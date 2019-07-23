Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Auburn Ct., unit block, 6:09 a.m. July 13. An assault was reported.

Cabin Creek Rd., 2600 block, 2:53 a.m. July 13. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Derby Ct., 5600 block, 12:28 p.m. July 14. An assault was reported.

Diagonal Rd., 1800 block, 4:55 p.m. July 9. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 2700 block, 12:53 a.m. July 12. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 4200 block, 8:17 p.m. July 10. An assault was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2900 block, 3:49 a.m. July 14. An assault was reported.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 6:32 a.m. July 14. An assault was reported.

Four Mile Rd., 800 block, 9:35 p.m. July 12. An assault was reported.

Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 3:55 a.m. July 14. An assault was reported.

Jordan St. N., 500 block, 3:37 a.m. July 12. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 900 block, 1:51 p.m. July 13. An assault was reported.

King St., 3300 block, 10:11 a.m. July 13. An assault was reported.

Madison St., 600 block, 8:40 p.m. July 16. An assault was reported.

Merton Ct., 5800 block, 9:25 p.m. July 14. An assault was reported.

Montgomery St., 900 block, 2:43 p.m. July 14. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3700 block, 11:30 a.m. July 15. An assault was reported and property was stolen.

Potomac Ave., 3500 block, 11:35 p.m. July 13. An assault was reported.

Regency Pl., 5000 block, 4:58 p.m. July 12. An assault was reported.

Richenbacher Ave., 5400 block, 4:15 a.m. July 12. An assault was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 5:03 p.m. July 14. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 5:59 p.m. July 14. An assault was reported and property was stolen.

Saint Asaph St. N., 700 block, 12:30 a.m. July 13. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Saint Asaph St. N., 700 block, 1:23 a.m. July 13. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 3:25 p.m. July 14. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 3:20 p.m. July 14. An assault was reported.

Timber Branch Pkwy. W., 900 block, 6:29 p.m. July 14. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Trent Ct., 5500 block, 10:07 p.m. July 9. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500 block, 3:40 p.m. July 12. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. S., 100 block, 11:33 p.m. July 12. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Virginia Ave., 900 block, 3:33 p.m. July 10. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Wyndham Cir., 3300 block, 7 p.m. July 13. An assault was reported.

WEAPONS

Cameron Station Blvd., unit block, 1:57 a.m. July 15. Weapon violation was reported. An arrest was made.

Virginia Ave., 900 block, 3:33 p.m. July 10. Weapon violation was reported. An arrest was made.

ROBBERY

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 5:31 p.m. July 13. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Abingdon Dr. W., 1700 block, 10:56 p.m. July 9. A theft was reported.

Arell Ct., unit block, 9 a.m. July 10. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 2:10 p.m. July 12. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Cameron St., 900 block, 1:53 p.m. July 11. A theft was reported.

Dow Ave., 5700 block, 10:05 a.m. July 14. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5000 block, 4:40 p.m. July 15. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2400 block, 11:15 a.m. July 12. An employee theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., unit block, 1:22 a.m. July 11. A theft was reported.

Janneys Lane, 1100 block, 6:44 a.m. July 15. Trespassing was reported.

John Carlyle St., 300 block, 2:56 p.m. July 11. A theft was reported.

King St., 500 block, 6:40 p.m. July 13. A theft was reported.

King St., 800 block, 10:09 a.m. July 16. An employee theft was reported.

King St., 1200 block, 2:20 p.m. July 14. A theft was reported.

King St., 3200 block, 3:50 p.m. July 15. A theft was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 12:32 p.m. July 11. A theft was reported.

Landover St., 3300 block, 10:30 a.m. July 13. Trespassing was reported.

Luna Park Dr., 100 block, 1:55 p.m. July 9. A theft was reported.

Lynhaven Dr., 100 block, midnight July 11. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 100 block, 7:11 a.m. July 10. A theft was reported.

Patrick St. N., 700 block, 7:25 p.m. July 9. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, midnight July 9. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 12:18 a.m. July 11. An employee theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 5:45 p.m. July 16. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 7:42 p.m. July 12. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Ripley St. N., 600 block, 9:42 a.m. July 10. A theft was reported.

Saint Asaph St. N., 700 block, 4:30 p.m. July 12. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Saint Asaph St. N., 700 block, 6:07 p.m. July 12. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Saint Asaph St. N., 700 block, 6:08 p.m. July 12. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 1:57 p.m. July 9. A theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 400 block, 1:12 p.m. July 10. A theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 1200 block, 8:23 a.m. July 14. A theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 1200 block, 8:39 a.m. July 13. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Eisenhower Ave., 4600 block, 7:35 p.m. July 15. A vehicle was stolen.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 7 a.m. July 15. A vehicle was stolen.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 2:15 p.m. July 16. A vehicle was stolen.

Powhatan St., 1100 block, 7:01 a.m. July 16. A vehicle was stolen.

Quantrell Ave., 5900 block, 9:59 a.m. July 15. A vehicle was stolen.

Van Dorn St. S., 100 block, 9 a.m. July 11. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Alfred St. N., 500 block, 9:10 p.m. July 10. Property was damaged.

Landover St., 3300 block, 4:47 p.m. July 13. Property was damaged.

Madison St., 1300 block, 9:10 a.m. July 10. Property was damaged.

Mason Ave. E., 200 block, 6:42 a.m. July 10. Property was damaged.

Old Dominion Blvd., 3400 block, 6:31 p.m. July 14. Property was damaged.

Saint Asaph St. N., 500 block, 3:48 p.m. July 9. Property was damaged.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 4:33 p.m. July 13. Property was damaged.

Tennessee Ave., 200 block, 7:06 p.m. July 12. Property was damaged.

Wellington Rd., 3100 block, 11:11 a.m. July 14. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/police.

ASSAULTS

Arlington Blvd., 1100 block. An assault was reported.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1400 block. An assault was reported.

Greenbrier St. S., 800 block. Threats were reported.

Hayes St. S., 1400 block. An assault was reported.

Moore St. N., 1800 block. An assault was reported.

Fourth St. N., 4100 block. An assault was reported.

14th St. N., 2000 block. An assault was reported.

22nd St. S., 3000 block. An assault was reported.

23rd St. S., 300 block. An assault was reported.

25th St. S., 4900 block. Harassment was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Lynn St. N., 1700 block, 8:16 a.m. July 13. A man exposed himself to a female entering a business. Then he made inappropriate comments to her and entered and refused to leave the business. A 35-year-old Washington man was arrested and charged.

ROBBERY

Columbia Pike and S. Frederick St., 10:40 p.m. July 13. Four male juveniles struck a man in the back of the head with an object causing him to fall to the ground and searched his pockets.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Army Navy Dr., 900 block. A theft was reported.

Calvert St. N., 1700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Carlin Springs Rd. S., 500 block. A theft was reported.

Clark St. S., 2400 block, July 7 to July 8. Cash was stolen from a business.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1300 block. A theft was reported.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Crystal Dr., 2100 block. A theft was reported.

Dickerson St. N., 3500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fort Myer Dr., 1900 block. A theft was reported.

Garfield St. N., 1200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An item was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1400 block. A theft was reported.

Piedmont St. N., 300 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Uhle St. S., 2700 block, 7:03 a.m. July 11. A vacant residence was entered by force and damaged.

Wayne St. N., 700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block. A theft was reported.

Second Rd. N., 2900 block. A theft was reported.

Second Rd. N., 2900 block. Property was stolen.

Second St. N., 2900 block and Edgewood St. N., 300 block, 6:54 a.m. July 10. Seven vehicles were entered and items were tampered with.

11th St. S., 5200 block. A theft was reported.

28th and N. Wyoming streets. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Clarendon Blvd., 2000 block, July 13. A gray 2011 Subaru Outback was stolen.

Edgewood St. N., 300 block, July 10. A 2016 Honda Fit was stolen.

Scott St. N., 1400 block, July 10. A blue 2006 Yamaha motorcycle was stolen.

Taylor St. N., 900 block, July 10. A 2010 Ford Explorer was stolen.

Second St. N., 2900 block, July 10. A 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen.

Fourth St. N., 4400 block, July 11. A gray 2004 Ford F-250 was stolen.

VANDALISM

Fairfax Dr. N., 4000 block, midnight July 12. Property was damaged.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 3700 block. A vehicle was damaged.

George Mason Dr. N., 1600 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Highland St. S., unit block. A vehicle was damaged.

Oakland St. and N. Pershing Dr. Graffiti was reported.

Oakland St. S., 800 block, A vehicle was damaged.

Pollard St. S., 2100 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. Property was damaged.