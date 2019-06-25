Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department.

ASSAULTS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 9:19 a.m. June 16. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Armistead St. N., 500 block, 10:33 p.m. June 13. An assault was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 11:03 p.m. June 13. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Boyce Dr., 5500 block, 10:08 a.m. June 14. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Canterbury Sq., unit block, 9:15 a.m. June 15. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 1400 block, 11:24 p.m. June 13. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 6200 block, 12:42 p.m. June 15. An assault was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2000 block, 3:14 a.m. June 16. An assault was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2000 block, 3:46 a.m. June 16. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Henry St. N., 400 block, 10:15 p.m. June 14. An assault was reported.

Holland Lane, 600 block, 10:48 p.m. June 11. An assault was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4800 block, 11:06 a.m. June 15. An assault was reported.

King St., 500 block, 11:54 a.m. June 14. An assault was reported.

Madison St., 1200 block, 1:20 a.m. June 12. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Payne St. N., unit block, 1:07 a.m. June 14. An assault was reported.

Quantrell Ave., 5800 block, 6:20 a.m. June 16. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3400 block, 8:02 p.m. June 14. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Ripley St. N., 600 block, 11:41 a.m. June 12. An assault was reported.

Roberts Lane, 100 block, 8:08 p.m. June 14. An assault was reported.

Saint Asaph St. N., 800 block, 12:43 a.m. June 16. An assault was reported.

Seaton Ave., 700 block, 11:55 p.m. June 13. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 10:16 p.m. June 15. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 4:38 p.m. June 12. An assault was reported.

Taney Ave., 4600 block, 6:56 p.m. June 13. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 500 block, 2:08 p.m. June 12. An assault was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 300 block, 2:25 a.m. June 16. An assault was reported.

ROBBERIES

Bradford Ct., 5400 block, 4:27 a.m. June 15. A robbery was reported.

Duke St., 4600 block, 6:56 p.m. June 13. A robbery was reported.

Quantrell Ave., 5800 block, 3:08 a.m. June 16. A robbery was reported. An arrest was made.

Stevenson Ave., 5900 block, 7:31 p.m. June 16. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 3:53 p.m. June 11. A theft was reported.

Armistead St. N., 500 block, 10:33 p.m. June 13. A theft was reported.

Armistead St. N., unit block, 4:02 p.m. June 16. Trespassing was reported.

Bruce St., 3900 block, 3:40 a.m. June 12. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Church St., 800 block, 7:11 p.m. June 14. Property was stolen.

Commonwealth Ave., 1500 block, 7:33 a.m. June 13. A theft was reported.

Commonwealth Ave., 3400 block, 10:27 a.m. June 15. A theft was reported.

Diagonal Rd., 1900 block, 5:13 p.m. June 14. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 2700 block, 4 p.m. June 15. A theft was reported.

Edison St., 3600 block, 8:44 a.m. June 12. Trespassing was reported.

Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 5:35 p.m. June 12. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 4600 block, 3:35 p.m. June 13. A theft was reported.

Foundry Way, 2600 block, 9:30 a.m. June 13. A theft was reported.

Four Mile Rd., 600 block, 5:15 p.m. June 15. A theft was reported.

Gardner Dr., 5000 block, 4:43 p.m. June 14. A theft was reported.

Gardner Dr., 5000 block, 5:12 p.m. June 14. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 200 block, 4:30 p.m. June 13. An employee theft was reported.

Gordon St. S., unit block, 3:02 p.m. June 11. A theft was reported.

Henry St. N., 400 block, 10:15 p.m. June 14. A theft was reported.

Hudson St. S., 100 block, 10:31 a.m. June 11. A theft was reported.

Jamieson Ave., 2100 block, 3:22 p.m. June 14. A theft was reported.

King St., 500 block, 5 a.m. June 16. A theft was reported.

Lincolnia Rd., 6000 block, 11:19 a.m. June 11. A theft was reported.

Morgan St. N., 5400 block, 5:57 a.m. June 13. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3700 block, 3:55 p.m. June 11. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Patrick St. N., 900 block, 11:24 a.m. June 12. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 12:46 p.m. June 14. A theft was reported.

Potomac Ave., 600 block, 1:12 p.m. June 12. A theft was reported.

Quantrell Ave., 5900 block, 2:52 p.m. June 12. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 4:08 p.m. June 13. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 11:58 a.m. June 16. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 3:11 p.m. June 12. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 6:57 p.m. June 15. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3700 block, 10:03 a.m. June 14. An employee theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Ripley St. N., 500 block, 6:35 p.m. June 13. A theft was reported.

Royal St. S., 100 block, 6:58 p.m. June 12. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 4:58 p.m. June 11. A theft was reported.

Stevenson Ave., 5900 block, 1:01 a.m. June 15. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., unit block, 5:54 a.m. June 13. A theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 400 block, 8 a.m. June 13. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 4:41 p.m. June 16. A theft was reported.

Wyndham Cir., 3300 block, 4:28 p.m. June 14. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Pickett St. S., 600 block, 12:45 p.m. June 16. A vehicle was stolen.

Reynolds St. S., 200 block, 8:25 p.m. June 12. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Edison St., 3600 block, 8:44 a.m. June 12. Property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 4600 block, 6:11 a.m. June 13. Property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 4600 block, 3:35 p.m. June 13. Property was damaged.

Foundry Way, 2600 block, 9:30 a.m. June 13. Property was damaged.

Madison St., 1200 block, 8:16 p.m. June 14. Property was damaged.

Morgan St. N., 5400 block, 5:57 a.m. June 13. Property was damaged.

Quantrell Ave., 5900 block, 1:51 p.m. June 15. Property was damaged.

Rayburn Ave., 5700 block, 7:58 p.m. June 15. Property was damaged.

Reynolds St. S., 200 block, 3:30 p.m. June 14. Property was damaged.

Ripley St. N., 500 block, 6:35 p.m. June 13. Property was damaged.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 9:57 a.m. June 13. Property was damaged.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 4:11 p.m. June 12. Property was damaged.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 1:24 p.m. June 14. Property was damaged.

Sibley St. N., 2300 block, 6:43 p.m. June 15. Property was damaged.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 4:41 p.m. June 16. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department.

ASSAULTS

Clarendon Blvd., 2000 block, 10:28 a.m. June 14. Two people fought in a convenience store.

Crystal Dr., 2100 block. Threats were reported.

Garfield St. N., 1000 block, 8:39 a.m. June 13. Two people fought.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An assault was reported.

Pollard St. N., 900 block, 9:44 a.m. June 17. During a fight, a man swung a knife at an employee of a restaurant, causing a laceration. A 40-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

Washington Blvd. area, 10:45 p.m. June 18. During a traffic stop by police, three occupants were found engaged in a verbal dispute. One of them struck a police officer after disobeying commands. A 22-year-old Clinton female was arrested and charged.

Taylor St. S., 1200 block. An assault was reported.

Washington Blvd., 3200 block, 1:30 a.m. June 13. Two people fought.

Washington Blvd., 5800 block. An assault was reported.

Washington Blvd., 6400 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2800 block, 10:40 p.m. June 14. Two people fought in a restaurant.

Wilson Blvd., 2800 block, 12:48 a.m. June 14. Two people fought in a bar.

Wilson Blvd., 4000 block. An assault was reported.

Fourth St. N., 4100 block. An assault was reported.

Sixth St. S., 2000 block. An assault was reported.

15th St. N., 2000 block. Harassment was reported.

MISSILE INTO OCCUPIED DWELLING

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4400 block, 3:20 a.m. June 12. A rock was thrown at a window of a residence.

ROBBERIES

Crystal Dr., 1500 block, 10:21 p.m. June 18. Two male and two female juveniles asked for change from a female pedestrian and when she declined, they circled around her and grabbed her belongings and fled the scene. The belongings were recovered nearby.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 1800 block, 1:46 a.m. June 16. A man robbed a business of cash at knifepoint and damaged property. The man was also involved in a robbery on the 400 block of South 23rd Street at 2:15 a.m. on June 16, where he threatened an employee and grabbed merchandise before fleeing. A 41-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block, 8:20 p.m. June 12. A man brandished a firearm and forced an employee to the ground, then robbed a business of cash.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Army Navy Dr., 900 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Bedford St. N., unit block, 5 p.m. June 13. A credit card was stolen.

Columbia Pike and S. George Mason Dr. A theft was reported.

Culpepper St. N., 1900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Eads St. S., 2000 block. A theft was reported.

Garfield St. N., 1200 block, 8 a.m. June 13. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block, 1:10 p.m. June 16. Shoplifting was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 700 block, 5:27 p.m. June 14. Shoplifting was reported.

Harvard St. N., 1800 block, 7:31 p.m. June 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Trespassing was reported.

Inglewood St. N., 1200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 2500 block. A theft was reported.

Lee Hwy., 3100 block, 11:57 a.m. June 13. Shoplifting was reported.

Moore St. N., 1800 block. Identity theft was reported.

Stuart St. N., 900 block, 8 a.m. June 14. Property was stolen from a building.

Thomas St. N., 200 block, 9:45 a.m. June 14. Property was stolen from a residence.

Wilson Blvd., 2100 block, 11 a.m. June 13. Pocket-picking was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2200 block, 6:30 p.m. June 14. Property was stolen from a building.

Wilson Blvd., 2600 block, 1:28 to 1:40 a.m. June 13. Property was stolen from a building.

Wilson Blvd., 2900 block, 5:16 p.m. June 14. Items were stolen from a store.

Wilson Blvd., 4600 block, 9:54 p.m. June 14. A resident found a male asleep in the residence. A 25-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

Wilson Blvd., 5100 block. A theft was reported.

First Pl. N., 3200 block, 11:27 a.m. June 13. Property was stolen from a residence. A 45-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

Fourth St. and N. Glebe Rd. Trespassing was reported.

18th St. N., 3100 block, 6:30 p.m. June 13. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Bell St. S., 1900 block, June 17. A silver 2016 Lexus NX-200T was stolen.

Kentucky St. N., 1500 block, June 13. A 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen.

VANDALISM

Fort Myer Dr., 1900 block. Property was damaged.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Property was damaged.

Lee Hwy., 3900 block. Property was damaged.

Lexington St. N., 800 block. Graffiti was reported.

Madison St. N., 1000 block. Property was damaged.

Montana St. N., 1000 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Washington Blvd., 3400 block, 6:40 p.m. June 15. A garage was damaged.