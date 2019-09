Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 3:50 a.m. Aug. 27. An assault was reported and property was stolen.

Aspen St., 200 block, 9:47 p.m. Aug. 23. An assault was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 4700 block, 12:28 a.m. Aug. 24. An assault was reported.

Bruce St., 3900 block, 6:23 p.m. Aug. 25. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Courthouse Sq., 400 block, 7:45 p.m. Aug. 25. An assault was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 4500 block, 3:18 p.m. Aug. 22. An assault was reported.

Executive Ave., 3900 block, 2:23 a.m. Aug. 22. An assault was reported.

Finley Lane, 1100 block, 4:09 a.m. Aug. 25. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Harvard St., 100 block, 8:59 a.m. Aug. 26. An assault was reported.

Henry St. N., 1000 block, 8:16 p.m. Aug. 20. An assault was reported.

Hooffs Run Dr., 300 block, 11:02 a.m. Aug. 27. An assault was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 12:44 p.m. Aug. 21. An assault was reported.

King St., 3300 block, 7:38 p.m. Aug. 23. An assault was reported.

Monroe St. W., unit block, 4:54 a.m. Aug. 25. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Quantrell Ave., 5800 block, 12:07 a.m. Aug. 25. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Raleigh Ave., 4300 block, 12:18 a.m. Aug. 23. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Reynolds St. S., 200 block, 1:14 a.m. Aug. 21. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 8:40 p.m. Aug. 24. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 11:05 p.m. Aug. 24. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 100 block, 7:12 p.m. Aug. 27. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 300 block, 11:06 p.m. Aug. 21. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

WEAPON

Seay St., 2800 block, 4:43 p.m. Aug. 23. Weapon violation reported.

ROBBERIES

Jenkins St. S., 100 block, 10:59 p.m. Aug. 20. A robbery was reported.

Old Dominion Blvd., 3900 block, 9:40 p.m. Aug. 20. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Armistead St. N., 500 block, 6:13 p.m. Aug. 24. A theft was reported.

Cameron Mills Rd., 2400 block, 10:35 a.m. Aug. 20. A theft was reported.

Canterbury Sq., unit block, 6:07 p.m. Aug. 20. A theft was reported.

Derby Ct., 5600 block, 7:38 a.m. Aug. 26. A theft was reported.

Dow Ave., 5700 block, 3:46 p.m. Aug. 24. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3200 block, 11:44 a.m. Aug. 23. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4100 block, 4:59 p.m. Aug. 22. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5800 block, 9:08 p.m. Aug. 22. A theft was reported.

Duncan Ave., 500 block, 10:55 a.m. Aug. 19. A theft was reported.

Early St. N., 2300 block, 12:08 p.m. Aug. 21. A theft was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6000 block, 11:46 a.m. Aug. 22. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2400 block, 8:24 p.m. Aug. 23. A theft was reported.

Fairfax St. N., 300 block, 4:57 a.m. Aug. 19. A theft was reported.

Fannon St., 400 block, 9:40 a.m. Aug. 25. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 200 block, 2:50 p.m. Aug. 24. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., unit block, 11:28 a.m. Aug. 23. A theft was reported.

Henry St. N., 1000 block, 8:16 p.m. Aug. 20. A theft was reported.

Highview Lane N., 1400 block, 9:51 a.m. Aug. 23. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 8:26 a.m. Aug. 21. A theft was reported.

King St., 500 block, 1:45 p.m. Aug. 25. A theft was reported.

King St., 500 block, 10:07 p.m. Aug. 21. A theft was reported.

King St., 600 block, 7:35 p.m. Aug. 22. A theft was reported.

King St., 3200 block, 4:24 p.m. Aug. 23. A theft was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 12:09 p.m. Aug. 26. A theft was reported.

La Salle Ave., 4500 block, 10:42 a.m. Aug. 24. A theft was reported.

Merton Ct., 5700 block, 6:33 a.m. Aug. 23. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 9:37 p.m. Aug. 21. A theft was reported.

Morgan Ct., 6000 block, 10:42 a.m. Aug. 24. A theft was reported.

Mount Eagle Pl., 1500 block, 8:23 p.m. Aug. 24. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 5:49 p.m. Aug. 23. A theft was reported.

Patrick St. S., 600 block, 9:22 p.m. Aug. 26. A theft was reported.

Payne St. N., 600 block, 11:19 a.m. Aug. 22. A theft was reported.

Potomac Greens Dr., 1600 block, 7:44 p.m. Aug. 22. A theft was reported.

Quaker Lane N., 1500 block, 9:06 p.m. Aug. 21. A theft was reported.

Quaker Lane N., 1600 block, 9:41 p.m. Aug. 21. A theft was reported.

Quantrell Ave., 5800 block, 12:28 a.m. Aug. 21. A theft was reported.

Ravensworth Pl., 3200 block, 8:41 a.m. Aug. 22. A theft was reported.

Raymond Ave. E., 400 block, 9:05 a.m. Aug. 26. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 22. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Richenbacher Ave., 5400 block, 12:06 p.m. Aug. 21. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 1:14 p.m. Aug. 27. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 6:15 p.m. Aug. 25. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Roanoke Ave., 5400 block, 10:44 a.m. Aug. 24. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 4:36 p.m. Aug. 27. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 10:23 p.m. Aug. 20. A theft was reported.

Tennessee Ave., 500 block, 5:15 p.m. Aug. 19. A theft was reported.

Valley Dr., 1000 block, 7:14 p.m. Aug. 27. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 400 block, 10:11 p.m. Aug. 19. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 500 block, 12:01 a.m. Aug. 25. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. S., 500 block, 6:59 a.m. Aug. 27. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Washington St. S., 1200 block, 5:25 p.m. Aug. 23. A theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 1200 block, 6:51 p.m. Aug. 21. A theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 1200 block, 7 p.m. Aug. 20. A theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 1200 block, 8:16 a.m. Aug. 23. A theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 1200 block, 9:22 a.m. Aug. 25. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 11:05 a.m. Aug. 23. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Wilkes St., 1200 block, 9:32 p.m. Aug. 22. A theft was reported.

Wythe St., 300 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 20. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Wythe St., 300 block, 5:36 p.m. Aug. 22. Trespassing was reported.

Wythe St., 300 block, 5:40 p.m. Aug. 22. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Yale Dr., 100 block, 3:46 p.m. Aug. 22. A theft was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 8:49 p.m. Aug. 26. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Ascot Ct., 5500 block, 1:17 a.m. Aug. 25. A vehicle was stolen and property was damaged.

Paxton St. N., unit block, 10:42 a.m. Aug. 22. A vehicle was stolen.

Pickett St. S., 200 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 27. A vehicle was stolen.

Reynolds St. S., 200 block, 9:49 a.m. Aug. 21. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Armistead St. N., 500 block, 9:32 a.m. Aug. 26. Property was damaged.

Armistead St. N., 500 block, 1:25 p.m. Aug. 22. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 5000 block, 6:47 p.m. Aug. 22. Property was damaged.

Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 9:37 p.m. Aug. 25. Property was damaged.

Glebe Rd. W., 700 block, 6:02 p.m. Aug. 25. Property was damaged.

Lincolnia Rd., 6000 block, 1:55 p.m. Aug. 21. Property was damaged.

Madison St., 1000 block, 5:38 p.m. Aug. 19. Property was damaged.

Monroe Ave. W., unit block, 3 a.m. Aug. 25. Property was damaged.

Payne St. N., unit block, 4:02 p.m. Aug. 25. Property was damaged.

Prince St., 1300 block, 4:13 p.m. Aug. 21. Property was damaged.

Quaker Lane N., unit block, 9:51 p.m. Aug. 21. Property was damaged.

Raleigh Ave., 4400 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 21. Property was damaged.

Raleigh Ave., 4400 block, 3:22 p.m. Aug. 21. Property was damaged.

Reynolds St. S., 200 block, 9:50 p.m. Aug. 21. Property was damaged.

Tennessee Ave., 800 block, 1:53 p.m. Aug. 24. Property was damaged.

Tower Ct., 6000 block, 12:29 p.m. Aug. 23. Property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 7:19 p.m. Aug. 24. Property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. S., 400 block, 10:11 p.m. Aug. 19. Property was damaged.

Washington St. N., unit block, 10:20 a.m. Aug. 19. Property was damaged.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 11:05 a.m. Aug. 23. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/police.

ASSAULTS

Carlin Springs Rd. S., 300 block. An assault was reported.

Chesterfield Rd., 5000 block. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike, 2900 block. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike, 3000 block. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike, 5300 block. Threats were reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 300 block, 2:35 a.m. Aug. 26. Two people fought.

Glebe Rd. N., 1000 block. An assault was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. An assault was reported.

Joyce St. S., 2600 block. An assault was reported.

Lynn St. N., 1700 block. An assault was reported.

Veitch St. S., 2700 block. An assault was reported.

Washington Blvd. and N. Highland St., 8:14 a.m. Aug. 23. Two people fought.

Wilson Blvd., 1200 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 12:50 a.m. Aug. 24. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3200 block. An assault was reported.

Second St. S., 2500 block, 4:49 p.m. Aug. 23. Two people fought.

25th St. S., 3600 block. An assault was reported.

WEAPONS

Walter Reed Dr. S., 1800 block. Weapon violation was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3800 block. Weapon violation was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 2600 block, 12:30 a.m. Aug. 25. Auto parts were stolen from a vehicle.

Army Navy Dr., 800 block. Property was stolen.

Army Navy Dr., 900 block. A theft was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2000 block. Identity theft was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2800 block, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 21. Shoplifting was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2800 block, 8:35 a.m. Aug. 22. Property was stolen from a building.

Columbia Pike, 3400 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 5000 block. A theft was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 3500 block. 1:28 p.m. Aug. 22. Shoplifting was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 3500 block. A theft was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 4600 block, 3:23 p.m. Aug. 21. Property was stolen from a building.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

George Mason Dr. N., 1700 block, 9 a.m. Aug. 22. Property was stolen from an office.

Harrison St. N., 2500 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An employee theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Illinois St. N., 800 block, 4 p.m. Aug. 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Joyce St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen.

Lee Hwy., 1400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Long Bridge Dr., 300 block. A theft was reported.

Orme St. S., 900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Quincy St. N., 1300 block, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Quinn St. N., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Stafford St. N., 1300 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wilson Blvd., 2800 block, 9:30 p.m. Aug. 24. Property was stolen at a bar.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3900 block, 4:50 p.m. Aug. 26. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block, 11:36 a.m. Aug. 24. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 21. Property was stolen from a building.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block, 8:55 p.m. Aug. 21. Shoplifting was reported.

Second St. S., 2300 block, 8 a.m. Aug. 26. Property was stolen.

Ninth Rd. S., 2500 block. A theft was reported.

20th St. S., 200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Eads St. S., 1300 block, Aug. 25. A white 2009 Yamaha FZ6 was stolen.

VANDALISM

Columbia Pike, 5500 block. A vehicle was damaged.

George Mason Dr. N., 1700 block, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 21. Property was damaged.

Key Blvd., 1500 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Lee Hwy., 1400 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Lowell St. S., 2400 block. Property was damaged.

Orme St. S., 900 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Quinn St. N., 1900 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Washington Blvd. and N. Pershing Dr., 9 p.m. Aug. 21. Property was damaged.

Washington Blvd., 3000 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Seventh and S. Florida streets. Graffiti was reported.

13th and S. Eads streets. A vehicle was damaged.