Alexandria

ASSAULTS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 1:50 p.m. Aug. 5. An assault was reported.

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 11:24 p.m. Aug. 3. An assault was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 4600 block, 5:37 p.m. Aug. 5. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 4300 block, 4:15 a.m. Aug. 6. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

Dunster Ct., 5700 block, 12:46 a.m. Aug. 6. An assault was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6000 block, 3:47 p.m. Aug. 2. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Fayette St. N., 700 block, 3:20 p.m. Aug. 3. An assault was reported.

Four Mile Rd., 600 block, 2:49 p.m. Aug. 4. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Jenkins St. S., 200 block, 11:43 p.m. Aug. 5. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 1:44 a.m. July 31. An assault was reported.

King St., unit block, 12:33 a.m. July 31. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Martha Custis Dr., 1100 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 1. An assault was reported.

Mayflower Ct., 5900 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 5. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3900 block, 9:17 p.m. Aug. 4. An assault was reported.

Nicky Lane, 2500 block, 8:09 p.m. July 30. An assault was reported.

Old Dominion Blvd., 3900 block, 9:01 p.m. Aug. 1. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 6:22 a.m. Aug. 1. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 7:20 p.m. Aug. 2. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 10:23 p.m. Aug. 3. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 10:59 a.m. Aug. 4. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 2:47 a.m. Aug. 4. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 500 block, 3:34 p.m. Aug. 5. An assault was reported.

Wheeler Ave., 4200 block, 6:54 a.m. July 31. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 8:32 a.m. Aug. 1. An assault was reported.

Wythe St., 300 block, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5. An assault was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 300 block, 10:11 a.m. Aug. 6. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

ROBBERY

Notabene Dr., 600 block, 10:40 a.m. Aug. 2. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 10:20 p.m. Aug. 3. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. E., 400 block, 3:45 p.m. Aug. 1. A theft was reported.

Columbus St. S., 700 block, 1:36 p.m. July 30. A theft was reported.

Commonwealth Ave., 800 block, 6 p.m. July 31. A theft was reported.

Diagonal Rd., 1800 block, 12:47 p.m. July 31. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Diagonal Rd., 1900 block, 11:42 a.m. July 30. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Duke St., 4500 block, 2:42 p.m. Aug. 1. A theft was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 10:19 p.m. Aug. 4. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 3600 block, 5:33 p.m. Aug. 2. A theft was reported.

Euille St., 400 block, 1:50 p.m. Aug. 3. A theft was reported.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 6:30 a.m. Aug. 3. Trespassing was reported and property was damaged.

Jefferson St., unit block, 2:38 p.m. July 30. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 8:22 a.m. July 31. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 10:39 a.m. Aug. 2. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 12:41 a.m. Aug. 1. A theft was reported.

King St., 3500 block, 2:35 p.m. Aug. 1. A theft was reported.

King St., 3800 block, 12:48 p.m. Aug. 2. A theft was reported.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 10:28 a.m. Aug. 5. A theft was reported.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 6:48 p.m. July 31. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1500 block, 8:03 p.m. Aug. 5. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3400 block, 10:30 p.m. Aug. 4. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., unit block, 2:45 p.m. July 30. A theft was reported.

Oak St. W., unit block, 8:41 p.m. Aug. 3. A theft was reported.

Old Dominion Blvd., 3800 block, 6:22 p.m. July 31. A theft was reported.

Old Dominion Blvd., 3900 block, 9:58 a.m. Aug. 6. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. N., 2200 block, 12:44 p.m. Aug. 5. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 500 block, 2:03 a.m. Aug. 3. A theft was reported.

Princess St., 1400 block, 10:44 a.m. Aug. 1. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Queen St., 700 block, 1:47 p.m. Aug. 5. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Reynolds St. S., 200 block, 6:57 p.m. Aug. 2. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 3:51 p.m. Aug. 4. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 10:50 p.m. July 31. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Ripley St. N., 300 block, 2:09 p.m. Aug. 3. A theft was reported.

Saint John Pl., 2500 block, 11:24 a.m. Aug. 5. A theft was reported.

Trent Ct., 5500 block, 12:46 p.m. Aug. 2. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Walnut St. E., 100 block, 7:28 a.m. Aug. 3. A theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 1200 block, 11:10 a.m. Aug. 4. A theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 1200 block, 7:46 p.m. Aug. 4. A theft was reported.

West St. N., 700 block, 6:23 p.m. Aug. 1. A theft was reported.

Wythe St., 1000 block, 2:52 p.m. Aug. 2. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Armistead St. N., 500 block, 7:07 a.m. Aug. 6. A vehicle was stolen.

Duke St., 1700 block, 6:15 p.m. Aug. 3. A vehicle was stolen.

Old Dominion Blvd., 3200 block, 7:46 a.m. Aug. 6. A vehicle was stolen.

Pitt St. S., 600 block, 11:36 p.m. Aug. 5. A vehicle was stolen.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 9:50 a.m. Aug. 1. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Braddock Rd. W., 4800 block, 10:47 a.m. Aug. 4. Property was damaged.

Cameron Station Blvd., 400 block, 11:06 p.m. Aug. 3. Property was damaged.

Daingerfield Rd., unit block, 8:48 a.m. Aug. 3. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 4600 block, 9:34 p.m. Aug. 5. Property was damaged.

Edsall Rd., unit block, 9:15 p.m. Aug. 2. Property was damaged.

Eliot Ct., 5700 block, 2 a.m. Aug. 2. Property was damaged.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 5:32 a.m. Aug. 3. Property was damaged.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500 block, 11:14 a.m. Aug. 5. Property was damaged.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 12:41 a.m. Aug. 1. Property was damaged.

Kenmore Ave., 4800 block, 8:07 p.m. Aug. 3. Property was damaged.

King St., 1400 block, 2:59 a.m. Aug. 2. Property was damaged.

King St., 3300 block, 10:31 a.m. Aug. 1. Property was damaged.

King St., unit block, 3:34 a.m. July 31. Property was damaged.

Prince St., unit block, 6:02 p.m. Aug. 6. Property was damaged.

Reynolds St. S., 200 block, 7:47 p.m. Aug. 1. Property was damaged.

36th St., unit block, 11:43 p.m. July 31. Property was damaged.

Arlington

ASSAULTS

Culpeper St. N., 1900 block, 10:29 a.m. Aug. 4. Two males fought. One of them received a laceration. Both males were taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Fern St. S., 15500 block. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 1100 block, 2:31 p.m. Aug. 4. An assault was reported.

Harrison St. N., 2500 block. Harassment was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2000 block. Threats were reported.

Johnson St. N., 1300 block, 10:21 p.m. Aug. 2. Two people fought.

Military Rd. and N. 31st St., 9:45 p.m. July 31. A man attempted to engage a female in conversation and when she walked away, he grabbed her buttocks.

Wilson Blvd. and N. Quinn St. An assault was reported.

Woodstock St. N., 2000 block. An assault was reported.

Eighth Rd. S., 5100 block. An assault was reported.

18th and N. Oak streets. An assault was reported.

ROBBERY

Wilson Blvd., 1600 block, 9:04 p.m. Aug. 1. A man placed merchandise in a bag and threatened an employee when he was confronted. The man fled on a bike.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Adams St. S., 2700 block. A theft was reported.

Arlington Mill and S. Walter Reed drives. A theft was reported.

Army Navy Dr., 800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Beechwood Cir., 2800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 5000 block, 7 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Aug. 2. Cash and other items were stolen from a residence.

Edgewood St. N., 1000 block, 7 p.m. July 2 to 6:30 p.m. July 30. Property was stolen from a residence entered by force.

Frederick St. S., 800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Glebe Rd. N., 700 block, 12:37 p.m. Aug. 3. Shoplifting was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 700 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 800 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2000 block. A theft was reported.

Joyce St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

King St. area. Property was stolen.

Lee Hwy., 4000 block, midnight to 6 a.m. Aug. 5. An attempt was made to enter a business by force.

Quantico St. N., 2200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Quincy St. S., 1300 block, 1:45 p.m. Aug. 2 to 4:12 a.m. Aug. 3. Construction materials were stolen from a construction site.

Scott St. S., 1300 block, July 31 to Aug. 3. Property was stolen from a residence.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 2300 block. Trespassing was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. An employee theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. An item was stolen.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. Property was stolen.

Wilson Blvd., 3000 block, 2:24 p.m. Aug. 3. Shoplifting was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3000 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 10:30 p.m. Aug. 2. Pocket-picking was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block, 1 p.m. Aug. 2. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. Property was stolen.

Eighth St. S., 4400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Eighth St. S., 5100 block, 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 31. Property was stolen from a residence and items were tampered with.

19th St. S., 700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

24th Rd. S., 2400 block, 9:09 a.m. Aug. 6. A man entered a residential building by force and caused damage. A 33-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

26th Court St., 2300 block. A theft was reported.

33rd St. and S. Potomac Ave. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Danville St. N., 1200 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Fifth Rd. N., 4000 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered.

10th St. N. and Fairfax Dr., 9:30 p.m. Aug. 3. A silver 2000 Mercedes-Benz ML320 was stolen.

11th St. N., 2800 block, 5 a.m. Aug. 1. A gray 2002 Honda Accord was stolen.

VANDALISM

Arlington Blvd. and N. Pershing Dr. A vehicle was tampered with.

Fillmore St. N., 2400 block, Graffiti was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1700 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Rolfe St. S., 1400 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Wilson Blvd., 6000 block. Graffiti was reported.

10th St. N., 3100 block, 2 a.m. Aug. 3. Property was damaged.

26th Rd. N., 6200 block. A vehicle was damaged.