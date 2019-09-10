Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Alfred St. N., 800 block, 5:43 p.m. Aug. 30. An assault was reported.

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 1:48 a.m. Sept. 1. An assault was reported.

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 3:50 a.m. Aug. 27. An assault was reported and property was stolen.

Armistead St. N., 500 block, 11:45 p.m. Aug. 29. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Braddock Rd. W., 4800 block, 12:57 a.m. Sept. 2. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Bradford Ct., 5400 block, 8:07 p.m. Aug. 31. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 3200 block, 11:18 p.m. Aug. 31. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 5400 block, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 1. An assault was reported.

Edison St., 3600 block, 4:21 p.m. Aug. 31. An assault was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 8:50 p.m. Aug. 30. An assault was reported.

Hooffs Run Dr., 300 block, 11:02 a.m. Aug. 27. An assault was reported.

Hooffs Run Dr., 300 block, 3:10 a.m. Aug. 28. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

King St., 1700 block, 12:24 a.m. Sept. 3. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Manor Rd., 800 block, 2:06 p.m. Aug. 30. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Merton Ct., 5800 block, 5:12 p.m. Aug. 28. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

Mill Rd., 2300 block, 8:45 a.m. Aug. 28. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3400 block, 1:21 a.m. Aug. 28. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 6:15 p.m. Sept. 1. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3900 block, 1:26 a.m. Aug. 31. An assault was reported.

Powhatan St., 900 block, 10:40 a.m. Sept. 2. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Reynolds St. S., unit block, 1:38 p.m. Aug. 31. An assault was reported.

Roanoke Ave., 5400 block, 11:50 p.m. Aug. 30. An assault was reported.

Russell Rd., 3800 block, 9:26 p.m. Aug. 30. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 2:57 a.m. Sept. 2. An assault was reported.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 2:05 a.m. Sept. 2. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 900 block, 4:03 p.m. Sept. 2. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 100 block, 7:12 p.m. Aug. 27. An assault was reported.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 6:35 a.m. Sept. 3. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 10:09 p.m. Aug. 31. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

KIDNAPPING

Powhatan St., 900 block, 10:40 a.m. Sept. 2. Kidnapping was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3500 block, 10:04 p.m. Sept. 1. Kidnapping was reported.

PEEPING TOM

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 2:41 p.m. Sept. 2. A peeping Tom incident was reported.

ROBBERIES

Commonwealth Ave., 2600 block, 7:30 a.m. Aug. 31. A robbery was reported.

Diagonal Rd., 1900 block, 11:53 p.m. Aug. 29. A robbery was reported. An arrest was made.

Fillmore Ave., 5100 block, 3 a.m. Aug. 31. A robbery was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 2:34 p.m. Sept. 1. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bruce St., 3900 block, 2:08 p.m. Sept. 3. A theft was reported.

Bruce St., 3900 block, 3:49 p.m. Sept. 3. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Cardinal Pl., 5500 block, 12:21 p.m. Aug. 31. A theft was reported.

Chambliss St. N., 1000 block, 4:14 p.m. Aug. 30. A theft was reported.

Custis Ave. E., unit block, 11:36 a.m. Aug. 27. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4500 block, 8:47 p.m. Aug. 27. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5300 block, 2:48 p.m. Aug. 29. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 6200 block, 7:53 a.m. Sept. 2. A theft was reported.

Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 10:07 p.m. Aug. 30. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Eisenhower Ave., 4700 block, 5:48 p.m. Sept. 2. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 5000 block, 4:40 a.m. Sept. 3. A theft was reported.

Fillmore Ave., 5600 block, 3:28 p.m. Aug. 28. A theft was reported.

Four Mile Rd., 500 block, 4:27 a.m. Aug. 29. Property was stolen. An arrest was made.

Glebe Rd. W., 800 block, 7:24 p.m. Sept. 3. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 1000 block, 1:30 a.m. Aug. 30. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 1000 block, 3:25 a.m. Aug. 28. A theft was reported.

Henry St. N., 1000 block, 11:27 a.m. Sept. 3. A theft was reported.

Hume Ave., 400 block, 1:12 p.m. Aug. 30. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4800 block, noon Aug. 27. A theft was reported.

King St., 500 block, 8:42 p.m. Aug. 2. A theft was reported.

Luna Park Dr., 200 block, 1:32 a.m. Sept. 3. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Morgan Ct., 6000 block, 5:43 a.m. Aug. 30. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1700 block, 10:36 p.m. Aug. 29. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 4:57 a.m. Sept. 2. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3900 block, 2:10 p.m. Sept. 3. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Oakville St., 2400 block, 5:21 p.m. Aug. 29. A theft was reported.

Park Center Dr., 3000 block, 12:39 p.m. Aug. 28. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 700 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 2. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 4:44 p.m. Aug. 28. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 5:01 p.m. Sept. 2. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 9:15 p.m. Sept. 1. A theft was reported.

Shirlington Rd., 2300 block, 2:40 p.m. Aug. 28. A theft was reported.

Taney Ave., 5300 block, 12:43 a.m. Sept. 1. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Thornton Way, 700 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 30. Trespassing was reported.

Union St. N., 100 block, 10 a.m. Aug. 28. A theft was reported.

Valley Dr., 1000 block, 7:14 p.m. Aug. 27. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 700 block, 8:05 a.m. Sept. 2. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. S., 500 block, 6:40 p.m. Aug. 28. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Washington St. S., 300 block, 10:06 a.m. Aug. 28. A theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 1200 block, 7:13 p.m. Aug. 30. A theft was reported.

Wesmond Dr., 100 block, 8:14 p.m. Aug. 27. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 2:16 p.m. Aug. 27. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 11:41 a.m. Aug. 31. A theft was reported.

Wythe St., 300 block, 4 p.m. Aug. 30. Trespassing was reported.

Wythe St., 1100 block, 12:14 p.m. Aug. 28. A theft was reported.

Wythe St., 1200 block, 6:06 p.m. Sept. 2. A theft was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 300 block, 9:49 a.m. Aug. 29. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Greenmount Dr. N., 1400 block, 1:32 p.m. Aug. 29. A vehicle was stolen.

Luna Park Dr., 100 block, 10:27 a.m. Sept. 2. A vehicle was stolen.

Ripley St. N., 100 block, 9:09 a.m. Sept. 2. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Braddock Rd. W., 4800 block, 12:57 a.m. Sept. 2. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Century Pl., 200 block, 3:55 a.m. Aug. 31. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 5100 block, 1:46 p.m. Aug. 28. Property was damaged.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 5:57 p.m. Sept. 2. Property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 4700 block, 5:48 p.m. Sept. 2. Property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 5000 block, 9:27 a.m. Sept. 3. Property was damaged.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 2:51 a.m. Aug. 29. Property was damaged.

Fillmore Ave., 5100 block, 3 a.m. Aug. 31. Property was damaged.

Martha Custis Dr., 1200 block, 1:49 p.m. Aug. 27. Property was damaged.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 6:15 p.m. Sept. 1. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Payne St. S., 300 block, 2:32 a.m. Aug. 31. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/police.

ASSAULTS

Carlin Springs Rd. S., 300 block. An assault was reported.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1400 block. Harassment was reported.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1400 block. Threats were reported.

Fairfax Dr., 4600 block, 9:52 p.m. Aug. 30. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., unit block. A man was approached by police for yelling obscenities while standing in traffic and struck an officer before attempting to flee on foot. A 56-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

Glebe Rd. S., 3300 block. An assault was reported.

Monroe St. S., 2400 block. Threats were reported.

Nelson St. N., 900 block. Threats were reported.

Washington Blvd. and N. 10th St., 4:16 p.m. Aug. 31. Two people fought.

Washington Blvd., 2100 block. An assault was reported.

Westmoreland St. N., 2100 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd. and Fort Myer Dr., 10:26 a.m. Sept. 2. Police responding to a fight, determined that a man had struck a person several times. The person was treated at a hospital for minor injuries. A 38-year-old Washington man was arrested and charged.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 1:31 a.m. Aug. 31. A group fight in a restaurant was reported.

Seventh St. N., 3800 block, 10 a.m. Aug. 31. Two people fought.

CARJACKING

Columbia Pike and S. Thomas St., 12:20 a.m. Aug. 28. Two males approached a man inside a parked vehicle and one of them brandished a firearm. Both males took personal property and forced the man into the back seat. They dropped off the man at the corner of Columbia Pike and South Four Mile Run Drive and drove away with the vehicle. No injuries were reported. The males were apprehended in Fairfax County.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Seventh St. S., 5200 block, 2:12 p.m. Aug. 28. A female observed a man fondling himself inside a vehicle. The man drove away before police arrived.

ROBBERY

Fort Myer Dr., 1900 block, 7:07 a.m. Aug. 31. A man entered a business and engaged in an argument with an employee and then damaged property. The man observed a male customer filming and then struck and robbed him of the cellphone. The man fled the business and threw the cellphone, causing it to break. A 36-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Army Navy Dr., 900 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 3000 block. Trespassing was reported.

Crystal Dr., 1500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfax Dr., 3500 block, 9:23 a.m. Sept. 2. Property was stolen.

Fairfax Dr., 4200 block, 6:43 p.m. Aug. 29. Purse-snatching was reported.

Fillmore St. N., 800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fort Myer Dr., 1900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Glebe Rd. N., 200 block, 3:15 a.m. Sept. 2. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An item was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Trespassing was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Joyce St. S., 1200 block. Trespassing was reported.

Lee Hwy., 5600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Randolph St. S., 3000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 2800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 3400 block, 4:05 p.m. Aug. 29. Property was stolen from a building.

Wilson Blvd. and N. Edgewood St. Identity theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3900 block, 12:04 p.m. Aug. 29. Property was stolen from a building.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 5200 block, 7:50 p.m. Aug. 31. Shoplifting was reported.

Ninth St. N., 6000 block. A theft was reported.

10th St. N., 3600 block, 11:05 a.m. Aug. 30. Property was stolen from a building.

14th St. N., 2000 block. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Cathedral Lane, 3900 block, Sept. 3. A 2015 Jeep Cherokee was stolen.

Eads St. S., 2000 block, Sept. 3. A black 2009 Honda CBR was stolen.

Fair St. S., 1300 block, Sept. 2. A black 2016 BMW RRS1000 was stolen.

Glebe Rd. S., 3600 block, Aug. 31. A red Honda CBR was stolen.

Pierce St. N., 1300 block, Aug. 28. A red 2001 Ford Escape was stolen.

VANDALISM

Richmond Hwy., 1300 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Eighth Rd. S., 5100 block. Property was damaged.

13th Rd. S., 3200 block. Property was damaged.