Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 6:26 p.m. July 23. An assault was reported.

Bragg St. S., unit block, 3:45 a.m. July 28. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Essex Ct., 5300 block, 8:10 a.m. July 24. An assault was reported.

Ford Ave., 4500 block, 6 p.m. July 27. An assault was reported.

Four Mile Rd., 500 block, 11:06 a.m. July 28. An assault was reported.

Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 8:52 p.m. July 27. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 9:02 p.m. July 26. An assault was reported.

Highview Lane S., 1400 block, 9:51 p.m. July 30. An assault was reported.

Jenkins St. S., 100 block, 8:38 p.m. July 25. An assault was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4800 block, 7:39 p.m. July 27. An assault was reported.

King St., 700 block, 1:54 a.m. July 28. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Pickett St. S., 200 block, 3:15 a.m. July 29. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Potomac Ave., 600 block, 2:44 p.m. July 29. An assault was reported.

Princess St., 1500 block, 11:21 a.m. July 26. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Stevenson Sq. S., 200 block, 7:43 p.m. July 30. An assault was reported.

Trent Ct., 5500 block, 11:23 a.m. July 25. An assault was reported.

ROBBERIES

Beauregard St. N., unit block, 7:30 a.m. July 25. A robbery was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., unit block, 4:09 a.m. July 30. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alexandria Ave. E., 200 block, 10:35 p.m. July 24. A theft was reported.

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 10:38 a.m. July 28. Trespassing was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 6:26 p.m. July 23. Trespassing was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 8:21 p.m. July 27. A theft was reported.

Cameron St., 200 block, 9:55 p.m. July 26. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Cameron St., 1600 block, 4:35 a.m. July 27. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Devon Pl., 700 block, 9:04 a.m. July 24. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4600 block, 1 p.m. July 25. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5100 block, 3:01 a.m. July 25. A theft was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 5:10 p.m. July 29. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2400 block, 8:53 p.m. July 28. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2700 block, 9 a.m. July 27. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 4600 block, 2:40 p.m. July 24. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 5000 block, 7:57 a.m. July 29. A theft was reported.

Fern St., 1600 block, 6:13 a.m. July 30. A theft was reported.

Gibbon St., 1000 block, 6:51 p.m. July 30. A theft was reported.

Hooffs Run Dr., 300 block, 10:30 p.m. July 25. A theft was reported.

King St., 1000 block, 11:46 a.m. July 30. A theft was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 5:47 p.m. July 24. A theft was reported.

Lee St. S., 500 block, 8:33 a.m. July 28. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 2200 block, 5:06 a.m. July 30. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 5:15 p.m. July 27. A theft was reported.

Park Center Dr., 2700 block, 11:23 a.m. July 25. A theft was reported.

Patrick St. N., 200 block, 8:10 p.m. July 26. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Pickett St. N., 2200 block, midnight July 25. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 600 block, 5:31 p.m. July 29. An employee theft was reported.

Prince St., 500 block, 11:10 a.m. July 24. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 6:26 p.m. July 29. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 6:07 p.m. July 28. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, midnight July 24. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 5:21 p.m. July 24. A theft was reported.

Taney Ave., 4600 block, 1:54 p.m. July 30. A theft was reported.

Union St. S., 200 block, 12:20 p.m. July 24. A theft was reported.

Washington St. N., 200 block, 10:31 a.m. July 26. A theft was reported.

Washington St. N., 300 block, 1:04 p.m. July 30. A theft was reported.

Wythe St., 1000 block, 12:43 p.m. July 29. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Commonwealth Ave., 1700 block, 6:03 a.m. July 27. A vehicle was stolen.

Dow Ave., 5700 block, 10:01 p.m. July 27. A vehicle was stolen.

Eisenhower Ave., 2400 block, 1 p.m. July 27. A vehicle was stolen.

Eisenhower Ave., 5000 block, 7:57 a.m. July 29. A vehicle was stolen.

Hickory St., 3000 block, 5:45 a.m. July 30. A vehicle was stolen.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 1:15 p.m. July 29. A vehicle was stolen.

Raleigh Ave., 4300 block, 6:56 p.m. July 30. A vehicle was stolen.

Reynolds St. S., 200 block, 2:46 a.m. July 25. A vehicle was stolen.

Seaton Ave., 700 block, 10:48 p.m. July 29. A vehicle was stolen.

View Terr. W., 700 block, 7:36 a.m. July 27. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

John Carlyle St., 800 block, 12:58 p.m. July 29. Property was damaged.

King St., 2800 block, 10:13 a.m. July 23. Property was damaged.

King St., 3600 block, 2:34 a.m. July 28. Property was damaged.

Quaker Hill Dr., 1200 block, 8:04 p.m. July 23. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 6:26 p.m. July 29. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Taney Ave., 4600 block, 1:54 p.m. July 30. Property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. S., unit block, 2:55 p.m. July 27. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/police.

ASSAULTS

Arlington Blvd., 4500 block. An assault was reported.

Clarendon Blvd. and N. Quinn St. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike, 4800 block, 6:22 p.m. July 24. A man hit a male in the head with a bottle and fled in a vehicle. The male suffered a laceration and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Crystal Dr., 2200 block, 1 p.m. July 28. A man was observed fondling himself. A 35-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Harassment was reported.

Potomac Ave., 2800 block. An assault was reported.

Westmoreland St. N., 2100 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2000 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 1:20 a.m. July 27. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3800 block, 11:45 p.m. July 27. An assault was reported.

23rd St. S., 3500 block. An assault was reported.

BRANDISHING

24th Rd. S., 2400 block, 5:48 p.m. July 24. A driver observed a handgun emerge from a passenger side of a vehicle and two of four occupants fled from the vehicle on foot. Police located the two occupants but no weapon was found.

ROBBERIES

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 2:25 p.m. July 26. A female asked to borrow a man’s phone and when he asked for it back, the female began to walk away. Two male juveniles approached the man and after an assault and a brief struggle, the man was able to retrieve his phone from the female. All three fled from the scene.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block, 9:30 p.m. July 29. Four females were observed taking merchandise and leaving a business without paying. When two employees confronted them, one of the females brandished a metal object and threatened one of the employees before fleeing the scene.

23rd St. S., 400 block, 8:50 p.m. July 27. A man robbed a business of merchandise at knifepoint.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Abingdon St. S., 3100 block. A theft was reported.

Arlington Blvd., 1100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Army Navy Dr., 800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Clarendon Blvd., 1700 block. Trespassing was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2800 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 3100 block. Trespassing was reported.

Columbia Pike, 5000 block, 4 to 10:45 a.m. July 30. Cash and property were stolen from a business entered by force. Other items were also tampered with.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Greenbrier Ct. N., 2300 block, 8:30 p.m. July 19 to 4:30 p.m. July 27. A residence was entered and items were tampered with.

Harrison St. S., 800 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An employee theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 1700 block. Trespassing was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2600 block. Trespassing was reported.

Joyce St. S., 1100 block, 6 a.m. July 26 to 10:15 p.m. July 29. Cash and property were stolen from a residence entered by force. Other items were also tampered with.

Joyce St. S., 1300 block. A theft was reported.

Kennebec St. N., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Key Blvd. and N. Nash St. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 6900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lynn St. N., 1800 block. A theft was reported.

Pershing Dr. N., 4400 block. Identity theft was reported.

Randolph St. N., 1100 block, 5:30 p.m. July 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Quincy St. N., 800 block, 10:05 a.m. July 29. Shoplifting was reported.

Stafford St. N., 900 block. A theft was reported.

Stafford St. N., 1300 block, 9:18 a.m. July 26. A theft was reported.

Thomas St. N., 300 block, 1:28 p.m. July 26. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1600 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 6:39 p.m. July 25. Shoplifting was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3900 block, 5:45 p.m. July 29. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block, 11:40 a.m. July 25. A theft was reported.

11th Pl. N., 4100 block, 3 a.m. July 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

11th Pl. N., 4100 block, 10:20 p.m. July 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

15th St. N., 2100 block, 8:49 p.m. July 29. A man was observed placing merchandise in his bag, then sprayed an employee with pepper spray after a brief struggle. He fled from the scene.

21st St. S., 900 block. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Columbia Pike, 5500 block, July 25. A red 2007 Toyota Camry was stolen.

13th and N. Herndon streets, July 27. A white 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

25th St. N., 6700 block, July 29. A red 2015 Chevrolet Cruze was stolen.

VANDALISM

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4200 block. Property was damaged.

Key Blvd. and N. Quinn St. A vehicle was damaged.

Lowell St. S., 2400 block. Property was damaged.

Oakland St. N., unit block. A vehicle was damaged.

Southgate Rd. and Columbia Pike. A vehicle was damaged.

Vermont St. N., 1100 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Washington Blvd., 3400 block, 11:03 p.m. July 27. Property was damaged.

21st Rd. N., 4700 block. Property was damaged.