m. June 9. An assault was reported.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 9:43 p.m. June 10. An assault was reported.

Taney Ave., 4300 block, 5:07 a.m. June 9. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Taney Ave., 5300 block, 11:13 p.m. June 10. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 900 block, 2:17 p.m. June 10. An assault was reported and property was stolen.

Van Dorn St. N., 1400 block, 7:56 p.m. June 5. An assault was reported.

Winston Ct., 5700 block, 2:31 a.m. June 7. An assault was reported. Property was also stolen and damaged. An arrest was made.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alfred St. N., unit block, 11:03 a.m. June 10. A theft was reported.

Armistead St. N., 500 block, 9:35 p.m. June 7. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 12:57 a.m. June 8. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 4500 block, 8:14 p.m. June 6. Trespassing was reported.

Duke St., 1700 block, 4:09 p.m. June 9. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 3100 block, 1:26 p.m. June 8. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 3100 block, 5:18 p.m. June 8. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 5:51 p.m. June 10. A theft was reported.

Fillmore Ave., 5100 block, 1:57 p.m. June 5. A theft was reported.

King St., 500 block, 8:43 p.m. June 5. A theft was reported.

King St., 1500 block, 8:54 p.m. June 11. A theft was reported.

Landover St., 3300 block, 9:19 p.m. June 11. Trespassing was reported.

Lane Dr., 6000 block, 12:26 p.m. June 7. A theft was reported.

Manning St., 3000 block, 8:35 p.m. June 7. A theft was reported.

Maris Ave., unit block, 4:59 p.m. June 4. A theft was reported.

Merton Ct., 5800 block, 10:49 a.m. June 10. A theft was reported.

Morgan Ct., 6000 block, 8:44 a.m. June 6. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 300 block, 7:09 a.m. June 6. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 2:29 p.m. June 11. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Quantrell Ave., 5800 block, 3:24 p.m. June 10. A theft was reported.

Raleigh Ave., 4400 block, noon June 10. A theft was reported.

Ramsey St., 800 block, 8:27 a.m. June 8. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 5:46 p.m. June 7. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 5:56 p.m. June 8. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 6 p.m. June 4. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 6:39 p.m. June 5. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Russell Rd., 1100 block, 7 p.m. June 5. A theft was reported.

Saint Asaph St. N., 700 block, 1:32 p.m. June 7. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 3 p.m. June 7. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 4:18 p.m. June 5. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 10:50 p.m. June 4. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 9:30 a.m. June 8. A theft was reported.

Union St. N., 300 block, 3:36 a.m. June 7. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500 block, 3:24 p.m. June 5. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 10:04 p.m. June 5. A theft was reported.

View Terr. S., 700 block, 3:25 p.m. June 4. A theft was reported.

Wheeler Ave., 3600 block, 4:07 p.m. June 9. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 1:40 p.m. June 11. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 2 p.m. June 11. A theft was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 6:02 p.m. June 5. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Yoakum Pkwy., 300 block, 3:10 p.m. June 8. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Holland Lane, 600 block, 7:50 a.m. June 11. A vehicle was stolen.

Van Dorn St. S., unit block, 9:56 a.m. June 5. A vehicle was stolen.

Winston Ct., 5700 block, 2:31 a.m. June 7. A vehicle was stolen. An arrest was made.

VANDALISM

Abingdon Dr. W., 1600 block, 3:42 p.m. June 4. Property was damaged.

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 4:23 a.m. June 8. Property was damaged.

Commonwealth Ave., 3700 block, 5:53 p.m. June 10. Property was damaged.

Dawes Ave., 5400 block, 9:52 p.m. June 6. Property was damaged.

Diagonal Rd., 1800 block, 5:54 p.m. June 10. Property was damaged.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 4:53 p.m. June 5. Property was damaged.

Franklin St., 100 block, 6:09 p.m. June 9. Property was damaged.

Oakcrest Dr., 1600 block, 1:47 a.m. June 11. Property was damaged.

Quaker Lane. S., 100 block, 3:55 p.m. June 5. Property was damaged.

Taylor Run Pkwy., 900 block, 7:08 p.m. June 4. Property was damaged.

Yoakum Pkwy., 300 block, 11:49 a.m. June 11. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/police.

ASSAULTS

Campbell Ave., 4200 block. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike and S. Walter Reed Dr. An assault was reported.

Courthouse Rd. S., 1200 block. An assault was reported.

Florida St. S., 700 block. An assault was reported.

Frederick St. S., 1000 block. An assault was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. An assault was reported.

Lee Hwy., 3300 block. An assault was reported.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 2400 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2100 block. Harassment was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. An assault was reported.

Second St. S., 2300 block. An assault was reported.

Fourth St. N., 4100 block. An assault was reported.

13th and N. Veitch streets. An assault was reported.

18th and S. Grant streets. An assault was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Fourth St. N., 2800 block, 7:01 a.m. June 5. A male driver pulled alongside two juvenile females and exposed his genitals. The juveniles ran away from the area.

15th St. S., 900 block, 7:48 a.m. June 7. A male was observed fondling himself in a common room of a residential building. A 21-year-old Bladensburg male was arrested and charged.

PEEPING TOM

Kenmore St. S., 2000 block, 11:23 p.m. June 10. A man wearing a mask fled the area after he was observed peering into a window of a residence.

ROBBERIES

Glebe Rd. N., 700 block, 7:45 p.m. June 8. A man brandished a firearm and robbed a male of vehicle keys and other property and fled with another man.

Lee Hwy., 5000 block, 2:30 a.m. June 9. A man displayed a firearm and struck an employee in the face when the cash register would not open. The man fled the scene.

Vermont St. N., 1300 block, 1 p.m. June 5. Three male juveniles assaulted and robbed a young man of personal belongings. Two of the males were taken into custody and the third struck an officer causing injury that required treatment. Petitions were sought for the three males.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block, 10 p.m. June 7. Two males assaulted and robbed a male of ear pods at knifepoint.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 2200 block. Identity theft was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 1900 block, 2:15 a.m. June 8. Police responding to a burglary alarm at a restaurant found no one inside and nothing was reported missing.

Clarendon Blvd., 2700 block. A theft was reported.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1400 block. A theft was reported.

Dinwiddie St. S., 1300 block. A theft was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 4200 block. A theft was reported.

Garfield St. N., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 700 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 700 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Trespassing was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1700 block. A theft was reported.

Jefferson St. S., 700 block. A theft was reported.

Lynn St. N., 1700 block, 7:43 to 9:50 p.m. June 4. Cash was stolen from a business and items were tampered with.

Nelson St. N., 1400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Park Dr. N., 400 block, 6:40 a.m. June 9. A residence was entered by breaking a window. Food and drinks were consumed in the basement.

Wayne St. N., 100 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. Property was stolen.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. Property was stolen.

Wilson Blvd., 5100 block. A theft was reported.

10th St. S., 5000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

15th St. N., 2000 block. An employee theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Ball St. S., 3500 block, June 7. A blue 2009 Yamaha FZ series was stolen.

Columbia Pike, 4100 block, June 6. A yellow 2017 GM truck was stolen.

Franklin Rd., 2500 block, June 4. A blue 2005 Toyota Tacoma was stolen.

Glebe Rd. N., 700 block, June 8. A white 2011 Honda CRV was stolen.

Illinois St. N., 1400 block, June 10. A white 2006 Lexus was stolen.

Key Blvd., 2700 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Sycamore St. area, 4 p.m. June 6. A police officer received a license plate-reader alert of a stolen vehicle. A 24-year-old Landover man was arrested and charged.

24th Rd. S., 2400 block, June 11. A white 2008 Suzuki GSXR was stolen.

VANDALISM

Carlin Springs Rd. N., 4300 block, 8:10 a.m. June 5. Property was damaged.

Cleveland St. N., 900 block. Property was damaged.

Fort Scott Dr., 2800 block. Graffiti was reported.

Nottingham St. N., 3000 block. Property was damaged.

Seventh Rd. S., 4900 block. Property was damaged.

19th St. N., 5600 block. A vehicle was damaged.