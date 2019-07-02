Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Alfred St. S., 500 block, 12:05 p.m. June 19. An assault was reported.

Armistead St. N., 500 block, 3:58 p.m. June 24. An assault was reported.

Ballenger Ave., 1900 block, 5:52 p.m. June 22. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Beauregard St. N., 300 block, 11:40 p.m. June 16. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Beauregard St. N., unit block, 8:12 p.m. June 24. An assault was reported.

Bellefonte Ave. E., 400 block, 5:12 a.m. June 19. An assault was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 1400 block, 4 p.m. June 24. An assault was reported.

Columbus St. N., 100 block, 12:28 a.m. June 25. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Diagonal Rd., 1900 block, 9:52 a.m. June 24. An assault was reported.

Drake Ct., 5700 block, 7:33 p.m. June 22. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 5000 block, 6:45 p.m. June 21. An assault was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 7:30 p.m. June 20. An assault was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2400 block, 4:10 p.m. June 20. An assault was reported and property was stolen. An arrest was made.

Eisenhower Ave., 2800 block, 12:27 p.m. June 21. An assault was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 4800 block, 10:06 a.m. June 19. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Fairfax St. N., 900 block, 3:41 p.m. June 21. An assault was reported.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 6:52 a.m. June 24. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Four Mile Rd., 600 block, 4:12 a.m. June 18. An assault was reported.

Highview Lane N., 1400 block, 5:44 a.m. June 19. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Highview Lane N., 1400 block, 9:25 p.m. June 17. An assault was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4800 block, 8:18 p.m. June 18. An assault was reported.

King St., 600 block, 2 p.m. June 23. An assault was reported.

Luna Park Dr., 100 block, 10:02 a.m. June 17. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3700 block, 7:22 p.m. June 21. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 4:42 a.m. June 22. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 6:20 p.m. June 17. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 800 block, 1:33 a.m. June 19. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Pickett St. N., 2200 block, 12:54 a.m. June 23. An assault was reported.

Pickett St. N., 2200 block, 2:22 a.m. June 23. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 9:39 p.m. June 17. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5400 block, 11:41 a.m. June 20. An assault was reported.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 4:58 p.m. June 16. An assault was reported.

KIDNAPPING

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 1:05 p.m. June 19. A kidnapping was reported. An arrest was made.

WEAPONS

Columbus St. N., 100 block, 12:28 a.m. June 25. Weapon violation was reported. An arrest was made.

Quaker Lane N., unit block, 7:45 p.m. June 22. Weapon violation was reported. An arrest was made.

ROBBERY

Wythe St., 1200 block, 4:37 a.m. June 24. A robbery was reported. An arrest was made.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Abingdon Dr. W., 1700 block, 5:44 p.m. June 23. A theft was reported.

Armistead St. N., 500 block, 11 a.m. June 17. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 2:23 p.m. June 22. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 7:24 p.m. June 16. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 8:34 p.m. June 25. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 10:08 p.m. June 23. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 10:11 p.m. June 16. A theft was reported.

Century Dr., 100 block, 9:31 p.m. June 21. A theft was reported.

Colville Dr., unit block, 10:29 a.m. June 25. A theft was reported.

Commonwealth Ave., 1600 block, 11:19 a.m. June 18. A theft was reported.

Dawes Ave., 5000 block, 11:04 p.m. June 19. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 4:11 p.m. June 18. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4500 block, 3:21 p.m. June 18. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5300 block, 8:24 a.m. June 20. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 6200 block, 6:18 p.m. June 22. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Dulaney St., 600 block, 5:24 p.m. June 17. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 2400 block, 10:47 a.m. June 25. A theft was reported.

Evans Lane, 200 block, 11:53 p.m. June 16. A theft was reported.

Fayette St. N., 900 block, 10:23 p.m. June 20. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 5:27 p.m. June 22. A theft was reported.

Jefferson St., unit block, 6:15 p.m. June 16. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

King St., 500 block, 5 a.m. June 16. A theft was reported.

King St., 1700 block, 5:11 a.m. June 24. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Landover St., 3300 block, 12:30 p.m. June 25. Trespassing was reported.

Lee St. S., 400 block, 10:30 a.m. June 21. A theft was reported.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 2:31 p.m. June 19. A theft was reported.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 4:02 p.m. June 16. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 6:32 p.m. June 18. A theft was reported.

Linden St. W., unit block, 10:08 a.m. June 17. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave. W., unit block, 6:30 p.m. June 20. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave. W., unit block, 6:49 p.m. June 21. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Morgan St. N., 5400 block, 11:42 a.m. June 17. A theft was reported.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 4:05 p.m. June 17. A theft was reported.

Payne St. N., 500 block, 9:31 a.m. June 19. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. N., 2200 block, 4:27 p.m. June 25. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 6:18 p.m. June 18. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 900 block, 11:52 a.m. June 18. A theft was reported.

Pitt St. S., 300 block, 9:34 a.m. June 20. A theft was reported.

Prince St., 1600 block, 7:30 a.m. June 22. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 10:13 a.m. June 19. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 12:35 p.m. June 25. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 3:43 p.m. June 16. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 6:49 p.m. June 23. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 9:45 p.m. June 24. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 10:10 p.m. June 19. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3600 block, 12:39 p.m. June 17. A theft was reported.

Ripley St. N., 700 block, 1:35 p.m. June 18. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Royal St. N., 100 block, 8:23 p.m. June 25. A theft was reported.

Sanford St., 2500 block, 11 a.m. June 24. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 2:40 a.m. June 23. A theft was reported.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 3:52 p.m. June 24. A theft was reported.

Summers Ct., 500 block, 4:42 a.m. June 16. A theft was reported.

Taney Ave., 3900 block, 12:06 p.m. June 18. A theft was reported.

Tower Ct., 6000 block, 5:43 p.m. June 25. A theft was reported.

Union St. S., 200 block, 2:42 p.m. June 21. A theft was reported.

Valley Dr., 3100 block, 8:30 a.m. June 24. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 8:54 p.m. June 19. A theft was reported.

Venable Ave., 4400 block, 10:40 p.m. June 22. A theft was reported.

Washington St. N., 500 block, 8:04 p.m. June 18. A theft was reported.

Wilkes St., 600 block, 10:45 p.m. June 22. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Wythe St., 300 block, 9:15 p.m. June 21. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Wythe St., 1100 block, 4:32 p.m. June 17. A theft was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 3 p.m. June 20. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Abingdon Dr. W., 1700 block, 5:44 p.m. June 23. A vehicle was stolen.

Armistead St. N., 500 block, 9 p.m. June 25. A vehicle was stolen.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 10:03 a.m. June 21. A vehicle was stolen.

Montgomery St., unit block, 8:16 a.m. June 19. A vehicle was stolen.

Ripley St. N., unit block, 3:45 a.m. June 25. A vehicle was stolen.

Van Dorn St. N., 2200 block, 11:30 a.m. June 24. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Commerce St., unit block, 11:59 a.m. June 25. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Edison St., 3600 block, 10:46 a.m. June 19. Property was damaged.

Edison St., 3600 block, 9:11 a.m. June 19. Property was damaged.

Janneys Lane, 1100 block, 1:31 p.m. June 19. Property was damaged.

Merton Ct., 5800 block, 5:03 p.m. June 23. Property was damaged.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 11:26 p.m. June 23. Property was damaged.

Washington St. S., 1200 block, 3:59 p.m. June 17. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/police.

ASSAULTS

Columbia Pike, 2300 block, 3:38 a.m. June 23. Police responding to a report of a disorderly male inside a business attempted to escort the male outside. The male swung at the officer, a second male pushed the officer, a third male grabbed the officer’s carrier vest, and a fourth male obstructed the officer. A 25-year-old Sterling male, a 25-year-old Arlington male, a 24-year-old Sterling male, and a 22-year-old Fairfax male were arrested and charged.

Columbia Pike, 2500 block. An assault was reported.

Dinwiddie St. S., 1300 block. An assault was reported.

Edgewood St. N., 100 block. An assault was reported.

Edison St. N., 1600 block. An assault was reported.

Fort Scott Dr. and S. Eads St. An assault was reported.

Key Blvd. and N. Rhodes St. An assault was reported.

Nelson St. N., 700 block. Threats were reported.

Quincy St. S., 1300 block. An assault was reported.

Shirlington Rd. and S. 24th St. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd. and N. Piedmont St., 12:38 a.m. June 20. An assault was reported.

Yorktown Blvd., 5200 block. An assault was reported.

STRANGULATION

Edison St. N., 1600 block, 1 a.m. June 23. Strangulation was reported.

WEAPONS

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Weapon violation was reported.

Glebe Rd. S. area. Weapon violation was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 2400 block. Weapon violation was reported.

PEEPING TOM

Greenbriar St. S., 800 block, 12:40 a.m. June 20. A resident observed a male peering through a window of the residence. The male fled from the scene when the resident screamed and banged on the window.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Clarendon Blvd., 2400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 2800 block. A theft was reported.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1400 block. A theft was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 2000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fillmore St. N., 1000 block, 6 p.m. June 25. Cash was stolen from a business.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Glebe Rd. N., 200 block, 6:49 p.m. June 20. Shoplifting was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 2900 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An item was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Trespassing was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hayes St. S., 1400 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Lee Hwy., 4700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 6000 block, 10:45 p.m. June 23 to 5:30 a.m. June 24. A business next to a pool was entered and a cash register was damaged. Nothing was reported missing.

Piedmont St. N., 200 block. A theft was reported.

Quincy St. N., 600 block. A theft was reported.

Quincy St. N., 800 block. A theft was reported.

Stuart St. N., 3000 block, 10 p.m. June 23 to 8:30 a.m. June 24. Police investigating a stolen vehicle determined that two other vehicles in the area were entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Taylor St. S., 800 block. A theft was reported.

Washington Blvd area. Identity theft was reported.

18th St. S., 500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

26th St. N., 2900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

28th St. N., 5200 block. A theft was reported.

28th St. S., 1400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Glebe Rd. N., 200 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Stuart St. N., 3000 block, June 24. A gray 2016 Toyota Highlander was stolen.

Stuart St. N., 3000 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Upland St. N., 2500 block, June 21. A maroon 2015 Toyota Sequoia was stolen.

Wayne St. N., 900 block, June 24. A white 2014 GMC Terrain was stolen.

Fourth St. N., 4400 block, 3:19 p.m. June 21. A black 2007 Suzuki GSX-R600 was stolen.

12th and S. Scott streets. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

VANDALISM

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 800 block. Property was damaged.

Lee Hwy. and N. Calvert St. A vehicle was damaged.

Monroe St. S., 800 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Moore St. N., 1900 block. Property was damaged.

Wayne St. N., 900 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Ninth Rd. S., 2500 block. Property was damaged.

Ninth Rd. N., 5800 block. Graffiti was reported.

26th and S. Grant streets. A vehicle was tampered with.

31st St. S., 4500 block. Property was damaged.