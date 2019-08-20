Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 2:15 a.m. Aug. 9. An assault was reported.

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 1:47 p.m. Aug. 13. An assault was reported.

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 2:25 p.m. Aug. 10. An assault was reported.

Ashby St., unit block, 2:53 a.m. Aug. 11. An assault was reported.

Bragg St. S., unit block, 12:36 a.m. Aug. 13. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Custis Ave. E., unit block, 10:21 p.m. Aug. 9. An assault was reported.

Duke St., unit block, 3:25 p.m. Aug. 9. An assault was reported.

Duke St., unit block, 5:46 p.m. Aug. 9. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Four Mile Rd., 500 block, 10 a.m. Aug. 10. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 100 block, 9:20 p.m. Aug. 8. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Glebe Rd. W., 200 block, 5:57 a.m. Aug. 11. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 8:58 p.m. Aug. 6. An assault was reported.

King St., 700 block, 11:41 p.m. Aug. 7. An assault was reported.

King St., 1700 block, 12:47 a.m. Aug. 11. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Larstan Dr., unit block, 8:05 p.m. Aug. 7. An assault was reported.

Madison St., 500 block, 1:19 a.m. Aug. 10. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Manor Rd., 900 block, 9:13 a.m. Aug. 10. An assault was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 600 block, 11:58 p.m. Aug. 7. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3400 block, 2:18 a.m. Aug. 11. An assault was reported.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 9 a.m. Aug. 9. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 4:04 p.m. Aug. 10. An assault was reported.

Sunset Dr., unit block, 7:31 p.m. Aug. 8. An assault was reported.

Union St. S., 200 block, 4:28 a.m. Aug. 10. An assault was reported.

Washington St. N., 200 block, 10:59 p.m. Aug. 10. An assault was reported.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 12:49 p.m. Aug. 9. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 9:21 p.m. Aug. 7. An assault was reported.

KIDNAPPING

Glebe Rd. W., 100 block, 9:20 p.m. Aug. 8. Kidnapping was reported. An arrest was made.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 9 a.m. Aug. 9. Kidnapping was reported. An arrest was made.

WEAPON

Potomac Ave., 3500 block, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9. Weapon violation was reported. An arrest was made.

ROBBERY

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 9:11 a.m. Aug. 9. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Colonel Johnson Lane, 5200 block, 2:16 p.m. Aug. 11. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4500 block, 9:56 a.m. Aug. 10. A theft was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 10:39 p.m. Aug. 11. Property was stolen. An arrest was made.

Eisenhower Ave., 4900 block, 1:17 p.m. Aug. 8. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Fillmore Ave., 5100 block, 7:11 a.m. Aug. 9. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Four Mile Rd., 800 block, 5:27 a.m. Aug. 9. Property was stolen.

Highview Lane N., 1400 block, 3:54 p.m. Aug. 9. A theft was reported.

Imboden St. N., 500 block, 5:59 p.m. Aug. 8. A theft was reported.

John Carlyle St., 600 block, 5:48 p.m. Aug. 13. A theft was reported.

Jordan St. N., 100 block, 8:01 a.m. Aug. 10. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Jordan St. S., unit block, 8:30 a.m. Aug. 7. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 8. A theft was reported.

Kingston Ave., 1400 block, 9:13 a.m. Aug. 12. A theft was reported.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 6:33 p.m. Aug. 10. A theft was reported.

Lyons Lane, 3700 block, 1 p.m. Aug. 7. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Merton Ct., 5800 block, 11:42 a.m. Aug. 12. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 4100 block, 7:49 a.m. Aug. 8. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Patrick St. S., 300 block, 6:47 p.m. Aug. 8. A theft was reported.

Patrick St. S., 600 block, 9:22 a.m. Aug. 10. Property was stolen.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 10:30 a.m. Aug. 7. An employee theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Port St., 700 block, 3:35 p.m. Aug. 7. A theft was reported.

Quantrell Ave., 5800 block, 9:44 p.m. Aug. 9. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 5:19 p.m. Aug. 8. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Stevenson Ave., 5900 block, 5:13 p.m. Aug. 7. Property was stolen.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 7:05 a.m. Aug. 10. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. S., 300 block, 4:06 p.m. Aug. 8. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 500 block, 4:51 p.m. Aug. 9. Property was stolen.

Van Dorn St. S., unit block, 3:51 p.m. Aug. 11. Trespassing was reported.

Van Valkenburgh Lane, 1400 block, 4:42 a.m. Aug. 13. A theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 1200 block, 1:29 p.m. Aug. 10. A theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 1200 block, 7:29 p.m. Aug. 11. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Abingdon Dr. E., 1400 block, 9:26 a.m. Aug. 9. A vehicle was stolen.

Bashford Lane, 900 block, 2:32 a.m. Aug. 12. A vehicle was stolen.

Jordan St. N., 500 block, 4:01 p.m. Aug. 8. A vehicle was stolen.

Livermore Lane, 300 block, 9:37 a.m. Aug. 11. A vehicle was stolen.

Morgan St. N., 5400 block, 1:38 p.m. Aug. 7. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Duke St., 1900 block, 5:59 p.m. Aug. 12. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 4300 block, 4:15 a.m. Aug. 6. Property was damaged.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 10:39 p.m. Aug. 11. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 9:28 p.m. Aug. 9. Property was damaged.

Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 8:58 p.m. Aug. 6. Property was damaged.

Madison St., 1000 block, 3:37 p.m. Aug. 12. Property was damaged.

Pickett St. S., 200 block, 3:46 p.m. Aug. 9. Property was damaged.

Prince St., unit block, 8:13 p.m. Aug. 6. Property was damaged.

Royal St. N., 400 block, 8:01 p.m. Aug. 10. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/police.

ASSAULTS

Clarendon Blvd., 3100 block, 2 a.m. Aug. 9. An assault in a restaurant was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 3100 block. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike, 3000 block. An assault was reported.

Courthouse Rd. S., 500 block. An assault was reported.

Culpeper St. N., 1900 block. An assault was reported.

Four Mile Run S., 4600 block, 2:54 a.m. Aug. 11. Two men fought. A man suffered from lacerations and was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. A 30-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged.

Glebe Rd. N., 1000 block. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 300 block, 5:50 p.m. Aug. 10. Two people fought.

Glebe Rd. N., 300 block. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., unit block, 3:06 a.m. Aug. 8. Two males assaulted a man in a drive-through and fled the scene.

Greenbrier St. S., 800 block. An assault was reported.

Pershing Dr. N., 2200 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 8. Two people fought.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 2300 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd. and N. Veitch St., 12:06 p.m. Aug. 11. An assault was reported.

Sixth St. N., 3800 block. An assault was reported.

Eighth Rd. S., 5100 block. An assault was reported.

11th St. N., 2300 block. Threats were reported.

20th Rd. N., 2500 block. Harassment was reported.

STRANGULATION

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block, 1:41 a.m. Aug. 7. Strangulation was reported.

ROBBERIES

Clarendon Blvd. and N. Barton St., 2:30 to 3:30 a.m. Aug. 4. A man brandished a firearm and robbed a male pedestrian of cash. No injuries were reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2000 block, 8:47 a.m. Aug. 10. Two men threatened employees and robbed a business of cash and merchandise before fleeing the scene. A 29-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

Crystal Dr., 1700 block, 4:09 p.m. Aug. 8. During an employment dispute, a man threw an item at a male and threatened harm unless he received payment. A 32-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged.

Dinwiddie St. S., 900 block, 8:58 p.m. Aug. 10. Two men assaulted and robbed a male pedestrian of property.

Fairfax Dr., 3500 block, 6:20 a.m. Aug. 8. A man robbed a business of merchandise and threatened an employee before fleeing the scene.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 2:40 p.m. Aug. 11. A man threatened an employee and robbed a convenience store of merchandise.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Adams St. S., 2700 block. A theft was reported.

Army Navy Dr., 800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Clarendon Blvd., 2200 block. Trespassing was reported.

Courthouse Rd. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Dinwiddie St. S., 900 block. A theft was reported.

Dinwiddie St. S., 1300 block. A theft was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 4200 block, 11:03 p.m. Aug. 12. A theft was reported.

Fort Myer Dr., 2900 block, 10:28 a.m. Aug. 10. Property was stolen from three vehicles entered by smashing windows.

George Mason Dr. S., 1500 block, 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 7. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Glebe Rd. N., 700 block, 2:56 p.m. Aug. 11. Shoplifting was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 1600 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., unit block, 5:12 p.m. Aug. 11. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. An item was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Highland St. N., 1800 block, 9:52 a.m. Aug. 9. A garage door and window of a residence were found open. Nothing was reported missing.

Jackson St. N., 800 block, 1:03 a.m. Aug. 10. Residents arrived and observed a man inside the home. The man fled the scene. Nothing was reported missing.

Jackson St. N., 800 block, 10 p.m. Aug. 9. Property was entered.

Jackson St. N., 900 block, 1:41 a.m. Aug. 10. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 1500 block. A theft was reported.

Lee Hwy., 1400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lorton St. S., 2000 block. A theft was reported.

Thomas St. N., 200 block. Property was stolen.

Washington Blvd., 5800 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 9:28 a.m. Aug. 8. Shoplifting from a convenience store was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3900 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 9. A theft was reported.

Fourth St. N., 3000 block, 6:52 p.m. Aug. 7. A theft was reported.

Seventh Rd. S., 5000 block, 8:45 to 11 a.m. Aug. 7. Cash and property were stolen from a residence.

12th Rd. S., 500 block. A theft was reported.

15th St. S., 800 block, May 12 to Aug. 3. Property was stolen from a residence.

17th St. N., 1300 block. A theft was reported.

19th St. S., 700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

22nd St. N., 6300 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

24th Rd. S., 2400 block, 9:09 a.m. Aug. 6. A man attempted to enter a residential building by force. A 33-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4100 block, Aug. 7. A white 2015 Lexus NX200T was stolen.

George Mason Dr. S., 1500 block, Aug. 7. A silver 2014 Toyota Rav4 was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

VANDALISM

Fillmore St. N., 1000 block, 1 a.m. Aug. 7. Property was damaged.

Fillmore St. N., 2400 block, 6:30 a.m. Aug. 6. Graffiti was found on a building and a vehicle.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block, 10:14 p.m. Aug. 9. Property was damaged.

Nelson St. N., 1000 block, 11 p.m. Aug. 8. Property was damaged.

Washington Blvd., 5400 block. Property was damaged.

Wilson Blvd. and N. Madison St. A vehicle was damaged.

Wilson Blvd., 3200 block, 2:55 p.m. Aug. 9. Property was damaged.

26th Rd. N., 6200 block. A vehicle was damaged.