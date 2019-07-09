Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 1:51 a.m. June 30. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 2:17 a.m. June 30. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Armistead St. N., 500 block, 12:01 p.m. June 29. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 8:04 p.m. June 27. An assault was reported.

Cameron Station Blvd., 500 block, 10 a.m. July 1. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Commonwealth Ave., 3500 block, 12:46 a.m. June 30. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 2700 block, 3:25 a.m. July 2. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 5100 block, 12:35 p.m. June 29. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 12:22 a.m. June 28. An assault was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 3:36 a.m. June 28. An assault was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 7:36 p.m. June 27. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Eisenhower Ave., 2300 block, 10:46 p.m. June 25. An assault was reported.

Gordon St. S., 100 block, 10:20 a.m. June 29. An assault was reported.

Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 5:44 p.m. June 28. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 10:46 p.m. June 27. An assault was reported.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 2:46 a.m. June 29. An assault was reported.

King St., 800 block, 1:56 a.m. June 29. An assault was reported.

Kirkland Pl., 4600 block, 12:49 a.m. June 29. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Manor Rd., 700 block, 1:45 a.m. June 27. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., unit block, 1:26 a.m. June 30. An assault was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 2:25 p.m. June 28. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Prince St., unit block, 6:49 p.m. June 28. An assault was reported.

Putnam Pl., 700 block, 1:27 p.m. June 27. An assault was reported.

Raleigh Ave., 4400 block, 10:35 p.m. June 30. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Stevenson Ave., 6300 block, 6:42 p.m. June 29. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Thornton Way, 700 block, 8:52 p.m. June 25. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500 block, 4:43 p.m. July 1. An assault was reported.

Waple Lane, 5000 block, 10:59 p.m. June 27. An assault was reported.

West St. N., 300 block, 11:11 p.m. June 28. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Wythe St., 900 block, 2 p.m. June 30. An assault was reported.

ROBBERY

Wythe St., 1200 block, 4:37 a.m. June 24. A robbery was reported. An arrest was made.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 11:57 p.m. June 25. A theft was reported.

Cameron St., unit block, 3:32 p.m. June 26. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Canterbury Lane, 500 block, 9:12 a.m. July 1. A theft was reported.

Canterbury Lane, 500 block, 10:25 a.m. July 1. A theft was reported.

Columbus St. N., 500 block, 10:12 p.m. June 25. A theft was reported.

Commonwealth Ave., 3200 block, 6:06 p.m. July 1. A theft was reported.

Courthouse Sq., 400 block, 11 a.m. June 26. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 1900 block, 9:53 a.m. June 26. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4100 block, 7:54 p.m. June 29. A theft was reported.

Duncan Ave., 200 block, 8:49 a.m. June 25. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 4600 block, 4:43 p.m. June 26. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Essex Ct., 5300 block, 5:34 p.m. June 26. A theft was reported.

Four Mile Rd., 600 block, 10:29 a.m. July 2. A theft was reported.

Glendale Ave. W., unit block, 6:14 a.m. June 26. A theft was reported.

Henry St. N., 500 block, 1:29 p.m. June 28. A theft was reported.

King St., 500 block, 10:34 p.m. June 27. A theft was reported.

King St., 3500 block, 2:40 p.m. June 29. A theft was reported.

Madison St., 500 block, 7:06 p.m. June 30. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 11:08 a.m. June 29. A theft was reported.

Montgomery St., unit block, 4:31 a.m. July 2. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3900 block, 1:36 p.m. July 2. Trespassing was reported.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 10 a.m. June 25. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Pickett St. S., 300 block, 11:10 a.m. June 28. A theft was reported.

Port St., 700 block, 11:47 a.m. June 26. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 200 block, 3 p.m. June 30. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 3:29 p.m. July 1. A theft was reported.

Richenbacher Ave., 5400 block, 4:51 p.m. June 28. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 11:26 p.m. July 1. A theft was reported and property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Spring St. E., 100 block, 4:02 a.m. June 26. A theft was reported.

Tancreti Lane, 5200 block, 3:12 p.m. June 26. A theft was reported.

Taylor Run Pkwy., unit block, 12:57 a.m. June 26. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 700 block, 10:45 p.m. June 26. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 6:30 p.m. June 26. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 6:56 p.m. July 2. A theft was reported.

Washington St. N., 700 block, 6:50 p.m. June 26. A theft was reported.

Washington St. N., 800 block, 7:16 p.m. June 29. A theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 300 block, 3:03 p.m. June 26. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 10:36 p.m. July 1. A theft was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 2:14 p.m. June 30. A theft was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 3:42 p.m. June 26. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Braddock Rd. W., 4800 block, 11:14 a.m. June 29. A vehicle was stolen.

Duke St., 2700 block, noon July 1. A vehicle was stolen.

Glendale Ave. W., unit block, 6:14 a.m. June 26. A vehicle was stolen.

Jamieson Ave., 1700 block, 4:13 p.m. July 2. A vehicle was stolen.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 11:27 a.m. July 1. A vehicle was stolen.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 5 p.m. June 30. A vehicle was stolen.

Monroe Ave. E., 600 block, 7:59 p.m. July 2. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Braddock Rd. W., 4300 block, 8:01 p.m. June 29. Property was damaged.

Fayette St. N., 200 block, 9:46 p.m. June 30. Property was damaged.

Ford Ave., unit block, 11:48 a.m. June 29. Property was damaged.

Kenwood Ave., 1300 block, 11:19 p.m. June 27. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Milan Dr., 3800 block, 8:31 a.m. June 30. Property was damaged.

Mount Eagle Pl., 1600 block, 6:35 p.m. June 25. Property was damaged.

Mount Vernon Ave., 4000 block, 9:10 a.m. June 27. Property was damaged.

Normandy Hill Dr., 100 block, 7:54 a.m. June 26. Property was damaged.

Richenbacher Ave., 5400 block, 4:51 p.m. June 28. Property was damaged.

Thayer Ave., 5300 block, 7:06 p.m. July 1. Property was damaged.

West St. S., 200 block, 1:50 p.m. June 27. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/police.

ASSAULTS

Adams St. N., 2000 block. Threats were reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 8:04 p.m. June 27. An assault was reported.

Edgewood St. N., 100 block. An assault was reported.

Fairfax Dr. and N. Wyoming St. An assault was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 4200 block, 12:14 p.m. June 27. An assault was reported.

Fort Myer Dr., 1900 block. Threats were reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 900 block, 6:35 a.m. June 29. An assault was reported and property was stolen.

Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 10:46 p.m. June 27. An assault was reported.

Manor Rd., 700 block, 1:45 a.m. June 27. An assault was reported.

Meade St. N., 1400 block. An assault was reported.

Pershing Dr. and N. Quebec St., 11:30 p.m. June 30. An assault by a mob was reported.

Shirlington Rd., 2500 block, 6:58 p.m. June 29. Responding to a report of a female lying on the ground, police officers and medics attempted to assist the female who declined medical attention, refused to identify herself, and spat on an officer. A 36-year-old Alexandria female was arrested and charged.

Wayne St. N., 100 block. Harassment was reported.

Washington Blvd., 2600 block, 10:01 p.m. June 30. Two people fought.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 1:37 a.m. June 29. An assault was reported.

Eighth St. S., 5400 block. An assault was reported.

13th St. N., 3400 block. An assault was reported.

23rd St. S., 400 block. An assault was reported.

24th Rd. S., 2800 block. An assault was reported.

ROBBERIES

Army Navy Dr., 2400 block, 6:49 a.m. June 29. A male juvenile assaulted and robbed a male of a cellphone.

Columbia Pike and S. Columbus St., 3:30 to 4:30 a.m. July 2. Four males attempted to engage a man in a conversation who was sitting on a bench, and one of the males took the man’s bicycle while the other three followed on foot. The man gave chase and two males assaulted and robbed him of a cellphone. The bike was damaged and recovered in the area.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 10:12 p.m. June 27. Two male juveniles assaulted and robbed a male of a backpack.

26th St. S., 600 block, 7:27 a.m. June 1. Two males assaulted and robbed a pedestrian of a backpack and fled from the scene on foot. . The backpack was recovered in the area.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Adams St. N., 2000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Arlington Blvd. and N. Pershing Dr. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike and S. Monroe St. A theft was reported.

Eads St. S., 1200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfax Dr., 4200 block, 9:38 a.m. June 27. A theft was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 4200 block, noon July 1. A theft was reported.

Fillmore St. N., 1500 block, 8:10 p.m. July 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Glebe Rd. S., 1000 block, 3 a.m. June 27. Responding to a burglar alarm, police determined that a business was entered and items were tampered with.

Glebe Rd. S., 1000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An item was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Trespassing was reported.

Joyce St. S., 1400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Langley St. S., 1900 block. A theft was reported.

Lee Hwy., 3800 block. A theft was reported.

Lee Hwy., 4400 block. A theft was reported.

Old Glebe Rd. S., 100 block, 6:30 p.m. June 28. A theft was reported.

Oxford St. N., 3000 block; Peary St. N., 3100 block; Roberts Lane, 3700 block, 5:30 to 6:17 a.m. Property was stolen from 10 vehicles.

Pershing Dr. N., 4300 block, 10 p.m. June 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Quincy St. N., 1200 block, 8:40 a.m. June 30. A theft was reported.

Randolph St. N., 800 block, 10 a.m. June 27. A theft was reported.

Stafford St. N., 900 block, 6 p.m. June 28. A theft was reported.

Stafford St. N., 1300 block, 8 p.m. June 27. A theft at a school was reported.

Veitch St. N., 1300 block, 11 a.m. June 30. Property was stolen from a building.

Washington Blvd., 3000 block, 9:01 p.m. June 28. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wilson Blvd., 4100 block, 8 p.m. June 27. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. Trespassing was reported.

Eighth St. S., 2700 block. A theft was reported.

20th Rd. N., 3300 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

20th St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

22nd St. S., 800 block, 7:45 a.m. June 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

26th St. S., 2100 block, 12:04 a.m. July 2. An attempt was made to enter a residence.

28th St. S., 1400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Buchanan St. N., 3300 block, June 26. A blue 2012 Hyundai Elantra was stolen.

Randolph St. S., 3000 block, June 30. A black 2019 Hyundai Tucson was stolen.

Veitch St. N., 1300 block, 10:15 p.m. June 28. A white 2017 Kawasaki Ninja was stolen.

Wilson Blvd. and N. Fillmore St. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

22nd St. S., 800 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

27th St. N., 4800 block, June 26. A 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK350 was stolen.

VANDALISM

Columbia Pike, 5500 block. Property was damaged.

Columbia Pike and S. Courthouse Rd., A vehicle was damaged.

Evergreen St. N., 1300 block, 1 a.m. June 29. Property was damaged.

Fairfax Dr., 4600 block, 5:30 p.m. June 28. Property was damaged.

Frederick St. N., 1200 block, 11:50 a.m. June 27. Property was damaged.

Kenwood Ave., 1300 block, 11:19 p.m. June 27. Property was damaged.

Mount Vernon Ave., 4000 block, 9:10 a.m. June 27. Property was damaged.

Fifth St. N., 3900 block, 12:50 p.m. June 30. Property was damaged.

27th and N. Dinwiddie streets. A vehicle was tampered with.