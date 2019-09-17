Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Armistead St. N., 500 block, 7:03 p.m. Sept. 3. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Beauregard St. N., unit block, 9:11 p.m. Sept. 8. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 4:10 p.m. Sept. 10. An assault was reported.

Bruce St., 3900 block, 11:34 p.m. Sept. 7. An assault was reported.

Cameron St., 1600 block, 7:54 p.m. Sept. 3. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 5000 block, 5:52 p.m. Sept. 9. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 11:10 p.m. Sept. 3. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 3600 block, 9:14 p.m. Sept. 9. An assault was reported.

Morgan St. N., 5400 block, 5:07 p.m. Sept. 8. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1000 block, 1 p.m. Sept. 5. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 2100 block, 12:25 a.m. Sept. 5. An assault was reported.

Payne St. N., 500 block, 2:06 p.m. Sept. 7. An assault was reported.

Pickett St. S., 200 block, 11:32 a.m. Sept. 9. An assault was reported and property was stolen.

Prince and Strand streets, 1:12 p.m. Sept. 7. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Quantrell Ave., 5900 block, 9:58 p.m. Sept. 6. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

Richenbacher Ave., 5400 block, 6:50 p.m. Sept. 3. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Sanger Ave., 5600 block, 8:21 p.m. Sept. 7. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 5:07 p.m. Sept. 5. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 11:05 p.m. Sept. 9. An assault was reported.

Stevenson Ave. and S. Van Dorn St., 11:10 a.m. Sept. 4. An assault was reported.

Taney Ave., 3900 block, 11:26 p.m. Sept. 9. An assault was reported.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 4:58 p.m. Sept. 8. An assault was reported.

Wythe St., 300 block, 5:26 p.m. Sept. 6. An assault was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 11:53 p.m. Sept. 9. An assault was reported and property was damaged. An arrest was made.

28th St. S., 3300 block, 6:45 p.m. Sept. 4. An assault was reported.

WEAPON

Payne St. S., 600 block, 11:23 p.m. Sept. 6. Weapon violation was reported.

ROBBERIES

Commonwealth Ave., 3200 block, 8:02 a.m. Sept. 7. A robbery was reported.

Executive Ave., 3900 block, 12:57 a.m. Sept. 7. A robbery was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3400 block, 4:05 a.m. Sept. 7. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Anderson and N. Morgan streets, 5:35 p.m. Sept. 4. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 3. Trespassing was reported and property was damaged.

Armistead St. N., 400 block, noon Sept. 3. Trespassing was reported and property was damaged.

Armistead St. N., 500 block, 11:11 a.m. Sept. 5. A theft was reported.

Columbus St. N., 200 block, 12:10 p.m. Sept. 5. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Duke St., 3100 block, 4:57 p.m. Sept. 9. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 6:55 p.m. Sept. 9. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5100 block, 5:07 p.m. Sept. 6. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Edsall Rd., 6000 block, 2:06 p.m. Sept. 10. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 2400 block, 12:02 p.m. Sept. 7. A theft was reported.

Ellsworth Dr., 100 block, 9:30 a.m. Sept. 7. A theft was reported.

Ellsworth St., 100 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 10. Trespassing was reported.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 10:11 p.m. Sept. 8. A theft was reported.

Greenmount Dr. S., 1400 block, 1:40 p.m. Sept. 7. A theft was reported.

Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 6:27 p.m. Sept. 7. Trespassing was reported.

Henry St. N., 800 block, 3:32 p.m. Sept. 8. A theft was reported.

King St., 300 block, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 10. A theft was reported.

King St., 1300 block, 7:05 p.m. Sept. 8. A theft was reported.

King St., 1300 block, 7:07 p.m. Sept. 8. A theft was reported.

King St., 3300 block, 10:58 a.m. Sept. 9. A theft was reported.

King St., 3300 block, 9:29 a.m. Sept. 9. A theft was reported.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 1:22 a.m. Sept. 7. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Madison St., 1200 block, 1:20 p.m. Sept. 5. A theft was reported.

Madison St., 1200 block, 8:55 p.m. Sept. 4. A theft was reported.

Main Line Blvd., 2900 block, 9:29 p.m. Sept. 9. A theft was reported.

Manor Rd., 900 block, 12:33 p.m. Sept. 10. A theft was reported.

Martha Custis Dr., 1200 block, 2:58 p.m. Sept. 6. A theft was reported.

Milan Dr., 3800 block, 6:05 a.m. Sept. 7. A theft was reported.

Mount Ida Ave. E., 300 block, 4:20 a.m. Sept. 5. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 2600 block, 4:53 a.m. Sept. 9. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3400 block, 12:45 p.m. Sept. 10. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 1:18 p.m. Sept. 7. A theft was reported.

Oxford Ave. E., 300 block, 2:59 p.m. Sept. 3. A theft was reported.

Powhatan St., 1000 block, 8:43 a.m. Sept. 9. A theft was reported.

Prince St., 1300 block, 2:15 p.m. Sept. 4. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 100 block, 11:14 a.m. Sept. 4. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 2900 block, 1:15 p.m. Sept. 6. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 10:14 a.m. Sept. 6. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 5:23 p.m. Sept. 10. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Royal St. S., 300 block, 1:16 p.m. Sept. 4. Trespassing was reported.

Saint Asaph St. N., 600 block, 10:46 a.m. Sept. 4. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 12:04 a.m. Sept. 10. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 8:23 a.m. Sept. 8. A theft was reported.

Taney Ave., 4600 block, 5:19 p.m. Sept. 6. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 300 block, 1:51 a.m. Sept. 6. Property was stolen.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Swamp Fox Rd., 200 block, 1:21 p.m. Sept. 5. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Brighton Ct., 3800 block, 5:19 p.m. Sept. 3. Property was damaged.

Callahan Dr., 100 block, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 5. Property was damaged.

Courthouse Sq., 400 block, 6:51 p.m. Sept. 10. Property was damaged.

Duke St., unit block, 7:58 a.m. Sept. 9. Property was damaged.

Leslie Ave., 1500 block, 5:37 p.m. Sept. 9. Property was damaged.

Richmond Hwy., 3700 block, 7 p.m. Sept. 10. Property was damaged.

Sanger Ave., 5700 block, 9:26 p.m. Sept. 6. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Taney Ave., 5300 block, 10:30 a.m. Sept. 7. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/police.

ASSAULTS

Carlin Springs Rd. S., 200 block. An assault was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2200 block. An assault was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 3100 block, 2 a.m. Sept. 7. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike, 3000 block. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike, 4100 block. An assault was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 6900 block. An assault was reported.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4200 block. Threats were reported.

Lee Hwy., 4700 block. An assault was reported.

Thomas St. N., 100 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block, 5:35 p.m. Sept. 6. An assault was reported.

16th St. S., 2600 block. An assault was reported.

20th Rd. N., 2500 block. Harassment was reported.

23rd St. S. and Richmond Hwy. An assault was reported.

23rd St. S., 200 block. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Army Navy Dr., 300 block. Identity theft was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2800 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 2000 block, 9:52 p.m. Sept. 8. A resident observed a male entering the front door and when he yelled, the male fled the scene.

Columbia Pike, 2900 block. A theft was reported.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1500 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Delaware St. N., 3500 block, 1:30 to 6 p.m. Sept. 7. An attempt was made to enter a residence. Damage was reported.

Eads St. S., 1900 block, 1:17 p.m. Sept. 2. A female was entering her apartment when a male forced himself inside. The male made threats and took the female’s cellphone. When she screamed, the man fled without the cellphone.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

George Mason Dr. S., 1500 block, 4:24 a.m. Sept. 4. A male was observed pulling vehicle door handles and entered one of the vehicles. A 23-year-old male of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

Glebe Rd. N., 800 block, 9 a.m. Sept. 7. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 800 block, 9:45 a.m. Sept. 7. Property was stolen.

Glebe Rd. S., 2400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Harrison St. N., 3600 block. Identity theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Property was stolen.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 1800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Nottingham St. N., 2400 block. Trespassing was reported.

Ohio St. N., 1000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Powhatan St. N., 1100 block, 11:33 p.m. Sept. 8. A male was observed inside a residence and when he was confronted, a brief struggle ensued. The male was able to flee in the resident’s vehicle. A silver 2013 Ford Escape and personal property were stolen. No injuries were reported.

Rhodes St. N., 1800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 1700 block. Trespassing was reported.

Scott St. N., 1800 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1800 block. Trespassing was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block, 3:07 p.m. Sept. 5. Shoplifting from a convenience store was reported.

Yorktown Blvd., 5200 block. A theft was reported.

Seventh Rd. S., 5100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

10th St. N., 2500 block, 6:14 p.m. Sept. 6. A theft was reported.

22nd St. N., 6400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Army Navy Dr., 800 block, Sept. 10. A gray 2019 Honda Civic was stolen.

Courthouse Rd. S., 100 block, 3:18 p.m. Sept. 6. A silver 2006 Chrysler 300 was stolen.

Powhatan St. N., 1100 block, Sept. 8. A silver 2013 Ford Escape was stolen.

Roosevelt St. N., 1900 block, Sept. 9. A maroon 1996 Chevrolet Blazer was stolen.

Underwood St. N., 1800 block, Sept. 8. A gray 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 2500 block, Sept. 9. A gray 2009 Toyota Camry was stolen.

Eighth St. S., 2700 block, Sept. 6. A green 2017 Genuine 125cc moped was stolen.

10th St. N., 3200 block, Sept. 4. A black 2007 Audi Q7 was stolen.

VANDALISM

Adams Ct. N., 1300 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 8. A vehicle was damaged.

Clarendon Blvd., 2100 block, 7:24 a.m. Sept. 5. A vehicle was damaged.

Columbus St. S., 900 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Key Blvd., 3100 block. Property was damaged.

Pershing Dr. and N. Irving St., 5:30 p.m. Sept. 9. Property was damaged.

Taft St. N., 1400 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Washington Blvd. and N. Randolph St. Property was damaged.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Wilson Blvd., 3300 block, 8:10 p.m. Sept. 9. Property was damaged.

Ninth and S. Buchanan streets. Property was damaged.

28th St. S., 1500 block. Property was damaged.