Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Alfred St. S., 300 block, 12:01 p.m. Aug. 20. An assault was reported.

Ascot Ct., 5500 block, 8:16 p.m. Aug. 17. An assault was reported.

Drake Ct., 5700 block, 11:53 a.m. Aug. 16. An assault was reported.

Duke St., unit block, 5:55 a.m. Aug. 15. An assault was reported.

Dulany St., 400 block, 11:50 a.m. Aug. 15. An assault was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6000 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 15. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Edsall Rd., 6000 block, 10:07 p.m. Aug. 16. An assault was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 4000 block, 1:10 p.m. Aug. 14. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Eisenhower Ave., 4000 block, 8:48 p.m. Aug. 18. An assault was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 4800 block, 8:16 p.m. Aug. 17. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 12:14 a.m. Aug. 14. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 12:53 a.m. Aug. 17. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Henry St. N., 1000 block, 7:19 p.m. Aug. 20. An assault was reported.

King St., 900 block, 10:01 a.m. Aug. 14. An assault was reported.

Leslie Ave., 1400 block, 12:17 p.m. Aug. 19. An assault was reported.

Madison St., 800 block, 11:46 a.m. Aug. 16. An assault was reported.

Madison St., 1200 block, 1:37 a.m. Aug. 17. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3500 block, 2:50 a.m. Aug. 18. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 10:40 a.m. Aug. 17. An assault was reported.

Pickett St. S., 100 block, 2:43 p.m. Aug. 20. An assault was reported.

Pickett St. S., 600 block, 2:19 a.m. Aug. 17. An assault was reported.

Pickett St. S., 600 block, 6:38 p.m. Aug. 18. An assault was reported.

Quaker Lane N., 1200 block, 9:04 p.m. Aug. 18. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Reed Ave. E., unit block, 2:35 p.m. Aug. 19. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 12:34 a.m. Aug. 16. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 9:58 a.m. Aug. 15. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Russell Rd., 3600 block, 9:36 a.m. Aug. 13. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 10 p.m. Aug. 14. An assault was reported.

Stevenson Ave., 6100 block, 12:59 p.m. Aug. 17. An assault was reported.

Washington St. S., 900 block, 3:58 p.m. Aug. 20. An assault was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 4:37 p.m. Aug. 15. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beauregard St. N., 1900 block, 6:55 p.m. Aug. 13. An employee theft was reported.

Diagonal Rd., 1800 block, 7:44 a.m. Aug. 20. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Donovan Dr., 5100 block, 3:31 p.m. Aug. 15. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4300 block, 12:15 p.m. Aug. 20. Trespassing was reported.

Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 1:22 a.m. Aug. 16. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 4:13 a.m. Aug. 15. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 10:39 p.m. Aug. 11. Property was stolen. An arrest was made.

Eisenhower Ave., 4600 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 15. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 5000 block, 10:09 a.m. Aug. 18. A theft was reported.

Henry St. N., 1000 block, 7:19 p.m. Aug. 20. A theft was reported.

Hooffs Run Dr., 300 block, 9:59 a.m. Aug. 20. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 9:06 p.m. Aug. 19. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4800 block, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 15. Trespassing was reported.

King St., 500 block, 4:08 p.m. Aug. 20. An employee theft was reported.

Main Line Blvd., 2600 block, 2:41 p.m. Aug. 20. A theft was reported.

Milan Dr., 3800 block, 6:21 a.m. Aug. 19. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 4:05 p.m. Aug. 15. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. N., 2200 block, 10:15 p.m. Aug. 19. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. N., 2200 block, 10:15 p.m. Aug. 19. Trespassing was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 12:05 p.m. Aug. 15. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 600 block, 9 p.m. Aug. 12. A theft was reported.

Potomac Ave., 600 block, 3:24 p.m. Aug. 15. A theft was reported.

Princess St., 500 block, 12:50 p.m. Aug. 19. A theft was reported.

Quaker Lane N., 1200 block, 2:09 p.m. Aug. 17. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 9:58 a.m. Aug. 15. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 5:43 p.m. Aug. 16. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Saint Asaph St. N., 600 block, 5:25 p.m. Aug. 15. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Washington St. S., 1200 block, 6:14 p.m. Aug. 19. A theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 1200 block, 6:33 p.m. Aug. 19. A theft was reported.

Wythe St., 300 block, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 15. Trespassing was reported.

Wythe St., 1200 block, 7:39 p.m. Aug. 17. A theft was reported.

Wythe St., 1200 block, 7:42 p.m. Aug. 17. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Trent Ct., 5500 block, 11:43 p.m. Aug. 16. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 7:43 p.m. Aug. 18. Property was damaged.

Braddock Rd. W., 4700 block, 4:42 p.m. Aug. 13. Property was damaged.

Callahan Dr., 100 block, 4:19 p.m. Aug. 14. Property was damaged.

Derby Ct., 5600 block, 12:06 a.m. Aug. 19. Property was damaged.

Drake Ct., 5700 block, 11:53 a.m. Aug. 16. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 4300 block, 12:15 p.m. Aug. 20. Property was damaged.

Duke St., unit block, 6:24 p.m. Aug. 15. Property was damaged.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 4:21 p.m. Aug. 13. Property was damaged.

Lee St. S., 800 block, 10:29 a.m. Aug. 19. Property was damaged.

Old Dominion Blvd., 3900 block, 12:41 a.m. Aug. 20. Property was damaged.

Oronoco St., 1500 block, 12:33 p.m. Aug. 16. Property was damaged.

Potomac Ave., 600 block, 3:24 p.m. Aug. 15. Property was damaged.

Wythe St., 1200 block, 7:39 p.m. Aug. 17. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/police.

ASSAULTS

Carlin Springs Rd. S., 300 block. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike, 2900 block. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike, 5300 block. Threats were reported.

Culpepper St. N., 2300 block. An assault was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An assault was reported.

Joyce St. S., 2600 block. An assault was reported.

Monroe St. S., 2400 block, 1:50 a.m. Aug. 16. Two people fought. One of them was struck resulting in minor injuries. A 43-year-old Philadelphia man was arrested and charged.

Old Glebe Rd. S., 100 block, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 18. A man and an officer on patrol bumped shoulders at a fair and then the man struck the officer in the face with his fist. A 20-year-old Forestville man was arrested and charged.

20th Rd. N., 2500 block. Harassment was reported.

BRANDISHING

Moore St. N., 1800 block, 4:05 a.m. Aug. 16. A male displayed a knife and later a firearm when a man confronted him for touching his vehicle. The male fled the scene.

PEEPING TOM

Columbia Pike, 1900 block, 10:19 p.m. Aug. 14. A man was seen peering into a glass door of a residence and then fled the scene.

ROBBERIES

King St., 4600 block, 1:43 a.m. Aug. 14. A man displayed a firearm, assaulted an employee and robbed a cash register of cash. The employee received minor injuries.

21st St. S., 1000 block, 7:19 p.m. Aug. 16. A man assaulted a male and robbed him of his eyeglasses. The man fled in a vehicle. The male received minor injuries.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Army Navy Dr., 900 block. A theft was reported.

Clark St. S., 3500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike and S. Barton St. Trespassing was reported.

Columbia Pike, 2900 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 3400 block. A theft was reported.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Fort Myer Dr., 1900 block, 9:27 to 9:40 p.m. Aug. 17. A business was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 3700 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 14 to 5 a.m. Aug. 15. Property was stolen from a residence. Items were tampered with.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 3700 block. A theft was reported.

Garfield St. N., 900 block, 9:15 a.m. Aug. 18. Property was stolen from a building.

Glebe Rd. S., 2900 block. Identity theft was reported.

Greenbrier St. N., unit block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Harrison St. N., 2500 block, 4 a.m. Aug. 15. Cash was stolen from a business entered by force.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 9:26 a.m. Aug. 16. Property was stolen from a building.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An employee theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Nash St. N., 1400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Nash St. N., 1800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Oakland St. S., 1600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Orme St. S., 900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Pollard St. S., 1400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Queen St. N., 1200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wayne St. N., 700 block, 9 a.m. Aug. 18. Property was stolen from a residence.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block, 7:55 p.m. Aug. 18. Shoplifting was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. An employee theft was reported.

Second Rd. N., 4200 block. A theft was reported.

Second St. S., 2300 block, 11:11 a.m. Aug. 15. Shoplifting from a grocery store was reported.

Second St. S., 2300 block. A theft was reported.

Second St. S., 3500 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 18. Pocket-picking was reported.

Fourth St. N., 4300 block. Trespassing was reported.

Seventh Rd. S., 4200 block. A theft was reported.

12th St. S., 500 block. A theft was reported.

12th St. S., 500 block. Property was stolen.

15th St. S., 600 block. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Arlington Blvd., 5900 block, Aug. 18. A red 2007 Kawasaki Ninja was stolen.

Buchanan St. S., 2700 block, Aug. 16. A gray 2014 Volvo S70 was stolen.

Columbia Pike and S. Orme St. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, Aug. 14. A black 2017 TaoTao ATM 50A moped was stolen.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2300 block, Aug. 18. A blue 2019 Nissan Sentra was stolen.

Lowell St. S., 2400 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

14th St. S., 4900 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

VANDALISM

Crystal Dr., 2200 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

George Mason Dr. N., 1700 block, 5:37 a.m. Aug. 19. A vehicle was damaged.

Glebe Rd. S., 2700 block. Property was damaged.

Lee Hwy., 1400 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Moore St. N., 1900 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Oak St. N., 1800 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Wilson Blvd., 3000 block, 2:05 a.m. Aug. 18. Property was damaged.

Ninth St. S., 4800 block. Property was damaged.

23rd St. S., 4200 block. Property was damaged.