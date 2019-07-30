Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 2:48 p.m. July 16. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Ascot Ct., 5500 block, 4:47 a.m. July 23. An assault was reported.

Breckinridge Pl. N., 200 block, 12:06 a.m. July 22. An assault was reported.

Derby Ct., 5600 block, 5:56 p.m. July 17. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Derby Ct., 5600 block, 7:58 p.m. July 19. An assault was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6000 block, 11:13 a.m. July 16. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 5:52 a.m. July 19. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Four Mile Rd., 500 block, 2:07 p.m. July 20. An assault was reported.

Howard St. N., 500 block, 12:55 a.m. July 23. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 4800 block, 2:15 p.m. July 19. An assault was reported.

Montgomery St., 600 block, 10:56 p.m. July 19. An assault was reported and property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3900 block, 5:10 a.m. July 21. An assault was reported and property was stolen. An arrest was made.

Prince St., unit block, 5:35 a.m. July 22. An assault was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3300 block, 1:13 p.m. July 22. An assault was reported and property was stolen. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 12:34 a.m. July 18. An assault was reported.

Tower Ct., 6000 block, 3:06 a.m. July 23. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500 block, 7:19 p.m. July 22. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 5:10 p.m. July 23. An assault was reported.

KIDNAPPING

Edsall Rd., 6000 block, 11:13 a.m. July 16. Kidnapping was reported. An arrest was made.

WEAPONS

Four Mile Rd., 500 block, 5:54 a.m. July 23. Weapon violation was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 6:56 a.m. July 22. Weapon violation was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Abingdon Dr. W., 1700 block, 1:15 a.m. July 22. A theft was reported.

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 4:04 p.m. July 18. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 11:47 p.m. July 20. A theft was reported.

Braxton Pl., 600 block, 5 p.m. July 19. A theft was reported.

Columbus St. S., 400 block, 6:39 a.m. July 16. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Duke St., 4500 block, 4 p.m. July 18. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5000 block, 10:01 a.m. July 23. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Glebe Rd. W., 900 block, 4:24 a.m. July 18. A theft was reported.

King St., 100 block, 12:21 p.m. July 22. An employee theft was reported.

King St., 1200 block, 9:21 p.m. July 22. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 1500 block, 1:14 p.m. July 18. A theft was reported.

King St., 1500 block, 4:14 p.m. July 18. A theft was reported.

King St., 3500 block, 11:30 a.m. July 23. Property was stolen.

King St., unit block, 3:52 p.m. July 23. A theft was reported.

Landover St., 3300 block, noon July 23. Trespassing was reported and property was damaged.

Lynhaven Dr., 100 block, 1:35 a.m. July 20. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3400 block, 6:37 p.m. July 21. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3400 block, 11:43 p.m. July 20. A theft was reported.

Normandy Hill Dr., 100 block, 12:32 p.m. July 18. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Paxton St. N., 600 block, 6 p.m. July 19. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 9:20 a.m. July 18. A theft was reported.

Quincy St., 1100 block, 12:08 p.m. July 23. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 400 block, 10:55 p.m. July 17. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 5:38 a.m. July 21. A theft was reported ad property was damaged.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 12:30 p.m. July 21. A theft was reported.

Shillings St., 600 block, 5:22 p.m. July 21. A theft was reported.

Skyhill Rd., 200 block, 7:50 a.m. July 18. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Taylor Run Pkwy. W., unit block, 7:57 a.m. July 18. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Thornton Way, 700 block, 10:46 a.m. July 22. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 300 block, 10:56 a.m. July 16. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Cameron Station Blvd., 400 block, 6:45 a.m. July 19. A vehicle was stolen.

Courtney Ave., 5600 block, 12:55 p.m. July 19. A vehicle was stolen.

Dow Ave., 5700 block, 1:30 p.m. July 20. A vehicle was stolen.

Holly St., 3100 block, 9:45 a.m. July 17. A vehicle was stolen.

Morgan Ct., 6000 block, 7:20 a.m. July 20. A vehicle was stolen.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 8:01 p.m. July 20. A vehicle was stolen.

Shillings St., 600 block, 8:13 p.m. July 20. A vehicle was stolen.

Wythe St., 900 block, 6:02 p.m. July 22. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 3:40 a.m. July 22. Property was damaged.

Henry St. N., 1000 block, 6:25 p.m. July 23. Property was damaged.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500 block, 4:30 p.m. July 21. Property was damaged.

King St., unit block, 3:19 a.m. July 20. Property was damaged.

Landover St., 3300 block, noon July 23. Property was damaged.

Mill Rd., 2100 block, 10:28 a.m. July 17. Property was damaged.

Morgan St. N., 6200 block, 7:38 a.m. July 18. Property was damaged.

Pickett St. S., 600 block, 8:58 a.m. July 23. Property was damaged.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 8:28 a.m. July 18. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/police.

ASSAULTS

Clarendon Blvd., 1700 block. Threats were reported.

Columbia Pike, 4900 block. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike, 5500 block. Harassment was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 3900 block. An assault was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 3900 block. Two people fought.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 3700 block. Harassment was reported.

George Mason Dr. N., 1600 block. An assault was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2700 block. An assault was reported.

Moore St. N., 1800 block. An assault was reported.

Scott St. N., 2100 block. An assault was reported.

Stafford St. N., 1300 block. An assault was reported.

Washington Blvd., 2100 block. Threats were reported.

26th Ct. S., 2300 block. Harassment was reported.

STRANGULATION

Fairfax Dr., 3900 block, 9:30 p.m. July 18. Strangulation was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Columbia Pike and S. Glebe Rd., 2:22 a.m. July 19. A man approached a vehicle at a traffic light and exposed himself to a female driver. A 39-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged.

Columbia Pike, 4800 block, 9 p.m. July 22. A man exposed his genitals in a restaurant. A 31-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged.

ROBBERIES

Glebe Rd. S., 2400 block, 12:41 a.m. July 18. A man assaulted a female and attempted to steal her phone. She fought back and the man fled the scene.

Trenton St. N. and S. George Mason Dr., 12:01 a.m. July 21. A man struck a male pedestrian with a hard object and threatened and demanded his wallet. The man removed the cash and threw the wallet as he fled on foot. While police were investigating this incident, a man approached a male pedestrian in the vicinity and took his phone from his pocket but threw it on the ground. Then the man threatened the male and demanded his car keys but fled when two passersby appeared.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Adams St. S., 2700 block, 12:54 a.m. July 15. Trespassing was reported. A 28-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

Clarendon Blvd., 3000 block, 7:23 p.m. July 18. Shoplifting was reported.

Columbia Pike, 3200 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 5000 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 5000 block. Property was stolen.

Evergreen St., 1200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfax Dr., 1500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfax Dr., 2200 block, 10:30 a.m. July 20. A theft was reported.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Fern St. S., 1500 block. Trespassing was reported.

Fort Myer Dr., 1900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4200 block. A theft was reported.

George Mason Dr. S., 900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block, 6 p.m. July 21. A purse was stolen.

Hancock St. N., 1400 block, 3:30 p.m. July 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Items were stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Highland St. and N. Pershing Dr. Identity theft was reported.

Highland St. S., 700 block. Trespassing was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2400 block. A theft was reported.

Johnson St. N., 1500 block; Key Blvd., 3100 block; 17th St. N., 3100 block; Hancock St. N., 1400 block, 11 p.m. July 19 to 5:30 a.m. July 20. Property was stolen from ten vehicles. Items were also tampered with.

Key Blvd., 3100 block, 6 p.m. July 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 3300 block, 10 p.m. July 18 to 11 a.m. July 19. A business was entered by force, causing damage. Cash was stolen and items were tampered with.

Moore St. N., 1800 block. A theft was reported.

Oakland St. S., 2700 block, 8:30 p.m. July 16 to 11:30 a.m. July 17. Property was stolen from a business.

Pershing Dr., 4400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Quincy St. S., 2800 block. A theft was reported.

Ross St. S., 1200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Stafford St. N., 1300 block. Trespassing was reported.

Stuart St. N., 900 block, 5:30 p.m. July 18. A theft was reported.

Vernon St. N., 2200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 2700 block, 1:19 a.m. July 18. A theft from a convenience store was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1700 block, 1:54 p.m. July 18. Property was stolen from a business.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 3:30 p.m. July 17. A theft was reported.

21st St. N., 3100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Courthouse Rd. N., 1300 block, July 16. A blue 2015 Honda Civic was stolen.

Fairfax Dr., 2200 block, 10:30 a.m. July 20. A vehicle was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block, July 18. A red 2019 Chevrolet Cruze was stolen.

Scott St. S., 1200 block, July 16. A white 2013 Yamaha YZF was stolen.

Wilson Blvd., 3500 block, 9:36 p.m. July 19. A vehicle was stolen.

20th and S. Ives streets. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

VANDALISM

Carlin Springs Rd. N., 5400 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1300 block, 7:30 p.m. July 21. A vehicle was damaged.

Inglewood St. N., 1100 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2600 block. A vehicle was damaged.

First Rd. N., 3200 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Seventh Pl. S., 5600 block. Property was damaged.

Ninth and N. Quincy streets, midnight July 19. Property was damaged.

20th St. S., 3000 block. A vehicle was damaged.